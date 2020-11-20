How many minutes did FPL assets play over the international break?

The final international break of 2020 has come to an end, with a number of Premier League clubs counting the cost of their players’ involvement with their respective countries.

Even by usual standards, we’ve seen a higher-than-average number of Fantasy Premier League flags appearing over the last fortnight thanks to a combination of injury and illness.

Our Team News tab and our press conference round-up (in both article and video form) will cover everything on the fitness front but it is fatigue we’re focusing more on in this article as we look at how many minutes each FPL asset clocked up while on international duty.

Some nations crammed in a triple-header of games over the last fortnight, with a handful of top-flight players taking part in all three of their respective country’s matches.

As well as on-field exertions, long-haul flights back from further afield may also be a consideration ahead of Gameweek 9.

MOST MINUTES PLAYED

To the best of our knowledge, these were the players who racked up the most minutes over the international break:

Player Team Minutes Tierney Arsenal 300 Rodak Fulham 300 Dallas Leeds United 300 Koch Leeds United 270 Ward Leicester City 270 Randolph West Ham United 270 Emerson Chelsea 251 O’Shea West Bromwich Albion 248 Pogba Manchester United 237 Gedson Spurs 236 McGinn Aston Villa 234 Saka Arsenal 232 Grealish Aston Villa 227 Tielemans Leicester City 225 Gundogan Manchester City 225 Soucek West Ham United 225 Tosun Everton 214 Peacock-Farrell Burnley 210 Mitrovic Fulham 210 Evans Leicester City 210 Robertson Liverpool 210 McTominay Manchester United 210

FURTHEST TRAVELLED AND LATEST RETURNEES

Many of the matches that took place over the international break, including the friendlies involving the USA, Mexico and South Korea, were staged in Europe.

There were a number of World Cup qualifiers held in South America, however, so the likes of James Rodriguez (£7.9m), Richarlison (£7.8m), Roberto Firmino (£9.2m) and Alex Telles (£5.5m) have had to endure long-haul flights back from their respective countries after being in action late on Tuesday or in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time).

Thiago Silva (£5.5m), indeed, looks set to miss Gameweek 9 as a result of his late return.

The South American countries weren’t the last ones in action, however, with a host of European teams – including England, Scotland, the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands – contesting UEFA Nations League games as late as Wednesday evening.

Players such as Sadio Mane (£12.1m), Hakim Ziyech (£8.2m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.2m) have all been in African Cup of Nations qualifying duty in their home continent, meanwhile, although all those games were wrapped up by Tuesday afternoon at the latest.

The dates for all of the international games in November are available here.

CLUB-BY-CLUB ROUND-UP

The team-by-team guide below breaks down the minutes that each player has played per international match over the last week or so, with a total given at the end.

Any players with an asterisk next to their names withdrew from their countries’ squads either midway through the international break or picked up an injury at the back-end of it.

As mentioned earlier, we’ll have further details on any lingering fitness concerns in our pre-Gameweek 9 team news round-up on Friday.

ARSENAL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon – 90 + 90 = 180

– Gabon – 90 + 90 = Hector Bellerin – Spain – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– Spain – 90 + 0 + 0 = Mohamed Elneny – Egypt – 90 + 0* = 90

– Egypt – 90 + 0* = Gabriel – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0

– Brazil – 0 + 0 = Sead Kolasinac – Bosnia and Herzegovina – 0 + 90 + 0* = 90

– Bosnia and Herzegovina – 0 + 90 + 0* = Bernd Leno – Germany – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Germany – 0 + 0 + 0 = Ainsley Maitland-Niles – England – 29 + 0 + 5 = 34

– England – 29 + 0 + 5 = Eddie Nketiah – England under-21s – 17 + 90 = 107

– England under-21s – 17 + 90 = Nicolas Pépé – Ivory Coast – 79 + 90 = 169

– Ivory Coast – 79 + 90 = Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson – Iceland – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90

– Iceland – 0 + 90 + 0 = Bukayo Saka – England – 90 + 52 + 90 = 232

– England – 90 + 52 + 90 = Kieran Tierney – Scotland – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300

– Scotland – 120 + 90 + 90 = Granit Xhaka – Switzerland – 45 + 90 = 135

ASTON VILLA

Jack Grealish – England – 61 + 90 + 76 = 227

– England – 61 + 90 + 76 = Conor Hourihane – Republic of Ireland – 71 + 15 + 90 = 176

– Republic of Ireland – 71 + 15 + 90 = Lovre Kalinic – Croatia – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Croatia – 0 + 0 + 0 = Douglas Luiz – Brazil – 45 + 90 = 135

– Brazil – 45 + 90 = Emiliano Martínez – Argentina – 0 + 0 = 0

– Argentina – 0 + 0 = John McGinn – Scotland – 83 + 90 + 61 = 234

– Scotland – 83 + 90 + 61 = Tyrone Mings – England – 61 + 90 + 26 = 177

– England – 61 + 90 + 26 = Marvelous Nakamba – Zimbabwe – 90 + 90 = 180

– Zimbabwe – 90 + 90 = Bertrand Traoré – Burkina Faso – 0 + 90 = 90

– Burkina Faso – 0 + 90 = Trezeguet – Egypt – 74 + 69 = 143

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Yves Bissouma – Mali – 0 + 0 = 0

– Mali – 0 + 0 = Tariq Lamptey – England Under-21s – 90 + 0 = 90

– England Under-21s – 90 + 0 = Jeff Molumby – Republic of Ireland – 19 + 75 + 0 = 94

– Republic of Ireland – 19 + 75 + 0 = Joël Veltman – Netherlands – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– Netherlands – 90 + 0 + 0 = Andi Zeqiri – Swizerland under-21s – 90 + 90 = 180

BURNLEY

Robbie Brady – Republic of Ireland – 30 + 82 + 78* = 190

– Republic of Ireland – 30 + 82 + 78* = Johann Berg Gudmundsson – Iceland – 73 + 0 + 0* = 73

– Iceland – 73 + 0 + 0* = Kevin Long – Republic of Ireland – 29 + 90 + 90 = 209

– Republic of Ireland – 29 + 90 + 90 = Dwight McNeil – England Under-21s – 82 + 14 = 96

– England Under-21s – 82 + 14 = Bailey Peacock-Farrell – Northern Ireland – 120 + 0 + 90 = 210

– Northern Ireland – 120 + 0 + 90 = Nick Pope – England – 45 + 0 + 0 = 45

– England – 45 + 0 + 0 = Matej Vydra – Czech Republic – 45 + 8 + 24 = 77

CHELSEA

Tammy Abraham – England – 27 + 0 + 14 = 41

– England – 27 + 0 + 14 = Kepa Arrizabalaga – Spain – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Spain – 0 + 0 + 0 = Ben Chilwell – England – 0 + 38 + 0 = 38

– England – 0 + 38 + 0 = Andreas Christensen – Denmark – 90 + 90 = 180

– Denmark – 90 + 90 = Billy Gilmour – Scotland under-21s – 10 + 0 = 10

– Scotland under-21s – 10 + 0 = Olivier Giroud – France – 57 + 12 + 84 = 153

– France – 57 + 12 + 84 = Callum Hudson-Odoi – England under-21s – 73 + 61 = 134

– England under-21s – 73 + 61 = Reece James – England – 90 = 90

– England – 90 = Jorginho – Italy – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Italy – 0 + 90 + 90 = N’Golo Kanté – France – 33 + 90 + 0 = 123

– France – 33 + 90 + 0 = Mateo Kovačić – Croatia – 0 + 77 + 90 = 166

– Croatia – 0 + 77 + 90 = Édouard Mendy – Senegal – 90 + 90 = 180

– Senegal – 90 + 90 = Mason Mount – England – 73 + 69 + 64 = 206

– England – 73 + 69 + 64 = Emerson Palmieri – Italy – 71 + 90 + 90 = 251

– Italy – 71 + 90 + 90 = Antonio Rüdiger – Germany – 90 + 90 + 0 = 180

– Germany – 90 + 90 + 0 = Thiago Silva – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180

– Brazil – 90 + 90 = Timo Werner – Germany – 0 + 76 + 76 = 152

– Germany – 0 + 76 + 76 = Hakim Ziyech – Morocco – 72 + 90 = 162

– Morocco – 72 + 90 = Kurt Zouma – France – 90 + 0 + 45 = 135

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jordan Ayew – Ghana – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ghana – 90 + 90 = Michy Batshuayi – Belgium – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– Belgium – 90 + 0 + 0 = Christian Benteke – Belgium – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Belgium – 0 + 0 + 0 = Eberechi Eze – England under-21s – 17 + 0* = 17

– England under-21s – 17 + 0* = Cheikhou Kouyaté – Senegal – 90 + 90 = 180

– Senegal – 90 + 90 = Jeffrey Schlupp – Ghana – 0 + 67 = 67

– Ghana – 0 + 67 = Patrick van Aanholt – Netherlands – 0 + 11 + 70 = 81

EVERTON

Allan – Brazil – 90 + 0* = 90

– Brazil – 90 + 0* = Dominic Calvert-Lewin – England – 63 + 21 + 0 = 84

– England – 63 + 21 + 0 = Cenk Tosun – Turkey – 63 + 80 + 71 = 214

– Turkey – 63 + 80 + 71 = Tom Davies – England Under-21s – 0 + 90 = 90

– England Under-21s – 0 + 90 = Lucas Digne – France – 90 + 0 + 45 = 135

– France – 90 + 0 + 45 = Ben Godfrey – England Under-21s – 0 + 90 = 90

– England Under-21s – 0 + 90 = Alex Iwobi – Nigeria – 90 + 90 = 180

– Nigeria – 90 + 90 = Michael Keane – England – 90 + 0 + 0 = 90

– England – 90 + 0 + 0 = Yerry Mina – Colombia – 90 + 0 = 90

– Colombia – 90 + 0 = Robin Olsen – Sweden – 90 + 90 = 180

– Sweden – 90 + 90 = Jordan Pickford – England – 0 + 90 + 90= 180

– England – 0 + 90 + 90= Richarlison – Brazil – 76 + 70* = 146

– Brazil – 76 + 70* = Gylfi Sigurdsson – Iceland – 90 + 90 + 0 = 180

– Iceland – 90 + 90 + 0 = James Rodríguez – Colombia – 90 + 90 = 180

– Colombia – 90 + 90 = João Virgínia – Portugal Under-21s – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

FULHAM

Ola Aina – Nigeria – 0 + 90 = 90

– Nigeria – 0 + 90 = Bobby Decordova-Reid – Jamaica – 45 + 68 = 113

– Jamaica – 45 + 68 = Michael Hector – Jamaica – 20 + 90 = 110

– Jamaica – 20 + 90 = Neeskens Kebano – DR Congo – 45 + 36 = 81

– DR Congo – 45 + 36 = Aleksandar Mitrović – Serbia – 120 + 0 + 90 = 210

– Serbia – 120 + 0 + 90 = Tim Ream – USA – 0 + 90 = 90

– USA – 0 + 90 = Antonee Robinson – USA – 90 + 0 = 90

– USA – 90 + 0 = Marek Rodák – Slovakia – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300

– Slovakia – 120 + 90 + 90 = Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa – Cameroon – 90 + 0 = 90

LEEDS UNITED

Ezgjan Alioski – North Macedonia – 90 + 0 + 0* = 90

– North Macedonia – 90 + 0 + 0* = Liam Cooper – Scotland – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90

– Scotland – 0 + 90 + 0 = Stuart Dallas – Northern Ireland – 120 + 90 + 90 = 300

– Northern Ireland – 120 + 90 + 90 = Mateusz Klich – Poland – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– Poland – 90 + 0 + 90 = Robin Koch – Germany – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Germany – 90 + 90 + 90 = Illan Meslier – France Under-21s – 0 + 0 = 0

– France Under-21s – 0 + 0 = Tyler Roberts – Wales – 0 + 2 + 1 = 3

LEICESTER CITY

Jonny Evans – Northern Ireland – 120 + 0 + 90 = 210

– Northern Ireland – 120 + 0 + 90 = James Justin – England Under-21s – 0 + 90 = 90

– England Under-21s – 0 + 90 = Kelechi Iheanacho – Nigeria – 28 + 84 = 112

– Nigeria – 28 + 84 = Dennis Praet – Belgium – 90 + 7 + 0 = 97

– Belgium – 90 + 7 + 0 = Kasper Schmeichel – Denmark – 45 + 90 = 135

– Denmark – 45 + 90 = Youri Tielemans – Belgium – 45 + 90 + 90 = 225

– Belgium – 45 + 90 + 90 = Cengiz Ünder – Turkey – 77 + 64 + 0 = 141

– Turkey – 77 + 64 + 0 = Danny Ward – Wales – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

LIVERPOOL

Alisson – Brazil – 0 + 0 = 0

– Brazil – 0 + 0 = Roberto Firmino – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180

– Brazil – 90 + 90 = Jordan Henderson – England – 0 + 45 + 0* = 45

– England – 0 + 45 + 0* = Curtis Jones – England under-21s – 73 + 29 = 102

– England under-21s – 73 + 29 = Diogo Jota – Portugal – 16 + 34 + 77 = 127

– Portugal – 16 + 34 + 77 = Caoimhin Kelleher – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 + 0 = Naby Keïta – Guinea – 90 + 90 = 180

– Guinea – 90 + 90 = Sadio Mane – Senegal – 90 + 90 = 180

– Senegal – 90 + 90 = Takumi Minamino – Japan – 72 + 33 = 105

– Japan – 72 + 33 = Andrew Robertson – Scotland – 120 + 0 + 90 = 210

– Scotland – 120 + 0 + 90 = Xherdan Shaqiri – Switzerland – 45 + 72 = 117

– Switzerland – 45 + 72 = Kostas Tsimikas – Greece – 45 + 62 + 90 = 197

– Greece – 45 + 62 + 90 = Georginio Wijnaldum – Netherlands – 45 + 64 + 90 = 199

– Netherlands – 45 + 64 + 90 = Neco Williams – Wales – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90

– Wales – 0 + 90 + 0 = Rhys Williams – England Under-21s – 90 + 0* = 90

MANCHESTER CITY

Nathan Aké – Netherlands – 6 + 0 + 0* = 6

– Netherlands – 6 + 0 + 0* = Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Belgium – 0 + 90 + 90 = João Cancelo – Portugal – 0 + 90 + 19 = 109

– Portugal – 0 + 90 + 19 = Rúben Dias – Portugal – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Portugal – 0 + 90 + 90 = Ederson – Brazil – 90 + 90 = 180

– Brazil – 90 + 90 = Phil Foden – England – 29 + 0 + 90 = 119

– England – 29 + 0 + 90 = Eric Garcia – Spain – 90 + 0 + 47 = 137

– Spain – 90 + 0 + 47 = Ilkay Gundogan – Germany – 45 + 90 + 90 = 225

– Germany – 45 + 90 + 90 = Gabriel Jesus – Brazil – 76 + 90 = 166

– Brazil – 76 + 90 = Riyad Mahrez – Algeria – 71 + 80 = 151

– Algeria – 71 + 80 = Rodri – Spain – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– Spain – 90 + 0 + 90 = Bernardo Silva – Portugal – 45 + 72 + 19 = 136

– Portugal – 45 + 72 + 19 = Zach Steffen – USA – 90 + 90 = 180

– USA – 90 + 90 = Ferran Torres – Spain – 29 + 90 + 73 = 192

– Spain – 29 + 90 + 73 = Kyle Walker – England – 0 + 90 + 64 = 154

– England – 0 + 90 + 64 = Oleksandr Zinchenko – Ukraine – 56 + 86 = 142





MANCHESTER UNITED

Edinson Cavani – Uruguay – 78 + 71 = 149

– Uruguay – 78 + 71 = David De Gea – Spain – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Spain – 0 + 0 + 0 = Dean Henderson – England – 45 + 0 + 0 = 45

– England – 45 + 0 + 0 = Bruno Fernandes – Portugal – 0 + 72 + 45 = 117

– Portugal – 0 + 72 + 45 = Daniel James – Wales – 28 + 90 + 89 = 207

– Wales – 28 + 90 + 89 = Victor Lindelöf – Sweden – 90 + 66* = 156

– Sweden – 90 + 66* = Harry Maguire – England – 90 + 0 + 90* = 180

– England – 90 + 0 + 90* = Anthony Martial – France – 33 + 78 + 0 = 111

– France – 33 + 78 + 0 = Scott McTominay – Scotland – 120 + 0 + 90 = 210

– Scotland – 120 + 0 + 90 = Paul Pogba – France – 57 + 90 + 90 = 237

– France – 57 + 90 + 90 = Alex Telles – Brazil – 1 + 0 = 1

– Brazil – 1 + 0 = Donny van de Beek – Netherlands – 90 + 26 + 20 = 136

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Miguel Almirón – Paraguay – 90 + 0 = 90

– Paraguay – 90 + 0 = Ciaran Clark – Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = 0

– Republic of Ireland – 0 + 0 = Jeff Hendrick – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 + 0 = 180

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 + 0 = Emil Krafth – Sweden – 0 + 24 = 24

– Sweden – 0 + 24 = Jamal Lewis – Northern Ireland – 120 + 54 + 24 = 198

– Northern Ireland – 120 + 54 + 24 = Fabian Schär – Switzerland – 90 = 90

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ethan Ampadu – Wales – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Wales – 0 + 90 + 90 = Sander Berge – Norway – 0 = 0

– Norway – 0 = Rhian Brewster – England under-21s – 73 + 0 = 73

– England under-21s – 73 + 0 = Oliver Burke – Scotland – 0 + 0 + 17 = 17

– Scotland – 0 + 0 + 17 = John Egan – Republic of Ireland – 14 + 0 + 0* = 14

– Republic of Ireland – 14 + 0 + 0* = Oliver McBurnie – Scotland – 37 + 90 + 29 = 156

– Scotland – 37 + 90 + 29 = Aaron Ramsdale – England under-21s – 90 + 0 = 90

SOUTHAMPTON

Stuart Armstrong – Scotland – 0 + 87 + 0 = 87

– Scotland – 0 + 87 + 0 = Jan Bednarek – Poland – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Poland – 0 + 90 + 90 = Ibrahima Diallo – France under-21s – 26 + 0 = 26

– France under-21s – 26 + 0 = Moussa Djenepo – Mali – 70 + 0 = 70

– Mali – 70 + 0 = Michael Obafemi – Republic of Ireland under-21s – 74 + 11 = 85

– Republic of Ireland under-21s – 74 + 11 = Jannik Vestergaard – Denmark – 90 + 0 = 90

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Toby Alderweireld – Belgium – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Belgium – 0 + 90 + 90 = Serge Aurier – Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = Gareth Bale – Wales – 0 + 90 + 61 = 151

– Wales – 0 + 90 + 61 = Ben Davies – Wales – 0 + 90 + 0 = 90

– Wales – 0 + 90 + 0 = Eric Dier – England – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– England – 0 + 90 + 90 = Matt Doherty – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 + 0* = 180

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 + 0* = Gedson Fernandes – Portugal under-21s – 90 + 90 + 56 = 236

– Portugal under-21s – 90 + 90 + 56 = Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Denmark – 90 = 90

– Denmark – 90 = Son Heung-min – South Korea – 90 + 90 = 180

– South Korea – 90 + 90 = Harry Kane – England – 0 + 90 + 76 = 166

– England – 0 + 90 + 76 = Hugo Lloris – France – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– France – 0 + 90 + 90 = Giovani Lo Celso – Argentina – 61 + 90 = 151

– Argentina – 61 + 90 = Sergio Reguilón – Spain – 61 + 90 + 0 = 151

– Spain – 61 + 90 + 0 = Joe Rodon – Wales – 21 + 90 + 90 = 201

– Wales – 21 + 90 + 90 = Davinson Sánchez – Colombia – 0 + 90 = 90

– Colombia – 0 + 90 = Moussa Sissoko – France – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– France – 90 + 0 + 90 = Harry Winks – England – 90 + 45 + 26 = 161

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Semi Ajayi – Nigeria – 29 + 6 = 35

– Nigeria – 29 + 6 = Conor Gallagher – England under-21s – 90 + 29 = 119

– England under-21s – 90 + 29 = Kamil Grosicki – Poland – 0 + 45 + 15 = 60

– Poland – 0 + 45 + 15 = Dara O’Shea – Republic of Ireland – 76 + 82 + 90 = 248

WEST HAM UNITED

Fabián Balbuena – Paraguay – 90 + 90 = 180

– Paraguay – 90 + 90 = Said Benrahma – Algeria – 0 + 73 = 73

– Algeria – 0 + 73 = Vladimír Coufal – Czech Republic – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Czech Republic – 0 + 90 + 90 = Lukasz Fabianski – Poland – 0 + 0 + 90 = 90

– Poland – 0 + 0 + 90 = Sebastien Haller – Ivory Coast – 67 + 90 = 157

– Ivory Coast – 67 + 90 = Darren Randolph – Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 + 90 = 270

– Republic of Ireland – 90 + 90 + 90 = Declan Rice – England – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– England – 0 + 90 + 90 = Tomáš Souček – Czech Republic – 45 + 90 + 90 = 225

– Czech Republic – 45 + 90 + 90 = Andriy Yarmolenko – Ukraine – 45 + 0* = 45

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Willy Boly – Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = 180

– Ivory Coast – 90 + 90 = Leander Dendoncker – Belgium – 45 + 0 + 90 = 135

– Belgium – 45 + 0 + 90 = Raúl Jiménez – Mexico – 90 + 64 = 154

– Mexico – 90 + 64 = João Moutinho – Portugal – 74 + 18 + 90 = 182

– Portugal – 74 + 18 + 90 = Pedro Neto – Portugal – 45 + 0 + 0 = 45

– Portugal – 45 + 0 + 0 = Rúben Neves – Portugal – 0 + 0 + 0 = 0

– Portugal – 0 + 0 + 0 = Owen Otasowie – USA – 3 + 0 = 3

– USA – 3 + 0 = Rui Patrício – Portugal – 0 + 90 + 90 = 180

– Portugal – 0 + 90 + 90 = Romain Saïss – Morocco – 90 + 90 = 180

– Morocco – 90 + 90 = Nélson Semedo – Portugal – 90 + 0 + 90 = 180

– Portugal – 90 + 0 + 90 = Adama Traoré – Spain – 28 + 17 + 0 = 45

– Spain – 28 + 17 + 0 = Vitinha – Portugal under-21s – 74 + 45 + 90 = 209

