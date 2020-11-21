1530
Dugout Discussion November 21

Sterling, Foden and Aguero on Man City bench for trip to Spurs

1,530 Comments
Share

Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), Phil Foden (£6.5m) and Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) are named on the bench as Manchester City visit Tottenham Hotspur.

The Englishman was dealing with a calf injury during the international break, so his lack of involvement in the starting XI is less damaging to Fantasy Premier League managers than it usually would be.

Ferran Torres (£6.9m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.2m) are handed the wide-forward roles in Pep Guardiola’s 4-3-3 system, either side of Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m), who has scored in both of his Premier League starts this season.

However, his days as a reliable asset may already be coming to a close, considering Aguero’s return to full fitness.

The Argentinian has been missing since the Gameweek 6 draw at West Ham and, named on the bench tonight, is sure to complicate predictions of Manchester City line-ups once more.

There has been rekindled interest in Guardiola’s defence in recent weeks, João Cancelo (£5.5m) and Ruben Dias (£5.5m) at the heart of that – both of them starting in Gameweek 9.

There will be plenty of eyes on the Spurs line-up too, of course, as Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) remain hugely popular Fantasy assets, and both start for Jose Mourinho’s side.

In fact, only Bruno Fernandes (£10.7m) has been captained by more top 10k managers than Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Reguilón, Dier, Alderweireld, Aurier; Højbjerg, Sissoko; Son, Ndombele, Bergwijn; Kane.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Walker; De Bruyne, Rodrigo, B Silva; Torres, Jesus, Mahrez.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,530 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pukkipartyy
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Triple city? Nah this isnt The City u want triple up. All the credit to Spurs though.

    Whats wrong with City they cant score...
    10 goals in 8 matches.

    Open Controls
  2. Dele
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kane & Son essential?

    Who would get rid?

    Open Controls
    1. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah.

      I own Son but I'll happily get rid of him for Salah for the Fulham game. Because fixtures are still king when it comes to captaincy and captaincy makes a pick more valuable.

      If you can keep them while also fitting in all the captain options you want, great. But if it's a choice between having the best captain options or keeping in-form players you're not going to captain, I'll take the captaincy picks every time.

      Open Controls
  3. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Might actually avoid City assets next week!

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      If Burnley look competent it's far from a bad idea

      Open Controls
  4. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 9

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any Reguilón owners bench him here?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    2. Animo et Fide
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yep, have Taylor starting so hopefully he misses out

      Open Controls
  6. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    What percentage of the game captained Bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      19.8% mate

      Open Controls
  7. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Enjoy the incredibly boring game inbound, why people think ManU will run wild is so funny. Its WBrom, and Manu are terrible at home this season.

    Have fun guys

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Ole struggles against anyone he can’t bus and break on. He has plan A and that’s it. Mata can change United though.

      Open Controls
  8. FPL DONKEY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone else who was planning to WC this week having second thoughts?

    I might avoid city next week, keep Son and do Kane to Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Kellz86
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Kane is essential imo

      Open Controls
  9. teneighty
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Top o' the league, Ma!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.