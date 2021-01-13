987
Injuries January 13

Phil Foden hauls again as City defence shines in win over Brighton

987 Comments
Manchester City 1-0 Brighton

  • Goal: Phil Foden (£6.2m)
  • Assist: Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m)
  • Bonus: 3x Foden, 2x Zinchenko, 1x Dias

Phil Foden (£6.2m) picked up his second maximum bonus-point haul in a row as City were made to battle to beat Brighton in Blank Gameweek 18.

The defence of City shone again as their attackers missed a glut of chances in their win.

With many Fantasy Premier League players lumping on their defence, this display will have given them a renewed sense of confidence ahead of the Double Gameweek.

With upcoming games against Crystal Palace and a COVID stricken Aston Villa, their defence looks set to carry on bringing in the points.

Curse of KDB

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) looks likely to go down as one of the most frustrating player of the season.

Lining up as a false nine in a team scoring goals, FPL players captaining KDB were licking their lips at the thought of a monster haul.

But their was a sense of inevitability after a first half where De Bruyne had two good chances in the box saved by Robert Sanchez (£4.4m).

During the second half, De Bruyne started dropping deeper and deeper as City came under pressure from a spirited Brighton side.

Even when he earned a penalty in injury time, KDB owners must have thought their luck had turned.

However, the sight of substitute Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) stepping up and missing the spot kick quickly brought them back down to earth.

The City captain did finish the game with a clean sheet bonus and an assist for the Foden goal, but yet again owners will be ruing what could have easily been a double-digit haul.

This is by far from the first time De Bruyne and the City attack has failed to convince against a team in the lower reaches of the table.

Once known for their free-flowing attacking football, City have now failed to put more than two goals past West Brom, Newcastle, Brighton and Fulham.

In their last six Gameweeks, they have been outscored by Arsenal and Aston Villa, and have scored the same amount of goals as Wolves and Everton.

Usually such a cool customer, Pep Guardiola cut a frustrated figure in the second half.

His post match interview even suggested more narrow wins could be on the horizon for City.

“We knew how tough it would be. Brighton had a good mentality to play. We had a really good first half and had chances. After we missed a really clear chance in the second half they were better. We need to win these sorts of games. It is a good lesson for us. Every game will be like this.”

Pep Guardiola

City’s win over Chelsea now looks like an anomaly, rather than their other results, and questions still remain over City’s premium attacking assets.

Boy Wonder

If City’s premium attackers are coming under scrutiny, then Foden looks like a great solution.

The “Stockport Iniesta” began the game on the left side of City’s attack, where he cut inside to score a goal on his weaker right foot.

An all-action display saw the England international switch with KDB, Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m), to pop up on both wings and as a false-nine.

Pep was quick to praise the goalscorer’s versatility, and hinted he may be more assured of a place in the team going forward.

Phil Foden is 20-years-old, look at the starts. The amount of games, the assists compared to the bigger stars in football. Can play both sides, in the middle as a false nine. He is so clever in front of goal. That’s why he deserves to play

Pep Guardiola

Speaking after the match, Foden spoke of wanting to add more goals to his game.

“I don’t score a lot of goals with my right, when I do score them it’s always nice. It was a good goal. I always like to be in the area. I want to score more goals and enjoy the moment.”

Phil Foden

FPL players are going to take a lot more convincing before Foden is rotation proof, but if he can nail down a place in the team then City’s young attacking star will become a must-have.

Paying the Penalty

Raheem Sterling became the latest in a long line of penalty takers to miss a spot kick for Man City.

The substitute, who had only been brought on for the last 10 minutes, surprised many when he stepped up instead of their usual penalty taker, KDB.

And their surprise turned to horror when Sterling skied the penalty in injury time, depriving KDB of another assist and surely three bonus points.

Pep explained the change in taker was down to De Bruyne’s effort throughout the game.

“Kevin is the taker but he made an incredible effort – not just the action to press the keeper and create the penalty but for the rest of the actions before. He was struggling in the last 15 minutes because he was exhausted. I like the guys who take the responsibility for the penalty. It was Raz (Sterling) and next time it will be better.”

Pep Guardiola

This will cause further confusion as to just who is going to take penalties for Man City.

Sterling and KDB have both missed spot kicks this season, and Ilkay Gundogan (£5.5m) spurned a key penalty against Spurs last season.

All this points to frontman Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) being given the responsibility when he returns from injury.

Big at the Back

Another clean sheet for City saw two of their defenders picking up bonus points in a solid display.

Ruben Dias (£5.8m) picked up one of them, and his influence on the back line cannot be understated.

Since arriving from Benfica in the summer for a club record of £65million, Dias has slotted seemlessly into the City defence, marshalling them and barking out orders.

City now have the best defensive record in the league, and before the game, Pep singled out Dias for praise.

“When you buy players always you have this quality but you never know what is going to happen. He is a guy that can play every three days. He recovers immediately and his ability is incredible, as is his understanding of the game. He wants to learn and all of us were impressed how he takes care of his body and mind, every day. We were surprised a lot. The day after [a game] – 8.30 in the morning in the gym. He makes his routine, he eats perfectly. He lives 24 hours for his profession. I can assure you that we signed one incredible player for the next five, six, seven years. That is not easy to find.”

Pep Guardiola

The arrival of Dias has also seen the resurgence of John Stones (£5.0m), whose form was keeping Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) out of the side even before his injury.

And another option appears to have emerged in their defence, in the shape of Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m).

Retaining his place at left-back even with Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) fit again, Zinchenko looked assured at both ends of the pitch, and bagged two bonus points.

Pep explained before the game how he sees Zinchenko in the same mould as Joao Cancelo (£5.8m), as a full-back who can move into central areas to support the midfield.

As Cancelo has shown this season, that style of play can attract huge bonus points, so it could be worth keeping an eye on Zinchenko for the next few games.

Fresh Faces

Graham Potter yet again tore up his previous team sheet and introduced a number of different players to his line-up.

Bernardo (£3.9m) showed a good range of passing from wing-back and Reda Khadra, not yet priced on the game, looked dangerous with his pace.

But a special mention is reserved for Percy Tau (£5.5m), the South African striker recalled from loan at Anderlecht.

The striker, classed as a midfielder on the game, looked dangerous with threatening runs in behind.

Yet again Brighton displayed a lack of cutting edge against City, but there are hopes the pacey South African striker could provide this.

With Neal Maupay (£6.1m) failing to show the form he hit last year, and injuries to Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) and Aaron Connolly (£5.5m), Tau could be due a long run in the side.

His out of position bonus also makes him an exciting proposition for FPL players.

“We’re excited of course. He’s only been with us for a few days but I think you can see his quality. You can see his ability and what he brings. We’re looking forward to getting to know him better and him getting to know us better.”

Graham Potter

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Zinchenko, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden (Sterling 82′), B Silva, Mahrez (Jesus 67′).

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-2-1): Sanchez; Burn, Dunk, Webster; Bernardo, White, Propper (March 68′), Veltman; Tau (Maupay 68′), Trossard (Khadra 86′); Mac Allister.

The value Man City options on offer for Blank Gameweek 18 and beyond

  1. Bonus magnet
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who wins cup

    1. Zaha + Tierney + Mitchell (+7 points)

    2. Lacazette

    Open Controls
    1. Bonus magnet
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Top post get in

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Ridiculous question to ask

      Open Controls
      1. Bonus magnet
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        How so?

        Arsenal win 2-1 with Laca Brace =13

        Rest score 2 each ->6 + 7 =13

        Open Controls
        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Actually in this case Mitchell will score 1 maximum due to at least 2 goals conceded

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          just now

          If Laca gets a brace and Mitchell starts he won't be getting 2 points. - 1 for 2 goals conceded.

          Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      It's going to be 1-0 Palace (Zaha, Mitchell assist) so 1

      Open Controls
    4. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Almost certainly the top one. You'd need a brace from lacazette and 2 pointers from the top 3 to tie (assuming full bonus for laca)

      Open Controls
  2. Taegugk Warrior
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    For -4 hit
    A. Son + Bissouma to KDB + Smithrowe
    B. Son + Zouma to KDB + Stones

    ALready have Kane for spurs cover, and No city player at the moment.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Def B

      Open Controls
    2. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Prefer B.

      Open Controls
    3. estheblessed
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Son and spurs have sheff united next

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        KDB and city have palace and villa both at home.

        Open Controls
  3. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    I think this is a peak FPL season, good time to retire after this season..

    Loads of old players will also burn out after this lol plus Messi might break the game next season

    Open Controls
    1. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      I guess after 30+ years of fantasy footy I'm an old player and I'm certainly not burning out 🙂

      No player breaks the game but they can make it a bit more boring turning it into a 10v10 with no captains!

      Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    A. Balbuena to Taylor for free
    B. Balbuena to Dias for -4

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      B no brainer

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Easy B

      Open Controls
    3. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd go for B.

      Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Easiest question tonight- B

      Open Controls
    5. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Cheers everyone!

      Open Controls
  5. estheblessed
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    With KDB captain that sterling miss was annoying but the FH definitely paid off.
    44 points with 3 Arsenal to play.

    Open Controls
    1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Sterling captain here lol

      Open Controls
  6. Indio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is Son and DCL > KDB and Lacazette worth it for -4? (Will get priced out after tonight).

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Seems good to me

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Get DGW Striker

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Don't understand the SGW Laca move. Prefer someone like Cavani or gamble on Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. Indio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks for feedback all - reckon I'll hold off.

        Open Controls
  7. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Iam gonna wait for any further news but i want both for DGW
    Cavani & Foden instead of
    Admas & Son

    Open Controls
  8. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you bench any of these guys for Bamford?

    Zouma, James, Stones, Coufal

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      James or zouma

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Frost
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'd have to say... No.

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Is james fit to play ?

      Open Controls
    4. Mr Frost
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      James if you think Azpi is nicking a start off him.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        I don't think he'll take a start off him, no. Lampard is fighting to keep his job. James will play both imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr Frost
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          End of the season we'll find out James has shin splints or something.

          Open Controls
        2. thepuntmaster
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          You that sure Camzy? I have Ik but just cos he’s training surely doesn’t mean he’s good to play?

          Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Prob James. Two tough fixtures for CHE and I can't see him playing both games

      Open Controls
    6. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  9. The Frenchie
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    A) Triple Captain (then who?)
    B) Bench Boost
    C) No Bonus

    Fabianski (BUR & WBA)

    Stones (CRY & AVL)
    Dias (CRY & AVL)
    Cresswell (BUR & WBA)
    Coufal (BUR & WBA)

    De Bruyne (CRY & AVL)
    Bruno Fernandes (LIV &FUL)
    Salah (MUN & BUR)
    Maddison (SOU & CHE)

    Vardy (SOU & CHE)
    Bamford (BHA)

    Meslier (BHA) / Holding (NEW) / Smith-Rowe (NEW) / Brewster (TOT)

    Open Controls
    1. estheblessed
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      One hell of a team there. No chip needed

      Open Controls
    2. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’d be tempted to bench boost with those arsenal players on the bench

      Open Controls
    3. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Probably worth a BB

      Open Controls
  10. Mr Frost
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Anyone put off by BB now, if you're setup for it you may as well use it, despite losing the fixtures. I'll be selling my second keeper to a non starter as soon as I can!

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I wouldn't. Nice to have some backup in case and also prepares for a BB if you decide to hold it.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Frost
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Me personally it's worth it as I have triple Leeds and 11dgw players. Dallas, Alioski and Bamford - I've got to fancy them vs Brighton.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Not off the back of that last performance. Brighton look decent.

          Open Controls
          1. Mr Frost
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Hopefully I'm right haha.

            Open Controls
  11. Ian Davis
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    I’m clearly quite late on this - what happened to Leeds’ double week (game vs Southampton)?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Frost
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Shrewsbury 3rd round game had to be played before round 4 of the cup.

      Open Controls
  12. Kakashi Of The Leaf
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    34 with Benteke to go. Need a Tekkers masterclass here. Lol

    Open Controls
  13. Jamie_GAWA
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Essentially I have to decide between...

    A) Salah (C) and Son

    Vs

    B) Salah and KDB (C) and -8

    Which would you choose?

    Many thanks

    Open Controls
    1. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Jamie_GAWA
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate much appreciated

        Open Controls
    2. Bram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B.

      The -8 may not pay off immediately but certainly should by gw21 + KDB on the rise with Son fire-sale incoming.

      Open Controls
  14. RobinKerr1987
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Have exact funds to upgrade Son to Salah - worth it?

    Son has shu, whereas Salah has MANU and FUL.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Frost
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes, definitely.

      Open Controls
    2. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yup the move I'll be doing as well

      Open Controls
  15. paza12
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Kwp or Konsa to Stones? Not planning on playing Konsa for DGW19. Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      KWP, nice Konsa fixtures going forwards

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      KWP due to Konsa being cheaper and prob the better fixtures

      Open Controls
  16. thepuntmaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    After the FH fun, I'm now looking at this mess again. Presuming Villa Everton off good. Thinking it might need a wildcard?

    Fabianski* - Steele
    TAA - Chillwell - Coufal - Kilman - James*
    Salah - Son - Fernandes - Zaha - Anguissa
    DCL* - Watkins* - Bamford

    A) Wildcard
    B) Take some hits and muddle through

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Jamie_GAWA
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      DCL and Son to Antonio and KDB (C?) should be sufficient. Not as bad as you think imo

      Open Controls
      1. Jamie_GAWA
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Might want to take a hit to get a playing GK, maybe a DGW one

        Open Controls
      2. thepuntmaster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yep this would be the move I guess.

        Can’t help but feel that Ancelotti might be overplaying the DCL injury though, and he’s fast becoming a differential.

        Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  17. Kakashi Of The Leaf
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wilson might have a DGW then.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Anything could happen now, DGW > SGW or SGW > DGW

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      just now

      that would be awesome 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      How?

      Open Controls
  18. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is this worth -8? Planned to bench boost, but now dropped the plan!

    Wood, Adams, Balbuena to Antonio, Brewster & Dias for -8?

    Gives me this

    Johnstone
    Dias Justin Coufal
    Salah(C) Mane Bruno Son Soucek
    Antonio Bamford

    McCarthy Dallas Targett Brewster

    Open Controls
  19. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Gotta say, I'm still very tempted by KDB(TC) if it still sounds like City's DGW is on by the deadline. He was very close to a haul today -- if he scores the penalty then the whole narrative is different.

    Anyone else thinking the same?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      He also looked very tired though. I think he could even get a rest in one of these next two games. Come off the bench maybe in the 2nd game.

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I'm a bit concerned by Pep's comments now (see below) and although unlikely the villa match could still be postponed as well

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      why not

      Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I was thinking similar after his recent blanks... and was rewarded with his haul at Chelsea!

      Open Controls
  20. wantsharptv
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    49 with 2 to play on FH. It's down to Tierney and Saka to turn average gameweek into a good one

    Open Controls
  21. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Creswell or Chilwell for DGW19 and beyond?

    Open Controls
    1. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Cresswell for the double. Chilwell afterwards

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Once and for all do not want to spend transfer after DGW, Chilwell then?

        Open Controls
        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yeah in that case I'd go chilwell for the long term

          Open Controls
  22. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is it worth reading anything into pep's KDB was exhausted at the end of the match comments ? Too risky for TC now? Particularly with the villa game potentially at risk as well?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      he sais cancello was tired too i think and still played him. who knows

      Open Controls
    2. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He was walking a lot of the second half in fairness

      Open Controls
  23. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    18 points with Guita left.

    Sterling(c) -2
    Kilman 0
    Stephens 0
    Cancelo 6
    KDB 6
    Son 2
    Pieters 2
    Cavani 2
    Bruno 2

    Season written off now but going to play it out best I can and smash it next year lol

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      on paper team looks great. so unlucky. gl

      Open Controls
    2. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ouch. Chin up, plenty still to play for. Pressure's off now

      Open Controls
      1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate. It's been a desperate season overall, sitting at 900k before this week anyway so going to enjoy the rest of it now and so some experimenting maybe

        Open Controls
  24. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    On 44 points with Lacazette and Tierney to come- is this an OK score so far on FH? Will compare v week 17 team after tomorrow but presently 20 ahead with Mitchell to play from week 17 team

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Probably need a min 20 points for a decent FH site

      Open Controls
  25. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    would you do kane to vardy for free?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Personally no - just not sure the hip or whatever injury issue Vardy is playing through might mean does not start both games

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Could work. If no other issues, go for it. I’m keeping Son for what it’s worth

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        thanks

        Open Controls
  26. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    kdb tired ....bruno a yc away from suspension...salah not exatcly on fire..is vardy the key to it all ??

    Open Controls
  27. Mr Frost
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Could do with a Saka and Smith-Rowe masterclass or a no show for one of them to get my Ampadu 9 and Bogle 6 points off the bench lol.

    Open Controls
  28. Tsparkes10
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Current team for dgw... Salah or Vardy out to upgrade Adams and McCarthy?

    Johnstone McCarthy
    Coufal Robertson Justin Lowton Dallas
    Son Bruno Salah Raphinia Soucek
    Vardy Adams Bamford

    Still feel like a Bb will be successful

    Open Controls

