My Digne replacement and why I’m changing formation for FPL Gameweek 10

Gameweek 9 was an amazing Gameweek for me. After taking my first hit of the season, I managed to get a total of 88 points and a Gameweek rank around the 20K mark, which was one of my top ranks in a single Gameweek ever. 

Consequently, I got a massive green arrow that propelled me to inside the top 30K in the overall rankings with the Wildcard still available.

Out of my starting eleven, four players delivered a double-digit haul and only my two Aston Villa assets blanked. Even Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) managed to get seven points without a clean sheet or a penalty save so I could not be happier with my boys.

Even though I mentioned in my last article I was planning to keep Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) in my team, ultimately, I decided to sell the Liverpool star for Bruno Fernandes (£10.8m). There was plenty of doubt if Salah would miss one or two matches due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and it coupled with the appeal of captaining Fernandes against West Brom, made me change my mind.

And so, on Friday night, I decided to pull the trigger, bringing in the Portuguese maestro and trusting him with the armband. This decision worked pretty well after Fernandes scored yet another penalty and collected three bonus points in a tougher than expected home match for Manchester United.

Nevertheless, Salah could start at Brighton after playing against Atalanta on Wednesday night and we all know how he can punish his sellers in any given week. However, after Brighton, he plays against Wolves and both these opponents are well-organised teams. 

For this reason, I will take my chances without Salah for two Gameweeks, looking to probably bing him back in Gameweek 12, when Liverpool play against Fulham (possibly by using my Wildcard in that exact Gameweek).

Additionally, I needed a defender to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) and Lucas Digne (£6.2m) was the standout choice to me. Everton’s three immediate fixtures were excellent, his assist potential is only second to the Liverpool fullbacks and I thought he had good potential for clean sheets or attacking returns in the short term.

I was very happy to see him bombing forward even more than he usually does, playing as a left wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation against Fulham. This new system suited him perfectly and he delivered two assists in a crazy first half at Craven Cottage. Sadly, for Everton and for his fantasy owners like myself, he suffered an ankle ligament injury in training this week and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Gameweek 10 plans

How Kane, Son and De Bruyne fared in midst of FPL fixture swing

Looking at my team ahead of Gameweek 10, I am a little bit concerned about the fact that I don’t own any Manchester City players for their back-to-back home matches against Burnley and Fulham.

My initial plan was to get Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) in for Son Heung-min (£9.5m) but I find it hard to justify using a free transfer to sell such a reliable source of points, regardless of how bad Spurs’ schedule may be. 

I think Son was clearly underpriced by FPL this season, especially if we compare him with other heavy-hitters such as Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.6m) or even De Bruyne, who costs £2.1m million more than the Tottenham superstar right now.

Another thing we know about Son is that he is one of the most clinical finishers in the world and he doesn’t need many chances to score goals, as we saw in Gameweek 9 when he scored with the only real chance he had in the whole match.

And so, given Son’s price, form and overall career numbers, I decided I am going to keep him in my team for now. This way, I can use my transfers to improve weaker links in my squad, even if it means going without De Bruyne for their match against Burnley. I will re-assess this decision ahead of Gameweek 11 and if Guardiola’s team looks better attacking-wise than they have looked lately, I might decide to get him in by then.

CHANGING FORMATION

Even though 4-3-3 has been working pretty well for me so far, I think now is the time to finally switch formation and get back to the more conventional 3-4-3. There are several factors that clearly make me think this is the correct timing for a change:

  • 1) Two of the best defenders in the game (TAA and Digne) are injured for an unknown period of time;
  • 2) Clean sheet potential for good defensive teams such as Wolves, Tottenham and Burnley doesn’t look good in the short-term given their tough schedule;
  • 3) There is, finally, a cheap midfielder who I think will be able to compete with the best defenders in the game in terms of expected points and value.

With all these factors in mind and with £4.4 million available in the bank, I decided to bring Diogo Jota (£6.7m) in for Mario Lemina (£4.5m). The most recent Liverpool acquisition seems to have settled perfectly into Jurgen Klopp’s plans and, priced at £6.7 million, I don’t think he even needs to start every match to be worth every penny.

Since joining the Reds, his expected goals and assists per 90 minutes are pretty close to what Salah and Mane have been doing for years and, even if these excellent numbers decrease over a larger sample (which I doubt they will), I think he will have no problems justifying such a cheap price tag. To me, he is the clear front-runner for the award of best value player in the game this season and if he manages to nail a spot in Liverpool’s starting eleven, I think he will be pretty much an essential pick for every fantasy manager in the world.

With my free transfer locked in and, after taking no hits in the first eight Gameweeks of the season, I am now considering taking my second hit in a row to get rid of Digne for Rúben Dias (£5.5m). 

However, I am still debating if I should play Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) and sell Digne next week for free instead. Dallas played out of position against Arsenal last weekend and he was pretty close to scoring his second goal of the season while bombing forward the whole match. Unfortunately, Leeds travels to Goodison Park and Anfield next, which means the chances of him getting clean sheets anytime soon are very slim.

Manchester City’s defence, on the other hand, looks really good this season and I think Dias could be worth four extra points over Dallas in the sum of the next two Gameweeks. In fact, bookies give Manchester City a 55% chance of getting a clean sheet this week and he also offers a decent threat from set-pieces. 

If I decide to take a hit for Dias, I will be able to field a very strong defence with the Portuguese centre-back alongside Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) and Ben Chilwell (£6.0m). This will allow me to use my free transfers in midfield and attack in the next Gameweeks, which I think is really important.

Anyway, this will definitely be a late call for me and it’s possible I decide to just get Jota this week and hope that Marcelo Bielsa plays Dallas as a box-to-box midfielder again.

CAPTAINCY

Having made the decision of going without De Bruyne this week, I have no choice but to trust Fernandes with the armband yet again. Since joining Manchester United, he delivered more points away from home than at Old Trafford and I expect Southampton to play an attacking style of football (as they always do), which hopefully will benefit Fernandes’ potential for points.

FANS ARE BACK

Other than that, I was very pleased to know that half the Premier League’s clubs will be able to welcome back fans starting in Gameweek 11. For now, only 2,000 supporters will be allowed in the stands but, after almost six months of empty stadiums, it’s definitely a nice improvement.

That being said, I don’t think this change will have any impact on my FPL decisions. I don’t think there will be a huge advantage for the 10 teams allowed to have fans in their home matches and I will only consider this factor whenever there is a really close decision between two possible transfers I might be considering for my team.

Thanks for reading and good luck this week!

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 10

  1. built_this_city
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Can you tell if rivals have made a transfer these days? Or is it only after the deadline now.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Only after

      Open Controls
    2. Gregor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      After the deadline now.

      Open Controls
      1. built_this_city
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        thats rubbish

        Open Controls
    3. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      The old system was so much better. You could see how many transfers teams were making and their values (so could sometimes make a good guess as to which player they moved, by the overnight price rises or falls).

      Open Controls
  2. Captaincy - Gameweek 10
    Gregor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Loads of good options for our armband affections and it really could be any one or even all of the big hitters who haul this gameweek.

    I’m probably gonna have Salah, De Bruyne, Calvert-Lewin and Vardy as my main options and that really is a tough choice. I’m currently thinking that Liverpool’s tight schedule and the early kick off is enough for me to shun Salah and the recent form of the Man City attack and the Burnley defence is probably enough for me to decide against De Bruyne. That leaves me with the strikers and given the strength of their respective oppositions and due to having penalties in his locker, I am veering towards Vardy.

    What about you guys, are you looking for Bruno Fernandes to strike again against Southampton? Are you sticking with one of the Spurs assets at Chelsea? Who are you captaining this gameweek and why?

    Open Controls
    1. LewanGOALski
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I am going Vardy as I brought him in as my stand-out captaincy option (I don’t own City nor Salah nor Bruno)

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Vardy, late game and playing the worst defence in the league.

      Open Controls
    3. slavkob
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Vardy, but it was a tough decision between him and in form Bruno

      Open Controls
    4. Coys96
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Sterling. Looked sharp vs Olympiacos. good fixture, against Lowton, potentially no Pope. In better form than people think. Low EO, may take pens as KdB missed last one....

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        52 mins ago

        Sterling won't take pens over KDB.

        Open Controls
        1. Coys96
          • 3 Years
          41 mins ago

          He's taken a few before, unlikely tho

          Open Controls
      2. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        51 mins ago

        I guess KDB will take penalties but i am still going for Raheem

        Open Controls
    5. Kannbury
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Kdb with Pope out.

        Open Controls
      • Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Sterling as I am chasing (at 1.5m)

        Open Controls
      • wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        It's really tough and still don't know.Currently on Vardy but i am thinking Gregor that Dcl is the best forward in the league,he is on form with a good fixture.What's the reason we prefer Vardy over him?Penalties or a possible hat trick?

        Open Controls
        1. Gregor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Yeah, really close for me so just penalties and the fact that Leeds look a much better team than Fulham.

          Open Controls
      • Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Vardy, simplest decision of the year.

        Open Controls
      • Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Vardy. Excellent form, massive flat track bully, looking sharp, NPxG has improved, Fulham are an absolutely dreadful side and Maddison is back. Looking forward to the party.

        Open Controls
        1. DGW Sane TC Fail....
          • 9 Years
          47 mins ago

          Am hoping it's a small party 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            45 mins ago

            Your hopes are likely to be dashed 😛

            Open Controls
      • JONALDINHO
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        KDB imho. He could’ve easily hauled away to Spurs so imagine what he’ll do home to Burnley. Burnley offer no attacking threat and will sit back which are the games KDB thrives in. We saw last year how consistent he was against the lower table teams.

        Vardy typically does much better against attacking teams with space in behind. Home to Fulham isn’t as ideal as people are making it out. I still think he’ll score but KDB has more potential to haul

        Open Controls
      • Mingo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Tough this week but Pope being out swings it for me. KDB (C), Bruno (vc)

        Open Controls
      • Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Vardy

        Open Controls
      • Hybrid.power
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I'd go Vardy if I have him, it's Fulham. I'm not going to have him though, so I need to find a big couch to hide behind.

        Open Controls
      • lugs
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Dcl, he just seems the safest option out of everybody that i own

        Open Controls
      • HashAttack
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Has to be Vardy ... but wish he had previous home form this season

        Open Controls
      • The Red Devil
        • 5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Vardy, Fulham are a championship level side, defensively woeful
        Though tempted to get in kdb on a hit

        Open Controls
      • ‘Tis the Season
        • 2 Years
        45 mins ago

        Salah, massive differential for me in my Mini league. Thoughts on the rest of the pack is KDB-Burnley looking sharp with Ben Mee back, Vardy-close...very close by Salah edges it for me. Liverpool are on a run of nine consecutive victories against Brighton in all competitions, scoring 27 goals in the process!

        Open Controls
        1. joey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Not quite an accurate comparison there! Burnley have Mee back but are missing Pope. Also if you're talking recent form then Man City have won the last 3 home games vs Burnley 5-0 and beat them 3-0 just this season, to me that is more relevant than the fact Liverpool beat Brighton 3-2 in 1991. Not saying Salah is a bad shout at all but this is the danger of picking and choosing statistics to fit an argument.

          Open Controls
      • Stoic
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        Party Animal

        Open Controls
      • komodosam
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Vardy. In goalscoring form after his late goal in Europe and it seems like almost every striker gets double points against Fulham. I do have a feeling Bruno will score big too though.

        Open Controls
      • PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sterling for me.. can be explosive, played well midweek and low owned with no one in my ML's having him, so may as well have a punt

        Open Controls
      • DAZZ
        • 6 Years
        just now

        All over KDB this week.

        Open Controls
    6. LewanGOALski
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Zouma ➡ Cancelo / Dias for (-4)

      Yay or Nay?

      *I do have Chilwell as well

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Is zouma out?

        Open Controls
        1. LewanGOALski
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          He isn’t

          Plays TOT this week and I already have Chilwell.
          Also CHE fixtures defensively not that great for double anymore I think.

          Stick, you reckon..?

          Open Controls
          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            For free it might have been ok, but a hit is harsh

            Open Controls
            1. LewanGOALski
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Yup, for free I’d have already done it 🙂

              Used my FT to bring Vardy (C) though

              Open Controls
              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Reckon below?

                Open Controls
                1. Rligudfootiemanager
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  I’m in that exact position. I did it for a hit as think it is more likely to be a CS for Man City and then they have better games afterwards.

                  Burnley will concede lots of set plays due to their blocks so I felt Dias has a better chance at a corner.

                  Open Controls
    7. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Play 1:
      A. Lewis
      B. Coufal
      C. Targett

      On A atm...

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Coufal

        Open Controls
      3. LewanGOALski
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      4. HODGE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        b

        Open Controls
      5. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        Cheers...

        Open Controls
    8. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Yay or Nay? Son >> KDB(c) for -4?

      McCarthy
      Chilwell, Cresswell, Justin
      Son, Bruno, Jota, Ziyech, Grealish
      Kane, DCL
      (4.0, Saiss, Mitchell, Davis)

      Open Controls
    9. slavkob
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      All set here?

      Mendy
      Chilwell, Justin, Cancelo
      KDB, Bruno, Ziyech, JRod, Grealish
      DCL, Vardy(c)

      Coufal, Targett, Brewster

      Could go James to Jota but I'm already on -4.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Looks nice

        Open Controls
      2. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        lovely team for this week

        Open Controls
      3. Pops15
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Hold. Should be an open game between Everton and Leeds. Plenty of opportunities for J Rod to pick up some points.

        Open Controls
    10. komodosam
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Vardy or Bruno for captain this weekend?

      Open Controls
      1. LewanGOALski
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        V

        Open Controls
        1. Pops15
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Looking like a Vardy Party this week

          Open Controls
      2. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    11. 1966 was a great year for E…
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Who would you rather have for the next few games out of

      1) Jota
      2) Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. JustPark
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Rather Che Adams over Bamford.
        Jota out of those two.

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
      3. HODGE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        jota

        Open Controls
        1. 1966 was a great year for E…
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Cheers lads

          Open Controls
      4. slavkob
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
    12. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Play Dallas or KWP?

      Open Controls
      1. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Dallas

        Open Controls
    13. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Chances of Wilson playing?

      Open Controls
      1. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        90%

        Open Controls
    14. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Boils down to this for me, thoughts appreciated:

      A) Dallas & Bissouma > 4.0 defender + Foden - 4
      B) Nothing - Means no city players this week

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        B out of these

        Open Controls
      2. Pops15
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Out of those two B. I would think Foden starts this week because hes been great otherwise and deserves it. But there is always the chance he doesn't and not sure it's worth the -4 even if he does

        Open Controls
    15. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Lamptey...is it just a one match ban?

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        yes

        Open Controls
        1. tiger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          cheers

          Open Controls
    16. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      G2G? No city attacking cover is a bit scary

      Matinez
      Dias Chillwell Coufal
      Son Jota Bruno Grealish
      Kane DCL Vardy(C)

      Button James Anguissa Mitchell

      Open Controls
      1. Pops15
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        Have you made any moves this week? I would be looking to move out one of the spurs boys this week with all the other options of big hitters. Dont need two of them for the up and coming fixture run.

        Open Controls
        1. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Already taken a hit before pope was ruled out

          Open Controls
    17. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      1FT 2.1 ITB

      Martinez
      Robertson, Chilwell, KWP
      Fernandes, Son, Grealish, Zaha
      Kane, DCL, Maupay
      4.0 | Mitchell, Bissouma, Lamptey

      Zaha, Maupay, Kane -> KDB, Bamford, Wilson -8??

      Can hopefully save an FT next week and then Fernandes -> Salah in GW12

      Thoughts??

      Open Controls
    18. Patron
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Selling Son (don’t throw puns at me) doesn’t feel right does it... Even for Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Sell Kane keep Son.

        Open Controls
        1. Patron
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Don’t have Kane

          Open Controls
      2. komodosam
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Nope. He has a knack of scoring in big games too.

        Open Controls
        1. Patron
          • 1 Year
          1 hour ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    19. PURPLE-RONNIE
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Anyone considering Jesus now pep said agueros still not fit?

      Open Controls
    20. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Surely KDB might just play deep vs Burnley?

      Open Controls
      1. JONALDINHO
        • 3 Years
        50 mins ago

        Why would he play deeper home to Burnley than away to Spurs/Liverpool?

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          48 mins ago

          Because Pep typically plays KDB as a #10 in big games and in an 8 in a 4-3-3 when facing inferior opposition. Not always, but usually.

          Open Controls
        2. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          KDB normally plays in a more attacking role against the better teams

          Open Controls
    21. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Martial -> Vardy worth -4?

      Open Controls
      1. komodosam
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yes. If you make Vardy captain.

        Open Controls
    22. New Post
      Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      NEW ARTICLE POSTED
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/11/27/gameweek-10-scout-picks-features-man-city-triple-up/

      Open Controls
    23. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      For the next 3 games - Is A a no-brainer?

      A. Cancelo, Soucek
      B. Coufal, Klich(on pens)

      Open Controls
    24. Infected by ebolasie
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC? Any suggestions for improvement/ differential picks would be much appreciated

      Mccarthy
      Robbo Chilwell Dias
      Salah KDB Jota Grealish
      Vardy Watkins Bamford

      Button Bissouma Lowton Ferguson, 0ITB

      Open Controls
    25. Garlana
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Simple -4 Jimi to dcl? Sick of not owning him, also worried about defence and bench

      Martinez,

      Cancello, James, robbo
      Sterling, son, ziyech, grealish
      Kane, bamford, Jimi*

      Bissouma, Mitchel*, lamptey*

      Open Controls
    26. Superninteno Chalmers
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      Feeling uneasy having no city. Already did Kane to Vardy.
      Only other option would be Son to Bruno for a hit...?

      McCarthy
      Chilwell - Robbo - KWP
      Salah - Son - Grealish - Ziyech
      DCL - Vardy - Adams

      1.8 itb

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
    27. Bretth96
        56 mins ago

        Currently doing okay in top 200k but wanting to wildcard

        Current team

        McCarthy
        Chilwell zouma Justin kwp
        Son Jamez Bruno Grealish
        Kane DCL

        Ryan - Mitchell - stephens - Mitrovic

        Potential Wildcard Team

        McCarthy
        Chillwell Zouma Cancelo
        Son KDB Bruno Jota
        Vardy DCL Bamford

        Kwp - I.Williams - Romeu

        This change will be defence heavy but I think the core 3 are all good point scorers. Leaves 0.0 ITB which could be an issue

        What are people’s thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. Superninteno Chalmers
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          I'd consider Kane to Vardy only and reassess next week. You're not in a bad way to begin with and still having your WC is a big advantage coming up to xmas.

          Open Controls
          1. Bretth96
              14 mins ago

              Good points, my team is solid at the moment - I just have the fear of city doing well with these fixtures! Had the GW9 WC planned since day 1 for that reason but City have not been as convincing as I thought they would

              Open Controls
              1. Superninteno Chalmers
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                Yea I too haven't got KDB in. Hung onto Salah so hoping he goes nuts.
                I did Kane to Vardy

                Good luck!

                Open Controls
        2. RedJive79
          • 1 Year
          33 mins ago

          Afternoon all. Am I GTG? Cheers.

          Martinez
          Chilwell / Cancelo / Coufal
          KDB(c) / Jota / Grealish / Ziyech / Bruno
          Kane / DCL (vc)

          Steer / Brewster / Mitchell / Lamptey

          Open Controls
          1. Superninteno Chalmers
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            Looks good. Bit thin on the bench if Cancelo is rotated.
            Good luck

            Open Controls
          2. Pops15
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Agree with the thin bench comment but at this point dont think its worth making any transfers with Lamptey back next week and the possibility of Mitchell at least getting a few minutes. Otherwise going forward it looks great. Would prefer Vardy over Kane for the next 4 game weeks but depends what you plan on doing moving forward to get the likes of Salah back for gw12

            Open Controls
        3. ballsy_b
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Is this good to go?

          Martinez
          Justin - PVA - Cancelo
          Grealish - Jota - Bruno - KDB (C) - Sterling
          Watkins - DCL

          (Forster - Neco Williams - James - Brewster)

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.