330
Scout Reports January 13

What impact can Amad Diallo have as an FPL asset at Manchester United?

330 Comments
Share

Teenage sensation Amad Diallo is finally joining up with Manchester United after agreeing a £40million move in the summer.

After spending all season hoping Borussia Dortmund would lower their asking price for Jadon Sancho, Diallo was one of four players brought in by the Red Devils towards the end of the transfer window.

But anyone thinking of Diallo as a panic buy or a runner’s up prize to the England international could be in for a rude awakening.

The 18-year-old winger has been described by some as a “generational talent” and one of the best players in the world at his age.

He made such an impression at Atlanta in the first half of the season that boss Gian Piero Gasperini was eager to keep him for longer, only for Man United to insist on the move.

This would lead you to believe Diallo will feature straight away in the Man United first-team, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is so far keeping his cards close to his chest.

How the January transfer window and deadline day will affect FPL

“I’ve seen there’s been lots of expectations on Amad and rightly so, an exciting player with fantastic attributes we look forward to developing. It’s important we give him that time to settle in, if it’s in the under-23s or if he looks ready to go into the first team, I don’t know yet.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Prodigy

Not much data exists for us to be able to read much into Diallo’s game, having played just under an hour of senior team football in two appearances.

But already in this time, the youngster got himself onto the scoresheet in Atalanta’s 7-1 demolition of Udinese, cutting in from the right to score with his left foot.

Footage shared widely on social media shows Diallo loves to get the ball on the right hand side before dribbling inside and taking on the full-back.

As for his playing style, former teammates at Atalanta have gone as far as to describe him in the same breath as Lionel Messi.

“He plays like Messi. There are defenders in the first team that sometimes cannot stop him. To stop him in training we have to kick him.”

Papu Gomez

In a piece on The Athletic, Wyscout determine Diallo’s key attributes as excellent close control, a low centre of gravity and lightning quick acceleration.

And far from a one-trick-pony, special mention is given to his ability to go on the outside of the full-back and cross the ball well with his right foot.

According to Wyscout figures, Diallo has attempted 9.01 dribbles per 90 minutes, which is a high amount even for a winger.

The wonderkid is also not fouled very often, showing a hidden strength despite his diminutive appearance and a preference for riding tackles.

All of the above persuaded Solskjaer to part with a large amount for a player relatively untested at senior level, watching him personally in the UEFA Youth League where he terrorised Manchester City.

“We have followed Amad for a number of years and having watched him myself, I believe he is one of the most exciting young prospects in the game. Manchester United has a proud history of developing young players and everything is in place to enable Amad to reach his potential here. It will take him time to adapt but his speed, vision and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the transition. He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Prospects

Judging by Ole’s words above, it sounds like Diallo is going to be eased in this season, rather than jumping straight in to the first team set-up.

It may be worth noting another promising winger, Facundo Pellistri (£5.2m), signed in the summer, has yet to feature in the Premier League and has mainly been playing at an Under-23 level.

However, should Diallo impress in training and at the lower levels, the Red Devils’ struggles on the right hand side of their attack may force Solskjaer’s hand in introducing Diallo early.

Mason Greenwood (£7.1m) has struggled to replicate the form he showed last season on the right, and his game suggests he is more suited to a role through the middle.

Greenwood below-par and

Marcus Rashford (£9.6m), Dan James (£6.2m) and Juan Mata (£5.8m) have also been trialled with limited success down United’s right-hand side, with Ole even opting to ditch winger completely in some games and move to a midfield diamond.

But the diamond does not look like it will be a long-term solution, with Solskjaer stating on numerous occasions about how he wants his sides to play with pace and width.

And United hit a purple patch of form with Greenwood in the side last season, allowing him and Rashford to cut inside from wide and Anthony Martial (£8.8m) to play through the middle.

Diallo’s game looks like it suits this system perfectly and he could find himself gaining minutes sooner rather than later and in one of the league’s most potent attacks.

Value

Assuming Diallo comes in around the same value as Pellistri, this puts him in direct competition with a budget enablers such as Tomas Soucek (£5.2m) at West Ham and Raphinha (5.5m) of Leeds.

Without more to go on, it’s difficult to make a case to add Diallo to our teams until we get an idea of how Ole is going to incorporate him.

But should Diallo hit the ground running, he may ironically turn into last season’s Mason Greenwood, the man he is tipped to replace on the right-wing.

Fernandes scores again as new Pogba role pushes Rashford to the right

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

330 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    24 mins ago

    which moves please

    Mendy
    Cancelo-Stones-Justin-Konza
    Bruno-Salah-Son-KDB
    Bam-Adams

    Forster-Wilson-Mitchell-Burke

    would look to replace konza and maybe adams in the starting XI

    a) Wilson + Burke > (Davis) + Soucek (-4)
    b) Konza + Wilson > Coufal + Antonio (-4)
    c) Wilson > Antonio
    d) Konza > Coufal
    e) anything else you recommend.

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. Africa United
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      B seems ok

      Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    3. Old Gregg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Thanks both

      Open Controls
    4. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      Wilson plays one game away at Arsenal (and still plays for that Newcastle team), Antonio has two home games vs Burnley and West Brom and now has no competition for place

      Open Controls
      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Antonio's competition is his hamstring.

        Open Controls
  2. Kryptonite666
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Martinez
    Cancelo Stones Coufal (KWP) (Dier)
    KDB Son Fernandes Soucek Grealish
    Bamford Kane (Wilson)

    A. Grealish to Ziyech (free)
    B. Kane to Vardy (free)
    C. Grealish + Kane to Salah and Antonio (-4)

    Any thoughts. Any other suggestions.

    Open Controls
    1. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      To be honest mate, I would just save your FT here. Alternatively, get Salah in as per C but it can backfire big time

      Open Controls
      1. Kryptonite666
        • 1 Year
        just now

        But its DGW. YOLO

        Open Controls
  3. PogChamp
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    So many FH played. A lot of people will likely end up with 5 players playing at some point in the next few weeks.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      And your point is?

      Open Controls
      1. PogChamp
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        There's worse to come with covid

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          So people with only 4 or 5 players this week should have saved FH just in case a worse week happens? OK

          Open Controls
          1. PogChamp
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            I think it's better saved for rearranged fixtures... But that's just me.

            Open Controls
            1. wasp3000
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              ya and those 4-5 games in the future might be pure muck. This week was the perfect time to use it if you had only 5 players. Great fixtures for top teams.

              Open Controls
    2. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      what can you do really a season like this is no point worrying and no point planning, just go gameweek by gameweek

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      I've ended up with 5 this week just about. Not the end of the world.

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I had 5 players this week...

      Open Controls
  4. zeslinguer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is no one TCing in the double? Surely there won't be a better chance this season than KDB vs Palace and Villa at home?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I might do it.

      Open Controls
    2. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Kane/Son in a double longer ahead would be my best bet

      Open Controls
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’d prefer Kane or Son.

      Open Controls
  5. Shark Team
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    I don't expect Lee Sou to be postponed tbh but we will see

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Would make my life easier if it carrys on but at this point I have stopped care

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      How come? I gagging

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Take the ball out of your mouth....if you can undo the buckle 😉

        Open Controls
    3. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      They said last week a decision would be made early next week... its Wednesday now, what is classed as early next week to the fa?

      Open Controls
      1. Annie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Friday

        Open Controls
  6. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Just over a day to enter LMS

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/01/05/last-chance-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition-4/

    Last Man Standing Update

    Current safety score = 1
    Top score = 23
    LMS average = 8.8 (-0.97) = 7.83
    Players played = 3.8/12
    Captains played = 7.88%

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  7. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is the Sheffield United vs Brighton game in GW33 in jeopardy of cancellation?

    Just trying to plan some transfers....

    Open Controls
    1. elwardio
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      No. Hold Brewster and bissouma

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Might be the only match that GW, so would be advantage to those playing the long game....

        Open Controls
    2. Stormbringer22
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      If anything, I am keeping my TC chip to play in on Brewster that gameweek! Tasty 3 points incoming

      Open Controls
      1. aleksaa2
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He'll get 1 point even on a TC...

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          😛

          Open Controls
  8. quayle99
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Robertson Bednerek Mee Dallas
    Salah KDB(c) Soucek Fernandes Son
    Bamford
    [Martinez Targett Adams Davis]

    g2g? All on double week apart from Son who I think could still get a good haul at Sheffield.

    Open Controls
    1. elwardio
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes, it is fine to hold Son for this week and beyond. Whether they are all doubles depends on Leeds saints match going ahead and of course who knows if there could be other unforeseen cancellations

      Open Controls
  9. OptimusBlack
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Non DGW players our injured
    Kane Son Bissouma James Forster and Adams 6 playerd
    So What to Do ?
    A- BB
    B- Just -8 and get 11 players
    C- other thoughts

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      See what happens tonight.

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      BB or take -8 to get 11? wut.

      Open Controls
  10. Gunnerss
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    No kdb for dgw, need to give up kane and mahrez..
    Or will u just stick with mahrez?

    If i sell calvert and mahrez to take kdb, wont have enough funds to have the 3rd striker

    Help help

    Also is abraham good pick?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.