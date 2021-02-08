Mitchell and van Aanholt start together for Palace side missing injured Zaha

Gameweek 23 comes to a conclusion at a wintry Elland Road this evening as Leeds United take on Crystal Palace.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) carries the hopes of almost 50% of Fantasy managers this evening, having seen his ownership swell even further in the last Gameweek: just under 250,000 FPL bosses transferred in the striker ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Bamford’s ownership is up around the 85% mark in the top 10k, with Stuart Dallas (£4.8m) also widely owned among this elite group: the Northern Ireland international sits in over one in three of these squads.

As we’ve become accustomed to seeing this season, Leeds are unchanged from their previous game.

There is no Pablo Hernandez (£5.7m) among the substitutes, however, with the veteran playmaker missing out through injury.

The Palace team news is more noteworthy, with Roy Hodgson opting to field Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) and Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) in the same side.

One of them, likely van Aanholt, will presumably be playing ‘out of position’ further up the left flank.

Hodgson also hands Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.9m) his debut, with Michy Batshuayi (£5.7m) only on the bench and Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) absent because of a hamstring problem.

Mitchell and Leeds’ Pascal Struijk (£3.9m) are two of the three cheapest starters of Gameweek 23, with the latter making his eighth successive Bielsa line-up in the Premier League.

The reverse fixture between these two sides ended in a 4-1 win for Palace, a match in which Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) registered his highest FPL score of the season.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Alioski, Dallas, Klich, Phillips, Harrison, Raphinha, Bamford.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Cahill, Dann, Clyne, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Mateta, Ayew.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT