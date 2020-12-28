7
Dugout Discussion December 28

Vardy and van Aanholt suffer from festive rotation as Palace host Leicester

7 Comments
Festive rotation has struck Fantasy Premier League managers as early as the first match of Gameweek 16 as Crystal Palace host Leicester City.

Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) is the biggest name to fall foul of the busy schedule, named on the bench with Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.6m) handed his usual centre-forward role.

The striker, who sits behind only Harry Kane (£11.0m) for most points among forwards this season (106), is joined among the Leicester substitutes by Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) and Çaglar Söyüncü (£5.3m) returning from injury.

However, Vardy is not the only Foxes asset to miss out on Gameweek 16, James Maddison (£7.2m), Wesley Fofana (£5.0m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) all missing out on the matchday squad entirely.

The central midfielder is managing an ongoing knee issue so sits out for precautionary reasons, while Fofana is in a similar position for a knock.

As a result, Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) is the most dangerous Fantasy asset to earn a start at Selhurst Park, involved in five goals this season.

James Justin‘s (£5.0m) impressive powers of recovery earn him yet another start, having already played every minute this season.

Crystal Palace have also undergone necessary Christmas rotation with Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) coming in for his first start since Gameweek 6, pushing Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) back to the bench.

The left-back is joined there by Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) while Jairo Riedewald (£4.4m) comes in for his first start since Gameweek 9.

Line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Tomkins, Kouyaté, Clyne; Schlupp, Riedewald, Milivojevic, A Townsend; Zaha, Benteke.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Thomas, Evans, Amartey, Justin; N Mendy, Choudhury; H Barnes, Praet, Pérez; Iheanacho.

7 Comments
  Hotdogs for Tea
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 Years
    5 mins ago

    let's go

    Open Controls
    JonBoy
      7 Years
      just now

      I second that.

      Open Controls
  Brosstan
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Iheanacho is so shite even Guaita might get a CS today

    Open Controls
  vtr170
    7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Question, can you make a permanent transfer and then play the free hit chip in the same GW?

    Open Controls
    Arteta
      5 Years
      just now

      Nope.

      Open Controls
  Olson
    6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Aaaah man what has mark done to his team. Gonna take weeks to undo that mess after GW19 :-0

    Open Controls
    Gravless are for Kinnear
      7 Years
      just now

      Link?

      Open Controls
  PogChamp
    9 Years
    1 min ago

    Massive Sterling(c) haul tonight please.

    Open Controls
  Arteta
    5 Years
    1 min ago

    Mitchell's 15 pointer 3rd on the bench is classic FPL for you.

    Open Controls
    Woy_is_back
      3 Years
      just now

      I started my boy 😉

      Open Controls
  as33
    5 Years
    just now

    Hi to all, just wanna ask, if my first def sub is Kilman(he wont start) and my second is Mitchell, will he starts?
    My current def: Dier, Cancelo, KWP

    Open Controls
  Gravless are for Kinnear
    7 Years
    just now

    A start for Tompkins

    Open Controls

