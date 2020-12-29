42
Pro Pundit Teams December 29

How to avoid ‘decision fatigue’ ruining your FPL transfers and captain choices

42 Comments
It seems like there’s a lot to think about in Fantasy Premier League at the moment. Blank Gameweeks, Double Gameweeks, chip strategies and so on. 

Because these decisions can often make or break a season, serious FPL managers tend to invest a lot of time into them. We’ve probably all felt at some point that we’ve ‘overthought’ such a decision, ending up with a worse outcome than we would have had if we’d gone with our earlier drafts and, while we generally use terms like ‘overthinking’ idiomatically, there could actually be some truth to the concept. 

Science suggests that, the more effort we put into these decisions beyond a certain point, the worse our decision-making capacity becomes. Why is this, and what can be done to avoid it? Read on.

Decision Fatigue

‘Decision Fatigue’ is a psychological phenomenon that describes common circumstances by which decision quality deteriorates the longer the decision process goes on. It’s partly why we often end up with trade-offs or decisions which appear irrational in the cold light on day. 

In fact, it’s frequently a reason why formal negotiations are so often protracted (where have we heard that in the news before?) because both parties know their opponent is more likely to make concessions the longer they drag things out.

The root of this effect is something called ‘ego-depletion’. ‘Ego’, here, is used in the psychoanalytical sense i.e. the pragmatic agent that mediates between our moral or critical standards and our more instinctual desires. 

It is not to be confused with ego in the sense of ‘egotism’ which refers to a drive to be viewed favourably by society, a trivial notion that most of us FPL managers gave up on a long time ago.

In short, ego-depletion suggests that, because rational decision-making takes effort, our ability to sustain that effort reduces as we get mentally or physically tired. Brain power (and willpower incidentally) are finite resources. As a result of prolonged effort, we end up making more instinctive and, sometimes, irrational decisions. We are also more likely to act on the basis of our emotions.

One classic example of ego-depletion in practice comes from a study of Israeli court rulings which showed that a judge would grant parole 70% of the time in the mornings but only 10% of the time in the afternoon because, the scientists running the study concluded, the judge got grumpier and less sympathetic as the day dragged on.

It’s not hard to see how this can apply to FPL, particularly around big, drawn-out decisions like Wildcarding or Free Hitting. Just thinking about it now, I know there are plenty of times where, having spent days agonising over every aspect of a Wildcard, I end up changing all sorts of things at the last minute, often to my detriment.

Avoiding Decision Fatigue in FPL

Salah building up massive power in top 10k after Gameweek 14 haul

So how can we avoid decision-fatigue affecting the quality of our FPL decisions? An obvious way might be not to spend too much time working on your FPL team in a single session. Rather than, for example, blocking out an afternoon to work on your Wildcard, try and spread that work over a longer period. Say, 15 to 30 minutes a day over a few days.

Another way to avoid decision-fatigue is to reduce the amount of decisions we have to consider through some level of systemisation. A good example of this approach in practice comes from former US President Barack Obama regarding his process of deciding which suits to wear:

“You’ll see I wear only gray or blue suits. I’m trying to pare down decisions. I don’t want to make decisions about what I’m eating or wearing. Because I have too many other decisions to make.” – Barack Obama

Of course, there was that time he wore that tan-coloured suit to a press conference (the sartorial equivalent of captaining Shane Duffy) but we’ll ignore that for now.

In FPL, this could mean selecting only from a select number of teams who, for example, all have a run of good fixtures ahead. This is likely to be much less mentally-taxing than rigorously comparing the pros and cons of every possible player option in each category.

Alternatively, over the course of a campaign, you could decide on a ‘spine’ of players who you deem ‘season-keepers’; players who will stay in your team irrespective of fixtures and maybe even form. 

For example, last season my FPL team contained Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m), Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) and Danny Ings (£8.3m) for practically the entire season. 

The benefit of this was that I had a fairly reliable source of points each week and thus I could focus my attention on getting the most out of the other 12 players in my squad. Obviously you have to be pretty careful, maybe even lucky, with the players you choose, but this strategy definitely helps reduce the decision load over the course of a season.

This approach could also work with respect to captaincy. Some people like to choose a single skipper for the whole season whereas others like to have two options who rotate well (e.g. a Manchester City and a Manchester United option). 

Both these methods are significantly less mentally-taxing than trying to choose the best captain based on the individual conditions of each Gameweek and, get the right one or two, and you often end up with at least comparable results.

Another way to systematise your FPL decisions is to establish some ‘rules’ that guide your process. There are some famous ones within the FPL community such as ‘never take a hit for a defender’ but you’ll often find that you build them up as your tenure as an FPL management progresses. 

Mine include; never triple-up on a mid-to-lower table team, never captain and vice-captain two players who play for the same team, if in doubt go with the home player, never buy an expensive goalkeeper and never, ever, own Theo Walcott (£5.8m).

While few of these rules are set in stone (apart from the Walcott one obviously) they do simplify the decision-making process, meaning that I can concentrate more on the things that will have the biggest positive impact on my team.

Finally, if you can sleep on a decision, do.

Summary

In summary, spending too much time thinking about FPL decisions or making those decisions in too-intense a time period can lead to decision-fatigue and, as a result, cause FPL managers to end up making worse decisions than they might achieve through a more measured approach.

Spreading the decision-process out over time, or systematising it through reduced options or rules of thumb can help avoid decision-fatigue and ultimately help improve your results.

42 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hotdogs for Tea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    nightmare

  2. RED_ARMY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who to replace C. Taylor with ? Got 4.6 to spare

    1. Stram Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Alioski

    2. Black Knights
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Holding maybe? Burnley’s games turn a bit now anyway.

  3. Drogba Legend
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Think its time to drop Mendy, best GK replacement 5.1 or under?

    A) Fabs
    B) Meslier
    C) McCarthy
    D) Martinez
    E) Other (Leno, etc)

  4. diesel001
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Simon March has written some interesting articles this season. Much deeper than the usual stuff.

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yes these articles are the only ones i read these days

    2. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      And appreciated. Can't speak for everyone, but a mental health check can be worthwhile, even if it's via FPL.

  5. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Saved by Leeds. 36 with (hopefully) Salah(c) Robbo Son to go...

  6. BenDavies
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    On my knees for Spurs-Fulham to go ahead. Kane and Son need to repay my faith in them.

  7. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Obviously I went son over Rashford

    1. Goooo Rickie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      My heart bleeds for ya.

  8. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Does the top 10k average on livefpl include autosubs?

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not when it shows the light view, as the auto subs is what it’s calculating

  9. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Systemise, only captain defenders facing the Blades

  10. JoeJitzu +42
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Was Rashford’s shot an own goal or was shot on target?

    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Clearly on target

  11. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    I'm a Bruno owner, so far be it for me to make this statement, but I'm not convinced that should be an assist. Rash had to run down the pass, dribble, shoot, and get the deflection; that's a decent amount of time and action between the pass and goal.

    I realize it's too subjective to rule against, but still.

  12. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    42 with salah(c) Lewis Son Kane to go

    So basically just resigned to Salah(c) to go

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Spurs game likely called off?

  13. In Bale We Trust
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Too risky to do transfers early? Looking at Grealish to Raphinha. Will be a 0.2 swing. Any thoughts?

    1. Rash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      If you can wait then for that

  14. Ruinenlust
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Why was Chadams subbed off early?

  15. abhirup780
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Good read

  16. Will J 256
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Who to replace first? Matip or C Taylor?

    1. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Same dilemma lol. Thinking Taylor to Dier or similar and hoping Matip is back for the double.

  17. Hryszko
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who’s the best midfielder to get for max 4.6m? Replacing Burke

    1. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      anguissa

  18. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Below average score. Probably not qualifying for the cup. Flags and injuries everywhere. What a disaster week.

    1. Nate01
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I was first in my league with a nice buffer and now I will not be 🙁
      3x city players 0
      Zouma 0
      Taylor 1
      Adams 1

      1. Nate01
        • 10 Years
        just now

        **and my bench is 3x Everton

  19. Nate01
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Can anyone help me out pls. I’m from aus so not familiar with uk areas and which tiers are in danger of covid...

    Are there any teams we should be avoiding when doing transfers ?

  20. Zilla
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    32 with Salah, Son and Regulion to go. Will I qualify for the cup?

    1. Salarrivederci
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      If Spurs gets called off and you can't cover Son and Reguilon I think you're done before it even starts 😉

      1. Zilla
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Salah 2 points will do 😀

  21. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hope about this for jam: I would've rather had Kilman's CS and possible bonus than Bruno's assist (vc).

    Of course, that's assuming Salah(c) doesn't play/haul.

    1. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Hope = How ... oops

  22. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Having Dallas is enough to save me from a 'disaster' thankfully. Still a red but it's manageable.

  23. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Holding reasonably nailed for next few gw's ?

  24. Cabra
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Leeds on 0 goal difference

  25. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thought I was doing ok this gw with 39 points though I lost 5 points on my chilwell to Dier transfer.
    Looking at teams in my mini league they are all around 40-50 points.
    What´s going on this season?

  26. HippY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    28 with Dier/Son/Salah/Robbo/Kane(C) to go. Could be amazing.

    Could be the stuff of nightmares.

  27. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Salah v Bruno DGW TC will be a very very tough decision

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Going Bruno

  28. mr. inconspicuous
    • 11 Years
    just now

    KDB to Rashford or Mane?

