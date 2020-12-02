266
Pro Pundit Teams December 2

A strong bench and going for broke: the ways FPL bosses can tackle a busy December

In his latest column, three-time top 5k finisher Az looks at the strategies to consider as we get ready for seven Gameweek deadlines in the space of a month.

I’m writing this on December 1 and having just received the news that the Aston Villa v Newcastle game, originally set to be played on Friday, has been called off.

In a way, it’s remarkable that, given the situation that’s happening across the globe, this is the first Premier League game to be postponed this season. Hopefully, it will be the last.

With many people holding two to three assets from Aston Villa and/or Newcastle, this comes at a bad time for our squads, especially as the focus for many is on juggling around their heavy hitters. 

For a lot of managers, there simply isn’t the wiggle room to consider shifting the likes of Jack Grealish (£7.7m), Emiliano Martinez (£4.8m), Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) and Callum Wilson (£6.5m) for one week only. All of these players have decent fixtures and are doing enough to justify their selections in our teams. It’s a shame to have to be putting out fires when we are trying to maximise the points potential.

As we look for ways to give our FPL squads the best possible chance of returns during an unpredictable month, one way of playing is to turn relatively defensive. This means ensuring that our teams are strong and healthy and that we can dip into our benches if and when needed. 

Alternatively, people might be looking to go for the jugular. This means trying to juggle heavy hitters and squeeze out as many points as possible during this busy period. While this poses a considerable risk, it of course may lead to huge returns if you can nail it.

Time to strengthen the bench?

Hunt for £4.0m FPL defender takes a turn as Ferguson ruled out through injury

The news of the postponement at Villa Park does serve as a bit of a wake-up call that a bench of players who at least play regularly for their teams seems a pretty good idea going into the festive schedule. With Tyrick Mitchell (£4.0m) now seemingly doomed to watch on from the sidelines, many of us are down to just two players on our FPL benches. 

The continued threat of coronavirus, as well as a packed winter schedule, means this may need to be addressed. Many of us are carrying players who seem likely to be at least in some way rotated over Christmas. For example, any of the Manchester City assets, Reece James (£5.1m), Timo Werner (£9.5m) and maybe even now Liverpool midfielders, with Diogo Jota’s (£6.8m) emergence, all look a little vulnerable. Now might be a good time to make sure you are prepared for any omissions.

Upgrading Mitchell to a £4.5m defender may seem a bit boring, but it might put you in good stead in the weeks to come. Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) looks the standout option at this price point for me. Five goal attempts over the last four Gameweeks puts him up with the likes of Reece James (£5.1m) and Ben Chilwell (£6.2m) and Leeds have a great run of fixtures to come, with only Manchester United looking like a potential banana skin right up until January 2.

Luke Ayling (£4.5m) is also a consideration, with the right-back boasting nearly double the number of penalty area touches (13) compared to Dallas over this time. However, despite promising stats, he has yet to register an attacking return this season, whereas Dallas already has a goal and an assist.

If one of the Leeds defenders doesn’t float your boat – or you already own one – then the other options to turn to are Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) or Vladmir Coufal (£4.6m). I really like how West Ham are currently set up under David Moyes, who is doing a fantastic job when many (including myself!) had written them off. 

Both Coufal and Masuaku have just 2.3% ownership at the time of writing, and once Manchester United are out the way this week, have a great run of fixtures right up until the end of January, with only Chelsea in Gameweek 14 looking like a good time to bench whichever defender you bring in.

Going for broke

The less conservative strategy at this stage is to accept whatever state our “fringe” players are in and really try and hammer the assets who have the biggest upside.

Mohamed Salah (£12.2m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) and Bruno Fernandes (£10.8m) all delivered in Gameweek 10. Many view these three as the “holy trinity” – players we should get in our squads no matter what.

However, is this perhaps doing a disservice to the likes of Harry Kane (£10.9m), Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.2m), who have all had stellar starts to the season? For many, these are the sacrificial lambs as people look to pastures new.

I feel that a case can be made for any combination of the above, which really reflects how exciting this season is, with so many players being worthy of our consideration. However, out of all the options, I really do feel that Fernandes has done enough to make him immune from any form of “hokey-cokey”. If you don’t have him, he’d be the one that I’d look to get in before he’s out of reach.

While the likes of Jota and even Riyad Mahrez (£8.3m) may be good value for their price – and this is how you should look at them, not as “coverage” for their more prestigious team-mates – I worry that the bubble could burst at any minute and we could be left with egg on our face. 

Salah and co look set to continue to deliver points all season. The trick is going to be knowing when these hauls are likely and when to get on them.

I brought in Vardy this week and a poor Leicester performance is making me consider whether he can really keep pace with the other players in his price bracket. An away game at Sheffield United, who have made the worst start to a Premier League season from any team in history, looks a good match-up for the Sheffield Wednesday fan so I’m not panicking just yet.

But, depending on whether you think Brighton is a tough game, Vardy’s fixtures are a lot less rosy thereafter and so the short-term pick of the Englishman may prove to be a costly one. He looks set to depart my team after being given little time to truly impress.

With no Salah or De Bruyne in my squad, and both with Fulham on the horizon, I am getting jittery. I think Son and Kane who will simply struggle to match De Bruyne and Salah over the next five Gameweeks, until Spurs themselves play Fulham in Gameweek 16. But moving these players out will require a hit, so timing feels like everything. For those that made the move before the Chelsea stalemate, well played. I think this was the time to do it. 

With games against Arsenal and Crystal Palace next, it feels risky shifting out the Spurs assets, so if you think they can continue to deliver points, then holding might be a sensible strategy. That said, can you really afford to ignore the upside of both De Bruyne and then Salah against Fulham? 

It’s hard to argue with a move for De Bruyne this week, which may be even better if paired with plans for another switch to Salah for the Gameweek after. Jiggery-pokery at its finest. 

My decision

The best Man City players for appealing fixtures after 5-0 win over Burnley

I’m toying with the idea of acquiring Mahrez for the Fulham game, which would mean ignoring De Bruyne entirely and looking for a way to bring in Salah for Gameweek 12. 

Getting a City player in feels a priority this week and a rest for the Algerian in the Champions League and some very, very promising comments from Guardiola about how “players who score will start” certainly bodes well for his chances of a start against the Cottagers.

This means I could hold on to both Son and Vardy this weekend and potentially move them both on next week to get Salah and Bamford, who have Fulham and West Ham respectively in Gameweek 12. Alternatively, I could lose Son this week and keep Hakim Ziyech (£8.3m) for his home match against Leeds.

Salah is the player who I’m coveting for the long term. Simply put, not owning him in my squad just feels… wrong. Okay there is the increased chance of rotation now that Jota is doing such a good job, but put simply, the Egyptian has proven over the last few seasons that he is the player most likely to register huge returns and if I’m ever torn between who to captain, he’s my go-to. 

As a captaincy option, while I’m happy with Fernandes if I need to, games against Fulham, Palace, West Brom and Newcastle in quick succession provide a perfect platform for the Liverpool double-up of Salah and Jota. City’s fixtures do also remain excellent, but there is the higher chance of rotation, a slight risk of De Bruyne dropping deeper to control the midfield in “tougher” games and from what I’ve seen from Man City, the high likelihood of a spread of points across their very capable forward line. 

Turning my back on last season’s top FPL performer doesn’t feel great and I know what he’s capable of. But you can’t have them all and this feels like something we are all going to have to put up with this season. Hopefully, we’re about to see the Mahrez of old who is more than capable of scoring 200+ points this season if he plays a decent number of minutes – although I also appreciate that he’s someone that can cause misery for those who take the punt on him. We’ll see what happens.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck for the following weeks. It’s going to be a wild ride.

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Saiss >> James and switch to 4 at the back this week? Not possible if one falls and the other rises though sadly.

    McCarthy
    Chilwell, Cresswell, Justin
    KDB, Bruno, Ziyech, Grealish**, Jota
    Kane*, DCL
    (4.0, Mitchell, Saiss, Davis**)

    Open Controls
    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Outside chance James rises tonight, in which case I’d be tempted to pull the trigger.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        I can afford a James price rise, what I can’t afford is him to Rise AND Saiss to fall! Think that is likely? Ideally I’d like to wait for pressers

        Open Controls
        1. Rasping Drive
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I don’t think Saiss will drop tonight (he’s on -68% on FPL stats at the moment so he’s much more likely to drop Thur/Fri night); that said, there’s been a few curveballs this season regarding unexpected rises/drops.

          Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yeah get James

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Cheers. Wait for the pressers? I can afford James to rise but NOT that and a Saiss price drop

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          I wouldn't take the risk in waiting

          Open Controls
          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            What about the huge risk of not waiting and then finding out Kane is out and someone else has covid or an injury? Be -4 or -8 time

            Open Controls
  2. Rasping Drive
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    When is the Black Box episode this week, does anyone know?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      9pm tonight

      Open Controls
      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers fella. That’s midnight for me. Will probably catch it in the morning

        Open Controls
  3. rozzo
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Martinez Steer
    Chilwell Cresswell Lamptey Dallas Mitchell
    Bruno Son Grealish Rodriguez Anguissa
    Kane DCL Vardy

    1ft
    0.1 itb

    A). Martinez to Mccarthy, play 433 and bench Grealish
    B). Grealish to Jota and have no keeper.
    C). Martinez and Grealish to Mccarthy and Jota - 4?

    If I sell Grealish I will probably buy him back straight away for Rodriguez, Jota assured of starts?

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. The Alli Way
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best defender for 4.4 or below?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Balbuena

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Balbuena?

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Alioski

      Open Controls
    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Agree Balbuena but Alioski deserves a shout too

      Open Controls
  5. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Werner or Ings for Kane replacement?
    (he was going before injury scare anyway)

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Right now it’s Werner. We don’t know brought about Ings and how he’ll be on his return

      Open Controls
    2. Dwotle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Definitely Werner.

      Open Controls
  6. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Forster and Targett to Lloris and James -4?

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Like the James move. Lloris is too expensive

      Open Controls
  7. Pukkipartyy
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Zouma not in bench? Just rest or?

    Open Controls
    1. thetommy14
        just now

        Rest most prob

        Open Controls
    2. cigan
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Anyone considering Antonio as Wilson replacement?

      Open Controls
    3. Noah’s Ark
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I like the United line up.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I was say this to a lad at work who supports Utd that should set up like this

        Open Controls
      2. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        It’s loaded with strikers. Interesting evening

        Open Controls
      3. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        just now

        DVB over one of Fred or McTominay and its golden

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Also henderson over degea

          Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Going for a power mid and last striker slot needs a cheapie. Pick 1 please:
      A. Che Adams
      B. Richarlison
      C. T Abraham
      D. Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. cigan
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I like Adams

        Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheche

        Open Controls
      3. BeWater
          just now

          Adams.

          Open Controls
      4. AlternativeB
          6 mins ago

          Got Martinez, Grealish, Watkins. 1FT. NEED KDB in the team.
          Was going to do Son to KDB.... But...

          1. Son + Wakins --> KDB + Bamford/Abraham
          2. Grealish --> KDB (Play no goalkeeper. Loose 0,4 on the Grealish sale)
          3. something else?

          Open Controls
        • Canadian Football
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Anyone know when they are likely to hold the AVL DGW for the match about to be missed this weekend?

          Open Controls
          1. ClassiX
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/12/01/newcastles-gameweek-11-trip-to-aston-villa-postponed-as-covid-19-cases-rise/

            Open Controls
        • Tony Martial
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          God sterling and Grealish ➡️ KDB and Jota is so tempting.

          Open Controls
        • wulfranian
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          If Man Utd don't win today then the next game away to Leipzig is a must win and with Man City next in the league we could see some rotation against Wham.

          Open Controls
        • drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Zieych rested nice

          Open Controls
        • 2hotty
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Best Vardy replacement for at least the next three fixtures

          Open Controls
          1. Tony Martial
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            ?

            Open Controls
        • Tony Martial
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          This is the day Tony Scores and comes back to himself I can’t wait.

          Open Controls
        • HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          I have a strong bench
          It’s a nightmare

          Bowen and Dallas last week
          Konsa before
          Points benched are awful

          Open Controls
        • ibcvt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Will Zaha start?

          Open Controls
        • gomez123
          • 7 Years
          just now

          What to do with Sterling??.....

          Open Controls

