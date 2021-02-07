671
Dugout Discussion February 7

Chilwell returns to Chelsea XI as Tuchel explains Alonso and Hudson-Odoi benchings

671 Comments
Share

Chelsea will be aiming to make it four clean sheets in as many matches under their new manager when they face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this evening.

Kick-off in the last of four Premier League fixtures to take place on a busy Sunday is at 19:15 GMT.

The Blues are unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel but the German hasn’t kept an unchanged starting XI in any of his four matches in charge and tinkers with his line-up again this evening.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is one casualty, dropping to the bench and losing his ever-present starter status under Tuchel.

Olivier Giroud is recalled and will be supported by Mason Mount and Timo Werner in the three-man Chelsea attack.

Marcos Alonso also makes way, with Ben Chilwell recalled.

Tuchel explained those two changes ahead of kick-off:

For Marcos, it was no need to take the risk to let him play three in a row in 10 days after a long pause in competition for him. So, there was the choice of Chilly. It was the same reason for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The German’s final alteration was an enforced one, with Andreas Christensen stepping in to replace the injured Thiago Silva.

Chris Wilder has gone one better than the man in the opposition dugout, making four changes to his line-up.

Kean Bryan and Max Lowe replace the ineligible Ethan Ampadu and the injured George Baldock in Wilder’s two enforced tweaks.

And the regular rotation continues up top, with Oliver Burke and Ollie McBurnie ousting David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp from the front two.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Bryan, Lowe, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Bogle, Burke, McBurnie.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Giroud, Werner.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

671 Comments Post a Comment
  1. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Help with which operation get Kane is best.

    Current team
    Martinez, Johnstone
    Cancelo, Dias, awb, Dallas, Coufal
    Salah, son, Bruno, Gundo, grealish
    DCL, bamford, Antonio

    Option A
    Gw23/24 Coufal>Lowton
    Gw24/25 Johnstone > 3.9, AWB>3.8 Antonio>Kane (8 point hit)

    Option B
    Gw23/24 no transfers which means no Burnley
    Gw24/25 Johnstone>3.9
    Gw25/26 Bamford>Brewster & Antonio>Kane. No point hit

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      It's confusing the way you write 23/24.

      Just write 24 because it's effective for that week.

      I would do none of those. WC Kane in GW25 or 26 if you insist on having him. You are wasting transfers by doing Johnstone > 3.9m and AWB > 3.9m just to fund Kane.

      Open Controls
  2. JJeyy
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Luckily Ive kept Werner this whole time and been Rewarded

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      just now

      well done

      Open Controls
      1. JJeyy
        • 5 Years
        just now

        #HumbleBrag.

        Open Controls
    2. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      But overall has it been worth it?

      Open Controls
  3. FantasyClub
      2 mins ago

      I’m getting rid of Chilly for who?
      Cancelo?

      Open Controls
    • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good news for sheff Utd

      Ramsdale might have to come off

      Open Controls
    • _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Guy 3rd in my ML has Alonso C Werner VC....lol

      Open Controls
    • AC/DC
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is gw29 is likely to be the biggest blank and more doubles to come in the future after then. With the FA Cup quarter finals.

      I'm holding WC, FH and TC until then.

      So much advice to deploy chips early when they could be much more valuable later on.

      It seems that many people are unwilling to take hits and often the advice is to roll the transfer or hold.

      Guess the prudent approach pays off in different ways. I'm more careful with chips and don't mind a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Be plenty of small doubles which could be good for fh

        Open Controls
    • Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Fpl cup opponent with soucek cap and rudiger Ouuuuch

      Yet with a decent chance to beat me lol

      Open Controls
    • Manani
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Chiwell clearly out of favour then?

      Open Controls
      1. TheDragon
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Supposedly

        Open Controls
    • dmcnam12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Thoughts on this WC?

      Mccarthy,
      Stones, Cancelo, Mee, Lowton
      Salah, Son, Bruno, Gundo
      Kane, Antonio

      Sanchez, Shaw, Bamford, Rafinha

      ??

      Open Controls
    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Timo heating up just in time for the DGWs.

      Open Controls
      1. PogBruno
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Would you get him over Kane?

        Open Controls
    • Saka_me_sideways
        1 min ago

        R.I.P. Chilwell then

        Open Controls
      • The White Pele
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Foden or sterling for 4-5 weeks?

        Open Controls
      • My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        43% red arrow as it stands. 702k to 1.004m OR

        Fun!

        Open Controls
        1. jason_ni
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Score? Any left to play?

          Open Controls
      • jason_ni
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Werner assaults ramsdale, knee to the face, and they get a pen!

        Should be a werner red.

        Open Controls
      • Cilly Bonnolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Chilwell’s dead to me.

        Open Controls
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Tuchel making another statement to Chilwell...

        Open Controls
      • Alisson WondHaaland
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Feel robbed, those clean sheet points shouldve been a parting gift from Chilwell 🙁

        Open Controls
      • HellasLEAF
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Is Barnes back and nailed then? See he played the 90. Am considering him as option for Wilson out..

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.