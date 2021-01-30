1770
Dugout Discussion January 30

Guardiola wreaks havoc as Sterling, Cancelo and Stones all benched for Man City

Pep Guardiola has dealt Fantasy Premier League arguably the harshest blow of the season so far with his Gameweek 21 team-sheet.

Raheem Sterling (£11.6m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m), Joao Cancelo (£6.0m) and John Stones (£5.2m) are all among the substitutes as Manchester City host Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

Ilkay Gündogan (£5.8m), Phil Foden (£6.3m) and Ruben Dias (£5.9m) hold onto their starting berths amid all the changes.

Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m) returns to Manchester City’s line-up for the first time since the first match of Gameweek 19 while Foden and Ferran Torres (£6.9m) staff the flanks either side of him.

Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) comes in for Stones at centre-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) and Kyle Walker (£6.1m) on the left and right-hand side of defence respectively.

Sheffield United, as ever, line-up in a 3-5-2 formation with John Fleck (£5.6m), John Lundstram (£4.9m) and Oliver Norwood (£4.5m) in midfield while Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) and Oliver Burke (£4.2m) are up-front.

Also of encouragement for the Blades is a return on the bench for Oli McBurnie (£5.6m).

Manchester City are not the only team to rotate this afternoon as Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) drops to the bench for Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) to come in.

Jordan Ayew (£5.6m) and Michy Batshuayi (£5.7m) are paired up-front for Crystal Palace with Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) dropping back to replace Andros Townsend (£5.6m) on the flanks of midfield.

Ruben Neves (£5.2m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) are on the bench for Wolves with João Moutinho (£5.2m) and new signing Willian José (£7.0m) come into the side.

Max Kilman (£4.0m) earns another start in the back-three while Romain Saïss (£5.0m) is not in the matchday squad.

West Bromwich Albion are in 5-4-1 for the meeting with Fulham featuring Robert Snodgrass (£5.7m) and Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) staffing the left and right-hand side of midfield.

And Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) is the fall-guy at Fulham, dropping to the bench so Aleksandar Mitrović (£5.5m) can lead their 3-4-2-1 formation.

Gameweek 21 Line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, Clyne; Zaha, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Eze; Ayew, Batshuayi.

Wolves XI: Patricio; Kilman, Coady, Boly; Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Hoever; Neto, Willian José, Podence.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Laporte, Dias, Walker; B Silva, Fernandinho, Gündogan; Torres, Jesus, Foden.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale; Ampadu, Egan, Basham; Bogle, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; Burke, Brewster.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Gibbs, Bartley, O’Shea, Ajayi, Furlong; M Pereira, Gallagher, Livermore, Snodgrass; C Robinson.

Fulham XI: Areola; Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; A Robinson, Anguissa, Lemina, De Cordova-Reid; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek; Mitrović.

1,770 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kellz86
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Coufal for Stones
    ESR for Sterling (c)
    Bruno (vc)

    Actually not that bad

    1. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      My vice-captain is DCL!!

    2. Stram Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Soucek for Sterling and Cresswell for Cancelo here

  2. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    So after the 5-0 thumping of West Brom, City perhaps kind of back to how they have been at home for much of the season against the weaker times and maybe struggling without KDB which we expected may happen. With the defender benchings as well today perhaps it's time to just avoid City altogether.

    1. Kellz86
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Naw top of the league mate, you wouldn’t go without

    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not sure whom you would pick if going without City players. Pretty much every team is playing sh*t at the moment. (Atleast from FPL perspective)

    3. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Go for it!

    4. Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B team conservation

  3. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Well for all those people who tell you to not bother with your third sub, and just pick fodder, I am glad I don't listen. With Sterling, Cancelo and Stones duds, and second sub Mitchell a dud, Stand up Smith Rowe - your hat-trick awaits!

    1. Kellz86
      • 3 Years
      just now

      ESR in the hole, I’m hopeful of a return

  4. REDMOND IN SANDALS
      21 mins ago

      so many hindsight experts in the chat right now

      1. Kellz86
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        It’s sometimes unbearable

      2. Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        To be fair, some were probably sneered at when not playing Cancelo last week!

    • Charlie&TheLads
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      three goals in Ars v Man Utd?

      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        2x Laca and one off the bench from Martial?

        1. Charlie&TheLads
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Nah Holding hat-trick for sure!

          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            That’d set this site on fire! Good luck

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        0-0

    • Niho992
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Keinan Davis haul from bench needed today

    • Jars458
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cancelo in this week after Kane last week. Lucky this time my bench spot is Wilson. Luck is so important.

