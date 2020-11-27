18
Dugout Discussion November 27

Wilson returns for Newcastle as Schlupp starts in advance role

18 Comments
Callum Wilson (£6.5m) is back in the Newcastle team after recovering from the hamstring injury sustained before the international break.

He slots straight back into the side alongside Joelinton (£5.7m) in the two-man partnership of a 4-4-2 formation.

Steve Bruce is, of course, short of Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.3m), leaving Miguel Almirón (£ and Jeff Hendrick (£4.8m) to provide the width from midfield.

While Newcastle have struggled to offer much going forward in their last two matches, they may fancy their chances against a Crystal Palace side that has just one clean sheet in their last 17 Premier League outings.

However, Roy Hodgson has mitigated against that, recalling Gary Cahill (£4.5m) to join Scott Dann (£4.4m) at centre-back.

Cheikhou Kouyaté (£5.0m) has not lost his place though, moving back into central midfield and displacing Jairo Riedewald (£4.4m) to the bench.

Of particular note is the fact that FPL midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.4m) looks to be the replacement for Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m), who misses out due to self-isolation for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The former Leicester man has been named alongside Jordan Ayew (£5.7m) in a front-two, while Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) and Andros Townsend (£5.9m) are tasked with the left and right flanks respectively.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Clyne; Eze, McArthur, Kouyaté, Townsend; Schlupp, Ayew.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow; Lewis, Clark, Fernández, Manquillo; Almirón, S Longstaff, Shelvey, Hendrick; Wilson, Joelinton.

18 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    First?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      First

      Open Controls
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Gold star for you

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Yeeees!

          Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Easy to do

      Open Controls
  2. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mane owners stunned by the obvious

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Glad I sold him in February

      Open Controls
    2. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Lol. Especially those who fell into the trap last gw

      Open Controls
    3. jimmyabs1987
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Which is?

      Open Controls
  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    In love with my squad now.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I hope you're very happy together

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        #

        Open Controls
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Most squads look good at the moment

      Open Controls
  4. davies
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Sell Mitchell or Dunne?

    I’m thinking Dunne as Mitchell could get minutes over Xmas...

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      just now

      So could Dunne

      Open Controls
      1. davies
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No chance he’s 4th choice cb

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Mitchell only a PVA injury away from playing, Dunne is about 4th choice.

      Open Controls
  5. Woy_is_back
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Brought in Ivanovic for the lolz

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Party like its 2012

      Open Controls
  6. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Top 10k EO thanks to Livefpl.net
    Man City mids are pretty big differentials

    PLAYER EO 
    DCL 96.33%
    Kane 89.90%
    Son 79.70%
    Bruno 76.48%
    Grealish 63.93%
    Vardy 51.45%
    Salah 50.58%
    Chilwell 48.28%
    Justin 38.07%
    Bamford 37.00%
    Jota 33.94%
    Rodriguez 27.24%
    McCarthy 26.00%
    Martinez 24.95%
    Ziyech 24.44%
    Robertson 23.08%
    De Bruyne 19.50%
    Zouma 16.87%
    Bellerin 16.48%
    Werner 14.67%
    Cresswell 13.49%
    Watkins 13.07%
    Wilson 12.50%
    Walker-Peters 12.30%
    James 11.30%
    Kilman 10.52%
    Schmeichel 10.16%

    (Sterling = 3.97%)

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Can you do that for the top 1 million please.
      Top 10k is pretty far away 😆

      Open Controls

