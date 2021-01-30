Guardiola wreaks havoc as Sterling, Cancelo and Stones all benched for Man City

Pep Guardiola has dealt Fantasy Premier League arguably the harshest blow of the season so far with his Gameweek 21 team-sheet.
Raheem Sterling (£11.6m), Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m), Joao Cancelo (£6.0m) and John Stones (£5.2m) are all among the substitutes as Manchester City host Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.
Ilkay Gündogan (£5.8m), Phil Foden (£6.3m) and Ruben Dias (£5.9m) hold onto their starting berths amid all the changes.
Gabriel Jesus (£9.1m) returns to Manchester City’s line-up for the first time since the first match of Gameweek 19 while Foden and Ferran Torres (£6.9m) staff the flanks either side of him.
Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) comes in for Stones at centre-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.5m) and Kyle Walker (£6.1m) on the left and right-hand side of defence respectively.
Sheffield United, as ever, line-up in a 3-5-2 formation with John Fleck (£5.6m), John Lundstram (£4.9m) and Oliver Norwood (£4.5m) in midfield while Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) and Oliver Burke (£4.2m) are up-front.
Also of encouragement for the Blades is a return on the bench for Oli McBurnie (£5.6m).
Manchester City are not the only team to rotate this afternoon as Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) drops to the bench for Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) to come in.
Jordan Ayew (£5.6m) and Michy Batshuayi (£5.7m) are paired up-front for Crystal Palace with Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) dropping back to replace Andros Townsend (£5.6m) on the flanks of midfield.
Ruben Neves (£5.2m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) are on the bench for Wolves with João Moutinho (£5.2m) and new signing Willian José (£7.0m) come into the side.
Max Kilman (£4.0m) earns another start in the back-three while Romain Saïss (£5.0m) is not in the matchday squad.
West Bromwich Albion are in 5-4-1 for the meeting with Fulham featuring Robert Snodgrass (£5.7m) and Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) staffing the left and right-hand side of midfield.
And Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.3m) is the fall-guy at Fulham, dropping to the bench so Aleksandar Mitrović (£5.5m) can lead their 3-4-2-1 formation.
Gameweek 21 Line-ups
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyaté, Clyne; Zaha, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Eze; Ayew, Batshuayi.
Wolves XI: Patricio; Kilman, Coady, Boly; Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Hoever; Neto, Willian José, Podence.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Laporte, Dias, Walker; B Silva, Fernandinho, Gündogan; Torres, Jesus, Foden.
Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale; Ampadu, Egan, Basham; Bogle, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; Burke, Brewster.
West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Gibbs, Bartley, O’Shea, Ajayi, Furlong; M Pereira, Gallagher, Livermore, Snodgrass; C Robinson.
Fulham XI: Areola; Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina; A Robinson, Anguissa, Lemina, De Cordova-Reid; Lookman, Loftus-Cheek; Mitrović.
