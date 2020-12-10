576
Pro Pundit Teams December 10

Reigning India FPL champion Lateriser: Assessing the FPL big hitters over Christmas

576 Comments
Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser weighs up the appeal of the numerous in-form premium Fantasy Premier League options in his latest Pro Pundits column.

The hectic December period is upon us. As we approach a phase of the season in which there are six Gameweek deadlines in little over three weeks, I just want to talk about a few things that Fantasy managers should keep an eye on.

If you haven’t already seen it, this image that Fantasy Football Scout site regular Legomane has produced is incredibly useful (click to expand):

In the last four Gameweeks, Manchester City have been improving from an attacking standpoint. What’s more, they have good fixtures coming up as well.

Focusing on their prime asset, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m), it is worth noting that he’s shooting a lot more this season than he was in 2019/20. In the last four Gameweeks, no midfielder has had more shots in the box than the Belgian. At the moment, he’s only owned by under 25% of the game. Him playing alongside two more defensively minded midfielders is definitely helping his output and in my opinion, he looks an even better asset than he did last season.

Looking at his Christmas schedule, it is worth noting that in the last few weeks, he’s been fully rested in the Champions League. This bodes well for his playing time in the compressed schedule this month. That said, I’d be a little wary of his home fixture against West Brom in Gameweek 13. That game is sandwiched between two more difficult matches (away at Manchester United and Southampton) in a period in which Manchester City play three games in seven days. In an ideal world, he would be rested in the Carabao Cup tie after the Southampton match and play all three Premier League fixtures but it’s worth thinking about.

De Bruyne is the standout captaincy option in Gameweek 13, with Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m) playing away to Sheffield United potentially the next best option. There might also be a case to target a Manchester City attacker who doesn’t feature in the Manchester derby for this fixture against West Brom at home. This may be a case of overthinking at my end because De Bruyne wasn’t really rested in the congested Christmas schedule last year but again, I just thought it was something worth pointing out.

That’s the one advantage with Tottenham Hotspur assets in this congested schedule. You would have to think that both Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) will play most, if not all, of Spurs’ games in this period. The stats don’t seem to matter with Jose Mourinho’s side at the moment because they are so clinical. After their game against Liverpool in Gameweek 13, their fixtures also ease up quite considerably. As for reliable starters, we would have to assume the same is the case for Bruno Fernandes in this period given Manchester United’s reliance on him – look what happened when he was benched at West Ham last weekend.

Speaking about the congested schedule, Liverpool’s Gameweek 12-14 matches fall within a six-day period. What makes it worse is that they only really have 1.5 days of rest between the Spurs and the Palace games, the latter of which is the dreaded early kick-off that Jurgen Klopp has spoken about. I think Diogo Jota’s (£7.0m) emergence in the Liverpool team does put Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) at a slight risk but I get the feeling he’s had his rest for now and given his upcoming fixtures, you have to buy the ticket to win the lottery.

In the next five Gameweeks, Liverpool play Fulham, Palace, Newcastle and West Brom. On a separate note, should your team structure be able to afford it, I also think they are good fixtures from a defensive point of view. None of the premium Liverpool defenders have an ownership of more than 20% at the moment.

Compared to the other teams with premium attackers, Chelsea’s schedule doesn’t look very compressed. In addition, Hakim Ziyech (£8.2m) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) are both injured at the moment and ruled out until Gameweek 16 at the earliest. That should make both Timo Werner (£9.5m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) more secure options for this congested schedule.

I would like to offer my commiserations to Werner owners. Being one myself, I know how frustrating it has been owning him especially given that he has had the highest number of big chances (and big chances missed…) amongst all attackers in the last four Gameweeks. I still think it’s better than not having opportunities and my plan is to be a little more patient with him, give him a game or two more and then reassess whether he’s doing as much damage as before to my blood pressure. Everton’s defensive numbers have been fairly poor so I would definitely give him Gameweek 12 at least and then take it from there.

When it comes to Pulisic, I think he’s one of the best differentials in the game at the moment and he offers £10.0m+ big hitter potential in the next few weeks for little more than £8.0m. He’s owned by less than 2% of FPL managers right now and I think it is worth rolling the dice when it comes to the American. It seems to me that Lampard has been very careful in terms of bringing Pulisic back from injury this time around and his current price makes him worth the gamble. Chelsea are one of the most potent attacks in the league at the moment and if Pulisic is starting and injury-free, he’s underpriced in my opinion.

1

There are a lot of consistently performing big-hitters at the moment in the game, which is why I’m not confident about whether switching them around is going to be fruitful.

One tweak I’ve made to my strategy recently is to pay more attention to goal involvement, a metric that can be found in the ‘Involvement’ tab in the Player Stats section. While before I always used to look at the potency of teams and how many goals they are capable of scoring, the recent output of Spurs’ attackers has made me pay more attention to goal involvement. Given the nature of how Spurs play, it is very difficult to them scoring a goal without either Son or Kane being involved. For them to blank, you’d be wanting Spurs to blank – which isn’t something you can bank on. I spoke about these big hitters and the state of play at length on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire, which is always a good listen when Tom Freeman joins us.

It’s been a frustrating season so far and I am still sitting on an overall rank of 2.97 million. This weekend was a roller-coaster one for me as I mention early in the podcast (I needed that rant) but sitting here writing this article on Wednesday, I really have no other option but to process information and make informed decisions. That is all there is to the game really and you have to keep on. I’ll be keeping it simple this week by selling Sterling for Salah and see where that takes me (that is my intended transfer as of today).

Good luck for the Gameweek guys and thanks for reading!

  1. Milkman Bruno
      16 mins ago

      Pulisic... don’t be such a temptress. How’s my team look? Bench is horrific.

      Martinez
      Dias, Cresswell, Mings
      Salah(c), Bruno, Son, Grealish
      Kane, Wilson, Bamford

      Forster, Amartey, Ferguson, James

      Open Controls
    • martyhan
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      A. Ziyech and chilwell to Son and Konsa -4
      B. Ziyech to zaha
      C. Ziyech to bowen
      D. Something else?
      Have grealish too.

      Open Controls
      1. lindeg
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Why get rid of chilly

        Open Controls
        1. martyhan
          • 8 Years
          just now

          It be just to get Son. But that's probably not worth it really.

          Open Controls
      2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Maybe Mahrez if you can stretch the budget

        Open Controls
        1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          No point in getting rid of Chillwell though

          Open Controls
          1. martyhan
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            I only have 8.1. Nothing in the bank. Its driving me mad all week. In a way I wish I didn't have grealish cause it be an easy decision.

            Open Controls
            1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Maybe just get JWP and bank the rest

              Open Controls
      3. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        What’s your team? B out of those but not a big fan

        Open Controls
    • SuperHam
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Haven't seen anyone talking about John Stones on here (maybe there is a good reason for that!) I'm considering getting him in to rotate with Coufal in my 3rd defender spot. Anyone else considering him?

      Even if he doesn't play every game, I have some bench cover, and he should be 90 or 0 minutes surely?!?

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        He’s on my radar but I want my cb nailed so feel it’s worth paying the extra for Dias

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        I haven't seen anyone talk about Bogle

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not going there right now. But if he plays all the PL games in Christmas, he could be an option on 2nd WC.

        Open Controls
      4. THE KING CANTONA
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Stones is due making one big mistake. One mistake and he's out of the radar.

        Open Controls
    • dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      G2g? Moves made early this week for a change

      McCarthy
      Dias Chilwell Lewis
      Mo(c) KDB Son Grealish
      Ings DCL Bamford

      Forster Soucek Targett Coufal

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Nice g2g

        Open Controls
    • Captain_Shirokov
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Ah feck this, couldn't be arsed getting Salah if it means getting rid of Kane.

      Best Ziyech replacement up to 9.5m? (Have grealish)

      Thinking Pulisic?

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        I know the fixtures are awful but zaha should be in the conversation as a glue guy who will tick over

        Open Controls
      2. Olson
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Think that's a good decision. Kane has shown he's a talisman and can keep up the necessary stats to make it sensible to look elsewhere for players to lose

        Open Controls
      3. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Bowen zaha barnes

        Open Controls
      4. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Mahrez

        Open Controls
    • MoSalalalalalalalalah
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      * Updated repost*

      A) Mitchell + Werner > TAA + Bamford
      B) Lamptey + DCL > TAA + Welbeck
      C) Cancelo + Werner > Dallas + Kane (have Son)

      Open Controls
      1. BeWater
          10 mins ago

          C
          A
          B

          Open Controls
          1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Thank you sir.

            Open Controls
        • Pique and De Bruyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          C imo, TAA needs to start showing some form before he comes in.

          Open Controls
      2. Pique and De Bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Thoughts please on which looks best going forward.

        A) Mahrez, Jota, Wilson
        B) Son, Suocek or up to 5.7, Wilson
        C) Son, Grealish, Brewster

        A would leave me no Spurs cover while i also have Salah and KDB, any and all input appreciated thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      3. as33
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Best replacenent for Abraham?

        Open Controls
        1. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Can you stretch to ings?

          Open Controls
          1. as33
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Not really:
            Martinez
            Bellerin, Chilwell, KWP
            Son, Sterling, Bruno, Jota
            Kane, Abra, DCL
            0.2itb

            Open Controls
            1. dbeck
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Bamford

              Open Controls
            2. dbeck
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Bambam

              Open Controls
      4. matzi11a
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Morning all, we will be performing some server maintenance this morning, please expect some service disruption on the site from 1045. Hopefully all will be resolved within 30 minutes. Will update here when done.

        Open Controls
        1. Olson
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Had some incredible information to break about salah at 10.46 before I go into an induced coma until Monday. Now you will all never know

          Open Controls
      5. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Martinez
        Trent (vc) Dias Coufal James
        Salah(c) De Bruyne Son Zaha
        Bamford Calvert-Lewin

        Bissouma Brewster

        Gtg...

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
            3 mins ago

            May as well put the vc on Kdb.

            Open Controls
          • Arte Et Labore
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Spurs hasn’t conceded in 4 matches (including the Chelsea match). But Zaha has great form obviously. Do not know the answer to this, but Palace probably not going to score a lot of goals

            Open Controls
        2. fylde2022
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Any suggestions, guys?

          Martinez
          Robertson James Lamptey
          KDb Son Bruno Jota Zaha
          Bamford Vardy

          Button, Coufal, Mitchell Delap

          1ft
          0m itb

          Open Controls
          1. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            I’d hold if your style of play can live without mo

            Open Controls
          2. reism1
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Zaha -> JWP is interesting

            Open Controls
            1. dbeck
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              I hate that move

              Open Controls
        3. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Guessing everyone has seen klopp’s response when he was asked why he started Salah and played for 90:
          “You can make changes but you need a few key positions. He didn’t have any issues, which is why he stayed on the pitch”

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Plus they play on Sunday night. Three days should be enough for someone who operates like a machine.

            Open Controls
        4. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 mins ago

          Fairly confident this will be the City XI this weekend:

          Ederson
          Walker - Dias - Stones - Cancelo
          Rodri - Gundo
          Mahrez - KDB - Sterling
          Jesus

          Anyone believe differently?

          Open Controls
          1. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            Mendy could start LB, but agree the attack looks about right

            Open Controls
          2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Mendy might feature. Rest looks ok. More anxious about the Pool lineup though!

            Open Controls
          3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Man City team predictions are like snowflakes - all are similar, but no two are the same. And all are invariably wrong (which has nothing to do with snowflakes)

            Open Controls
            1. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              Makes sense.

              Open Controls
          4. Gobigorgohome
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            agree

            Open Controls
          5. The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Aguero in goal

            Open Controls
        5. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Looking at the next 4 fixtures before I WC which of the following scores more?

          A. Kane
          B. Bruno

          I’m unlikely to Captain either in the next 4

          Open Controls
          1. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            There won’t be much in it imo, I’d perhaps edge towards B

            Open Controls
          2. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 mins ago

            Defo Bruno

            Open Controls
          3. Olson
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Would prefer to own both these and have the headache at 11.7/12.3m with Salah and KdB

            Open Controls
            1. RAFA THE GAFFA
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              I think KDB and Salah are the two best picks and captaincy options over the next 4

              Open Controls
              1. Olson
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Individually that is probably the case but I believe I can build a team that scores more overall by not owning both as I bought kane, bruno and Son at bottom dollar

                Open Controls
        6. Sir Alex Telles.
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Hey guys, how do I fit salah in here?

          guaita
          Chilly KWP Cancelo Mitchel Kilman
          KDB Bruno Grealish Jota Anguisa
          Kane Dcl Adams

          2.7M in the bank.

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            What's your selling price for DCL and Jota?

            Open Controls
          2. Oh Mane Mane
            • 4 Years
            just now

            KDB to Salah, then back to KDB GW13?

            Open Controls
        7. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Mark is playing his WC?

          Open Controls
        8. BEEZUS
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Worth getting Salah for a -4, or leave it til the Spurs game?

          Open Controls
          1. dbeck
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            What’s the -4?

            Open Controls
            1. BEEZUS
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Barnes, Werner --> Salah, Adams

              Open Controls
        9. LLoris
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Dcl out for Bamford worth it?

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            just now

            To get what is the more important question.

            Open Controls
          2. MoSalalalalalalalalah
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yeah Everton have some rough fixtures and Leeds have some good ones.

            Open Controls
        10. reism1
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Mccarthy Button
          James Chilwell Targett Justin Mitchell
          Kdb Salah Bowen Klich Grealish
          Adams Vardy Dcl
          0.8 itb & 2 ft who would your replacements be

          Open Controls
        11. MoSalalalalalalalalah
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Kane or Mo for the cap?

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Mo

            Open Controls
          2. waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            If you have Mo, has to be him?

            Open Controls
          3. YEAH PITCH!
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Will Salah be rested though after last night? With Spurs in mind.

            Open Controls
        12. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Have Kane, don't have Salah. Who do I replace for him?
          A) Grealish (+Watkins/Wilson)
          B) Jota (+Brewster)
          C) DCL and Soucek (+Watkins and Brewster)

          McCarthy Button
          Chilwell James Dias Ayling Mitchell
          KDB Bruno Grealish Jota Soucek
          Kane DCL Bamford

          Open Controls
        13. Oh Mane Mane
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Never thought I’d be asking this, but would you start Lewis or Dias this week? lol

          Open Controls
          1. Gobigorgohome
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Dias

            Open Controls
          2. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Lewis

            Open Controls
        14. Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Great article Lateriser. Thank you!

          I just wish people would do those diagrams with colours other than red/green.

          I love charts/diagrams like that, wonderful clear graphical representation of quite a complex set of date. But colour-blind people like me often struggle to see the difference between red/green. Some colour-blind people struggle with other colour combo's (i.e. blue/green).

          When I am producing diagrams like this I use different shades from the same colour - light-dark blue, for instance. Perhaps it's not as dramatic, but still very clear and - importantly - clear to any visually sighted person. (Fully blind people...apologies)

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.