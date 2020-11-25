Scoutcast Episode 353 – Spurs and Man City top the form versus fixtures debate

With Az yellow flagged this week, the Scoutcast borrowed a couple of hosts from other podcasts and videos to help make sense of Gameweek 10.

Ted from Ted Talks FPL and FPL Surgery’s Josh kindly step in to join Joe to look at issues such as the familiar ‘fixtures versus form’ debate.

While Manchester City’s fixtures turn for their better, with a trip to Burnley, their form is less than enticing. Can easier encounters help them revive their fortunes?

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s rotten match-ups continue, with a visit to Chelsea. However, the strong form of Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) makes them hard to ditch.

Our trio consider the pros and cons of switching the focus of their Fantasy Premier League teams from north London to Manchester.

Elsewhere, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota (£6.6m) is turning heads, with his strong attacking threat and kind price tag. His merits as the ‘next big thing’ among mid-price midfielders is assessed.

Rough with the Smooth is back, with another Scoutcast regular’s Wildcard given the once over. There’s a differential pick to consider too, with Josh attempting to pick a player that doesn’t befall the Scoutcast curse of being injured or dropped.

Gameweek 9 is reviewed, fixtures are frisked and Joe, Ted and Josh reveal their transfer and captaincy plans for Gameweek 10.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

