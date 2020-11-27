Wilson returns for Newcastle as Schlupp starts in advance role

Callum Wilson (£6.5m) is back in the Newcastle team after recovering from the hamstring injury sustained before the international break.

He slots straight back into the side alongside Joelinton (£5.7m) in the two-man partnership of a 4-4-2 formation.

Steve Bruce is, of course, short of Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.3m), leaving Miguel Almirón (£ and Jeff Hendrick (£4.8m) to provide the width from midfield.

While Newcastle have struggled to offer much going forward in their last two matches, they may fancy their chances against a Crystal Palace side that has just one clean sheet in their last 17 Premier League outings.

However, Roy Hodgson has mitigated against that, recalling Gary Cahill (£4.5m) to join Scott Dann (£4.4m) at centre-back.

Cheikhou Kouyaté (£5.0m) has not lost his place though, moving back into central midfield and displacing Jairo Riedewald (£4.4m) to the bench.

Of particular note is the fact that FPL midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.4m) looks to be the replacement for Wilfried Zaha (£7.3m), who misses out due to self-isolation for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The former Leicester man has been named alongside Jordan Ayew (£5.7m) in a front-two, while Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) and Andros Townsend (£5.9m) are tasked with the left and right flanks respectively.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Clyne; Eze, McArthur, Kouyaté, Townsend; Schlupp, Ayew.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow; Lewis, Clark, Fernández, Manquillo; Almirón, S Longstaff, Shelvey, Hendrick; Wilson, Joelinton.

