Chilwell returns to Chelsea XI as Tuchel explains Alonso and Hudson-Odoi benchings

Chelsea will be aiming to make it four clean sheets in as many matches under their new manager when they face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this evening.

Kick-off in the last of four Premier League fixtures to take place on a busy Sunday is at 19:15 GMT.

The Blues are unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel but the German hasn’t kept an unchanged starting XI in any of his four matches in charge and tinkers with his line-up again this evening.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is one casualty, dropping to the bench and losing his ever-present starter status under Tuchel.

Olivier Giroud is recalled and will be supported by Mason Mount and Timo Werner in the three-man Chelsea attack.

Marcos Alonso also makes way, with Ben Chilwell recalled.

Tuchel explained those two changes ahead of kick-off:

For Marcos, it was no need to take the risk to let him play three in a row in 10 days after a long pause in competition for him. So, there was the choice of Chilly. It was the same reason for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The German’s final alteration was an enforced one, with Andreas Christensen stepping in to replace the injured Thiago Silva.

Chris Wilder has gone one better than the man in the opposition dugout, making four changes to his line-up.

Kean Bryan and Max Lowe replace the ineligible Ethan Ampadu and the injured George Baldock in Wilder’s two enforced tweaks.

And the regular rotation continues up top, with Oliver Burke and Ollie McBurnie ousting David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp from the front two.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Bryan, Lowe, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Bogle, Burke, McBurnie.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell, Mount, Giroud, Werner.

