FPL’s reigning India winner Lateriser: The eye-catching stats ahead of Gameweek 11

An elite Fantasy Premier League manager with three top 200 overall ranks to his name, Lateriser12, picks out some player and team statistics ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

It’s been a while since I did a deep dive into the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area so this is what I’ll be focusing on in my latest article, citing stats that have caught my attention.

What is FPL Upside Chasing and how can I implement it in 2020/21?

  1. THE KING CANTONA
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    First

  2. HVT
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    “Diego Knows No Jota”

    1. Don Van Vliet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Witm8?

  3. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Third

  4. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Any correlation with these pro pundits doing rubbish since entering the limelight.. First Jay Eggersdorf, now LR

    1. Lateriser 12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      I was a Pro Pundit last season. Had my personal best season.

      #justsaying

      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Best is an understatement.. your record is immense. My point is though it must play on your mentality and well being once producing content and every decision scrutinised to the nth degree

        1. Lateriser 12
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Not really. I'm used to it to be honest and enjoy the content creation. The way I play is very polarizing imo.

          1. IRBOX ⚽
            • 3 Years
            just now

            It’s similar to my own. Aggressive and chasing the fixtures for ultimate upside. I’ve no doubt you will climb the ranks in no time

  5. arkom
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Chilwell / Cancelo / Justin
    Bruno / KDB / Ziyech / Jota
    DCL / Vardy / Bamford

    1. Coufal 2. Kilman 3. Grealish

    0,1£ ITB

    Now: Cancelo --> James (-4) - yes or no?!

    Next GW: Ziyech & Vardy --> Salah & Wilson (-4)

  6. Lateriser 12
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hope you enjoy the stat focused article 🙂

    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Excellent as usual 🙂

    2. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      I enjoyed the introductory paragraph and your photo.

    3. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Cheers LT, think I will join the bam bam tutu next week

  7. The Knights Template
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Getting labrador pup next week. Any suggested FPL related names welcomed?

    1. slavkob
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yakubu

    2. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Bam Bam

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Sir Labby

    4. HVT
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Buddie!

      1. HVT
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Sorry never saw FPL bit!
        Buddie doesn’t as FPL is not your friend!

        I’d go Bruno instead!

    5. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Schlupp

      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Here Schluppy! I love it, wifey does not.

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Schluppy the Puppy!

          1. Hakim Ziyech
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            Won’t be a puppy forever

            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Pog-ba the dog, duh

              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                Didier Dog-ba

                1. Hakim Ziyech
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  Dammit....Log off Miguel

    6. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Upside

    7. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      FPL Addict

    8. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Baps

      1. Don Van Vliet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Ross

        1. Don Van Vliet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          or Avon (non FPL)

  8. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best C choice?

    A Mahrez
    B Kane
    C Bruno
    D ??

    #Martinez,
    Zouma, Chilwell, Robbo
    Bruno VC, Son, Jota, Mahrez C
    DCL, Kane, Bamford

    Forster, Coufal, Lamptey, Grealish,

    .2 bank

    1. marcos11
        3 mins ago

        Would go A if you’re sure hell start, otherwise C

        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers.

      • Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        A or C

        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Cheers,

    2. stu92
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Thoughts on this team? Anything worth a hit or should I roll with 10? 0.1ITB, 0FT

      Martinez**
      Robbo* - Zouma - Lamptey
      Son - Bruno - KDB - Soucek
      Vardy - DCL - Adams
      (Forster - Kilman - Barkley** - Targett **)

    3. marcos11
        20 mins ago

        Captain choice?
        a) Salah
        b) Bruno
        c) Dcl
        d) Kane

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          B

        2. drughi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          A or B leaning towards A

        3. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          B seems the only viable City alternative this week, but I’d be a bit worried about his minutes now due to their CL situation

        4. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          B

        5. JIMMY764
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          D

      • HVT
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Anyone else looking for a decent 4.5ish def?

        A - Coufal
        B - Dallas
        C - KWP
        D - Taylor
        E - other?

        1. marcos11
            13 mins ago

            Would go Kwp short term or Dallas longer term

            1. HVT
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              Think that’s fair, Dallas looks a 1pt this week (net -3 for me to replace Mitch but solves a problem)

        2. ludaslol
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          Suggestions here? I don't mind take a hit at all to get some city in

          1ft 0,0 itb.

          (Martinez)
          Chillwell Robertson Lamptey
          (Grealish) Son Bruno Jota
          Kane DCL Werner

          Steer, Balbuena, Zambo, Furgesson

          A) Kane, Son > Bamford, KDB(C) -4?

          B) Save FT

          C) Other

          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            A

        3. Buck The Trent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          2 weeks after WC, finally made 0.1 sales profit on Vardy, Ziyech & Cancelo .. consolation prize lol

        4. JollyGoodYellows
          • 1 Year
          17 mins ago

          Morning guys, do I need to use my wildcard here or can it wait another week? 1FT and 1.1itb

          Mccarthy (Button)
          Zouma Holding Justin (Konsa Mitchell)
          Bruno JRod Son Bissouma (Grealish)
          DCL Vardy Kane

        5. AC Yew
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          Just noticed Kane is flagged! Do we reckon he'll play next match?

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Yeah, Jose is probably just being Jose.

          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Course he will

        6. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          Decided not to take a hit for Martinez going with 10

          How many hits have you taken?

          Seen -12’s mentioned !!!

          1. Hakim Ziyech
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thus far, I have the most hits in the whole of fpl history this season.

            A total of -128

        7. Sz21
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Would you WC this team? Have quite a few issues and I think it is going to take a -12 or so over 2/3 weeks to fix to be honest.

          McCarthy.
          Cancelo*, Chilwell, Ayling, Justin*.
          Bruno, Jota, Son, Bissouma.
          DCL, Kane.
          Button, Grealish, Mitchell*, Wilson.
          0ft, 4.4m ITB. WC in hand.

          WC would be something like this-
          McCarthy. (Forster).
          James, Chilwell, Dallas. (Targett, Douglas).
          Mahrez, Jota, Fernandes, Salah, KDB.
          DCL, Welbeck. (Bamford).
          0.0m ITB.
          Attacking the City fixtures. Backing the Chelsea defence and some decent upgrades I think- although moving away from Spurs attack.

        8. unitednations
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Morning all, pretty clueless on my next moves. Got 1ft and 0m itb unfortunately.

          Best moves here with 1FT and 0m itb.
          - only have 8 starters and not a playing bench unless Mitchell and Burke get mins?
          - unfortunately can’t even bench villa players as I don’t have any funds to improve Mitchel/Burke and play them instead
          - SO, is my only option to shift grealish out? And use remaining funds to improve elsewhere?

          Martinez* --- Forster
          James Chilwell Lamptey --- Mitchell Lewis*
          Kdb Bruno Son Grealish* -- Burke
          DCL Kane Watkins*

          Leaning towards options A and C is it allows me to improve bench strength in future gw's as Mitchell/burke are dead options.

          1. marcos11
              just now

              Would be really beneficial if Mitchell got minutes for whatever reason but unfortunately i cant see it happening

          2. Reyson
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            ziyech to jota for free?

            1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Not this week

          3. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            Tried to watch Blackbox but it just doesn't sit well with me. So many stats and so much focus on them.. much prefer FMLFPL and to a lesser extent FPL Wire.

          4. waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Doing Mané to kdb as my 1ft.
            Would you do Kane to jesus for a hit?
            McCarthy button
            Chilwell James dias ayling mitchell
            Mané Bruno grealish soucek bissouma
            DCL Kane Bamford

          5. Whatever100
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Is Henderson gonna play this weekend in place of De Gea do we think?

          6. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Mendy(Forster)
            Chilwell Lamptey Cancelo Coufal Neco
            Salah KDB Ziyech (Riedewald) (Grealish)
            Vardy DCL (Watkins)

            0 FT's and 0.2 itb

            Cancelo to Dias/Reguilon/Castagne for a hit? Or hope that both Neco Williams and Riedwald play and avoid taking any hits?

