Sterling, Foden and Aguero on Man City bench for trip to Spurs

Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), Phil Foden (£6.5m) and Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) are named on the bench as Manchester City visit Tottenham Hotspur.

The Englishman was dealing with a calf injury during the international break, so his lack of involvement in the starting XI is less damaging to Fantasy Premier League managers than it usually would be.

Ferran Torres (£6.9m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.2m) are handed the wide-forward roles in Pep Guardiola’s 4-3-3 system, either side of Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m), who has scored in both of his Premier League starts this season.

However, his days as a reliable asset may already be coming to a close, considering Aguero’s return to full fitness.

The Argentinian has been missing since the Gameweek 6 draw at West Ham and, named on the bench tonight, is sure to complicate predictions of Manchester City line-ups once more.

There has been rekindled interest in Guardiola’s defence in recent weeks, João Cancelo (£5.5m) and Ruben Dias (£5.5m) at the heart of that – both of them starting in Gameweek 9.

There will be plenty of eyes on the Spurs line-up too, of course, as Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) remain hugely popular Fantasy assets, and both start for Jose Mourinho’s side.

In fact, only Bruno Fernandes (£10.7m) has been captained by more top 10k managers than Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Reguilón, Dier, Alderweireld, Aurier; Højbjerg, Sissoko; Son, Ndombele, Bergwijn; Kane.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Walker; De Bruyne, Rodrigo, B Silva; Torres, Jesus, Mahrez.

