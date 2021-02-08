1517
Dugout Discussion February 8

Mitchell and van Aanholt start together for Palace side missing injured Zaha

Gameweek 23 comes to a conclusion at a wintry Elland Road this evening as Leeds United take on Crystal Palace.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) carries the hopes of almost 50% of Fantasy managers this evening, having seen his ownership swell even further in the last Gameweek: just under 250,000 FPL bosses transferred in the striker ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Bamford’s ownership is up around the 85% mark in the top 10k, with Stuart Dallas (£4.8m) also widely owned among this elite group: the Northern Ireland international sits in over one in three of these squads.

As we’ve become accustomed to seeing this season, Leeds are unchanged from their previous game.

There is no Pablo Hernandez (£5.7m) among the substitutes, however, with the veteran playmaker missing out through injury.

The Palace team news is more noteworthy, with Roy Hodgson opting to field Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m) and Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) in the same side.

One of them, likely van Aanholt, will presumably be playing ‘out of position’ further up the left flank.

Hodgson also hands Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.9m) his debut, with Michy Batshuayi (£5.7m) only on the bench and Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) absent because of a hamstring problem.

Mitchell and Leeds’ Pascal Struijk (£3.9m) are two of the three cheapest starters of Gameweek 23, with the latter making his eighth successive Bielsa line-up in the Premier League.

The reverse fixture between these two sides ended in a 4-1 win for Palace, a match in which Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) registered his highest FPL score of the season.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Alioski, Dallas, Klich, Phillips, Harrison, Raphinha, Bamford.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Cahill, Dann, Clyne, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Mateta, Ayew.

  1. 7shadesofsmoke
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Anyone else continually greeted by a goat's enormous ball bag when they visit this site?

    I did buy some dog clippers recently but this ad is relentless...

    Open Controls
    1. 7shadesofsmoke
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      oooh top of the page 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      No but I’m jealous.

      Open Controls
  2. Nerdlinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    103pts with DCL on the bench ... pretty stupid gw tbh!

    Open Controls
    1. ZAMUNDA
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Noice

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Christ. Amazing.

      Open Controls
      1. Nerdlinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        Left Kane in as a 'you never know'... If only I'd put DCL ahead of Soucek! Can't really complain tho

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          Yeah that’s the tactic to use. Class.

          Open Controls
        2. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Wow, really like the differentials in that team: Werner, Fidel, Kane

          Open Controls
          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            Foden (Fidel really would be different)

            Open Controls
            1. Nerdlinger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Cheers, something about tuchel and Werner just seems right... think there's more to come there...

              Open Controls
    3. Milkman Bruno
        23 mins ago

        Phenomenal, well done

        Open Controls
        1. Nerdlinger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Cheers. Even a broken clock gets it right twice a day

          Open Controls
      • DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Serious score.

        Open Controls
      • Homer21
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Well done

        Open Controls
      • Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Amazing!

        What OR are you up to? Top 30k? Pretty meteoric rise over a couple of weeks!

        Open Controls
        1. Nerdlinger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah, I've taken a few calculated gambles with holding on to Kane and sticking with Werner amongst a couple others. It's a bit of a risky set up but hey, it's worked in the past (and also not worked). I just don't really like full on templates all that much

          Open Controls
          1. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            I’ve fallen way too much this season for groupthink nonsense to my disadvantage.

            Need to go with my gut more to try and finish strong!

            Open Controls
            1. Nerdlinger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Season ticker and going with my gut are pretty much my 2 main tools. Prone to stomach aches tho!

              Open Controls
      • Nerdlinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Cheers all... Back to red arrows next week

        Open Controls
      • jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        wow your defence abs smashed it... nice call benching Cancelo

        Open Controls
        1. Nerdlinger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cheers. Think that fixture always looked likely to produce goals either end despite Liverpool's recent form

          Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Best C & bench order correct?

      Martinez,
      Dias, Mee, Maguire
      Salah, Foden, Bruno, Gundo
      Bamford, DCL, Watkins

      Johnson, Son, Coufal, Mitchell

      5.8.

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
          just now

          Captain Gundogan and gtg

          Open Controls
      2. LiamK17
          30 mins ago

          Would you get Gundo in for Grealish or Son?

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Son

            Open Controls
          2. teknicolourfox
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Grealish

            Open Controls
        • Orion
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          TAA to Stones or Cancelo ? Have Dias as well

          Open Controls
          1. ZAMUNDA
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            With Everton and Spurs to play I'd double up on City's mid not def.

            Open Controls
            1. Orion
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              Have Sterling but don’t like Gundo an option...

              Open Controls
              1. Milkman Bruno
                  10 mins ago

                  Yeah, I don’t like points either this season it seems

                  Open Controls
                  1. teknicolourfox
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Lol

                    Open Controls
                • ZAMUNDA
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Both Everton and Spurs got their scoring wagons back as DCL, Rodriguez, Kane and Son eventually. Wait at least for those cup fixtures and decide accordingly

                  Open Controls
            2. Nerdlinger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              13 mins ago

              I'm looking to Burnley...

              Open Controls
          2. gonzalocampos
            • 5 Years
            29 mins ago

            Would you BB this?
            Martinez - Coufal - Son - Bamford

            Team to play:
            Pope*
            Lowton* - Cancelo* - Dias* - Shaw
            Salah - Fernandes - Gundogan* - Grealish
            DCL* - Antonio

            Open Controls
            1. 7shadesofsmoke
              • 8 Years
              28 mins ago

              yes

              Open Controls
            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              23 mins ago

              I am starting to consider that option also. Leeds dgw before 26 complicates things a lot. Getting them in and out is difficult and with teams like this WC 25 isn't good either.

              Open Controls
              1. gonzalocampos
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                My plan is to BB this upcoming week:
                GW 24: Get Raphina and Dallas for -4
                GW 25: WC - go chilling with the bench

                Currently 1,482 points (28K). Hopefully finish 10K.

                Open Controls
          3. The Artist
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            29 mins ago

            Can anyone direct me to a discussion on the boards here of what to do if you still have FH, BB, TC and WC left? I'm leaning toward playing the free hit this GW, but would like to see what others are saying/doing if in a similar position.

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
                26 mins ago

                I wouldn’t play it this week at all! I don’t have all 4 chips remaining but if I were in your shoes I’d be thinking of maybe TC this week, WC 25, BB 26 and FH 29

                Open Controls
              • Ron_Swanson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                25 mins ago

                I am same as you and planning to WC in 25, BB in 26 and probably FH in GW29 as there will be lots of blanks. Then I will opportunistically TC when it seems appropriate

                Open Controls
                1. The Artist
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Really appreciate the input! Given my comment just now below, do you still think I go with just the 3-4 DGW players, given that all my rivals above me have already deployed FH in GW18? Or do you think my FH premium will be greater in the BGW you mention? Thank you!

                  Open Controls
              • ZAMUNDA
                • 4 Years
                22 mins ago

                Depends on your team tbf. But most importantly wait till blank and double gws are confirmed before using your WC and eventually a BB.
                Now the question to use FH or TC.
                Captain options those dgws 24 and 25 are not promising for TC having on mind Kane's possibility of a dgw including Fulham.
                I'd go for a FH if I were you but again depends on how many dgw players you have.

                Open Controls
                1. The Artist
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  3 ATM (Pope, Gundogan and Stones).

                  I'm in 7th in my ML and all 6 above me have already used their FH. Change the calculus at all? RMT is telling me I pick up an extra 24pts playing FH this GW.

                  Open Controls
                  1. ZAMUNDA
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Assuming you do FH24, have you got enough Leeds/Soton cover for the week after knowing you'd get only 1 FT?

                    Open Controls
                    1. ZAMUNDA
                      • 4 Years
                      1 min ago

                      FH is a huge boost for you anyway! think it over this midweek and good luck!

                      Open Controls
              • Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                There should be an article and hot topic comparing different strategies and their benefits.

                Open Controls
                1. The Artist
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  I remember the season before last there was exactly this kind of article. Lots of chatter around the topic. I followed the pattern that had the most traction and really prospered. Would be a really nice resource to have right about now!

                  Open Controls
            2. Milkman Bruno
                28 mins ago

                What to do here? Benching headache please give your opinion?

                Mendy
                Cancelo, Digne, Tarkowski
                Salah, Sterling, Grealish, Gundogan
                Dcl, Richarlison, Reid

                Martinez, Minamino, Chillwell, Justin 1ft .2itb

                Open Controls
                1. Warby84
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Play Martinez over Mendy

                  Open Controls
                  1. Milkman Bruno
                      1 min ago

                      Ta

                      Open Controls
                  2. Aster
                      7 mins ago

                      Play Minamino

                      Open Controls
                      1. Milkman Bruno
                          4 mins ago

                          Instead of who do you think?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Aster
                              just now

                              Reid

                              Open Controls
                      2. Baps hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        28 mins ago

                        My bench next week is going to be something like Mendy, Watkins, Soucek and Coufal or AWB. I can see it easily outscoring my gw26 BB team if hits are counted.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Fudgy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          19 mins ago

                          Why do you need to take hits ?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Baps hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            12 mins ago

                            How do I get the most out of Leeds dgw and have 4 dgw players on BB?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Fudgy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              Just bench boost the Leeds players then

                              Open Controls
                          2. Baps hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            My second gk is Mendy. He has New now and probably MU and Liv dgw26 (I suppose), which isn't perhaps optimal.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Fudgy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              1 min ago

                              Just BB this week then and get it out the way. I might do that

                              Open Controls
                      3. Warby84
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        27 mins ago

                        Martinez DDG
                        TAA Shaw Cancelo Dias (Coufal)
                        Salah Fernandes Gundogan (Son Smith-Rowe)
                        Bamford Antonio Calvert-Lewin

                        Only 0.6 itb

                        Only 1 free transfer,

                        A. save
                        B. Trent to Tark/Mee (free up funds for GW25)
                        C. De Gea to Pope, (would limit next week moves)

                        Open Controls
                        1. Aster
                            16 mins ago

                            Just save

                            Open Controls
                          • dunas_dog
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            just now

                            I would save and have 2 free transfers next week

                            Open Controls
                        2. HellasLEAF
                          • 11 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          Play Son or swap to Sterling for a hit.

                          Have Gundo/Stones. (also contemplating Foden)

                          Open Controls
                        3. Fit_to_drop
                          • 1 Year
                          24 mins ago

                          If you guys could buy this benchboost this week for -4, would you play it? Not sure it’s worth it though. Don’t like a forward v defender set up. Views?

                          Pope* Lowton* Rudiger (NEW) Lookman*

                          Open Controls
                          1. Nerdlinger
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            I'm personally not chipping this gw. Think there'll be better opportunities but tbh I just like having chips for as long as possible.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Fit_to_drop
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              The thinking is, I have a decent squad so I’d like to get BB out of the way so to speak so I can FH 26 to maximise my points and keep WC for run in.

                              Open Controls
                        4. KAPTAIN KANE
                          • 4 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          Haven’t seen Ederson mentioned on here much, could be in for a monster DGW if City get a penalty...

                          Open Controls
                          1. AC/DC
                            • 5 Years
                            16 mins ago

                            Is a good pick anyhow.

                            Open Controls
                          2. Rupert The Horse
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            16 mins ago

                            Ha. Never gonna happen.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Baps hunter
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              He isn't Smeichel. In some other team he might get a shot.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Baps hunter
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Schmeichel, sorry about the spelling...

                                Open Controls
                                1. Rupert The Horse
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  just now

                                  Not an easy name to spell.

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Rupert The Horse
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                just now

                                In a shoot out for sure. But no chance he’s taking the pen and then racing back if he misses. Most of us have been aware for a few years that he’s their best penalty taker but he’s still never taken one.

                                Open Controls
                          3. Milkman Bruno
                              13 mins ago

                              Cancelo is next in line I reckon 😉

                              Open Controls
                              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                                • 4 Years
                                just now

                                Would be lovely!

                                Open Controls
                            • jia you jia you
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              9 mins ago

                              Pep just taking the piss at how bad his penalty takers have been... no chance Ed gets pens

                              Open Controls
                              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                                • 4 Years
                                8 mins ago

                                Why not do you think?

                                Open Controls
                                1. jia you jia you
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 4 Years
                                  6 mins ago

                                  unnecessary risk of missed pen and quick break

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. KAPTAIN KANE
                                    • 4 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    True, be interesting to see what happens if they get a pen 3-0 up or something

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. jia you jia you
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 4 Years
                                      just now

                                      yeah a situation like that it could happen I guess

                                      Open Controls
                          4. AC/DC
                            • 5 Years
                            19 mins ago

                            All those claiming they wanted their Soucek points back.

                            Wonder how they would have felt handing back Man Utd points with the Bednarek decision rescinded too?

                            Clearly you can't retrospectively run a real time game like that. And nor should you.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Rupert The Horse
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              Yeah but then I see them all the time. These ones are just the most recent and are slightly higher owned so there’s more people posting the same thing so is more noticeable.

                              Open Controls
                            2. KAPTAIN KANE
                              • 4 Years
                              just now

                              I lost out both times, didn’t have Bruno Captain lol

                              Open Controls
                              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                                • 4 Years
                                just now

                                And no other United

                                Open Controls
                          5. HD7
                            • 3 Years
                            19 mins ago

                            Martinez
                            Cancelo Stones Coufal
                            Salah Bruno Sterling Maddy
                            Antonio DCL Bamford

                            Fraser, Taylor, Mitchell, Bissouma

                            GW24: Taylor to Mee
                            GW25: DCL to Kane; Sterling to Gundo

                            Any updates on Charlie Taylor?

                            Open Controls
                          6. LiamK17
                              14 mins ago

                              Is Gundogan absolutely essential? I cannot seem to get him without disrupting the rest of my team but I feel I cannot go through another week without him

                              Open Controls
                              1. F_Ivanovic
                                • 5 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                Nobody is essential - if you're confident with the rest of your midfield it's fine to go without. That being said with a DGW this week for him it seems like it would be a good idea to sacrifice somewhere to bring him in.

                                Open Controls
                              2. Rupert The Horse
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                4 mins ago

                                As about as close to it as you can get considering all the factors.

                                Open Controls
                                1. LiamK17
                                    just now

                                    He’s passed the eye test, his price is less than 6m and playing for a team whose have multiple DGWs coming up I feel I’ll have to sacrifice son or Grealish for him

                                    Open Controls
                                2. The Ilfordian
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  4 mins ago

                                  I don’t think anyone is essential. Other players such as Harrison, JWP, Mount going under the radar but could easily rack up points.

                                  Open Controls
                              3. sfsfsfe
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                12 mins ago

                                I've got ings, dallas and targett on the bench and thinking about using my BB-chip. Do you think its worth it?

                                Open Controls
                              4. barton fc
                                • 2 Years
                                10 mins ago

                                Who to bench?
                                A) grealish
                                B) coufal
                                C) Antonio
                                D) soucek
                                E) Bamford

                                Open Controls
                                1. sfsfsfe
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  just now

                                  D

                                  Open Controls
                              5. Tsparkes10
                                • 2 Years
                                9 mins ago

                                Great owning Bamford, Dallas and Raph for a while :). Thoughts on Grealish to Gundo as don’t want to burn an FT and not sure where else to use? Will wait for FA cup though

                                Open Controls
                                1. Rupert The Horse
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  just now

                                  Definitely.

                                  Open Controls
                              6. Gabbiadini
                                • 3 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                I'm guessing KDB is a chance to be back not this GW but the one after... do you trade Gundo before Cancelo and Stones?
                                (otherwise x4 City)

                                Open Controls
                                1. Rupert The Horse
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Why on earth would anyone sell Gundongan?

                                  Open Controls
                              7. Gudjohnsen
                                • 4 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                Start which 2

                                A. Antonio
                                B. Bamford
                                C. Coufal
                                D. Saka
                                E. Soucek

                                Open Controls
                                1. jia you jia you
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 4 Years
                                  4 mins ago

                                  A D

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Nerdlinger
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    just now

                                    A for sure. Flip a coin between D and E

                                    Open Controls
                              8. HD7
                                • 3 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Should I switch Taylor to another Burnley defender?

                                Open Controls
                              9. Ajax Hamsterdam
                                • 6 Years
                                1 min ago

                                awb to dallas (bench) then wilson to bamford following week for a leeds treble with raphinha, good moves ?

                                Open Controls
                              10. Original - Wolves Ay We
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                1 min ago

                                How many DGW Players are you getting?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                                  • 6 Years
                                  just now

                                  6 for 24
                                  3 for 25
                                  ? for 26

                                  Open Controls
                              11. Albrightondknight
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                just now

                                does this sound like a backfire?
                                Got 2FT before WC next week
                                And this would give 7 dgwers

                                AWB and Coufal
                                To
                                Mee and Lowton
                                This would also mean I bench Son.

                                Open Controls
                              12. DGW Sane TC Fail....
                                • 10 Years
                                just now

                                DCL worth a hit?

                                Open Controls

