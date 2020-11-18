Scoutcast Episode 352 – Tackling the international break injury crisis

Joe and Az are joined by Seb Wassell as they look ahead to Gameweek 9 and a growing injury crisis among a number of popular Fantasy Premier League assets.

Suddenly, many FPL managers teams have turned red, orange and yellow as injury and sickness flags are being waved across their teams.

Joe, Az and Seb’s squads are no exception as they ponder whether to keep hold or ditch the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.1m).

Understandably, they open the show with a look at the various ways FPL managers can tackle the current glut of knocks and niggles.

The fixture swing away from Tottenham Hotspur and towards the two Manchester clubs and Leicester City is also considered. Could Gameweek 9 be time for an early Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) party? Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£10.6m) look great transfer targets. But how do FPL managers fit both in?

Aside from a brief look back at Gameweek 8’s key moments, our trio also reveal their impending transfer and captaincy plans.

Meanwhile, Seb takes his turn to pick a differential amid better fortunes – at last – for the Scoutcast’s low-owned selections.

Joe and Az also find time to quiz Seb on his role as a features designer on Football Manager. Are there similarities in strategy between this popular football simulation game and FPL?

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT