Podcast November 25

Scoutcast Episode 353 – Spurs and Man City top the form versus fixtures debate

With Az yellow flagged this week, the Scoutcast borrowed a couple of hosts from other podcasts and videos to help make sense of Gameweek 10.

Ted from Ted Talks FPL and FPL Surgery’s Josh kindly step in to join Joe to look at issues such as the familiar ‘fixtures versus form’ debate.

While Manchester City’s fixtures turn for their better, with a trip to Burnley, their form is less than enticing. Can easier encounters help them revive their fortunes?

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s rotten match-ups continue, with a visit to Chelsea. However, the strong form of Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) makes them hard to ditch.

Our trio consider the pros and cons of switching the focus of their Fantasy Premier League teams from north London to Manchester.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota (£6.6m) is turning heads, with his strong attacking threat and kind price tag. His merits as the ‘next big thing’ among mid-price midfielders is assessed.

Rough with the Smooth is back, with another Scoutcast regular’s Wildcard given the once over. There’s a differential pick to consider too, with Josh attempting to pick a player that doesn’t befall the Scoutcast curse of being injured or dropped.

Gameweek 9 is reviewed, fixtures are frisked and Joe, Ted and Josh reveal their transfer and captaincy plans for Gameweek 10.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe"

  1. RECKLESS
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Which of these makes sense long term
    1) Son + Kdb c + Kane + Grealish
    2) Son + Salah c + Vardy + Grealish (-4)
    3) Salah + Kdb + JRodriguez + Watkins (-8)
    4) Son + Rodriguez + Vardy c + Grealish
    Currently on 2 and gamble with having Bruno over City cover

    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      2 looks the best on paper. 1 has so much potential for a big blank with City still not at their best and Kane against Chelsea. Salah at Brighton and Vardy at Fulham looks great. I'm thinking of doing Kane to Vardy myself.

      1. RECKLESS
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I have thoughts on Kane to Vardy this gw, then Rodriguez to kdb vs fulham next gw and Bruno to Salah a gw later when Liverpool face Fulham

  2. COLLIN QUANER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Good evening fantasy football scouters.

    Who is the safest in City's defence?

    Laporte? I am assuming he was rested this evening for the weekend?

    I will do Saiss > Laporte, unless you think Dias/Cancelo are also safe options.

    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Dias

    2. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Dias is the best option if you're looking for good value and nailedness. Laporte is a bit too expensive for what he offers.
      Go Dias. I have Cancelo myself but if you're looking for safety and value it's Dias.

    3. COLLIN QUANER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Thanks guys.

      Dias it is. That also saves me 0.5 too which is good.

    4. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Cancelo best option

    5. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Good evening

    6. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Good ebening

  3. BenDavies
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Watching the City game, Foden is the main creative outlet for the team. Excluding only De Bruyne, he is the guy that makes City tick in the attack.

    Among City fans on forums it's unanimous that Foden should be starting every game.
    Surely Pep has to realise this after so many poor performances with Foden on the bench.

    1. TLF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I hope so, I'm keeping for BUR & FUL I think.

    2. RECKLESS
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I still remember he scoring a ucl goal from bench and still benched next match even after rest and form. Probably going city less as it allows me Son Salah Vardy Bruno!

      1. BenDavies
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Yeah I remember that. Foden is a fantastic player who deserves to be starting every game in the PL, but if Pep doesn't rate him then I'm not going to be stubborn and will just transfer him out.

        1. RECKLESS
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          I removed him that week and brought in Grealish, gave a double digit score but now blank. Regardless better have talisman from mediocre team than non nailed from elite! Can advice me above mate?

      2. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        This, never worth dropping any of those for a city option right now

  4. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    There is a possibility that only Taylor will play from my defense.

    Cancelo Justin Lascelles*
    KdB Bruno Ziyech Grealish
    Vardy Richarlison Watkins
    Soucek Lamptey* Taylor

    1 FT, 2.1 ITB

    So, Cancelo to Robertson?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Sort out someone guaranteed out.

    2. RECKLESS
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Justin will play, I will do Lascelles to Cresswell/Chilwell/RJames

  5. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Please chose

    1. Ziyech, Dias

    Or

    2. Jota, Robertson

    1. BenDavies
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      1

    2. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      1 with cancelo

  6. RECKLESS
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Is it worth the gamble.to go City less in their eaay matches if it allows me to have Son Salah Bruno and Vardy? Form over fixtures say yes but we know historically how Mcity hits the ignorants...Only other way is to oet go Bruno but Manutd play best away and next is sot who were laid bare by Wolves

    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      The Fulham game is the only one Im scared of not owning City.

      1. RECKLESS
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        So I was wondering to do Kane to Vardy c this gw vs Fulham, then next gw do JRodriguez to Kdb c fulham and week kater Bruno to Salah vs Fulham!! Is Fulham worse than Wba? Couod br gold if above works out? What u reckon?

    2. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      City relatively low owned so can get away with it for now.

    3. UNDERWORLD7
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      You sounded confident enough going without city above? Don’t let the groupthink get to you, they’re simply not worth it IMO.

  7. umerlfc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Zaha - > Jota?

    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Wait for news

      1. umerlfc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Jota rising in price today

        1. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Only to go back down the week after

        2. AlternativeB
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            my concern aswell

        3. Corgzzzz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          What news ??

    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Olympiacos (0.18) 0-1 (2.35) Man City

      Clinical finishing nowhere to be seen as usual.

      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        With the likes of Sterling and Jesus that's par for the course

    3. GS456
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Took a few hits to get the team I wanted, these past weeks, as made an awful start. Ranked 1.7m

      Surely some points this weekend?

      Mcarthty
      Chilwell, Justin, Targett
      Son, Salah, KDB, Grealish
      DCL, Vardy, Watkins

      Fodder on the bench.

    4. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Salah looking out of it so far. Covid fatigue possible?

      1. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Hardly had symptoms though did he?

      2. RECKLESS
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Bro no offense but if Covid dint even bother a non athlete like me one bit while playing tennis I barely think it will affect pro athlete

        1. NateDogsCats
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Not really how it works, Dybala for example was suffering heavily with symptoms for over a month

            1. RECKLESS
              • 7 Years
              59 mins ago

              Rarest of rare, most of these fit beasts are asymptomatic and injury prone dybala isnt an ideal example of fitness

              1. mynameisq
                • 7 Years
                56 mins ago

                That's not the point is it, you said it won't affect a pro athlete in your first comment, when in reality it is possible, even if rare

      3. Shaw Manc Redemption
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Still not wildcarded - anyone else still got it and got a plan?

        1. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          There will be lots

      4. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Joao Cancelo vs Olympiacos:

        90 Minutes Played
        88 Touches
        60 Accurate Passes
        83% Pass Accuracy
        4 Tackles
        3 Shots
        2 Dribbles
        2 Key Passes
        1 Clearance

        1. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Amazing player, and so attacking

        2. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          João Cancelo Vs Burnley

          90 minutes on the bench

          1. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            How? Why?
            Aint happening

      5. Tcheco
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        What to do with Zaha & 1.0 ITB?

        A. Mahrez
        B. Jota
        C. KDB for a hit (Brewster comes in for Jimenez & plays)
        D. Keep for GW10 vs. wba (Bissouma only bench player. Could upgrade to Soucek)

        1. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          But A & B are possible non starters?

          1. Tcheco
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Exactly

            So which of C or D would you do?

            1. AlternativeB
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                tough one... Also have Zaha. 1 FT 3.1m ITB

        2. Tomas_brolin
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Upgrade Coufal to

          A PVA
          B Cancelo
          C Dias

          Currently on PVA. Any other options for 5.5?

          1. Tcheco
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Why get rid? He's a great option

            Upgrade elsewhere to Dias

          2. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Keep cougar, someone else to Cancelo

        3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Points predictionons on these players?

          A) Ziyech (TOT)
          B) Grealish (whu)
          C) Bruno (sou)

          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            36 mins ago

            *Predictions

          2. Tcheco
            • 3 Years
            33 mins ago

            A 2
            B 5
            C Double digit

          3. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            31 mins ago

            3
            5
            13

          4. dogtanion
            • 11 Years
            31 mins ago

            5,2,10

          5. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            29 mins ago

            Ziyech + Grealish -> Bruno + 4.6mid (-4)?
            Would leave me with this

            Martinez
            Chilwell Cresswell Justin
            Salah Bruno Son Jota
            Kane DCL Bamford

            (Steer Zouma Ayling Bissouma)

            1. Pino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              5
              2
              10

        4. bluee
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Current team:

          Martinez Steer
          Chilwell James Lamptey Saiss Mitchell
          KDB Bruno Ziyech Grealish Anguissa
          DCL Bamford Jimenez

          What do you think to this for a -4?

          Saiss & Jimenez ---->>> Robertson & Vardy (c)

          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            59 mins ago

            No brainer!

          2. Corgzzzz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            57 mins ago

            100% yes

          3. COLLIN QUANER
            • 4 Years
            53 mins ago

            Yeah nice moves mate, I like it a lot.

            I'm still stuck with Saiss, Podence, Jiminez! Need to get rid of them ASAP lol!

        5. dogtanion
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Mane could be the one who's dropped this weekend for Pool

        6. roghippo
          • 6 Years
          45 mins ago

          Apparently Wilson not in training today worth getting rid?

