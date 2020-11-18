345
Podcast November 18

Scoutcast Episode 352 – Tackling the international break injury crisis

345 Comments
Share

Joe and Az are joined by Seb Wassell as they look ahead to Gameweek 9 and a growing injury crisis among a number of popular Fantasy Premier League assets.

Suddenly, many FPL managers teams have turned red, orange and yellow as injury and sickness flags are being waved across their teams.

Joe, Az and Seb’s squads are no exception as they ponder whether to keep hold or ditch the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.1m).

Understandably, they open the show with a look at the various ways FPL managers can tackle the current glut of knocks and niggles.

The fixture swing away from Tottenham Hotspur and towards the two Manchester clubs and Leicester City is also considered. Could Gameweek 9 be time for an early Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) party? Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) and Bruno Fernandes (£10.6m) look great transfer targets. But how do FPL managers fit both in?

Aside from a brief look back at Gameweek 8’s key moments, our trio also reveal their impending transfer and captaincy plans.

Meanwhile, Seb takes his turn to pick a differential amid better fortunes – at last – for the Scoutcast’s low-owned selections.

Joe and Az also find time to quiz Seb on his role as a features designer on Football Manager. Are there similarities in strategy between this popular football simulation game and FPL?

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

345 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    How many do you think spurs score past city ? If 2 or more, why are you not considering Kane for the cap?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      I expect a low scoring game

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Fair mate, I actually expect the opposite, think it could be 3-1 either way

        Open Controls
    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      1-2

      Open Controls
    3. Pegboy
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      He's my captain at the moment, over the likes of Grealish and DCL. I may bring in Bruno for Salah still, but he's probably the only one I'd choose over Kane.

      Open Controls
    4. Shineonme
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      I predict 0-0 or 1-1

      Open Controls
  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    I'm considering Ferran Torres. He's looks in favor, starting both of the last two PL games. He's very much in form after scoring for City in the CL and then the hat-trick for Spain.

    Huge differential at 1.0% ownership. City have those insanely nice fixtures. He looks a lot better than Foden right now and even Mahrez. I reckon he'll start the bulk of games.

    Worth the risk? The upside is certainly there.

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Upside is there and for me and maybe you he’s a 1 move from son rather than 2 to get kdb as I’ll need to create funds somewhere else and take a -4

      Think I’ll evaluate against spurs which I’ll definitely watch, foden Started the last game after IB and I think he starts this game or he will be nearly a month without a start

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        I don't think this has any bearing on whether he starts or not.

        It's on a merit system. The guy that trains/performs best will earn a spot in the team. I don't think Foden is in favor right now. Had a poor performance in his last start in the CL too and hasn't started since.

        Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Alongside kdb/sterling maybe. Not on his own though

      Open Controls
    3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      The City midfield is a minefield for me.
      KDB or nothing at the moment

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        It's not or. It's AND.

        There is no chance that I go into GW10 without KdB or Sterling (only if KdB is injured/out).

        Open Controls
    4. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      Yes, he looks worth it.

      Open Controls
  3. jai1212
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    If facing injury concerns in the team, is it okay to keep Jimenez against Sou or he needs to go?

    Open Controls
    1. Nimby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      I'm keeping him for this week.

      Open Controls
    2. Hattrick Harry
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Keep this week

      Open Controls
  4. wycombewanderers
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    On wildcard:

    I'm considering telles for one week at home to wba.

    Then getting cancelo/Dias in for him the following week. Sound reasonable?

    Open Controls
    1. Pegboy
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Not worth the FT. Bring in Cancelo now and play another defender this week if you have to.

      Open Controls
  5. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Richarlison now looking doubtful, after horror challenge from Cavani..

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 2 mins ago

      He says he's fine though...

      Open Controls
  6. The Beer Baron
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Need a little help please. a, b or c?

    a) Chilwell + Webster
    b) Digne + Veltman
    c) James + Keane

    kinda like Digne as a differential

    Open Controls
    1. Pegboy
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Don't love any of them, but A just because it's got Chilwell.

      Open Controls
    2. DK_13
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      None

      Open Controls
  7. Smurf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Great debut by Seb. I never knew anything of him until now. Seems to talk a lot of sense and clearly knows his real life football. A nice refreshing change.

    Open Controls
  8. SomeoneKnows
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    You help would be appreciated...

    A) Robertson > Cresswell
    B) Robertson > Coufal
    C) Saiss > Cresswell
    D) Saiss > Coufal

    Current team is:
    Martinez (Forster)
    Robbo*, Chilwell, Saiss* (Dallas, Mitchell*)
    Salah*, Son, Ziyech, Grealish (Soucek)
    Kane, DCL, Bamford

    Open Controls
    1. Pegboy
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Probably B, but close with D. I imagine the extra cash might come in handy to bring in KDB next week.

      Open Controls
      1. SomeoneKnows
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Yes, the idea is to take a -4 hit in order to bring in KDB + Cancelo for Son + Robbo/Saiss

        Question is who do I transfer out first

        Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Which move looks best?
    A) son, bissouma, Kane - grealish, kdb, watkins
    B) son and Kane - kdb and vardy

    In A, soucek would move from 7th to 8th attacker

    Open Controls
  10. BellyKlopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Jesuss or Werner?
    Have ziyech, no city mid

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.