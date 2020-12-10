657
Pro Pundits - Darren December 10

Career Hall of Fame number three Darren Wiles on his Gameweek 12 team plans

657 Comments
Four-time top 1k finisher Darren Wiles is on the march again after an excellent Gameweek 11. The Career Hall of Fame number three discusses his team plans for the weeks ahead and wades into the premium asset debate.

Gameweek 11 was a good one for me, with a score of 89 points and a rank rise to 78,000. So what went well and what are my plans for Gameweek 12?

My investment in Manchester City assets paid off and I was especially pleased to get returns from Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) after the winger was benched in Gameweek 10. His reliability for minutes I feel is still questionable so a swap to Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) this week looks straightforward. It was a suprise to see the Egyptian play 90 minutes in the Champions League last night but I still expect him to start against Fulham. His relentless pursuit for goals makes him my captain this weekend. 

Three returns from defenders was also pleasing, with Kyle Walker-Peters continuing to provide good value at £4.6m.

I was also very impressed with Andrew Robertson (£7.2m), who was a constant threat down the left side for Liverpool and given the man of the match award on the TV coverage. With only one goal conceded in the last three fixtures (and even that was a contentious penalty decision against Brighton), I am also encouraged by clean sheet potential for the Reds.

Interestingly, the return of Trent Alexander Arnold (£7.2m) seems to have gone under the radar a little within the FPL community. The 13% of managers still holding the premium defender are surely inactive, and with only 20,000 transfers in so far this week, anyone looking for a good differential could do a lot worse than the full-back before a decent fixture run that includes Fulham, Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion in the next four.

Tomas Soucek (£4.9m) also caught the eye for me again. It was a relief to get some returns after watching him miss some decent chances in what feels like almost every match. He remains the best option for a fourth or fifth midfielder, in my opinion, and a scheduled Double Gameweek 19 should provide extra attention for the Czech. 

What was most pleasing for me was the fact I managed to achieve a good score without the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m), Salah and Son Heung-min (£9.6m). This leads me nicely onto a big talking point the main subject of this article: with so many premium assets continuing to provide consistency, which of these are ‘essential’ and how many can we fit more into our squads?

Firstly, I think the term ‘essential’ is used rather loosely in the community, and going forward I only intend to keep two of these big hitters as mainstays in my side. For me, Salah and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) are going to provide me with the most frequent captaincy option so I plan to fix the Liverpool and Manchester City talismen in my squad for the foreseeable future.

The third slot in the top price bracket I intend to use to give me captaincy options outside of Manchester City and Liverpool. For example, I currently have Harry Kane (£10.9m) and a move I am already considering for Gameweek 13 is to downgrade Kane and shift the funds into midfield for Fernandes ahead of fixtures against Sheffield United and Leeds United. I like to analyse data over the last four matches to give me the most relevant information, and the numbers that Bruno is producing are impossible to ignore. 

The downside to chopping and changing my third premium asset, of course, is that I am likely to lose any potential value in players I have built up. However, it is a hit I am prepared to take if it gives me that flexibility to target the best captaincy candidate.

I like to play with a balanced squad, so three premiums feels like the optimum number for my strategy. For those who have value tied up in what looks increasingly like an underpriced asset in Son Heung-min, I see no problem in moving to four premium selections. However, I would advise those looking to stretch to five to reconsider. I feel that five expensive options are almost certain to upset the balance of a squad.

We are still provided with outstanding value in mid-priced assets with the likes of Dominic Calvert Lewin (£8.0m), Jack Grealish (£7.7m), Wilfred Zaha (£7.4m) and the many great options in defence. I don’t see the merit in downgrading these sorts of players to free up funds for an extra heavy hitter.

  1. GS456
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Lamptey to Dallas or save FT?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Save imo

      Open Controls
      1. GS456
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        I think so.

        Be nice to have the flexibility for fernandes next GW

        Open Controls
        1. The Count of Monte Cristo
          • 8 Years
          19 mins ago

          Definitely - not much upside to that as compared to a transfer such as the one you are alluding to.

          Open Controls
          1. GS456
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I agree.

            Thanks mate.

            Open Controls
    2. Z
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Save.

      Open Controls
  2. SaintMatt
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Leicester fans (or anyone else for that matter..) can Vardy do two games in a week now? Worried about him starting Everton game.

    Open Controls
    1. GS456
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      He’s so important to them, I’m not worried about him at all

      Open Controls
      1. SaintMatt
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        He’s important but hasn’t started a single Europe game has he? Think he has problems with his groin or something I read

        Open Controls
        1. SaintMatt
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          Don’t quote me on the Europa stat, just know he’s not started many

          Open Controls
        2. Z
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          They dont care about EU so far....

          Open Controls
          1. SKULL AND GNOMES
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Yes they do_ Ask the Foxes in the wet market. Turn left at the Scaley Anteaters, opposite the Chinese Hedgehogs.

            Open Controls
  3. Fiona B
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Hello all

    What would you do witth his team, got two free transfers, 0.2M in the bank, don't want to waste a transfer

    McCarthy Button
    Chilwell Lamptey Justin Coufall Bedarek
    Salah Son Bruno Grielish Bissouma
    Wilson Kane DCL

    Thanks in advance folks!

    Open Controls
  4. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Play Zaha or DCL?

    Open Controls
    1. SKULL AND GNOMES
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Zaha ha ha ha ha. LOL.... Don't ban me.

      Yeh! him.

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      DCL

      Open Controls
  5. Z
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bruno to Salah (-4)??....have Jota.....

    Open Controls
    1. Vazza
        18 mins ago

        It’s tempting but I wouldn’t do it especially as a 4 point hit is involved.

        Open Controls
      • JJeyy
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        not for a hit

        Open Controls
      • Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      • DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I will probably do this.

        Open Controls
    2. Vazza
        20 mins ago

        If the following players were the same price, who would you bring in for the next four gameweeks-

        A. Jota
        B. Bamford

        Open Controls
        1. Z
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          B ez

          Open Controls
        2. Vertigo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bamford, by a light year.

          Open Controls
        3. WE GO FOR IT
          • 4 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      • camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Ok the stress is killing me.

        Jota➡️Salah(c)
        Vardy➡️Welbeck - 4..

        Open Controls
        1. Z
          • 3 Years
          17 mins ago

          I dunno either....have Jota and i am planing to C Vardy

          Open Controls
        2. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Jota to Salah (c), and don’t look back

          Open Controls
          1. camarozz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Idk it's wrecking my head.
            Have Kdb/Bruno and Robbo.
            And Welbeck is sure to start with a few good fixtures over Xmas so better option than Brewster etc

            Open Controls
            1. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I think I would hold Vardy for Brighton

              Open Controls
        3. Vazza
            14 mins ago

            I would be reluctant to discard Jota as he is one of my favourite players

            Open Controls
            1. camarozz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Well is there any point having the two of them tho?

              Could sell Neto instead but then I'd have Brewster on the bench with Mitchel and that's not ideal.

              Open Controls
            2. Warby84
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Although benching is highly likely, still a class player..

              Open Controls
          • SKULL AND GNOMES
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Stress needs an outlet, otherwise it will kill you.
            I would suggest a jog along a stony beech or a Thai Massage with stone relief.

            Open Controls
        4. WE GO FOR IT
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          I tried to make a WC team with Salah, KdB, Bruno, Kane. This is how it looks:

          McCarthy | Forster
          *James* | Konsa | Coufal | *Dallas* | 3.9m
          Salah | KdB | Bruno | Grealish | *Bissouma*
          Kane | Bamford | *Welbeck*

          Things I like about the team: 4 premium big hitters, good captaincy choices every week, decent mid range/cheap players (Grealish, Bamford, James)

          Things I don't like: Defense is too cheap, Losing Chilwell and all the value tied to him, Welbeck (But he has Fulham and Sheffield after this week), No GK sub

          How does it look?

          The starred players can be changed for either of the two options. Which one looks better?:
          A. Chilwell, Ayling/Alioski, Soucek, Brewster
          B. James, Dallas, Bissouma, Welbeck

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            7 mins ago

            Looks fine to me. I like it. Got all the main bases covered. If your team value was a bit better Welbeck could be Wilson but it's not a huge drop imo. Welbeck good for a few weeks punt.

            Open Controls
            1. WE GO FOR IT
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Thanks! Yeah. I would have loved to have Wilson/Watkins/Adams instead of Welbeck but Welbeck's worth a punt for the next 2 fixtures after this week.

              Does the Chilwell and Soucek option look better than James and Welbeck one? Would also downgrade Dallas to Ayling/Alioski. The only thing with that is I won't have an 8th attacker as I doubt Brewster will start.

              Open Controls
          2. baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Would be A. But yes, too much is too much with that tv. Kane to Son would free some money, but mean Grealish to Watkins.

            Open Controls
            1. WE GO FOR IT
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Prefer Kane to Son and Grealish to Watkins. Main men of their teams and all that.
              Also, I don't see myself captaining Son if I have Salah, KdB and Bruno as alternatives. Kane, I very much could.

              Open Controls
        5. RED_ARMY
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          a) Son + Werner to Salah + Wilson
          b) Grealish + Werner to Salah + Watkins

          Open Controls
        6. rozzo
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          Mccarthy
          James Cresswell Dallas
          Salah Bruno Son Grealish
          Kane DCL Bamford

          Steer Lamptey Anguissa Mitchell

          G2g??

          Open Controls
        7. SKULL AND GNOMES
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          I've only been on ten minutes with two banned posts and counting.

          I think Spurs will keep a lot of clean sheets. ......TEST.

          Open Controls
          1. SKULL AND GNOMES
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            How the Flying F. eck did that get through the Filters?

            Open Controls
        8. mataofperspective
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Martinez
          Konsa Robbo vestegard
          Mahrez son fernandes Jota
          DCL Werner vardy

          Torn between two options .
          Vardy-Mahrez to bamford and salah(c) -4

          Or DCL-Wilson as FT with Son (c)

          Open Controls
        9. AYLD28
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Start:

          1. Martinez
          2. Johnstone

          Open Controls
          1. SKULL AND GNOMES
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Johnstone sounds more Macho_ Him.

            Open Controls
          2. Mufc202020
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            1

            Open Controls
        10. Il Capitano
            10 mins ago

            Stick to the plan and get Salsh in for a hit? Eye on KDB in next week.

            0.2m ITB - 1FT - WC available

            McCarthy (Button)
            Chilwell Zouma Justin (Mitchell Taylor)
            Bruno Sterling Son Grealish (Bissouma)
            Vardy DCL Adams

            A) Vardy + Sterling > Salah + Bamford (cash ITB for KDB in for Bruno or Son next week)
            B) DCL + Sterling > Salah + Bamford (would need to lose Salah to get KDB next week)
            C) Save and Vardy (C)

            Open Controls
            1. Il Capitano
                just now

                That's Salah not Salsh (Guns N' Roses tribute band guitarist?)

                Open Controls
            2. ElNino09
              • 3 Years
              10 mins ago

              McCarthy
              KWP - Zouma - Justin
              Bruno - Son - Mane - Podence
              Werner - Vardy - Watkins
              (Nyland - Bissouma - Saiss - Davis)
              (1.0 ITB and 1FT)

              Podence, Werner, Vardy >> Salah, Bamford, Wilson (-4) a good move?

              Open Controls
              1. VISH
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Depends, if you girlfriend left you for another man would that be a good move for her?

                Open Controls
            3. Mufc202020
              • 1 Year
              8 mins ago

              One week punt on Mane then transfer to Salah next gameweek??

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                5 mins ago

                not for me

                Open Controls
              2. DA Minnion
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Waste of a transfer.

                Open Controls
              3. DMP
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                No. Transfer to one City vs Brom, and then Salah. That’s my plan.

                Open Controls
            4. Werner Bros
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              GTG for tomorrow?

              Martinez
              Chilwell James Coufal
              (c)Salah KDB Bruno (v)Grealish
              DCL Bamford Watkins

              Forster Lamptey Neco Riedewald

              Open Controls
            5. Bennyboy1907
                7 mins ago

                Current team : 0.4ITB

                Martinez
                Robbo, Chillwell, Lamptey (Coufal, Mitchell)
                KDB, Bruno, Grealish, Salah (c) (Bissouma)
                Watkins, DCL, Bamford

                Am I g2g?

                Open Controls
                1. n14mul
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Good luck

                  Open Controls
              • n14mul
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                Anyone with ziyrch doing a straight swap to puli?

                Open Controls
                1. n14mul
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Ziyech

                  Open Controls
                  1. Warby84
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Im going to monitor pulisic for Zaha replacement

                    Open Controls
              • Ando
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                Son & Vardy ➡ Salah (C) & Bamford for -4

                Yay or nay?

                Open Controls
                1. Mufc202020
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Can you do Wilson instead of Bamford??

                  Open Controls
              • RWB_1991
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 mins ago

                Kane or KDB captain?

                Open Controls
              • Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 6 Years
                just now

                one more sleep and saiss can leave my team, who is the best leeds defender to replace him?

                thanks and gl

                Open Controls
              • Footieboot
                  just now

                  What would you guys do?

                  Martinez
                  Reguilon - Chilwell - Justin - Coufal - Mitchell
                  KDB - Son - Jota - Grealish - Anguissa
                  Vardy - Kane - DCL

                  1 FT 0ITB

                  A) Vardy + Son --> Bamford + Salah -4
                  B) Vardy + Reguilon + Jota --> Salah + Bamford + Lewis -8
                  C) Roll transfer to bring Bruno + Bamford for Vardy+Jota next week

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.