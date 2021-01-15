2608
Who are the best FPL captain options for Double Gameweek 19?

Fantasy Premier League managers are advised to target assets who play twice in the first Double Gameweek of the season when looking for their next captain.

With each of the current top four clubs, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City, each playing twice during Double Gameweek 19, the most popular premium assets are leading the armband discussion.

As always, we have taken a look into the best options in great detail, using the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area to assess individual form and the state of their opponents’ defences.

CAPTAIN POLL

For the second week running, Manchester City’s maestro Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) leads the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll, this time with just over 37.0% of votes.

The Belgian shares the vast majority of votes with Mohamed Salah (£12.5m, 26.0%), who comes back into our consideration after missing out on a match in Blank Gameweek 18.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.3m, 7.0%), Jamie Vardy (£10.1m, 5.1%) and Tomas Soucek (£5.3m, 4%) complete this week’s top-five list.

In order to tackle this Double Gameweek captaincy debacle effectively, we will analyse Gameweek 19’s key teams and assets separately, as opposed to focusing on the key matches, as we usually do.

KEY TEAMS

Manchester City

MCIWBA
  1. Eldon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Do we think Sterling starts?

    1. asdf_1
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes

  2. abaalan
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Taylor or KWP -> Stones for free?

    1. asdf_1
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Taylor and yes

  3. ratski
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Grealish, Burke and kane
    To
    Salah, soucek and Antonio
    Costs me -8 but have exact funds
    Don't really want to lose kane though. Team before transfers...
    McCarthy
    Cancelo, coufal, zouma, (Taylor, holding)
    Kdb, Bruno, son, grealish (Burke)
    Kane, Wilson (bamford)

    1. asdf_1
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      I would do it

    2. Pépé Pig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Can you just do Son + Grealish to Salah and Soucek?

      1. ratski
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah good point but lots of value tied on with son..suppose it saves me -4

  4. MrCloppity
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Have wildcard as my team is really bad and falling too far behind. Is this gtg?

    Martinez
    Stones Chilwell Coufal
    Bruno, KDB, Salah, Grealish, Soucek
    Antonio, Jesus

    Areole, Mitchell, struijk, Brewster
    2.0 mil in bank to move to kane after DGW

    Thoughts please

    1. mrelpea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Could you not do Vardy instead of Jesus?

    2. mrelpea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Jesus for me is the weak link

  5. Lizo2001
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    Wildcard team
    First XI all DGW

    No Spurs, hope is they’re sulking after Fulham draw 🙂

    Johnstone
    Coufal Cresswell Dias
    Foden Bruno Salah(C) KDB Soucek
    Watkins Vardy

    McCarthy Targett Decordova-Reid Mitchell

    Any thoughts? TIA

  6. Luton_Fan
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Sterling over kdb. Who is with me?

    1. Eldon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeh tempted, worried he’s benched again though

      1. Dannyb
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Won't be benched

  7. asdf_1
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Play targett or bamford?

    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bam

  8. S3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    52 mins ago

    Need help!

    Martinez
    Holding Stones Cresswell
    Salah, Son, KDB, Fernandes, Zaha,
    Bamford, Wilson

    Steer, Taylor, Mitch, Delap
    1FT and 1.2ITB

    A. Zaha >> Soucek/El Ghazi
    B. Taylor + Zaha >> Chilwell + Soucek (-4)
    C. Zaha + Delap >> Soucek + Antonio/Watkins (-4)
    D. Taylor + Zaha + Delap >> Cancelo + Soucek +Antonio/Watkins (-8)

    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A is good

  9. Bobby_Baggio
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Below transfer sound good, thinking A? Have no city which worries me. 0.3m ITB and thinking not to BB.

    Johnstone
    Justin - Robbo - Coufal - Balbuena
    Salah - Son - Bruno - Soucek - Raphinha
    Kane

    McCarthy - Bamford - Adams - Alioski

    A) Robbo + Balbuena + Raphinha > Dias + Stones + Foden -8
    B) Robbo + Raphinha > Dias + Foden -4
    C) Robbo + Balbuena > Stones + Dias -4
    D) Anything else

  10. Vovhund
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Johnstone-McCarthy
    TAA-Justin-Coufal-Dallas-Stones
    Son-Salah-Bruno-Soucek-Raphinha
    Kane-Bamford-Wood

    What's the best move?:

    A) Son+Kane to KdB+Antonio (-4)
    B) Son+Kane+Wood+TAA to KDB+Vardy+Antonio+Targett

    1. Vovhund
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B) for -12

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Really not keen on getting rid of both spurs assets. Raphinha to Foden possible?

  11. Dannyb
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    Last time
    Son Laca and Kane to Antonio Salah and Vardy? Worth the hit?

    1. Vovhund
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I honestly think getting rid of both spurs assets is a big mistake.

  12. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    45 mins ago

    Move Taylor or Dallas to Stones?
    I can’t play Dallas this week unless I BB but they have better fixtures post gw19

    1. Corona is not good 4 U
        just now

        Taylor -> Stones.

    2. MaestroMostar
        44 mins ago

        Balbuena , Phillips , DCL out for Stones , Coufal , Antonio (-8) , yes or no ?

        1. cuppatea78
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yes

        2. osceola31909
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yes

      • Little Frank
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Decided not to BB this week so who to play in goal:
        a. Martinez (mci NEW)
        b. De Gea (liv ful)

        I'd normally go with Martinez but the whole post-covid thing with Villa has me nervous ...

        1. Corona is not good 4 U
            just now

            I would take de Gea.

        2. cuppatea78
          • 8 Years
          42 mins ago

          So who is going to TC Salah? I need to feel good about my move.

          1. Corona is not good 4 U
              27 mins ago

              It is too risky for me. The Manchester United game will be tough. Probably there are better chances at the end of the season.

            • themaindanger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Good to captain, but wouldn't risk the TC. They will likely beat Burnley, but it is not likely to be high scoring. Man U could be a cagey game. There will be lots of DGWs coming up, so I would wait for something better.

          2. Corona is not good 4 U
              37 mins ago

              Taylor, Lowton and Son -> Dias, Stones and Foden for - 8?

              Thanks!

            • AzzaroMax99
              • 4 Years
              34 mins ago

              Salah or KDB for C?

            • osceola31909
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              34 mins ago

              Martinez
              Cancelo - Dias - Zouma
              KDB - Bruno - Son - Neto - Anguissa
              Kane - Bamford - Wilson

              Subs: Areola - Dallas - Mitchell - Anguissa, 1 ft, 1.8 itb

              A) Kane, Neto --> Antonio, Mane (-4)
              B) Kane, Neto, Zouma --> Antonio, Salah, Coufal (-8)
              C) Kane, Neto, --> Vardy, Grealish (-4)

              1. THFC4LIFE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                10 mins ago

                A probably but B is tempting

              2. mrelpea
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                B,without a doubt

            • THFC4LIFE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              32 mins ago

              Do you think KDB starts both games in the double?

              1. osceola31909
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                I am worried. People described him as tired at the end of the last match. Right now he is my captain.

            • Blanka
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              25 mins ago

              Play Tierney? If he doesn't play have Lowton (dgw) Meh fixtures.

              Or - 4 Tierney > Cresswell?

              1. themaindanger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                Play Lowton.

            • themaindanger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              14 mins ago

              I really want to play the BB this week. The only way I can make it work is if I go without KDB. Captaining Salah, and preying KDB needs a rest against Palace.

            • wowo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              when were the covid in villa announced? 14 days till when? i m
              wondering if players are able to make the game if tested negative before the first game in gw19

