Chilwell and James start for Chelsea after Lampard’s “doubtful” comments

Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) and Reece James (£5.2m) both start for Chelsea despite Frank Lampard’s pessimistic prognosis in his pre-match press conference.

The former Derby County manager labelled each first-choice full-back as “doubtful” for the Gameweek 15 meeting with Arsenal and the following game.

However, it now looks as if those comments could be considered as ‘mind games’ by the sceptics among us as Lampard is able to name a strong XI.

The team sheet will be of significant frustration to those who sold Chilwell and James, the former the most shipped-out Fantasy asset for Gameweek 15.

Timo Werner (£9.3m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) line-up either side of Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) while Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) sits on the bench.

In the opposite dugout is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) back from his calf problem as a substitute for Arsenal.

To match Cheslea’s 4-3-3 system, Mikel Arteta has gone with a back-four consisting of Kieran Tierney (£5.3m), Pablo Mari (£4.4m), Rob Holding (£4.4m) and Hector Bellerín (£5.1m).

Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m) has overcome the issue that forced him off against Manchester City to start on the flanks of attacking midfield, Bukayo Saka (£5.1m) on the opposite side and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.2m) up-front.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Tierney, Mari, Holding, Bellerín; Elneny, Xhaka; Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Saka; Lacazette.

Chelsea XI: E Mendy; Chilwell, T Silva, Zouma, R James; Mount, Kanté, Kovacic; Werner, Abraham, Pulisic.

