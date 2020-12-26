1930
Dugout Discussion December 26

Chilwell and James start for Chelsea after Lampard’s “doubtful” comments

1,930 Comments
Share

Ben Chilwell (£6.1m) and Reece James (£5.2m) both start for Chelsea despite Frank Lampard’s pessimistic prognosis in his pre-match press conference.

The former Derby County manager labelled each first-choice full-back as “doubtful” for the Gameweek 15 meeting with Arsenal and the following game.

However, it now looks as if those comments could be considered as ‘mind games’ by the sceptics among us as Lampard is able to name a strong XI.

The team sheet will be of significant frustration to those who sold Chilwell and James, the former the most shipped-out Fantasy asset for Gameweek 15.

Timo Werner (£9.3m) and Christian Pulisic (£8.2m) line-up either side of Tammy Abraham (£7.2m) while Olivier Giroud (£6.7m) sits on the bench.

In the opposite dugout is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) back from his calf problem as a substitute for Arsenal.

To match Cheslea’s 4-3-3 system, Mikel Arteta has gone with a back-four consisting of Kieran Tierney (£5.3m), Pablo Mari (£4.4m), Rob Holding (£4.4m) and Hector Bellerín (£5.1m).

Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m) has overcome the issue that forced him off against Manchester City to start on the flanks of attacking midfield, Bukayo Saka (£5.1m) on the opposite side and Alexandre Lacazette (£8.2m) up-front.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Tierney, Mari, Holding, Bellerín; Elneny, Xhaka; Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Saka; Lacazette.

Chelsea XI: E Mendy; Chilwell, T Silva, Zouma, R James; Mount, Kanté, Kovacic; Werner, Abraham, Pulisic.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,930 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PocketZola
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    sell kane or kdb?

    Open Controls
    1. Jindaljain
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Kane if you have son

      Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      KDB probably. Kane has FUL next.

      Open Controls
    3. The Littlest Robbo
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Not easy probably depends who you will buy

      Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      For whom? Kane (FUL LEE avl shu) next

      Open Controls
  2. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Very slow Everton lineup missing star players. Thankfully DCL points don't particularly matter

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Gordon, DCL, Holgate, Iwobi etc are no slouches.

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yeah, it does look weak with no Digne, Coleman, Allan, James, Richarlison.

      But it is Sheff Utd so maybe Everton don't need those guys.

      Open Controls
  3. Bram
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    C'mon 37% EO Kevin!

    Open Controls
  4. King Mo
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Pulisic and Mitchell > Martinelli and TAA? (-4).

    Open Controls
  5. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Who would you rather for Spurs 2x flush home games, Son or Kane?? Ideally both but wont happen unfortunately.

    KDB > Son

    KDB Watkins > Raphina Kane -4

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Prefer Kane if it's a 1v1 comparison.

      Open Controls
    2. King Mo
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Kane. Son seems better away from home.

      Open Controls
    3. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Kane because of penalties and because it is weaker opposition so expect Kane to play higher up the pitch.

      Open Controls
    4. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Son for free

      Open Controls
      1. lordkippe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Son easy

        Open Controls
    5. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Son against opponents who actually attack, Kane for teams that sit back

      Open Controls
  6. mr. inconspicuous
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Soucek or Raphinha?

    Open Controls
    1. mr. inconspicuous
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Might even consider Saka looking at Arsenals fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. lordkippe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Saka

        Open Controls
  7. yalala
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Got meself a whole chicken extra hot, large creamy mash, peri chips and spicy rice

    KDB better smash it

    Open Controls
    1. J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Unreal!! I’m hungry now ffs!

      Open Controls
    2. Africa United
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      It's all good except large creamy mash ... Prefer frensh fries but enjoy !!

      Open Controls
  8. Lazaretti
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Which one score better next 3GW?

    KDB, Grealish, Adams +8
    Kane, Son, Soucek

    Open Controls
    1. djman102
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Hard for me to look past Kane and Son vs Fulham and Leeds next 2

      Open Controls
      1. Lazaretti
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Thats why looking to take -8' thanks

        Open Controls
  9. Cometh The Aouar...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    KDB minimum 2 assists tonight methinks!

    Open Controls
  10. Slitherene
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Which pair scores more next GW??

    A) Grealish (che) & Watkins (che)
    B) Son (FUL) & Wilson (LIV)

    Open Controls
    1. lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  11. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    DCL to be benched vs City then? Seems like the perfect time.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Yeah i'm doing dcl to vardy in preparation for the double

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        You don’t think Vardy will be benched? I think Rodgers will rotate heavily with only 2 days between games

        Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Who'll play then?

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Probably Tosun. Obviously not ideal but Carlo has promised DCL a rest and said that he'll make changes against City.

        Open Controls
      2. FPL DONKEY
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Duncan Ferguson

        Open Controls
    3. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Probably judging by Ancelotery comments

      Open Controls
  12. Cometh The Aouar...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Start Leno (BHA away) or McCarthy (WHU home) in GW16?

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      McCarthy.

      Open Controls
      1. lordkippe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Leno

        Open Controls
  13. Chucky
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Anyone else FHing in BGW18 and putting out 11 DGWers and TCing Salah in GW 19?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Very tempting

      Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Considering it. Choice is between TC Salah and BB. Can use transfers to get a good BB so really waiting to see what happens in GW15 and GW16 before moving.

      Open Controls
      1. Chucky
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        yeah, personally I feel Salah TC will deliver and WC plus BB can be used later in the season...

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Salah with two home games is a fantastic TC option

          Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    4. WE GO FOR IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      SImilar. FH in BGW18. 9/10 DGWers along with Kane and/or Son. Not sure about Salah TC. Will decide that week itself.

      Open Controls
  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    FPL may as well give the CS points to Man City players now
    Wilson with 8G, 4A benched for a team that has scored 17 (i.e. 70% goal involvement)

    Open Controls
    1. lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Joe Linton says hi

      Open Controls
  15. Atletico Junior
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Who to play next GW:

    A. Taylor (SHU)
    B. Wood (SHU) (involves ft from watkins to him)
    C. Watkins (che)

    Open Controls
    1. Chucky
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      A. easy CS points plus any baps

      Open Controls
    2. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. lordkippe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    3. Lazaretti
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  16. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Would you consider Saka/Martinelli on WC? FH18 & BB19

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. lordkippe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
  17. MoeZe3bi
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Did Saka mean it?

    Open Controls
  18. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Reece James stil the best option up to 5.2 or anyone better?

    Open Controls
    1. MoeZe3bi
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Dier looks good given his fixtures run

      Open Controls
      1. lordkippe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Dier best

        Open Controls
  19. pundit of punts
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    I think I’m getting Kane in this gw. Selling Salah.

    Kane can get back to back hattricks in the next couple like a few years ago

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I might even prefer Vardy.

      Palace = pants
      Newcastle = pants
      Southampton = meh. press so leave space
      Chelsea = pants!

      Open Controls
    2. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I also have the decision of transferring in Kane or Vardy this week. Planning to FH 18 so I'm leaning Vardy atm.
      What I would absolutely not do, however, is dump Salah for either of them.

      Open Controls
  20. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Was Kilman injured in the three games he missed prior to starting last gW or he is not nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Not nailed

      Open Controls
  21. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Best move here? Planning to FH19.

    A) Douglas -> Holding
    B) Riedewald -> Martinelli
    C) Something else (suggestions welcome)

    McCarthy
    Cancelo, Dier, Bellerin
    Salah, KDB, Bruno, Son
    Bamford, Wilson, Watkins

    Forster, Targett, Riedewald, Douglas
    Bank 0.6m, 2FT

    Open Controls
  22. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    KdB, Torres and Cancelo. Please City , smash them.

    Open Controls
  23. MSTRKRFTSMN
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Worst city premier league starting lineup for what... 10 years?

    Open Controls
  24. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Need a KdB haul and no CS after the James and Chilwell nightmare.

    Open Controls
    1. WE GO FOR IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Same. Hopefully Sterling blanks as my ML rival has him.

      Open Controls
      1. Whatever100
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Course he will blank. I have him. And he ain’t very good. Draft league so can’t lose him unfortunately.

        Open Controls
  25. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    So are Chilwell and James sellers happy now?

    Open Controls
    1. WE GO FOR IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yes. A benching against Villa and both could drop 1/2 times before DGW19 where I plan to bring one of them back.

      Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  26. I Must Break You
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    That was a brilliant assist from Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Yeah great composure

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.