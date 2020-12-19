The Fantasy Flutter: Betting odds on the weekend’s Premier League action

Sponsored by bet365

The full-time result odds for the Gameweek 14 matches are:

GOAL TRAFFORD

A league fixture that threw up many watchable grudge matches down the years returns to our screens after a 16-year hiatus.

Leeds United are back in the big-time this season and their long-awaited first Premier League clash with Manchester United since 2004 takes place at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Goals are anticipated, or at least hoped for, in the north-west.

The two Uniteds are among the top ten clubs for goals scored this season – and in the bottom half for goals conceded.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were even breached twice by winless Sheffield United in midweek, so that’s why bet365’s price of 8/11 for both teams to score and over 2.5 goals to fly in immediately leaps out.

Coming from behind to win has become something of a speciality for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s mob, who have managed to bag 18 points from losing positions already in 2020/21.

So a punt on Patrick Bamford to score first and Manchester United to win (by any scoreline) on Sunday at 22/1 seems like a very decent price indeed.

We don’t even have to bet on goals to extract some value from this fixture.

Bet365 offer shot markets for many of their games, including this one.

Backing over 25.5 shots in this match comes in at 4/7, while betting on over 8.5 shots on target returns 8/11.

To provide some context to those figures, here’s how many shots on average the two sides have racked up per game in 2020/21:

Shots per game Shots on target per game Leeds United 15.3 5.6 Manchester United 13.8 5.1

Fresh from their goals in midweek, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are 4/7 and 1/2 respectively to register over 0.5 shots on target – yes, just one tame effort into the arms of Illan Meslier would do it.

SAINTS NICK (A WIN)

Third plays ninth at St Mary’s this weekend, as plucky mid-table underdogs Manchester City head south to face title-chasing Southampton.

Of course, that’s not how the bookies see it, with City odds-on to beat Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side on Saturday.

And that only serves to further pique our interest in the Saints, who are priced at 11/2 to repeat their trick of 2019/20 and beat their visitors.

With bet365’s enhanced prices, you can get even better odds on that (6.700).

Scoring goals has been a problem for Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

Remarkably, in nine of their last ten league fixtures, two or fewer goals have been scored.

And yes, there’s a bet for that: bet365 are offering 11/8 on under 2.5 goals.

Naturally, if you think we’re talking a load of hokum, you can always back City.

Kevin De Bruyne – top for shots in the Premier League over the last six Gameweeks – is only the seventh-favourite to open the scoring at the weekend and is attractively priced at 6/1.

FIREMAN SAM

The Red Adair of the Premier League managerial scene has been parachuted in to douse another season that was up in flames.

Sam Allardyce took the reigns at West Bromwich Albion this week and will be in charge of the Baggies for the first time this weekend.

Will the new manager bounce be in evidence at the Hawthorns?

With bet365’s double chance, West Brom are 4/5 to either win or draw this weekend.

How they go about getting a result is another question.

Allardyce’s Everton committed the most fouls in the division in his last season in English football, in 2017/18.

The most-fouled player in the Premier League will be in town this weekend and you can bet Jack Grealish will receive a warm West Brom welcome.

With that in mind… West Brom are 11/10 to receive the first card in Sunday’s clash.

