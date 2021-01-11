Pick the best Gameweek 18 players for a free chance to win £10k with Fantasy5

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Fantasy Premier League managers have another FREE chance at winning £10,000 with Fantasy5 in Blank Gameweek 18.

Even though there is a reduced fixture list, you can still have a stab at picking the correct five key players and claim the prize.

In Fantasy5, all you have to do is select one player from each of their five nominated matches of the upcoming Gameweek. If all of your players score more points than their respective Fantasy5 ‘points targets’, then you win.

And there is no reason why you cannot take home all that cash in Blank Gameweek 18 with some favourable fixtures midweek.

Fantasy5 is accessible for Fantasy managers as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL apart from bonus points.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and you have to get your submissions in before kick-off in the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 18 FIXTURES

The five matches in this round are:

Sheffield United v Newcastle United

Wolves v Everton

Burnley v Manchester United

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

The deadline is at 18:00 GMT on Tuesday, January 12.

SCOUT’S BLANK GAMEWEEK 18 PICKS

Matt Ritchie (4.5) is my chosen representative from Newcastle’s trip to Sheffield United.

While Callum Wilson feels like an obvious choice, there is greater scope for his former Bournemouth colleague to creep above his predicted points threshold.

No player set to feature in Bramall Lane’s Tuesday-night clash has created more chances in their last four matches than Ritchie (eight), who faces a Blades outfit still without a clean sheet this season.

Romain Saïss (6.5) is an easy choice for me. He only needs to add to his impressive goal-scoring tally this season (and avoid conceding a hatful and/or getting booked) and he will have beaten Fantasy5‘s predicted points.

The Wolves man is top among all defenders for shots in the box over the last four matches, yielding two goals. In Blank Gameweek 18, he faces an Everton side that ranks inside the bottom four for headed attempts since Gameweek 14.

Marcus Rashford (8.5) will need two attacking returns to surpass his predicted points against Burnley but I think he stands a good chance of doing that.

The latest injury update on Paul Pogba suggests Rashford will return to the left-hand side of Manchester United’s attack on Tuesday night – bad news for Burnley. Over the last four matches, they have given up 18 chances down their right flank, the second-worst in the Premier League over the same period.

Meanwhile, Rashford is as much of an away-day specialist as Fernandes this season. Both of his double-digit hauls in 2020/21 have come on the road, where he is yet to blank after the first 17 Gameweeks and averages 8.4 FPL points per game thus far.

Ilkay Gündogan‘s (7.5) more advanced role in recent matches elevates his Fantasy appeal for Gameweek 18.

In the last four matches, he ranks third among Manchester City players for key passes but has outperformed both Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling for shots in the box, big chances and shots on target.

Kieran Tierney‘s (6.5) marauding attitude can help him exceed his predicted points for Gameweek 18 when Crystal Palace come to the Emirates Stadium.

Outside their 5-1 win at West Bromwich Albion in Gameweek 11, the Eagles have scored just six goals in seven away matches this season while Tierney has created more chances than any other Arsenal player since Gameweek 15.

LUKE’S BLANK GAMEWEEK 18 PICKS

Roman Saiss (6.5): The Wolves centre-back is one of the biggest set-piece threats with his nine shots on goal in the last four matches and seven in the box, top among all defenders in both categories. A clean sheet and a goal would conformably see him surpass the required 6.5 points.

Bruno Fernandes (9.5): In order to beat the 9.5 points threshold, attacking picks will need to register in excess of two attacking returns; this is also true of all the picks 7.5 and above though so why not go for the man who specialises in double-digit hauls? With penalties and set pieces, Fernandes has become one of the most reliable Fantasy assets in recent history. No brainer for me.

Joao Cancelo (6.5): The Manchester City full-back has become an established fixture in Pep Guardiola’s squad recently, having started 11 of the last 12 Premier League games. City are the bookies’ favourite for a clean sheet in Gameweek 18 against a goal-shy Brighton outfit. Meanwhile, Cancelo has the highest xGI per 90 of any regularly starting defender this season.

Callum Wilson (6.5): A match that appears deprived of Fantasy options on paper means I’m playing “safe” with Callum Wilson. The talismanic forward has been involved with 71% of Newcastle’s goals when on the pitch and even during sub-par performances, he has penalties to fall back on.

Kieran Tierney (6.5): Arsenal’s left-back will need an attacking return and a clean sheet to hit his quota but right now it looks very achievable. Arsenal have back-to-back shut-outs and Tierney looks a real threat having recorded a goal and assist in Gameweek 17.

