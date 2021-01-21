UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football is back – what you need to know

The Champions League is set to resume in February with the knockout stages next month – and the official Fantasy game for the competition returns with it.

Even players with poorly performing teams can resurrect their season, with unlimited transfers allowed before play resumes.

We are bringing you more content on this game than ever before this season, and you can expect position-by-position guides over the next fortnight as well as regular articles to follow when the action commences.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have made it through to the knockout stages along with 13 other teams, with games from February right up until the final on May 29.

In this piece, we’ll go through all of the key information ahead of the knockouts and remind you of all the rules and how they differ from Fantasy Premier League.

KEY DATES

Players can make unlimited transfers up until February 16, right up until the first two games of Matchday 6, kicking off the Round of 16 kick-off.

The first legs of the Round of 16 include mouthwatering ties like Barcelona vs PSG and Liverpool taking on RB Leipzig.

Matchday 7, made up of the second legs, begins on March 9, and ends March 17.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to begin on April 6, with the semis kicking off on April 27.

The final, which will be played at the Attaturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, is scheduled to be played on May 29.

KEY PLAYERS

With points awarded in other categories (more below), the tops scorers are not made up of the usual suspects.

The game’s current topscorer is Atalanta defender Cristian Romero, with 50 points.

A defender who Premier League fans will recognise currently sits in second, with Angelino of Red Bull Leipzig scoring 46 points.

One of the more recognisable faces near the top of the charts is Neymar, with 40 points currently to his name.

BRIEF RULES

To summarise the game in one sentence: UCL Fantasy managers get €100m to spend on a squad of 15 players, who earn points based on their on-field performances in the Champions League.

Anyone who has played Fantasy Premier League will have no trouble in picking the game up, as many of the rules are exactly the same or very similar:

An initial budget of €100m (which rises to €105m from the last 16 onwards)

Pick a squad of 15 players

No more than three players from each club (that threshold rises once the knockout stages begin)

Select a starting XI in a valid formation for every ‘matchday’ (the UCL equivalent of a ‘Gameweek’, which incorporates both the Tuesday and Wednesday fixtures)

Select a captain who earns double points

Make free transfers between matchdays

Those are the fundamentals but there are one or two quirks of the game that require a bit of explaining, which we will cover below.

SUBSTITUTIONS

If you prefer the hands-off approach to Fantasy management, auto-subs occur if any of your starting XI fail to feature and there is a playing substitute on your bench – providing that player doesn’t break the formation rules (a minimum of three defenders, two midfielders and one forward).

Where UCL Fantasy differs is that it also gives managers the chance to make manual substitutions instead.

After all matches on a single day (eg Tuesday) have finished and before the next matches within that matchday kick off (eg Wednesday), UCL Fantasy managers can:

Replace a maximum of four players (unless they have been sent off), with any of their substitutes whose teams are yet to play within the matchday.

Change their captain to another player from their squad whose team is yet to play. The original captain’s double points will be lost and the new captain’s score for that matchday will be doubled.

As an example, say you have selected Mohamed Salah (€11.6m) for Liverpool’s matchday 7 clash with RB Leipzig on February 16.

If the Liverpool midfielder fails to feature or returns a middling score of, say, two points, you can then replace him with one of your substitutes who is in action on February 17.

TRANSFERS

As we mentioned earlier, free transfers are allowed between matchdays.

Like in Fantasy Premier League, UCL Fantasy managers can roll a maximum of one free transfer – although only in the group stage.

For every transaction you make beyond your quota of free transfers, you’ll take a hit of four points.

The below table details how many moves are allowed at each stage of the competition:

Phase Number of free Transfers Before the group stage begins Unlimited Matchday 1-6 2 per matchday Between Matchday 6 and round of 16 1st leg Unlimited Before round of 16 2nd leg 3 Before quarter-final 1st leg 5 Before quarter-final 2nd leg 3 Before semi-final 1st leg 5 Before semi-final 2nd leg 3 Before final 5

CHIPS

There are two chips available to UCL Fantasy managers: Wildcard and Limitless.

These chips can be used only once per season and, once played, can’t be cancelled.

Wildcard

As in FPL, the Wildcard gives you the chance tochange your squad as much as you like. When you play it you can make free unlimited transfers and any players you transfer in will stay in your squad once that matchday has finished.

Limitless

Limitless is the equivalent of FPL’s Free Hit chip and gives managers the chance to change their squad for one matchday only.

Once the matchday has finished, your squad will return to how it was before you played the Limitless chip.

Rather excitingly, there are no budget restrictions when activating Limitless – so, should you wish, you can pack your squad with the most expensive assets in the game.

SCORING SYSTEM

Again, the scoring system is a very familiar one.

Most of the player actions and the points on offer tally with FPL, although there are one or two notable differences.

A goal scored from outside the box gets an additional point, for example, while the acts of winning and conceding a penalty are rewarded and punished respectively.

Players also gain points through ball recoveries, which gives the more defensive-minded players a chance to rack up a tidy score.

Over half of Virgil van Dijk‘s (€6.0m) 2019/20 points total in UCL Fantasy was made up by recoveries, for example.

Action Points All players Appearance 1 Playing at least 60 minutes (includes points mentioned above) 2 Goals scored from outside the box (in addition to points for scoring) 1 Assist 3 Every three balls recovered 1 Winning a penalty 2 Conceding a penalty -1 Missing a penalty -2 Yellow card -1 Red card (includes yellow card deduction) -3 Scoring an own goal -2 Goalkeepers Scoring a goal 6 Saving a penalty 5 Keeping a clean sheet (must play at least 60 minutes) 4 For every three saves 1 For every two goals conceded -1 Defenders Scoring a goal 6 Keeping a clean sheet (must play at least 60 minutes) 4 For every two goals conceded -1 Midfielders Scoring a goal 5 Keeping a clean sheet (must play at least 60 minutes) 1 Forwards Scoring a goal 4

MAIN GAME PRIZES

In the main UCL Fantasy game, prizes are awarded after every matchday, after the group stage, after the knockout stages and after the final.

Tickets for the UEFA Champions League final and a Playstation 5 console are up for grabs, with a full breakdown available in the ‘Prizes’ tab on the game’s website.

