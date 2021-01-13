317
Scout Notes January 13

Blades defence finally records clean sheet as Wilson blanks again

317 Comments
Share

Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle

  • Goals: Billy Sharp (£5.5m)
  • Assists: None
  • Bonus points: Ethan Ampadu x3 (£4.3m), Aaron Ramsdale x2 (£4.7m), Sharp x1

Sheffield United finally showed some of the form of last season to record their first win over the season over a poor Newcastle side.

A penalty club legend Billy Sharp (£5.5m) controversially awarded by VAR was enough to give them the 1-0 win.

Free Hitters plumping for Newcastle assets like Karl Darlow (£5.0m) and Callum Wilson (£6.6m) in Blank Gameweek 18 will be fuming at the Magpies display, who were vulnerable at the back and toothless up front.

The performance was made even worse by Ryan Fraser (£5.6m) getting sent off in the first half for two bookable offences. But the Toon were poor even with 11 men on the pitch.

Owners of premium assets looking to target the Blades may also be having second thoughts after a much improved performance.

Battling Blades

Chris Wilder’s backline which was a staple of so many manager’s teams last year has been rightly avoided this season, conceding the third-highest amount of goals in the Premier League.

The Blades had been without a clean sheet all season, and conceded goals to some of the league’s weakest attacks.

Even their last four games where they played Crystal Palace, Burnley and Brighton yielded no clean sheet returns.

But, albeit it against a poor Newcastle team, their defence looked well organised and was barely troubled all game.

Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu (£4.3m) scooped the maximum bonus after a strong defensive display. He may even have picked up an assist had Oliver Burke’s (£4.3m) touch not deserted him when going through on goal.

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m), who has received a lot of stick since returning to the club from Bournemouth, looked assured between the sticks as he collected two bonus points.

And had Karl Darlow (£5.0m) not been at his best, then wing-back Jayden Bogle (4.3m) would also have added to his goal tally.

Chris Wilder praised his side for their battling display, while playing down any talk of a great escape.

Regardless of what people say about Newcastle, you look at their team and they’ve got some good players, they’ve got some fabulous players off the bench and they’re an established Premier League side and we’re not. They’re established Premier League players and our players aren’t and they’re fighting for their lives and I think you saw that tonight. You saw a team that was fighting for their lives that was brave enough to play as well in and out of possession, stuff was good.”

Chris Wilder

Ogle Bogle

With Sam Baldock (£5.0m) injured, Bogle looks to have nailed down the right wing-back berth at Sheffield United and has put in some eye-catching displays.

The former Derby man bombed down the right hand side and had two attempts in the box well saved by Darlow.

On Tuesday evening, only Anthony Martial (£8.8m) had a higer expected goals tally than Bogle, without scoring.

Add this to his goal and all-round attacking display at Brighton, Bogle could be worth considering once the Blades’ fixtures clear up.

Time up for Bruce?

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle have remained bottom of most stats tables throughout the season.

The Magpies managed to defy the stats and the eye test in the first half of the campaign, picking up some impressive results along the way.

But it appears that these performances are coming home to roost.

The loss to the Blades means no wins in six now for the Geordies, who are sliding worryingly towards a relegation battle.

Fans are now calling for manager Bruce’s head, after watching their side being outplayed by all the bottom three.

But a clearly dejected Bruce quickly confirmed he would not be resigning in the wake of this result.

“Look, you’re asking the wrong person about that. I’ll never, ever walk away from a challenge and I’ve been in it long enough to have that respect. But I understand that, especially watching the first half, we weren’t good enough and at the end of the day I take the responsibility because I pick the team.”

Steve Bruce

Wilsooooooooooooon

Newcastle’s star striker has now gone four games without delivering any FPL returns.

Take penalties out of the equation, and Wilson has not scored since Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace back in Gameweek 10.

Part of this is the fault of his teammates and their tactical set-up, with Wilson appearing lonelier than Tom Hanks’ ball for huge parts of the game.

With his side having so little possession, Wilson is often seen drifting back towards his own goal in search of the ball.

But the striker is also starting to miss big chances which he was gobbling up earlier in the season.

The Toon’s only big chance of the game fell to the hitman, who headed wide from close range.

With Wilson shy of goals and service, he no longer looks to be a viable FPL asset.

Newcastle United XI (5-4-1): Darlow; Yedlin (Murphy 84), Fernandez (Carroll 77), Schar, Clark, Dummett (Ritchie 74) Hendrick, Hayden, Longstaff, Fraser, Wilson

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): Ramsdale; Bogle, Basham (Brewster 51), Ampadu, Egan, Osborn; Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood; McGoldrick (Jagielka 94), Burke (Sharp 59)

317 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Millie7
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Mcarthy(DGW)
    Dias(DGW) - Holding - Yedlin - Targett(DGW)
    Salah(DGW) - KDB(DGW) - Son - Fernandes(DGW)
    Bamford(DGW) - Adams(DGW)

    Martin - Mitchell - Reidewald - DCL

    think it has the appearance of looking better on paper than it actually is. Half the DGW players are most likely only going to be playing one.
    Considering both FH and WC....any suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      It's doesn't appear that good to me.

      Most other teams that FH18 have stronger players than this. Is this after FTs or before?

      Open Controls
      1. Millie7
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I have 1FT...its been a tough year!!

        Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      The DGW is not looking all it promised to be, so how many of these would you want going forward?
      6 FH
      What would a couple of hits make it look like?

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Meant to say 'if less than 6 WC, more than 6 FH'.

        Open Controls
      2. Millie7
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        a couple of hits might get me a decent starting line up for this week, but the problem is the squad as a whole...just feel like I need to start from scratch

        Open Controls
  2. Cookie Kid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Controversially awarded penalty? He handballed it twice

    Open Controls
  3. marcos11
      21 mins ago

      Lacazette to Vardy worth a -4?

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. Original Pirate Material
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yeah

        Open Controls
      3. Yes Ndidi
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        I would.

        Open Controls
      4. Hybrid.power
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah imo

        Open Controls
    • Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      If Leeds/Soton DGW still on who would you prefer:

      A. Dallas
      B. KWP

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Dallas just for attacking threat.

        KWP's fixtures aren't good for keeping CSs really.

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 mins ago

          *fixture

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 mins ago

            He said if the DGW is on...

            Also, I personally think they won't postpone the game. Shrewsbury to concede the tie.

            Open Controls
            1. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              9 mins ago

              Am joking lol

              You also said there was little chance that Fulham Spurs would be rescheduled for this week to be fair. It depends on the Covid situation at Shrewsbury and if they've recovered, ideally we'll find out before the deadline.

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                Yeah true... The chance of them doing it is higher now that the late fixture reschedule for Fulham set that precedent.

                We'll hopefully see before the deadline...

                Open Controls
                1. Flair
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  Yeah, PL may have set a precedent here with the potential for chaos if rescheduled fixtures are announced 2~ days before the game, could be after the deadline. Ideally they show more competence as it provides a significant disadvantage to teams like Fulham too.

                  Open Controls
        2. Original Pirate Material
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yeah this is the way im leaning, thanks.

          Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        A, for sure.

        Open Controls
      3. Gunner Boy
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Dallas for the attacking threat

        Open Controls
    • LC1
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      What are the chances that Leeds and Villa lose their DGWs? And when will we find out?

      Thank you

      Open Controls
      1. marcos11
          5 mins ago

          Also wondering if theres any update on the Leeds vs S’hampton game

          Open Controls
        • Original Pirate Material
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          It all depends on the FA cup game that needs to be played for Soton v Shrewsbury.

          I’m really hoping we find out before deadline.

          Open Controls
        • elwardio
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Both better than 50:50 to be canned should know at least Leeds before deadline

          Open Controls
        • LC1
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Cheers all

          Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Between Kane and Son, who would you move out for a DGWer? My current plan is Kane to Vardy. Son, as per me, provides more value. Right decision?

        Open Controls
        1. CONNERS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          I think it depends who your target players are and the cost of any potential transfers.

          Vardy looks an obvious candidate for Kane. I think I would only want Sterling or KDB for Son, otherwise I'd be keeping him.

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I have KDB. Won't be able to afford Sterling.

            Open Controls
        2. elwardio
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Would keep Son. He is better value than Kane so far and frees up more funds

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Exactly my thought. Plus Vardy, on paper, has better fixtures than Kane.

            Open Controls
      3. CONNERS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        What are Martinez owners doing re the DGW?

        Everton game looks like being postponed which leaves just Man City away...

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          I am still keeping. Even if he blanks. value + future DGWs.

          Open Controls
        2. Lindelol
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          Is Man City vs villa definitely on?

          Open Controls
          1. elwardio
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Should be that is well beyond 10 days quarantine

            Open Controls
        3. CONNERS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          I've already used my FT on DCL to Antonio.

          Also had my heart set on Sterling for Son, but really need a new GK given the Villa Covid situation (which would mean -8).

          Open Controls
        4. Do I Not Like Orange
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Just keeping & hoping for save points. He's a good keeper and has about a dozen doubles coming up at some point, and if I'm going to take hits I'd rather it be for a Cancelo or KDB.

          Open Controls
      4. Hybrid.power
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Do you ever have those days where you just do not want to open up FPL to see your team? Last night I had Wood, Bruno, Pieters and Lindelof. A grand total of 6 points.

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          You can discount Bruno. He was in everybody's team. Are you on FH?

          Open Controls
        2. Lindelol
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Oops - I do that when I have only defenders in some game. Last night I slept as I have double united defence.

          Open Controls
      5. umerlfc
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Which of these players you've not captained at all this season?

        A) Salah
        B) KDB
        C) Kane
        D) Bruno
        E) Son

        I've not captained Kane at all this season

        Open Controls
        1. Marcin the Pole
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Have captained all 5 of them at one point or another

          Open Controls
        2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          B. captained C for the first time this GW.

          Open Controls
        3. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 mins ago

          Haven't captained Son all season.

          Open Controls
        4. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Kane.

          Open Controls
        5. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Captained all of them this season. Also Auba GW2 and Vardy GW10

          Open Controls
        6. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          I think I haven't capped Kane

          Open Controls
        7. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Don't think I have captained Kane

          Open Controls
        8. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          B and E (first time I’ve owned B this season this week)

          Open Controls
        9. The Tinkerman
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Don’t think I’ve owned Kane until this FH

          Open Controls
        10. jomikijiq
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Son

          Open Controls
        11. Do I Not Like Orange
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Kane as never owned him.

          Open Controls
      6. Marcin the Pole
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Can't believe I talked myself out of Ramsdale. At least I went DDG so it didn't hurt too much but still.

        Open Controls
      7. Kakashi Of The Leaf
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Pick one

        A Cresswell Son +4
        B Ings Pulisic/Ziyech
        C Vardy Raphinha

        Provided South Leeds goes through.

        Open Controls
      8. The Mantis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Not entirely happy with my BB GW19 team, feel like I'm missing 1 or 2 - please help:

        Martinez Button
        Dallas / Dias / Cresswell / Lowton / Mitchell
        KDB / Bruno / Son / Soucek / ESR
        Bamford / Kane / Martial

        I'm thinking I need one of Vardy, Ings or even Cavani as Martial went off injured last night.
        Any hints would be much appreciated

        Open Controls
        1. TheCurseOfRaheem
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          I would question why you are using bench boost at all with Button, Lowton, Mitchell and ESR. Would back a triple C over them.

          Martial looks risky now - Ings unlikely to have a double so Vardy is better.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mantis
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            That's a good point actually, I was really set to use BB I think I went on autopilot. Don't feel too confident with TC just yet, maybe I should just leave as is or make the 1 FT

            Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          You can't bench boost that team.

          You should at least have been trying to improve Mitchell and Button ahead of time if you were trying to BB.

          Open Controls
          1. The Mantis
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Sorry!

            Open Controls
      9. konrad.sygula95
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Hi guys
        What would you change in that BB GW 19 team?
        Son to Kdb and DCL to someone?

        Martinez
        Dier/Justin/Cancelo
        Son/Fernandes/Salah/Grealish
        Watkins/DCL/Bamford

        Bench: Forster/KWP/Anguissa/Taylor
        1ft 2.2 itb

        Open Controls
        1. Tosa86
          • 3 Years
          just now

          DCL to vardy?

          Open Controls
      10. Rochdale_Cowboy
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Let's ask advice on picking a team full of player who's games probably won't even go ahead. Zzzz

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          KDB still benched?

          Open Controls
          1. aleksaa2
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            For the rest of the season I heard...

            Open Controls
            1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Me too! Getting to hear similar stories.

              Open Controls
      11. Tosa86
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        My actual WC draft::

        Martinez - Button
        dallas - cancelo - WalkerPeters - cresswell - struijk
        kdb - fernando - son - soucek - smith rowe
        vardy - kane - bamford

        any suggestion???

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Replied to your last post

          Open Controls
      12. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        A ) Kane and Saka to Salah and Brewster

        B) Son and Wilson to Salah and Brewster

        Brewster will be benched.

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Saka or Wilson will be benched as well.

          Open Controls
      13. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Interesting stats there for my team:

        Most Started - Martínez (16 GWs)
        Most Points - Salah (148 Pts)
        Most Effective - Fernandes (10.90 Pts/GW)
        Best Value - Martínez (13.73 Pts/£)
        Most Captained - Salah (6 Selections)
        Favourite Team - LEE (22 Player Starts)
        Most Points (Team) - LIV (159 Pts)

        Salah doing most of the work for me!

        Open Controls

