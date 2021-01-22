Replacements needed for De Bruyne and Vardy in wake of long-term injuries

A large number of Fantasy Premier League managers now have big transfer decisions to make ahead of Gameweek 20.

In the build-up to the FA Cup fourth round, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.1m) were both ruled out for several weeks.

The Belgian came off with a suspected muscle problem in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

🗣 Pep Guardiola: “Kyle Walker had a big impact kick in his hips but it is just a kick so he is not available for tomorrow but we wish for the next game. Kevin De Bruyne, like the doctor said after reviewing the scan, will be four to six weeks out.”#FPL #FFScout #GW20 #mcfc pic.twitter.com/Rfv1y3XGXA — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) January 22, 2021

Guardiola has now confirmed that De Bruyne will miss the next four to six weeks as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, Vardy has been dealing with pain from a hernia in recent weeks and Brendan Rodgers has seen fit to get him under the surgeon’s knife to correct the problem.

That has ruled him out for “a few weeks” just as Fantasy managers were considering investment in light of Leicester’s appealing short-term fixtures.

🗣 Brendan Rodgers: “Jamie Vardy will be out for a few weeks. We’ve been managing him over these number of months and he’s been fantastic but we have a window now that allows him to have an operation on his hernia. Then he’ll be back.”#FPL #FantasyPL #FFScout #GW20 #lcfc pic.twitter.com/14WxVqY4M9 — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) January 22, 2021

With some managers facing two high-profile absentees in the coming weeks, the number of hits for Gameweek 20 is likely to increase.

This is also the sort of development that could tempt some into deploying the Wildcard.

Either way, the Season Ticker and other Members Area tools are sure to help anyone struggling in light of this news.

