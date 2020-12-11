353
Spot the Differential December 11

Welbeck ready to profit from Brighton’s appealing run of fixtures

353 Comments
Share

The Gameweek 12 deadline is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks from Brighton and Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Danny Welbeck

  • FPL ownership: 0.9%
  • Price: £5.5m
  • GW12-16 fixtures: lei | ful | SHU | whu | ARS

Following the inclusion of Pascal Groß (£5.8m) in last week’s column, this time it’s the turn of team-mate Danny Welbeck (£5.5m).

The 30-year-old forward arrived at Brighton and Hove Albion back in October after a turbulent spell at Watford, and now settled in a more stable environment, has had an encouraging start.

Welbeck has played over 80 minutes in the Seagulls’ last four matches, scoring at Villa Park and registering assists against Liverpool and Southampton. During that period, amongst forwards, he ranks joint-eighth for shots in the box, first for penalty area touches and joint-fourth for created chances. 

At 6ft he has the ability to hold the ball up, and offers something different to colleagues Neal Maupay (£6.2m) and Aaron Connolly (£5.3m). For many, he is the exact sort of striker Brighton have been crying out for since Glenn Murray departed. 

Albion have been unable to find the back of the net all too often this season, with Maupay the chief culprit. The Frenchman’s expected goal (xG) delta of -2.32 is the highest of any forward in the league, and the hope is now that Welbeck can start converting some of those chances supplied by Adam Lallana (£6.2m), Groß, Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m)and Solly March (5.0m).

Next up for Brighton is a trip to Leicester City, with matches against Fulham and Sheffield United to follow. Although their league position doesn’t really show it, their numbers are good and if that continues, they should improve as the season goes on.

The major concern with Welbeck is his injury record, but having featured in all nine of Watford’s matches post lockdown, maybe he has turned a corner, and providing he can stay fit, could offer FPL managers real value in the forward category.

Eric Dier

Is now the right time for some restructuring?
  • FPL ownership: 3.6%
  • Price: £5.0m
  • GW12-16 fixtures: cry | liv | LEI | wol | FUL

While Jose Mourinho has Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Son Heung-min (£9.6m) to thank for Tottenham Hotspur’s impressive start to the season, their defence has perhaps gone under the radar, and in particular Eric Dier (£5.0m).

Spurs have now kept four Premier League clean sheets in a row and have conceded just one in six games since giving up three in the final eight minutes to draw with West Ham United in October. Interestingly, Dier was absent that day, which means they’ve let in just six goals in ten games with him at the heart of their defence.

The England international has been a regular starter under Mourinho, who has helped him get back to his best, and has formed a good partnership alongside Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m). With the impressive Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (£4.9m) and Moussa Sissoko (£4.8m) screening them, they’ve limited Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal to just 10 shots on target, which bodes well for their prospects ahead of Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace.

While clean sheets will no doubt be Dier’s primary source of points, he can threaten in the opposition’s box from corners, and has also taken the occasional direct free-kick too. Yes, attacking returns are unlikely, but they’re not completely out of the question either.

Dier is an integral part of the divisions best defence, and at just £5.0m is the cheapest route into Spurs’ backline. While Sergio Reguilón (£5.7m) remains the headline pick, the former Sporting Lisbon man is worth a look if funds are tighter.

Bukayo Saka

  • FPL ownership: 2.3%
  • Price: £5.2m
  • GW12-16 fixtures: BUR | SOU | eve | CHE | bha

Despite a miserable start to the season for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) has once again proved to be one of his team’s better performers.

Against Tottenham Hotspur last time out, the versatile teenager looked like the Gunner most likely to make something happen, but a lack of service often left him isolated. Throughout the game, Arsenal had issues progressing the ball into dangerous areas, but the introduction of Dani Ceballos (£4.8m) at half-time did at least ensure they were more efficient in possession.

Saka, who came through the club’s academy, has scored just one goal this season, but the numbers suggest he has perhaps been a little unfortunate not to add more. Amongst team-mates over the last four Gameweeks, he sits top for created chances and ranks second for shots in the box. He also leads the way for penalty area touches – in fact, amongst all midfielders, only Sadio Mané (£12.0m), Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) have had more. If there is to be a reaction against Burnley on Sunday, it does look like Saka will be central to it.

He certainly proved he was capable of providing a creative spark last season: despite only starting 29 matches in all competitions and spending much of that time at left-back or left wing-back, his 11 assists meant he recorded more than any of his colleagues.

Arsenal are languishing down in 15th place after a fourth Premier League game without a win, but have an opportunity to get back on track this weekend, against a Burnley side who are themselves struggling with just one win in 10 games.

Having failed to register a single attacking return since Gameweek 4, Saka is one of the riskier picks we’ve tipped so far, but if Arsenal are to click, the youngster could be a nice midfield enabler.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 12

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/894/history”

353 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rhodes your boat
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bench one

    A) soucek
    B) lamptey
    C) balbuena

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      c

      Open Controls
    3. balint84
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Saka is a really interesting pick with good upcoming fixtures.Do you think though he is worth as a fourth midfielder?

    Open Controls
    1. King Mo
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      No imo.

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Hae has no end product dont do this to yourself

      Open Controls
    3. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If playing 4 in midfield and you have someone like Podence, Saka is a decent replacement

      Open Controls
    4. cheeky moses
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nah. There are lots of better midfield options + Arsenal seem incapable of scoring atm

      Open Controls
  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    The captainsy poll is frightening been a non owner. Truth is I could get him for a - 4 with Vardy➡️Welbeck move.

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Mine's a Kane to Welbeck move. He is a good option this week, but realistically I want him long term anyway, so think it's worth the hit.
      Just whether to lose Grealish or Jota for him

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Same as me. Il be losing Jota too with Vardy.

        (Grealish/Salah/Bruno/
        Kdb
        Dcl/Bam/Welbeck)

        With Robbo at the back.

        Open Controls
    2. puhd
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Welbeck a good shout

      Open Controls
  4. cheeky moses
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    What are people doing with Jota?
    Think he will get gametime vs Fulham?

    Open Controls
    1. King Mo
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Bubbles1985
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Starting him alongside captain Salah

      Open Controls
    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes he’ll get game time

      Open Controls
  5. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Seen a lot of silly bandwagons this season but this welbeck one takes the cake

    Open Controls
    1. Bubbles1985
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Agreed. Lol

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      1 mil more than Brewster, higher points potential. Not too much of a risk to be honest

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Brewster is bench fodder. Welbrck is neither cheap enough for bench or good enough for 11

        Open Controls
      2. baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Not much, but that million is a lot of money if used in defense.

        Open Controls
    3. sully29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think he would be fine if he wasn't so injury prone and about to enter such a hectic period. But he is.

      Open Controls
  6. abaalan
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Ziyech -> ?? (max 8.2)
    B) Ziyech + Vardy -> Salah + Bamford -4

    Prefer to do A, but for who?

    Open Controls
    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Grealish

      Open Controls
    2. puhd
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  7. puhd
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Here’s my WC Team:

    McCarthy
    Targett Coufal Dallas KWP Kilman
    Son Salah KDB Bruno Grealish
    DCL Bamford Brewster

    0.3 ITB.
    Thoughts? Thanks lads!

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Anyway to squeeze in Reece James?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        DCL to Giroud and KWP to James?

        Eventually move Giroud to Wilson

        Open Controls
      2. puhd
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Not enough money I’m afraid

        Open Controls
        1. puhd
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Actually yeah hadn’t thought of getting rid of DCL

          Open Controls
    2. Ings_is_the_king
        1 min ago

        Perhaps downgrade DCL to Watkins and get Reece James in for KWP, since you have the Saints double up?

        Open Controls
    3. Bubbles1985
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Have done Vardy > Wilson now slightly regretting if Wilson has Covid !

      Panic stations until tomorrow pm!

      Open Controls
    4. Ings_is_the_king
        3 mins ago

        Is DCL to Ings worth a -4 hit this week?

        Open Controls
        1. Ini
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          No

          Open Controls
          1. Ings_is_the_king
              just now

              Thanks, Ings' ownership makes him very differential, though.

              Open Controls
        2. michaelington
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Who scores more this gameweek?

          A) Vardy (C) and Son
          B) Salah (C) and Wilson

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. El Niño Yanqui
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            I already have B- so I hope B

            Open Controls
        3. balint84
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Jota, Mahrez, Puli or Rash this week from the mid-price midfielders?

          Open Controls
          1. royals forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Jota

            Open Controls
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Pulisic

            Open Controls
        4. TopCorner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          Cancelo/Jota/DCL to Alioski/Son/Bamford (-4)

          Or

          Jota/Vardy to Son/Bamford (free)

          Or neither

          Open Controls
        5. royals forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Who do you think will score more points over the next few GWs

          Mane
          Salah

          Open Controls
          1. Ings_is_the_king
              just now

              Salah

              Open Controls
            • Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Mané

              Open Controls
          2. iL PiStOlErO
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Want to bring back Salah in my team but not sure how. What would you do here?

            Mendy Steer
            Cancelo Justin KWP Taylor Mitchell
            Bruno Son KdB Grealish Romeu
            Kane DCL Adams

            0.0 itb, 1ft

            A) Kane + Grealish to Watkins + Salah for -4
            B) Son + DCL to Salah + Brewster for - 4
            C) some other way
            D) hold

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              D

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.