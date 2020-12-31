921
Captain Sensible December 31

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 17?

921 Comments
The latest Fantasy Premier League captaincy debate is all about trust, something that has been in short supply recently.

Many of us are fresh from watching the most popular skipper blank in each of the last two Gameweeks, Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) still without a goal since Gameweek 14.

What’s worse, those two matches pitted league leaders Liverpool against so-called ‘lesser opposition’ in West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle.

Such freak results have become commonplace in 2020/21 as a busy fixture period, uncertainty over future matches and lack of fans have all impacted our Fantasy assets across the board. Since 2001, no team has ever occupied the Premier League’s top spot after 16 games with as few points as 33. Such a total would have placed you sixth in the division last season.

How will these factors play into the Gameweek 17 captaincy? Well, there is lots to unpack here.

Liverpool travel to face a stubborn Southampton defence, Bruno Fernandes (£11.2m) is up against an impressive Aston Villa team while the arguably out-of-form Harry Kane (£11.0m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) will be treated to Saturday lunch with Leeds’ gut-busting free-scoring Leeds outfit.

As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to look into these options, comparing their individual form against the defensive capabilities and/or weaknesses of their upcoming opponents.

As this uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

Captain Poll

Salah’s struggles in front of goal over the last two Gameweeks seem very fresh in many people’s minds, as the Egyptian has failed to reach 10% of votes in this week’s captain poll so far.

That puts the Liverpool winger in the fourth-place behind Fernandes (32.5%), Kane (20.0%) and Son (17.0%).

The top-five is closed up by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9), with 5.2% of votes going the way of the Everton striker ahead of West Ham’s Friday evening trip to Goodison Park.

Jamie Vardy (4.7%) is the one to slightly miss out on the top-five this week, as Leicester visit Newcastle in Gameweek 17.

Perhaps surprisingly, in-form Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) gathered less than 1.0% of votes this week, despite extending his scoring run against Wolves. The Manchester United man now has five goals in his last six Premier League appearances

KEY MATCHES

Southampton v Liverpool

Liverpool finally hit top gear ahead of appealing festive schedule
How to avoid ‘decision fatigue’ ruining your FPL transfers and captain choices

  1. MrFrodo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    I'm planning on playing my free hit in GW18. I will probably be going into that GW with 2 free transfers will they still carry over to GW19 after i've played the free hit?

    1. Lord Tachanka
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Noop

    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      No, reset to one

    3. MrFrodo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      thanks i thought that might be the case

    4. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No buddy, they never do

  2. zotter
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Stick and roll the FT? 0.7 itb

    A. Stick
    B. Soucek to Saka (not going to BB now)
    C. Kwp to Bellerin

    Martinez
    Chilwell. Dallas. Trent
    Son c. Salah. Bruno. Grealish.
    Bamford. Wood. Dcl vc

    Forster. Soucek. Coufal. Kwp

  3. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    A, Can you see where to use my FT?

    B, Bench order correct ?

    Martinez
    Zouma, Robbo, Stones,
    Bruno, Son, Grealish, Salah
    Kane, Bamford, Adams

    Johnson, Soucek, Coufal, Dallas

    1FT .1 itb

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      A. Yes

      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Clue?

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I answered your question, do you want something else?

    2. JBG
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A. Zouma to Leicester defender?
      B. Yes

    3. zotter
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Zouma to Cancelo. He will be back for double but play Dallas.

  4. Couch Potato
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    2FT 1.9 ITB

    Grealish & Brewster > El Ghazi & DCL?

    Feels like I'm late to the party with El Ghazi, but I really am done with Brewster and his 2pt ceiling and DCL looks overdue for a big game.

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why this week?

      1. Couch Potato
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Badly want to upgrade Brewster, and El G looks a bargain alternative to Jack.

  5. Henning
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    hmmmm..
    My plan was to fh gw 18 and bb gw 19 and get 2-3 more dgw players in.

    With my current team should i continue with the plan ?

    Martinez Steer
    Dallas Taa Coufal Bednarek Justin
    Son Kdb Salah Fernandes Soucek
    Bamford Watkins Adams

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Nice team.

      1. Henning
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        What do you think.
        Should i get another gk in for Steer?

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          I probably would yes.

          1. Henning
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Thanx.

  6. Dele
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is Balbuena expected back?

    1. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Got rested, so yes

  7. JJeyy
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    KDB to Son (C) and then switch back for the double?

    Just concerned about no Spurs against the worst defence in the league..

    1. Gravless are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes

  8. Stand By Mee
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Martinez Steer
    Bednarek Dallas Ayling Coufal Taylor*
    Salah Kdb Bruno Son Soucek
    Kane Bamford Brewster

    0.9 itb 1 FT

    A) Kdb to Mane
    B) Kdb to Rashford
    C) Taylor to someone?
    D) other?

    1. yakirh
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      KDB out? Are you aware he is the most essential player to get for GWs 18-19?

    2. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Kdb has double now

    3. Stand By Mee
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I thought the Chelsea game was very likely to be postponed

  9. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Can’t decide whether to FH or not

    A: Get 11 doublers in gw19 with dcl, lowton, Forster, Burke on bench

    B: BB19 with 15 doublers but take a hit.

  10. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Will have 8 players for BGW18, is this enough to save FH? TC19 not BB.

    A. FH
    B. No FH
    C. No FH + Salah > KDB (-4)

    Martinez (Ryan)
    Stones Holding (Coufal Dallas Justin)
    Grealish Bruno Son (Salah Burke)
    Kane DCL (Bamford)

    1. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B (C?!?)

  11. Atletico Junior
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    How nailed is Holding?

    1. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Looks pretty nailed. Arsenal fan might know better?

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Holding out for news.

      1. Pukkipartyy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        What?

  12. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Surprised how many season veterans still don’t know about the Free Hit rules. Not that I’m particularly smart but still.

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Isnt it systematic of the comments section. To many tell others what to do rather than help them solve tbe problems themselves.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Gave a man a fish the other day and knicked his rod.

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Did him a favour, better ways to occupy time

          1. baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Ou, and we have a monkey also here 😉

            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Gang bang?

          2. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            What like on here? 😉

    2. baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Me neither. Maybe veterans have age and remembering this kind of things is beginning to be difficult? But you are a horsie and I am a bitch if my gravatar is correct(?), so what do we whitish animals actually know?!?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Maybe. But this is my 14th season and I know.

    3. bialk
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      When we began to play FF there were not such things like FH, BB and TC.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yes but been around some time now.

  13. Evasivo
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    HNY all!
    Guess it makes sense to hold transfers until close to deadline given current circumstances...but too close and could FPL site go down?!

    1. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Think the servers are pretty robust nowadays.

  14. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Scout injury news has Taylor return date as this weekend. Has there been any good news?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Have you clicked on "injuries" under "team news"?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Sticking with your point I see.

      2. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes, that's where it says his return date is this weekend. I'm just wondering if there has been positive news to make the return this weekend.

  15. Luton_Fan
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anyone looking at wc this gw to navigate 18 and 19?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Have tried, it's quite tricky. Maybe but unlikely.

      1. Luton_Fan
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeh it is. I managed this. What u think?

        Gw17
        Leno (fabianski)
        Dias, holding, maguire (hause, dallas)
        Bruno, son, zaha, kdb, saka
        Kane, bamford (brewster)

        Gw18 (no transfers )
        Leno
        Dias, maguire, holding, hause
        Bruno, kdb, son, zaha, saka
        Kane

        Gw19 (-4)
        Fab
        Dias, dallas, maguire
        Bruno, kdb, salah, rashford, saka
        Kane, bamford

  16. Rondon9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any ideas here gents?

    Martinez
    Robbo Coufal Mitchell
    Mane Grealish Son Bruno Salah
    Adams Bamford

    4m - Taylor* Dallas Brewster

    1FT 0.0ITB

    FH18
    TC19 maybe

    Cheers

  17. Bossworld
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Captain whoever is in the early kick off, assuming any cancellation is known before deadline

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Not a bad tip.

  18. Nespinha
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pick a trio for BB19:

    A) lookman KDB martial
    B) barnes son martial
    C) rashford son watkins

    1. Luton_Fan
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A for kdb. not sure martial will play twice though

  19. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    A. Clyne (SHU ars mci)
    B. Clark (LEI shu ars)

  20. stu92
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Best combo for DGW19? Using bench boost. Would like some Man City in an ideal world but feel there may be too much uncertainty around them just now, plus Pep roulette. Cancelo would require hits and less double gameweek players.

    Martinez _____
    Robbo Zouma Coufal Targett ____

    A) McCarthy & Alioski
    B) Meslier & Bednarek
    C) Johnstone & Stones

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

  21. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Messed this post up earlier so not sure on the replies.

    2FTs, will FH18, BB19. Please help!

    A. Taylor >> Stones and burn 1FT.

    B. Johnstone+Taylor >> Martinez+Lowton
    (DCL >> inform striker in GW19).

    C. Taylor+DCL >> Cancello+Antonio

    McCarthy
    Robbo, Dias, Coufal
    Salah, KDB, Bruno, Raphinha
    DCL, Bamford, Adams
    (Johnstone, Dallas, Soucek, C.Taylor*)

    1. Easy Cheesy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      C for me.

  22. Congers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Many sacked off the BB plan and now going for TC in GW19?

    1. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yep

  23. _sidney_will
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Rumours circulating that Kyle Walker (yes again) hosted a party which 18 Premier League footballers attended, 11 of which have tested positive, not good if true ...

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      We started that rumour on monday... its the obvious rumour

      1. _sidney_will
        • 4 Years
        just now

        It’s picking up momentum, seemed the obvious dig but may well of occurred

  24. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Best captain for gw 17?

    A Son
    B Brun
    C Salah

