Team News January 22

Replacements needed for De Bruyne and Vardy in wake of long-term injuries

A large number of Fantasy Premier League managers now have big transfer decisions to make ahead of Gameweek 20.

In the build-up to the FA Cup fourth round, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) were both ruled out for several weeks.

The Belgian came off with a suspected muscle problem in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Guardiola has now confirmed that De Bruyne will miss the next four to six weeks as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, Vardy has been dealing with pain from a hernia in recent weeks and Brendan Rodgers has seen fit to get him under the surgeon’s knife to correct the problem.

That has ruled him out for “a few weeks” just as Fantasy managers were considering investment in light of Leicester’s appealing short-term fixtures.

With some managers facing two high-profile absentees in the coming weeks, the number of hits for Gameweek 20 is likely to increase.

This is also the sort of development that could tempt some into deploying the Wildcard.

Either way, the Season Ticker and other Members Area tools are sure to help anyone struggling in light of this news.

156 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Alonso The Great Midfielder
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Does injury of KDB increase the minutes play of Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maybe. Hopefully. I have him.

      Open Controls
      1. Alonso The Great Midfielder
        • 9 Years
        just now

        yeah seem he more attacking at the left handside

        Open Controls
  2. jam
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Gundogan as a differential..?

    Joking. It's such a mess! I'm hoping Ings is back as a Vardy replacement.

    Open Controls
  3. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    1FT. Soucek to Gundo worth it or too much of a benching headache?

    Martinez
    Dias Stones James
    Salah Bruno Son Grealish
    Antonio Kane Bamford

    Johnstone Soucek Coufal Dallas

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Benching headache but good one to have?
      I got Foden in & think he will do really well.

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah mate I think Foden will do well but I'd have to sell Grealish to afford him so not sure.

        So glad we didn't fall for the Kane/Son to KDB/Vardy move.

        Open Controls
  4. Alisson WondHaaland
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Sterling or Gundo? Tempted by Sterling

    Open Controls
  5. Bleh
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    9.3 ITB currently, anyone doing better?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Haha. Please loan me 1.4M. Will pay you back next season.

      Open Controls
  6. Mr.K
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    So I - like everyone else - am thinking of Gundo. But how about Maddison? Worse off with Vardy gone?

    Open Controls
    1. Alisson WondHaaland
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      His goal threat is never that great. Just a few anomalous weeks imo

      Open Controls
      1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        In his last post match interview, in which he came across very well actually, he was saying how he has recently has been working specifically on improving his goal threat. He's on my radar.

        Open Controls
    2. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Someone will have to score their goals. He has been looking good. I think I'll be investing in Leciester defence before attack though.

      Open Controls
  7. fpork
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best replacement for Vardy, regardless of price? Already own Bamford+Antonio.

    Thinking of just bringing in Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Party time
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Kane

      Open Controls
  8. Infamy, Infamy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is it Tielemans on penalties now for Leicester?

    Open Controls
  9. sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    So, lads:

    Martínez / McCarthy
    Dias / Stones / Cresswell / Saïss / Dallas
    Salah / KDB / Bruno / Grealish / Soucek
    Antonio / Watkins / Bamford

    Maddison, Son, Gündogan, or Foden in?

    Open Controls
    1. GE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Son

      Open Controls
    2. tom_p77
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Son

      Open Controls
  10. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    KdB to Aubemayang guys, you know it makes sense...

    Open Controls
    1. J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not at all, he’s rubbish...

      Open Controls
  11. GE
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    What would you do?

    1) KDB and Brewster -> Gundogan and Kane (-4)
    2) KDB -> Gundo this GW, and Brewster -> Kane next GW
    3) KDB -> Sterling

    Current team:

    (1FT, 1.4 itb)

    Martinez
    Dias/Cancelo/Coufal
    Salah/KDB*/Bruno/Son/Soucek
    Antonio/Bamford

    Bench: Messlier, Dallas, Targett, Brewster

    Open Controls
  12. Sid07
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kdb to
    1) gundo
    2) son
    3) Madison

    Open Controls
    1. Party time
      • 2 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  13. Babit1967
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Think I’m going KDB to Auba for something different , can’t be bothered with Salah and Sterling and I already have Bruno and Son

    Open Controls
  14. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    Odegaard is such a fantastic player. Should make Arsenal's offense better with his creativity and class. Shame ESR will drop out though

    Open Controls
  15. michaelington
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Getting Gundogan smells exactly like when everyone jumped on Raul Meireles all those years ago (Didn't go very well). A player who doesn't score many goals who is in a bizarre purple patch. I'm not convinced. He has penalties, I'll give him that, although Sterling loves to step up and miss one every now and then.

    Open Controls
    1. Eddie - Back to Square Owen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I cant imagine Sterling will take another any time soon. With Pep continuing to play those in form, i'm happy to wait until a dip in form to get rid. At 5.5 it's hardly a risk. Only issue is how everyone else will have him too.

      Open Controls
  16. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Best replacement for KDB?

    Am I mad in getting Sterling?

    He would be a huge diffderntial in my mini league.

    Open Controls

