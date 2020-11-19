Former FPL winner’s Wildcard team for FPL Gameweek 9

138
With injuries making my Fantasy Premier League team resemble the condiment options at a hotdog van, this international break seemed like an ideal opportunity to finally play my Wildcard.

I am currently sitting at about 500k with 482 points, which is okay (I guess) for this stage of the season but, naturally, I am looking to improve on that. Thus far, it is my captaincy picks that have let me down the most with only 84 points in total coming from the armband and four blanks from eight. 

I know that there are a few managers with much better captaincy scores than me who are ranked lower which, to me, suggests that the overall strategy is working okay, I just need to be a bit smarter or a bit luckier in that area.

With that in mind, while I am Wildcarding, I’ll be aiming to stick to my core principles this season of maintaining a reasonably balanced spread of funds across the squad, not going too heavy on any particular team and trying to select players who can score in multiple ways.

I will outline my decision-making process for each position before revealing the final squad at the end…

  1. DAZZ
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Feels so wrong going triple Villa on a WC :/ but seems best thing considering the fixtures.

    Martinez
    Cancelo Dias Chilwell
    KDB Bruno Grealish Ziyech
    Vardy DCL Watkins

    (Forster, Soucek, Kilman, KWP)

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Looks great. Although double City defence would give me the willocks, only from the perspective that it blocks a potential Sterling move.

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks mate. Yeah i see where your coming from. I cant see myself going Sterling because of Salah, but i have a feeling City will kick on and 2x defenders with KDB is the way!

        Open Controls
    2. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lovely team i'm a bit jealous
      Not sure I would start both city defenders this week, might bench Dias for KWP just this week

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks for the advice. You reckon? You not think Spurs City could be tight?

        Open Controls
        1. Nice to Finally Michu
          • 7 Years
          just now

          No I think City will tear spurs apart but I think Spurs have about an equivalent chance of scoring as Wolves. I'm pretty bullish on Southampton and KWP i think has assist or bonus potential

          Open Controls
  2. Pépé Pig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Son -> Ziyech worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. DAZZ
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not -4

      Open Controls
    2. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Only if you captain Ziyech imo but its close, I like Ziyech more but that isn't a hit I feel comfortable with

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Play Son

      Open Controls
    4. pkrjoe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Doubt it

      Open Controls
  3. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    do Trossard > Mane tonight? It looks like Mane will rise so is there any reason to wait until tomorrow?

    Open Controls
    1. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      In a heartbeat, Trossard is useless

      Open Controls
      1. Nice to Finally Michu
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I'm glad to be getting rid of Trossard but if he plays this week then i'll be frustrated to have sold for a hit when I could have done Tross > KdB free next week. That's my dilemma. If Salah is out two GWs then its easy, i'll get Mane in for a hit no question and captain him once or twice in the next 2

        Open Controls
    2. pkrjoe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Go

      Open Controls
    3. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can you still afford Mané if he rises? If yes, I would still wait. You never know what other curve balls we might get from the pressers tomorrow.

      Open Controls
      1. Nice to Finally Michu
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I can but Mane having already had covid makes me feel confident and i'm looking at Bowen > Grealish and I'll need exact funds for that

        Open Controls
        1. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I’d risk it in that case then.

          Open Controls
          1. Nice to Finally Michu
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
  4. reedybob91
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Salah to Fernandes worth a minus 4?

    Open Controls
    1. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Yes and captain

      Open Controls
  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    The Egyptian Football Association announces that Mo Salah and Mohamed Elneny both will travel back to London tomorrow, in a preprepared plane, both players and clubs hopes that their swabs turn negative asap so they can back to play again sooner.

    https://twitter.com/eslammagdy/status/1329523186485112835

    Open Controls
    1. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Wow, I suppose this is good news for Salah being able to return for Brighton then?

      Open Controls
      1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I think Liverpool were hoping he would be available for Atalanta game midweek. The hurry of it all with them coming back without being tested negative is strange, possibly alot of pressure from the clubs

        Open Controls
    2. The Red Devil
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Even if it turns negative, won't they have to quarantine for 14 days?

      Open Controls
  6. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Torres could very well become a game breaker soon

    Open Controls
  7. MikeLowrey
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Salah to Mane & Roll FT
    B) Salah to Bruno, Trossard to Hamez
    C) Salah to KDB, Trossard to Jota

    Open Controls
    1. Nice to Finally Michu
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Eric the King
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Right, this feels like the time to use the WC. Anyone disagree??

    McCarthy / Nyland
    Chilwell / Dier / Justin / Kilman / Mitchell
    Salah / Son / Podence / Bowen / Soucek
    Kane / DCL / Jim

    Open Controls
  9. The Red Devil
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Salah & Kane to Fernandes & Vardy (-4)
    Or just the first? Selling Kane for a hit seems too risky, might do it for free next GW?

    Open Controls
  10. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    just now

    RMWCT??

    Martinez Fodder
    PvA Lamptey Taylor
    KdB Bruno Ziyech Grealish
    Vardy Richarlison Watkins
    Soucek Justin Lewis

    2.2 ITB for Salah

    Open Controls
  11. BeWater
      just now

      Any ideas here guys...

      Martinez McCarthy
      Cancelo Mitchell Zouma KWP Taylor
      Salah Son Barkley Jota Bruno
      Kane Mitro Brewster

      0FTs 2.1ITB

      Tempted to just do nothing and get KDB or Sterling next week.

      Open Controls
    • -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Salah, son and TAA

      To

      Chilwell, KDB, Bruno

      -4?

      Open Controls

