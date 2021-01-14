47
Moving Target January 14

Can Robert Snodgrass’ set pieces turn him into a viable FPL asset for West Brom?

47 Comments
Robert Snodgrass (£5.7m) became Sam Allardyce’s first signing as West Bromwich Albion manager last week, signing on an 18-month deal.

Will he help transform his new team’s fortunes and become a viable Fantasy Premier League asset in the process?

We’ve run the rule over the former Norwich City and Hull man to find out.

The midfielder had been largely frozen out of the team at West Ham this season, making four substitute appearances in the Premier League for a grand total of four minutes.

Snodgrass, 33, had been an important part of the Hammers’ side before struggling with a back disk injury, which kept him out of the second half of last season.

The former Scotland international is expected to go straight into the team at the Hawthorns, giving the Baggies some much needed Premier League experience.

“I’m absolutely delighted he has chosen to take up the challenge with us. He’ll add Premier League experience and quality to our side.”

Sam Allardyce

There’s currently no sign of Fantasy Premier League managers being tempted to bring Snodgrass in ahead of Double Gameweek 19, but should he be considered?

VETERAN

Allardyce made a name for himself at Bolton for taking experienced players thought to be over the hill and bringing out some of the best football of their careers.

The careers of Jay-Jay Okocha, Fernando Hierro and Gary Speed all experienced and Indian Summer thanks to their time at The Reebok.

And Allardyce is clearly hoping to get the same from Snodgrass, comparing him to Premier League legend Speed.

“He might be getting on but in his mind he still thinks he’s 20. Snodgrass runs all day, he’s got great quality and a huge amount of experience. He never gives up. Hopefully that will rub off on some of these players who will look at him and say, ‘My word’. Lifting the spirits and lifting the standards is very important at a professional football club. It’s even more important at a Premier League club.”

Sam Allardyce

Despite Allardyce’s comments, Snodgrass’ FPL returns have not dropped considerably as he has entered his mid 30s.

Last season he delivered a decent 10 goal contributions, scoring five goals and chipping in with five assists.

Despite playing fewer minutes, that was actually an improvement on the season before, suggesting Snodgrass could still have plenty to offer at Premier League level.

SWEET LEFT FOOT

Big Sam was keen to highlight Snodgrass’ left foot and how it would bring balance to his side, hinting at a role down the left hand side of midfield.

“He’s left-footed. We all look for balance. When you get the right balance in the team with left-footed players, they can really produce for you down that left side. I’ve heard from many, many people that he is exceptional in the dressing room which is a great bonus on top of his abilities.”

Sam Allardyce

West Brom’s two most effective attacking players of last season, Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) and Grady Diangana (£5.1m), who are both left footed, have struggled to replicate the form they showed in the Championship.

(Pereira left, Diangana right)

Allardyce even singled out Pereira for criticism, asking for more from the West Brom playmaker.

“It’s very simple. This is the Premier League and he needs to do it (play) quickly – much quicker than he did in the Championship. Then he will show his very skilful qualities. But if he chooses to do it at his pace in the Premier League, then he will not be successful.”

Sam Allardyce

Reading into these quotes, it is telling Allardyce has only started Pereira once in the Premier League since arriving at the Hawthorns.

And he appears to be equally unimpressed with Diangana, hauling him off at half-time in their 4-0 thrashing by Arsenal.

In the case of Snodgrass, it could be that Big Sam is looking for the midfielder to offer a greater balance in the middle of the park, with most of West Brom’s centre midfielders predominantly being right footers.

He would also add some much needed creativity, where other than Conor Gallagher (£5.5m), they are severely lacking.

But with both Pereira and Diangana struggling this season, it could be that Snodgrass finds himself playing out on the left flank.

SET PIECES

Throughout his career, Snodgrass has offered huge threat from set pieces, particularly from corners, as shown in his best 2016/2017 season.

With Allardyce setting up the Baggies in a defensive formation, they will need to make the most of set pieces if they are to pull off a miraculous survival.

Sam Inkersole, who covered West Ham for Football.London during Snodgrass’ spell, outlined the Scot’s quality delivery and what else he could bring to his new team.

“His qualities were obvious. Set piece delivery was impressive and vastly improved from what the Hammers had previously and simply, his work rate. Too many West Ham players that season (when he arrived) were passengers so it was no surprise they struggled.”

Sam Inkersole

Set pieces have already played a big part of the West Brom attack since Allardyce joined.

A towering header from Semi Ajayi (£4.8m) gave the Baggies an unlikely point against champions Liverpool.

And the big centre half netted again in the FA Cup against Blackpool, before they lost on penalties.

With a 6ft 3ins defender who can aggressively attack a ball in the other team’s penalty area, Snodgrass’ quality set piece deliveries may well find their target more often than not.

Should the pair be able to strike up a good understanding, then they could both turn into assets worth having in the second half of the season.

THE PROSPECTS

In a system that will suit his style of play, Robert Snodgrass could well deliver some good FPL returns for his new club.

His assist potential could also be bolstered by a new striker, one Allardyce is actively searching for.

“I am looking for a frontman, hopefully he’ll be coming through the door as quickly as possible. That’ll be from abroad, rather than from this country.”

Sam Allardyce

However, the main issue with bringing him into our teams is his price point.

Still priced up at £5.7m, he finds himself in the same bracket as former teammate Tomas Soucek (£5.3m), who has delivered consistent returns all season, and Raphinha (£5.5m), the dynamic Leeds winger who is starting to deliver goals and assists.

West Brom also face a torrid run of games in the next few weeks.

In their next seven the Baggies will face off against Manchester City, Manchester United, Spurs and Wolves, with returns looking few and far between.

Kinder fixtures against Fulham and Sheffield United in Gameweeks 21 and 22 will give us a realistic idea about what to expect from their attack.

Ultimately, Snodgrass appears to be priced just a bit too highly to be considered for a budget midfielder role.

But those looking for a punt on a differential midfielder, with the Scot currently sitting at 0.1% ownership, could be hugely rewarded when fixtures turn in Gameweek 25.

47 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Kane, Cavaleiro > Antonio > KDB -4?

    Will captain KDB

    Open Controls
    1. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Debating same with DCL. Im tempted

      Open Controls
  2. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Anyone punting on Antonio for the DGW? I'm tempted

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      Made of glass, two games with little gap after 90 mins?

      Open Controls
      1. Kitman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This is what I’m thinking

        He’ll only get 90 mins worth over 2 games

        Still I am tempted like you

        Open Controls
    2. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      I am too, need to replace Adams.

      Open Controls
    3. hustler7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      I did DCL to Antonio yesterday. Two very nice fixtures.

      Open Controls
    4. cm790
        5 mins ago

        Might even stick (C) on him.

        Open Controls
      • West End Exile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Probably going to bring him in too - a bit of a gamble with his fitness issues, but those DGW fixtures are very tempting.

        Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      BB this, now got min of 4 SGW players?

      Johnson,
      Zouma, Robbo, Stones,
      Bruno, Son, Grealish, Salah
      Kane, Bamford, Watkins

      Martinez, Soucek, Coufal, Dallas

      Open Controls
      1. The Tinkerman
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I would BB that,

        Open Controls
    6. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      Would love to have Grealish + Watkins vs Newcastle after that abysmal display

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Any sign of when their game may be re-arranged?

        Open Controls
    7. Sanchit
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Any of these SGW to DGW worth a hit?

      Dallas to Coufal?
      Bamford to Antonio?
      Dier to Cresswell?

      Open Controls
      1. L'Aeroplanino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        the last one

        Open Controls
      2. hustler7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Am I missing something? Leeds double not happening?

        Open Controls
        1. Cojiro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yep

          Open Controls
    8. OptimusBlack
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Martinez
      James, Robbo Stones Coufal
      Salah Bruno Son Soucek
      Kane Bamford
      Forster Dallas Bisso Adams
      Son + Adams >
      Foden + Antonio

      Open Controls
    9. Whiskerz
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      How is this looking for gw 19?

      Still worth a bb?

      Martinez.
      Stones. Robbo. Coufal
      Salah. Bruno. Soucek. Foden. Son
      Vardy. Antonio

      Mccarthy. Justin. Bamford. Dallas

      Open Controls
    10. Mr Frost
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Open Controls
      1. HODGE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yawn Ynwa

        Open Controls
    11. Kitman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Is Antonio fit for the double game week?

      Open Controls
      1. Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes. He played the 90 in the FA Cup game

        Open Controls
    12. Totalfootball
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      How did Kane and Son perform yesterday ?
      Worth holding on or ship for united assest in the DGW

      Open Controls
    13. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      KDB low-key at 9 assists already (14 starts) with only 16 games played for City.

      Open Controls
      1. Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        He'll push for the record again. Just saddens me how poor his teammates finish or else he'd probably end the season in the 30s perhaps.

        Open Controls
      2. L'Aeroplanino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        would have had 20 already if his teammates can actually finish

        Open Controls
    14. Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Current bench: Steer Adams Dier Bamford

      Which option is the best?

      A. Take a -8 for Steer + Adams -> Areola/Johnstone + Antonio and BB
      B. Save BB and use TC on KdB
      C. Don't use chips at all

      Open Controls
    15. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      FH-ed in gw18, 52 pts with Tierney and Saka to go. Will just sit and accept for any outcomes.

      For gw19, I may just field 10 DGW players plus Son, without using chips. Hope can pick a correct captain.

      Open Controls
    16. Cojiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Are people still BBing after the Southampton Vs Leeds cancellation? That's essentially 5 DGWers/ matches I lose out on for my team

      Open Controls
    17. Alex_thekid
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      If my 3 Ars players do well i,ll rise from 850k to 300k 50 points from my FH for now with 3 Ars has it been a success my non FH team would be on 14 points

      Open Controls
    18. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      McCarthy areola
      Robbo cancelo dallas coufal taylor
      Salah Bruno son raphina soucek
      DCL Bamford firmino

      The plan was son and firmino to kdb and Antonio - 4. Good move ?
      Would you look at replacing raphina or Taylor for a hit?

      Open Controls
      1. Cojiro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        If you can afford to do it with DCL instead of firmino, looks good.

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Oops sorry dcl is wood!

          Open Controls
          1. Cojiro
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Ah. Would still do it for firmino then as Liverpools fixtures aren't great for double or going forward. Taylor to Justin may be worth a -4 also

            Open Controls
            1. waltzingmatildas
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Cheers, I'll take a look

              Open Controls
    19. waldo666
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      So worst thing about my FH (OK maybe not the worst) is seeing TAA back in my team, almost seems silly to remove on a double but he's been ordinary to say the least. (DGWers*)

      1 FT and 0.2 ITB

      McCarthy
      TAA* Coufal* Dallas
      KDB* Bruno* Salah* Son Raphina
      Bamford Adams

      (Nyland Lowton* Mitchell Brewster)

      A) Adams to Antonio
      B) TAA to City Def.
      C) A+B (-4)
      D) Something else

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        A + B imo

        Open Controls
      2. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        C

        Open Controls
    20. aapoman
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      A. Son, Grealish, Watkins -> Salah, Soucek, Brewster (-8p)
      B. Kane, Grealish, Watkins -> Salah, Antonio, Brewster (-8p)
      C. Kane, Neto -> Salah, Brewster (-4p)

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Is Brewster on the pitch in any or all of those combos?

        Open Controls
    21. Little Frank
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      So it looks like my FPL Cup run has ended early yet again unless Tyrick Mitchell:
      a. plays; and
      b. keeps a clean sheet; and
      c. scores.

      It's not going to happen is it?

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Looks unlikely 🙁

        Open Controls
      2. DAZZ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No. Unfortunately

        Open Controls
    22. Cak Juris
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Choose best 2 options for DGW 18 with point hit (- 4 pts)
      A. Raphinha >> Soucek
      B. Bamford >> Antonio
      C. Kane >> Vardy
      D. Son >> Rashford
      E. Ayling >> Justin

      Open Controls
    23. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Feel bad for the WC16 players who were patient, kept their chips and got screwed over by postponements. Tough luck in a season of high variance.

      WC18 looks very good though.

      Open Controls
    24. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Who’s using their TC?

      Open Controls
    25. n14mul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Morning,

      Does anyone know when the next big dgw is and possible fixtures?

      Trying to weigh up if its worth pulling my planned bb for gw19 due to the obvious changes in fixtures

      Open Controls
    26. Gunner Boy
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Is it worth bringing KDB for -8? Have no City attackers

      Grealish + DCL + Martinez > KDB + Fodder + Areola -8

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.