Vardy and van Aanholt suffer from festive rotation as Palace host Leicester

Festive rotation has struck Fantasy Premier League managers as early as the first match of Gameweek 16 as Crystal Palace host Leicester City.
Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) is the biggest name to fall foul of the busy schedule, named on the bench with Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m) handed his usual centre-forward role.
The striker, who sits behind only Harry Kane (£11.0m) for most points among forwards this season (106), is joined among the Leicester substitutes by Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) and Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) returning from injury.
However, Vardy is not the only Foxes asset to miss out on Gameweek 16, James Maddison (£7.2m), Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) all missing out on the matchday squad entirely.
The central midfielder is managing an ongoing knee issue so sits out for precautionary reasons, while Fofana is in a similar position for a knock.
As a result, Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) is the most dangerous Fantasy asset to earn a start at Selhurst Park, involved in five goals this season.
James Justin‘s (£5.0m) impressive powers of recovery earn him yet another start, having already played every minute this season.
Crystal Palace have also undergone necessary Christmas rotation with Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) coming in for his first start since Gameweek 6, pushing Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) back to the bench.
The left-back is joined there by Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) while Jairo Riedewald (£4.4m) comes in for his first start since Gameweek 9.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Tomkins, Kouyaté, Clyne; Schlupp, Riedewald, Milivojevic, A Townsend; Zaha, Benteke.
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Thomas, Evans, Amartey, Justin; N Mendy, Choudhury; H Barnes, Praet, Pérez; Iheanacho.
