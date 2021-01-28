1020
Pro Pundits - Az January 28

Is it time to take captaincy punts as FPL premium assets continue to blank?

1,020 Comments
I’m writing this article in quite a good mood.

Despite having Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) on my bench and not taking a hit for the mighty Ilkay Gündogan (£5.7m) as I planned, the second half of the season has started pretty well for me.

João Cancelo (£5.9m) has finally delivered on all of his promise and Raphinha (£5.4m), who I’ve had for what seems a decade, got me a nice double-digit return.

I’m really hoping a decent Gameweek 20 can be the catalyst in my average season and I can start getting some decisions right. The last few seasons have seen me struggle until around this point and then I’ve managed to turn it around – so here’s hoping I can pull that off again this year.

I’ve got a plan going forward, so here it is:

Operation Target Everton and Manchester City players

Sky Fantasy Football: Sticks and Stones? Who to bring in before the Overhaul? 2

You don’t need to be an “expert” (and I’m certainly not) to know that a) Man City are pretty good and b) we should probably get in some of into our teams.

The question is, who do we go for?

Going with two defenders from the same team normally fills me with fear, but I don’t have any concerns when it comes to City. Going three at the back is also an option, where rotation looks less likely with the likes of John Stones (£5.1m), Ruben Dias (£5.9m) and of course Cancelo all looking strong.

Ederson (£6.0m) is the most nailed on player in the whole team – but getting in an expensive goalkeeper and missing out on defenders with an attacking threat, or limiting yourself to not being able to move for a midfielder, does not seem sensible to me.

For me though, I think it’s now time invest in a Man City midfielder and, Kevin De Bruyne’s (£11.9) has paved the way for quite a few options to come into the reckoning.

Mark and I talked extensively about Gündogan on FPL BlackBox and it was nice to see those who took a punt on him rewarded straight away.

Cancelo finally delivers big haul as Gündogan shines in KDB's absence 18

His stats are brilliant this season and any fears of him playing too “deep” were allayed with a fantastic performance against West Brom. He’s my pick of the lot. As my fellow Top Gun Luke said to me, if Gündogan was valued at £11m, people wouldn’t have hesitated to get him in and would probably have captained him against West Brom. I think he’s right, the German being such a cheap price, leaving people with lots of money in the bank and no idea what to do with it, probably puts people off.

Gündogan’s form doesn’t mean that players such as Raheem Sterling (£11.5m), Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) and Phil Foden (£6.3m) should be completely off people’s radar though. In fact, this might be the time to grab two midfielders, rather than two defenders. This would make the most of what promises to be a rather incredible run of games for City, likely involving lots of Double Gameweeks – and the likes of Sheffield United (home) and Burnley (away) who you would expect them to steamroll.

Everton

Returning Digne can help Everton's attacking assets return to form in Gameweek 20

So, along with my three City players (most probably Stones, Cancelo and Gündogan), I’m also looking at Everton who have literally just scored a goal against Leicester as I write this (it must be a sign).

They currently have two games in hand, have a couple of good fixtures to come against Newcastle (home) and Leeds (away) and crucially, they’ve got their players back. Losing the likes of James Rodriguez (£7.7m) and Lucas Digne (£6.0) is enough to unsettle any side – but these two are back and looking class when I see them play.

I’m hoping that this means extra service for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) and he can get back to his early-season form. Digne is playing on the left of midfield tonight. I’m going to find it very hard to resist him, knowing his quality and with the upcoming fixtures and this new potential out-of-position classification.

I think I’ll be getting both Digne and Calvert-Lewin in my team this week.

Time to take some captain punts

Calvert-Lewin offsets longest goalless streak with another Fantasy assist

It was a really interesting chat with Mark on BlackBox about how myself and most people I know are much more likely to take a punt on transferring in a player rather than rolling the dice with a captain option.

There’s an element of fear when it comes to captaincy, but this season should be teaching us to perhaps think outside of our normal realm. The likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and even the ever-reliable Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) have all let us down on occasion and with the likes of West Ham, Leicester, Everton and Aston Villa surpassing our expectations, I believe it is time for us to start widening the net.

The likes of Cancelo and Gündogan were overlooked this week as people (myself included) flocked to Bruno Fernandes, who became the most captained player ever in a Gameweek (and the full-time whistle has just gone, he’s blanked at home to Sheffield United!!!). The logic of Fernandes was completely sound of course, but there is huge potential to get ahead if you can get the captaincy call right.

The captaincy allows us to roll the dice for one week and if we want to elevate our seasons to the next level, getting on the right end of some of these calls could be a great way to rise up the ranks.

It’ll be a fortnight until my next article, so I’m planning on mixing things up a bit and captaining my City and Everton players, who at this point, are likely to be flying a bit under the radar when it comes to captaincy and will hopefully mean I can maximise their potential in the games ahead. One of Gündogan or Calvert-Lewin (or maybe even Digne if I’m feeling particularly brave) is likely to be my captain in three of the next four Gameweeks.

I’d feel really good about captaining a Leicester player this week against Leeds too. Either Harvey Barnes (£6.8m) or my favourite player, James Maddison (£7.2m). I think I’d swing for Barnes in this one though as I expect Phillips to do a good job on Madders, with Barnes causing havoc down the wings. I think I need to prioritise getting Gündogan in this week, but if I had a transfer spare, it would likely be captain Barnes for me.

The biggest test for my new brave outlook on captains will be the Spurs vs West Brom game in Gameweek 23. With the Baggies conceding goals for fun it will be hard to back against Son Heung-min (£9.7m) or Harry Kane (£11.3m).

Can Chelsea can get their act together so we can consider one of their players versus Sheffield United? Or maybe Bamford can find his shooting boots again before they entertain a pretty woeful Crystal Palace side. Man City also play at Anfield in what could be a title-deciding match – we’ve seen goals in this fixture before, so depending on the Liverpool’s centre back status, the likes of Gündogan may still be a shrewd move.

How Double Gameweek 19 fixture changes have affected my FPL chip and transfer strategies

  1. Arsenal10444
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    18 mins ago

    Start 2 out of these 4.

    A) Bamford
    B) Cresswell
    C) Mitchell
    D) Dier

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      A & B

      Open Controls
    2. aleksaa2
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      AB

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      AB

      Open Controls
  2. ZAWAd25
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Rashford to who?

    A) Son
    B) Grealish
    C) Gundogan
    Or
    D) Rashford + Bissouma >> Grealish + Gudogan (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. tempest
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  3. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    A or B?

    A. Wilson & Bednarek to DCL& Cancelo
    B. Wilson & Bamford to Antonio & DCL

    Both for a -4

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
        14 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • ZAWAd25
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        I like A this week, and maybe get Antonio after Liverpool?

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I like this thanks!

          Open Controls
      • aleksaa2
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thanks all

        Open Controls
      • tempest
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        A for sure

        Open Controls
    2. RWB_1991
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      Can someone explain re points’ hits? In my mini league some people have taken 4 point hits but it doesn’t seem to have affected their scores. Do points’ hits apply in both classic leagues and h2h leagues?

      Open Controls
      1. tempest
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        It doesn’t show in game week score but does affect overall score.

        Open Controls
        1. RWB_1991
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Ah right that makes sense. I thought I’d missed a trick for a minute lol

          Open Controls
    3. huhhh
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      is saiss gonna start vs crystal??

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        No idea. Rotates with kilman. Transfer out to remove the uncertainty

        Open Controls
    4. Mooster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Who to get in my team out of Grealish or Saka?

      Open Controls
      1. tempest
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Grealish

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Grealish but 4YCs with one game left is off putting. If booked in 19th game he will get a one match suspension

        Open Controls
      3. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Grealish better but watch out for the YCs!

        Open Controls
    5. Chucky
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Anyone worse than 37 points? 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        All those knocked out this GW in LMS.

        Open Controls
        1. Chucky
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Having a stinker since I exited LMS in GW 17..... 🙁

          Open Controls
    6. tempest
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Kane and Bissouma out for...

      A) Firmino and Zaha/Grealish (play)
      B) Salah and Fabio Silva (bench)

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Don't fancy both options

        Open Controls
        1. tempest
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          I know the feeling....

          £17.9 to play with. Already 3 city and Son, Sterling, Bruno?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            What's your team

            Open Controls
            1. tempest
              • 9 Years
              just now

              McCarthy
              Stones/ Justin/ Dier/ holding/ Dallas
              Sterling/ Son/ Bruno/ Soucek/ Bissouma
              Jesus/ Kane/ Watkins

              Jesus was a (bad) gamble but Kane clearly more important to move...

              Open Controls
    7. huhhh
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Rudiger nailed or?

      Open Controls
      1. tempest
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Risky. A probable I’d say.

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Too much uncertainty with Chelsea. I wouldn't bring him in. Wait and see what Tuchel does after a few games

        Open Controls
      3. Is Stones nailed?
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I think he will be.

        Open Controls
    8. Niho992
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      87 K casuals bought Kane. Things you love to see

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Casual AF

        Open Controls
    9. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      My early transfers are super smart

      Dier to Mitchell (before KDB injury)
      Wilson to Kane (before Kane injury)

      2 wasted transfers, 4 lost points and zero help to my team.

      Not a huge deal pts wise, but god damn I’m dumb

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pick yourself up and move on. These things happen. At least it’s GW21 and not 31

        Open Controls
    10. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Best captain option between

      A Gundogan or Cancelo (SHU)
      B Barnes (lee)
      C Mané or Salah (wba)
      D DCL (NEW)

      Good week for differential and really tempted with Barnes as can see lot of goals but A (Gundogan) probably the one?

      Open Controls
      1. RichRover
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cancelo

        Open Controls
      2. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        I’d go Gundo or Salah

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Gundo or DCL

        Open Controls
    11. xHaTr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Cancelo worth a -4 this week?

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Depends for who but probably yes

        Open Controls
        1. xHaTr
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Would be replacing Mitchell in starting XI this week

          Open Controls
          1. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Sounds a no brainer

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Surely you keep Mitchell as 5th def playing bench fodder and transfer out another def for Cancelo?

            Open Controls
            1. xHaTr
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Yes I would be selling Dallas, but Im currently starting mitchell ahead of him

              Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Depends who you are transferring out but I would take a hit to bring Cancelo in

        Open Controls
    12. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Best vardy replacement here? 0.6m itb

      Salah Sterling Bruno gundo saka
      Vardy bamford brewster

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        DCL worth the punt I think

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'm bringing in DCL for Vardy

        Open Controls
      3. tempest
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Most going DCL. Antonio an option? Watkins if no Grealish?

        Chelsea have good fixtures if you fancy a gamble on Werner?

        Open Controls
    13. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      RP from an earlier page

      Any of these worth a -4? I’ve got 2.1 cash to spend?

      A) Dias/ Stones > Cancelo
      B) Dallas > Digne
      C) Soucek (5th mid) > Maddison/ Barnes
      D) Bamford > Richarlison

      Current team after using my 2FT:
      Martinez
      Robbo, Dias, Stones
      Salah, Bruno, Son, Gundogan, Soucek
      DCL, Antonio
      (Johnstone) (Bamford, Dallas, Coufal)

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    14. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      A. Raphinha to Barnes (-4)
      B. Coufal to Digne (-4) I will bench Bamford and get Antonio GW22
      C. No hits

      0FT 8.9itb
      Martinez
      Stones Cancelo Cresswell
      Bruno Gundo Salah Raphinha Soucek
      Bamford DCL
      (Johnstone Coufal Holding Rodrigo)

      Open Controls
      1. aleksaa2
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        B, because it will help your team structure

        Open Controls
      2. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        B of those I think

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers. With Digne playing OOP, Everton with two good fixtures, potential DGW24 and getting rid of Coufal to open that' 3rd WHU spot for Antonio, it seems like a good hit to take

        Open Controls
    15. huhhh
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Keep foden or sell for gundo.... omg so tough!

      Open Controls
    16. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I guess that now everyone will captain Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. Chucky
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Playing safe so captaining Dias.. sick of mfs blanking...

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yep this was my thinking, he’s due a goal

          Open Controls
    17. sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Lads, quick help here please:

      Martínez / McCarthy
      Dias / Stones / Cresswell / Saïss /  Dallas
      Salah / Bruno / Grealish / Gündogan / Soucek
      Antonio / Watkins / Bamford

      6.9£ in the bank

      Bamford to Kane a no-brainer, right?
      (Also, if I may: one of Dias/Stones to Cancelo worth a hit?)

      Open Controls
      1. Who are all Lukakus
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        No brain? Yes

        Open Controls
      2. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Erm.....Kane’s injured mate

        Open Controls
    18. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Im thinking ultimate kneejerk and getting Mane and TAA

      Open Controls
      1. George Agdgdgwngo
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Nothing wrong with that, Liverpool will be there or there abouts at the end of the season

        Open Controls
    19. Niho992
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sold TAA for Cancelo for -4 this GW.

      Thougt that was good transfer after tuesday night..

      Open Controls
    20. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Raphinha + Brewster --> Maddison + DCL (-4) worth it?

      Would bench Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Don’t think I’d do Raph > Maddi for a hit. Just do the other move for free?

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Also have Bamford and just dont fancy the Leeds double up against Leicester who's been really solid defensively. Soucek is the other midfielder im having doubts about, as Liverpool is the best defensive team in the league when it comes to set pieces

          What about Alioski --> Digne for a hit? Would replace Mitchell in the starting lineup

          Open Controls
    21. TimoTime
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Who to captain:

      A) Mane

      B) Salah

      C) Gundo

      Open Controls
    22. Who are all Lukakus
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Pick one to get this week:

      A. Son

      B. Barnes

      C. DCL

      Open Controls
    23. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Am I been hasty removing Dallas and Bamford for a - 4?

      Form not great and fixtures not particularly great either for the nxt while

      Open Controls

