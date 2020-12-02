Scoutcast Episode 354 – How can FPL bosses fit in Salah, De Bruyne and Fernandes?

Joe and Az are joined by Karam to look ahead to Gameweek 11 and assess the key challenges facing Fantasy Premier League managers.

Chief among their concerns is the postponement of Friday night’s clash between Aston Villa and Newcastle United. There is a chance that it could be rearranged within the Gameweek but if not, FPL managers face some tough choices. Should they bench or swap out the likes of Villa talisman Jack Grealish (£7.7m) or Newcastle striker Callum Wilson (£6.5m)?

Our Scoutcast trio also discuss the three most talked about players of the week: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.2m), Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m). These midfield picks are showing remarkable consistency but with hefty price tags, it may be tricky to fit them all in. Can they be ‘covered’ by the likes of Reds midfielder Diogo Jota (£6.8m) and City winger Riyad Mahrez (£8.3m)?

Pep Guardiola’s latest round of roulette is also on the bill. This chat will be of particular interest to those clinging onto City rotation risks such as Raheem Sterling (£11.4m).

Meanwhile, Joe, Az and Karam give their top tips for climbing up the rankings ahead of Christmas. Within this section, Karam takes his turn to pick a differential, which garners approval from Joe and Az.

The usual features are also covered in the show, with next four fixtures frisked, rough with the smooths aired, and transfer and captaincy plans revealed.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

