1324
Dugout Discussion December 12

De Bruyne in advanced role as Man United deploy midfield diamond for derby

1,324 Comments
Share

Pep Guardiola has afforded Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) an advanced role once again as Manchester City travel to Old Trafford.

The Belgian has been operating as a number 10 increasingly often this season having previously only played in that position in the big games.

And they don’t come too much bigger than a city derby for Guardiola’s men, so De Bruyne’s 24.5% ownership will be relishing his advanced runs tonight.

He features at the centre of an attacking midfield trio in support of Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m), flanked by Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m), who enjoyed a disparity of fortunes against Fulham.

Elsewhere, it is a third consecutive Premier League start for John Stones (£4.8m) at the heart of City’s defence, while João Cancelo (£5.5m) retains a berth, switching to the left-hand side, pushing Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) to the bench and allowing Kyle Walker (£6.2m) back into the side.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have tweaked his Manchester United outfit with respect to the opposition, changing his favoured 4-2-3-1 system into a midfield diamond shape.

Fred (£5.3m), Paul Pogba (£7.7m) and Scott McTominay (£4.9m) are all included in the line-up behind Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m) in support of Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) and Mason Greenwood‘s (£7.1m) two-man strike pairing.

Anthony Martial (£8.7m) is still an option though, named on the bench alongside Alex Telles (£5.5m).

Manchester United XI (4-1-2-1-2): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay; Pogba, Fred; B Fernandes; Rashford, Greenwood.

Manchester City XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Walker; Fernandinho, Rodrigo; Sterling, De Bruyne, Mahrez; Jesus.

Large portion of top 10k FPL managers sign and captain Salah for Gameweek 12
Laboured Leeds display dents Bamford’s service as set-piece problems persist

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 12

1,324 Comments
  Stram Dunk
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 Year
    40 mins ago

    DCL brace incoming...

    Open Controls
  Steve The Spud
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    40 mins ago

    For some reason I feel ok about my kdb cap 6 pointer

    Open Controls
    Flair
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      34 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
    Dannyb
      3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Until Pool and Spurs have played tomorrow.

      Open Controls
    ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
      4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Wait for Salah hattrick...

      Open Controls
      Steve The Spud
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Thanks guys, feel suitably miserable now

        Open Controls
        JustSomeGuy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 Year
          just now

          My captain (Wilson) got me 2, so you're good 🙂

          Open Controls
  Flair
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    40 mins ago

    3 CS in a row from Ruben Dias in my team. Love to see it.

    Open Controls
    TOLV TUMS
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nicely done to stick with that - popular opinion hasn't been wild about that idea

      Open Controls
    Steve The Spud
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Thanks for letting us know

      Open Controls
    FPL DONKEY
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      just now

      He's a six point machine

      Open Controls
  TorresMagic™
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    Has Moderation Rights
    11 Years
    40 mins ago

    3 - Shaw (35)
    2 - Walker, Stones (29)

    Open Controls
    Trophé Mourinho
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Ha great, Shaw and Stones in the baps. 😀

      Open Controls
  ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    4 Years
    40 mins ago

    For GW13
    A) Bruno+Bamford-4
    B) Vardy+Coufal

    A also gives me an extra FT for the future

    Open Controls
    ZLNR
      4 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Bram
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  kopite65
    6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Benching cancelo for Dallas went well !

    Open Controls
    Lindelol
      2 Years
      just now

      same here 🙁

      Open Controls
    BeWater
        just now

        I transferred Cancelo out for Dallas 🙁

        Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      11 Years
      39 mins ago

      LMS safety score currently 7

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
      ZLNR
        4 Years
        32 mins ago

        Not too high at all. Disappointingly every year I drop out of LMS due to a hit

        Open Controls
      Bram
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        27 mins ago

        After surviving my disaster in GW6 this is finally my year for LMS I tells ya!

        Open Controls
        TorresMagic™
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          Has Moderation Rights
          11 Years
          22 mins ago

          😀

          Open Controls
    ALI_G
      3 Years
      39 mins ago

      AWB and Mart on my bench ....

      Open Controls
    Miniboss
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue

      Open Controls
      TOLV TUMS
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        1 min ago

        I may have picked the wrong week to stop taking amphetamines

        Open Controls
      Ógie
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        just now

        I've got a tune for you so. 😉

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUQjXUsgZ5E

        Open Controls
    KAPTAIN KANE
      4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Ok got away with selling Sterling at least from this week

      Open Controls
    Dash4
        39 mins ago

        If Salah, Son and Kane fail 30 points is going to be good this week.

        Open Controls
        TOLV TUMS
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          just now

          I'm looking forward to my Son(C) 6-pointer tomorrow

          Open Controls
      colby_
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        38 mins ago

        Nice. I am on 14 pts from six players, and I'm not a Salah owner. Hoping my Ings captaincy comes through for me in some way.

        Open Controls
        Flair
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          31 mins ago

          A solid 8-9 points from Ingsy would do you just fine

          Open Controls
        JustSomeGuy
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 Year
          31 mins ago

          Similar here, 11 from 5, but captained Wilson 🙁

          Open Controls
          TOLV TUMS
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 Years
            just now

            woof

            Open Controls
          colby_
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 Years
            just now

            Solid 🙂 I lost the Wolves clean sheet for Patricio and Coady in the last minute. Brutal so far.

            Open Controls
      KICKandRUSH
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        38 mins ago

        Bruno and KDB owner here.
        luckily I captained Kane.

        Open Controls
      Nimby
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 Years
        37 mins ago

        How dull was that? Absolute pig of a game.

        Open Controls
        Steve The Spud
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Yeah, not an exaggeration to say that's was a rotten game

          Open Controls
      Hect.OR 98th
        11 Years
        37 mins ago

        Didn't expect 17 points from Martinez and Cancelo. A good day.

        Open Controls
      Vazza
          36 mins ago

          Best Jota replacement?

          Budget 6.7m

          Open Controls
          FPL DONKEY
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Soucek and use the funds to upgrade elsewhere?

            Open Controls
            Vazza
                5 mins ago

                Perfect - exactly what I wanted to hear.

Thanks mate 🙂

                Thanks mate 🙂

                Open Controls
            Bram
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              11 Years
              2 mins ago

              Big question - I'm considering a differential punt on Pascal Groß.

              WHM option, Soucek/Bowen, ready for dgw19 will likely be popular.

              Open Controls
          Tony Martial
            2 Years
            36 mins ago

            27 (-8) from 5 damn

            Anyone worse or better?

            Open Controls
            Steve The Spud
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              29 mins ago

              22 (-4) from 6 and captain has played

Yikes!

              Yikes!

              Open Controls
            TOLV TUMS
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 Years
              28 mins ago

              Oh, many are so much worse. I'm 15 from 6.

              Open Controls
            TorresMagic™
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              Has Moderation Rights
              11 Years
              26 mins ago

              LMS safety score is currently 7.

              Open Controls
              Tony Martial
                2 Years
                just now

                Both great news

                Open Controls
            Bram
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              11 Years
              22 mins ago

              Still a green arrow ......

              Open Controls
          ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
            4 Years
            35 mins ago

            How did Bruno look?
            No need to think twice before bringing him in right?

            Open Controls
            Steve The Spud
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              28 mins ago

              Ok, the game was just so bad, he'll be fine

              Open Controls
            Flair
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              28 mins ago

              Invisible and no, there's no need. Get him.

              Open Controls
            Vazza
                27 mins ago

                Yes but I thought you need to remove Jota too

                What overall moves are you making this week?

                Open Controls
            4. Daniel - Go Granville
              • 11 Years
              35 mins ago

              Fun fact. If you own 1 Chelsea defender, a CS is a green arrow.

              Open Controls
              1. Daniel - Go Granville
                • 11 Years
                14 mins ago

                *a red arrow. Not my best day for posting. Apologize

                Open Controls
                1. TOLV TUMS
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Get well soon, please

                  Open Controls
              2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                • 4 Years
                9 mins ago

                Not if your defender gets bonus

                Open Controls
              3. Bram
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                I have 2 now Jota is dead - Zouma 1st sub.

                Open Controls
            5. Flair
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              35 mins ago

              A 2 pointer from DCL would be brilliant. Should lock in those Chilwell and James clean sheets!

              Open Controls
              1. Daniel - Go Granville
                • 11 Years
                29 mins ago

                Naaah. 3:1 Chelsea and DCL score

                Open Controls
                1. Flair
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  27 mins ago

                  I'm going 3-0 let's see

                  Open Controls
            6. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              35 mins ago

              Everton vs Chelsea score prediction

              1-3 Siggy goal.

              Open Controls
              1. Daniel - Go Granville
                • 11 Years
                34 mins ago

                Correct prediction but DCL will score. See above

                Open Controls
              2. JONALDINHO
                • 3 Years
                33 mins ago

                1-2. Richarlison, Werner(2).

                Open Controls
              3. Africa United
                • 8 Years
                32 mins ago

                2-0 Giroud and Werner

                Open Controls
              4. The Knights Template
                • 7 Years
                31 mins ago

                2-0 werner brace

                Open Controls
              5. Mr. O'Connell
                • 8 Years
                29 mins ago

                2-2

                DCL x 2
                Zouma, Giroud

                Werner to have an xg of 3+ and get no points

                Open Controls
            7. Tony Martial
              • 2 Years
              32 mins ago

              Chillwell haul please

              Open Controls
              1. Vazza
                  8 mins ago

                  What happened to your original DP?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tony Martial
                    • 2 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Changed it. Should I go back

                    Open Controls
                    1. Vazza
                        5 mins ago

                        Yes, you should. 100%

                        This is terrible in my opinion

                        Open Controls
                        1. Tony Martial
                          • 2 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Ok will do now thanks

                          Open Controls
                          1. Vazza
                              just now

                              Cool. The previous version was definitely better

                              Open Controls
                  2. Wag the Drog
                    • 9 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    I’m struggling this year so bad. Thinking of doing Kane, Jota to Bamford, Bruno. Bad move? Only have 1.3 to replace Jota assuming bad injury.

                    Salah-KDB-Jota-Grealish
                    Ollie-Kane-DCL

                    Open Controls
                    1. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      I've got Kane and Son and I'm keeping both.

                      Open Controls
                  3. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                    • 4 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    Bamford likely to rise tonight?
                    On 58.8 on fplstats with 3 arrows

                    Open Controls
                    1. Vazza
                        3 mins ago

                        Doubt it. Just wait till tomorrow until all the games have been played

                        Open Controls
                    2. svasei - Up (?) the Rovers
                      • 10 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      Had exact funds and 2 FTs for

                      Jota, Vardy, Justin, Podence
                      to
                      KdB, Bamford, Stones, Burke

                      so pulled the trigger.

                      Burke is 4.3 and oop. Stones still at 4.8.

                      Open Controls
                    3. TOLV TUMS
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      Max Verstappen in F1: 9 wins, only 3 poles. Wouldn't have guessed that one.

                      Open Controls
                    4. Trophé Mourinho
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      11 mins ago

                      I hope Jota doesnt drop tonight, I have no clue what transfer im doing

                      Open Controls

