Podcast December 2

Scoutcast Episode 354 – How can FPL bosses fit in Salah, De Bruyne and Fernandes?

Joe and Az are joined by Karam to look ahead to Gameweek 11 and assess the key challenges facing Fantasy Premier League managers.

Chief among their concerns is the postponement of Friday night’s clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United. There is a chance that it could be rearranged within the Gameweek but if not, FPL managers face some tough choices. Should they bench or swap out the likes of Villa talisman Jack Grealish (£7.7m) or Newcastle striker Callum Wilson (£6.5m)?

Our Scoutcast trio also discuss the three most talked about players of the week: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.2m), Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m). These midfield picks are showing remarkable consistency but with hefty price tags, it may be tricky to fit them all in. Can they be ‘covered’ by the likes of Reds midfielder Diogo Jota (£6.8m) and City winger Riyad Mahrez (£8.3m)?

Pep Guardiola’s latest round of roulette is also on the bill. This chat will be of particular interest to those clinging onto City rotation risks such as Raheem Sterling (£11.4m).

Meanwhile, Joe, Az and Karam give their top tips for climbing up the rankings ahead of Christmas. Within this section, Karam takes his turn to pick a differential, which garners approval from Joe and Az.

The usual features are also covered in the show, with next four fixtures frisked, rough with the smooths aired, and transfer and captaincy plans revealed.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Son without Kane?Hmmm might sell for Mahrez.

    1. Joey Tribbiani
        19 mins ago

        Son on pens, if Kane out

        1. Pegboy
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yes, but I'd be very surprised if Kane misses it.

      • antis0cial
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        This is Morinho though, Kane will likely still play

        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          Of course he will play! North London derby? Unless he has a broken leg, he will play.

        2. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          Exactly, this could easily be another of Jose’s ruses. Did it with Son

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            Or one of his many other injuries he’s so well known for picking up.

      • Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        18 mins ago

        Not making the "lets sell Son" mistake again this season....

      • Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Son might play up top

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          He already plays up top.

    2. Atimis
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Worth doing Martinez to McCarthy for free?
      Or just go without the GK?

      Martinez
      Robo/Cancelo/Chilwell
      Bruno/Son/Sterling(c)/Grealish
      Vardy/DCL/Bamford

      Martin/Kilman/Mitchell/Stephens

      1. wulfranian
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Go without.

    3. LOLarov
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      Any of these make sense?

      A) Grealish + Cancelo + Foden --> Mahrez + James + Jota (-8)
      B) Grealish + Cancelo --> Mahrez + James (-4)
      C) Kane, Grealish, Foden, Cancelo --> Bamford, James, KDB and Mahrez (-12)
      D) You are not well go back to bed!

      1. Kloppcorn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        All depends if you’ve got a half decent bench, I’m personally not taking grealish out because of 1 gw

        1. LOLarov
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          ZERO bench

          1. Kloppcorn
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            If their all not gonna play you could free hit

            1. Houldsworth Hatter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I’ve done that. Kind of wished I hadn’t now!!

      2. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Don't like any of them to be honest, so D

      3. Kitman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Grealish is keeper for the next 4 games, i may switch him out for the run of red fixtures

    4. Kloppcorn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Afternoon guys, I’m going to be playing my wildcard in a couple of game-weeks, I was wondering if you guys had any ideas on what differentials could bang!!!

      1. true_Jerry
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        things change hourly here, ask again in couple of weeks

        1. Kloppcorn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I like to see who people thing and watch them over the next fortnight see how their playing because I watch virtually every game

      2. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/11/25/the-differentials-that-could-help-improve-your-fpl-rank-in-the-coming-gameweeks/

      3. Coys96
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Raphinia
        Neto/Podence/Traore
        Antonio/Benrahma/Bowen
        Trossard/Welbeck
        Wood
        Pulisic
        Richarlison
        Torres/Jesus/Sterling
        Cavani
        Ings
        Reguilon

    5. Kitman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Who is best asset all season - Kane or Fernandes?

      I can either do ;

      1) Kane & Soucek on bench
      or
      2) Fernandes & Brewster on bench

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        No real answer to this.

        1. Kitman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I agree, lol

          Was hoping for someone to have a slight nugget which might assist!

          KDB, Fernandes, Salah and Kane all scare me but cant get em all

    6. Hakaei lali
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      FH activates whats you think the team please trebly nedded

      Johnston
      James Williams Justin
      kDB Salah mahrez SOn JoTa
      Vardy jesus

    7. Africa United
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Kane will play 99.9%

      1. The Littlest Robbo
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'll go one further and say 100%

      2. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Klopp mode on_ For sure... 100%!
        Klopp mode off

      3. Atimis
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haven't heard that you manege Spurs now lol

      4. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why wouldn’t he?

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Ah just seen the tweet

    8. sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Lads, what do you suggest with 2 ft?

      Martínez / Steer
      Chilwell / Cancelo / Cresswell / Lamptey / Kilman
      KDB / Bruno / Ziyech / Grealish / Soucek
      Vardy / DCL / Bamford

      Mendy is .1 too expensive

      Maybe Martínez to McCarthy, save the other ft? Cancelo did not play last week because Pep, but I think I might give it a shot considering his fixture.

    9. motty47
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      Poll for Son owners:

      Not knocking son - owned him previously, think hes still a good pick. But im wondering out of those who own Son, who else do you own out of KDB - Salah - Bruno? Are there any of you who have all 4 of those together in a team?

      I imagine it must mostly be 2 out of the 3 above + Son. Be very surprised if anyone has all 4

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Im going to have all 4 very soon.

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Salah KdB Son Bruno
          DCL *

          *Might mean playing someone like Welbz or Reid from fulham but Im ok with that.

          1. Christina.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            Salah KdB Son Bruno GREALISH
            Dcl [Welbz/Reid]

            1. Well you know, Triffic
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              What;s your defence?

      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Very easy to do this year.

      3. Atimis
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Will have Bruno Son Salah Vardy for next week

      4. Gobigorgohome
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        having all 4 soon with jota or grealish

      5. The Littlest Robbo
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        My midfield as of GW12 will be Salah, Son, KDB, Fernandez & Grealish. The sacrifice is upfront with DCL & Bamford

        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Thats not a sacrifice tho

      6. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Im gonna have
        Bruno Salah KDB Son Grealish
        Ings Bamford
        Soon
        (With chilwell and james)
        Fek the bench

        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          just now

          It'll be dcl instead of ings till gw15

      7. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        I have:

        KDB / Fernandes / Son / Grealish / Jota

        No Kane, as got rid of for COVID & Jota feels enough for BHA/WOL considering I thought Salah would get limited minutes.

        Do want Salah for Fulham. Selling KDB, if only for a week, could achieve it.

        Equally I could do Son/Vardy > Salah/Ings (or cheaper).

        Haven't decided. May even go without. Looking for good signs from Son but very hesitant to sell him.

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          No Salah* as got rid for COVID.

          I do however have no Kane too (Vardy instead) so that weighs into the equation.

      8. motty47
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        All very interesting responses cheers.

        My premium 4 currently is Salah - KDB - Bruno - Vardy. Lost Kane and Son for this. Was planning to ditch Vardy in a couple gws to Bamford and use the cash for either 3rd striker or Robbo / Trent. I could also just go back to Bamford + Son instead and deal with a very cheap defence.. Food for thought

    10. Captain Knackered
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Meslier
      Chilwell Masuaku Dallas
      Salah, Jota, Fernandes, Zaha*
      Maupay*, DCL, Kane

      Button, Grealish, Konsa, Mitchell

      Kane and Grealish / Zaha to KDB and Bamford?

      Any suggestions are welcome at this point...

      1. Captain Knackered
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        1 FT

    11. Sz21
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      How does this look- WC effort.
      McCarthy, (Forster).
      Chilwell, James, Webster, (Targett, Dallas).
      KDB (c), Salah, Jota, Fernandes (vc), (Grealish).
      DCL, Bamford, Welbeck.
      0.0m ITB.

      Grealish/DCL -> Raphinha/ Jesus also an option.

    12. Catastrophe
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Was all set for Justin -> Dias (and Vardy & Bissouma -> Brewster & Salah next week) but not sure now. Current Team with 1 FT and 3.1 ITB:

      Martinez*
      Chilwell, Zouma, Justin
      KDB, Son, Fernandes, Jota
      Vardy, DCL, Bamford

      (Steer, Bissouma, Mitchell, Kilman)

      A) Save FT
      B) Justin -> Dias (as planned)
      C) Justin -> 5.6 DEF
      D) Martinez -> Mendy (Chelsea triple-up!)

      Thinking A or B - need to address Justin in next couple of weeks anyway, but not as confident of Dias starting on Saturday now and with Mitchell/Kilman on bench that would be a problem.

      Cheers

    13. OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Cancelo, will he back for net GW?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        No. I don't think he will start. I think it's like 10% chance he starts so I plan to remove him.

      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        I can’t imagine why he would be.

      3. NateDogsCats
          just now

          Last week everyone said yes and he didn't, now everyone here says no so he probably will

      4. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        What's better?

        A) Bamford + Rodriguez
        B) DCL + Raphinha

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          A for me

        2. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          DCL + Bam I prefer

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Stop watching Star Wars.

        3. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          A.

      5. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Trying to get 11 players out this GW is worse than after an international break!

      6. slavkob
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        How would this look for next gw, if I took a hit to get Mahrez in for Grealish as a punt? Could easily bring him back in gw13.

        Mendy
        Chilwell, Justin, Cancelo
        KDB(c), Bruno, Mahrez, Ziyech, Jota
        Vardy, DCL

        Button, Coufal, Brewster, Targett

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah that looks very tempting.

      7. dando89
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Kane now too?

        Team is in pieces

        Have 3x villa kane and also cancelo who is always a bench risk. At this point I'm getting pushed towards using my free hit...

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Nobody. Captain him.

      8. Jet5605
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Hey all, still have my WC to play and have 2 FT and 0.5 ITB. With Grealish not playing should I WC or how should I use my 2 FT? Thanks

        McCarthy
        Chillwell - Taylor - Konsa
        Son - Bruno - Salah - Grealish
        Vardy - DCL - Bamford

        Steer - Soucek - Egan - Mitchell    

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          2 FTS. Put up some options. I’m not going to manage your team for you.

      9. kime67
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Imagine bringing in wilson already xD

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          185,000 have. 97,000 brought in Grealish. Hilarious.

        2. kime67
          • 3 Years
          just now

          might be good for my rank even if i have triple villa lol

      10. Africa United
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ok lads I know it's risky but Watkins to Wellbeck done after a 85 points week I don't mind a hit
        G2G??
        Meslier
        James Nwilliams Chillwel
        SterlingC KdbV Torres Bruno
        Vardy Mcburnie Wellbeck
        0.5 itb

        1. Africa United
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Bench Balbuena Mitchel Grealesh

      11. Sz21
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        WC here the best play to push on over the next few GW's into Christmas or try to negotiate the GW's with hits? Would possibly be -12 over 2/3 weeks.

        McCarthy.
        Cancelo*, Chilwell, Justin*.
        Bruno, Grealish*, Jota, Son.
        DCL, Kane, Wilson*.
        Button, Ayling, Mitchell*, Bissouma.
        0ft, 4.4m ITB. WC in hand.

      12. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        There must be quite a few teams with:
        - Martinez
        - Targett/Konsa/Mings
        - Grealish
        - Wilson/Jimenez
        - Lewis/Lascelles etc.
        - Kane
        - Zaha(?)
        - Robbo and/or City defender

        Imagine the panic.

      13. Michelle Davin
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Kane to Jesus?

        Enables me to do Bruno to Salah next week

