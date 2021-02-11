420
Fixtures February 11

The expected fixtures and postponements for FPL Blank Gameweek 29

420 Comments
Share

The FA Cup fifth round came to a conclusion on Thursday evening, with Southampton and Chelsea progressing to the last eight of the competition.

The quarter-finals of the FA Cup are set to be staged on the same weekend as Gameweek 29 and there are seven Premier League matches that will be affected by the cup ties.

All of them are expected to be postponed given that an international break follows immediately after the weekend in question.

The fixtures are:

  • Burnley v Leicester City
  • Crystal Palace v Manchester United
  • Liverpool v Chelsea
  • Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Sheffield United v Aston Villa
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
  • West Bromwich Albion v Everton

That leaves just three top-flight games unaffected by the results of this week’s FA Cup ties.

Barring inclement weather or a COVID outbreak, these matches will go ahead as planned in Gameweek 29:

  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United
  • Fulham v Leeds United
  • West Ham United v Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

(Click above to expand image)

New dates are awaited for the Gameweek 29 fixtures that are set to be postponed, with four other outstanding matches (Aston Villa v Spurs from Gameweek 18, Aston Villa v Everton from Gameweek 19, Manchester City v Southampton from Gameweek 33 and Fulham v Spurs from Gameweek 33) also still yet to be rearranged.

An announcement from the Premier League could come very soon, given that Gameweek 26 – and its free midweek – is expected to absorb a large chunk of these 11 games currently in the ether.

Aston Villa v Spurs may, in theory, move to Blank Gameweek 29 to increase the number of Premier League fixtures that weekend to four.

Both clubs have been eliminated from the FA Cup and their scheduled Premier League games on the weekend of March 20/21 look set to be postponed.

EARLY THOUGHTS ON BLANK GAMEWEEK 29

Bamford and Raphinha star in audition for Double Gameweek 25 3

Should all of the above pan out as expected – and we are still yet to hear confirmation from the Premier League – then there will be a very small pool of players to choose from in Blank Gameweek 29 whether using the Free Hit chip or otherwise.

Fulham and Leeds have Double Gameweeks before then (the Cottagers in Gameweek 24, the Whites in Gameweek 25), so anyone stocking up on the likes of Patrick Bamford (£6.7m), Raphinha (£5.3m), Stuart Dallas (£4.8m), Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) and Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) will already have a head start in preparing for Gameweek 29.

As will those who own Tomas Soucek (£5.4m), Michail Antonio (£6.7m) et al, although the flip side of being well set for Gameweek 29 without using a Free Hit chip is that it will impact on the ability to maximise returns from the expected Double Gameweek 26, when the likes of West Ham and Leeds will only have one fixture.

Should Aston Villa v Spurs get moved to Blank Gameweek 29, however, then that could significantly aid preparations on both fronts.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

420 Comments Post a Comment
  1. iL PiStOlErO
    • 1 Year
    18 hours, 44 mins ago

    What to do with DCL? Also play Coufal insted of Dallas?

    Pope
    Cancelo Dallas Lowton
    Sterling Salah Bruno Gundo(C)
    Antonio Bamford DCL

    McCarthy Coufal Justin Romeu

    2ft, 2m itb

    Open Controls
    1. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 5 Years
      18 hours, 38 mins ago

      Think DCL depends on if he's back for 26 (assuming he's out of this week). Could use a transfer on getting Justin out if he's injured long term

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        18 hours, 31 mins ago

        Agreed. Will monitor sitiation and look at the news before any moves.

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 hours, 38 mins ago

      Captain Sterling over Gundogan and GTG

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 1 Year
        18 hours, 30 mins ago

        If there wasnt for Pep I would, this way maybe I just cpt him but Gundo should play both, now about returns that is a different story....

        Open Controls
    3. caldracula
      • 5 Years
      18 hours, 10 mins ago

      I’ve got Coufal starting ahead of Dallas

      Open Controls
  2. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 5 Years
    18 hours, 43 mins ago

    Bruno + Barkley or Son + Grealish? Mainly thinking about DGW26. I have Bruno now, but is only having Kane going to be enough in 26?

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      18 hours, 39 mins ago

      Well you can always change Burno to Son before gw26 when there is more info.

      Open Controls
  3. JJO
    • 8 Years
    18 hours, 36 mins ago

    Richa or Cavani for next 2 gws?

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 1 Year
      18 hours, 30 mins ago

      Edinson

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 hours, 22 mins ago

      Cavani

      Open Controls
  4. caldracula
    • 5 Years
    18 hours, 7 mins ago

    Do we have confirmed games for GW 29?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 hours, 58 mins ago

      If only there was an article on that somewhere...

      Open Controls
      1. Homer21
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        17 hours, 51 mins ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
    2. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 hours, 1 min ago

      Erm, read the article you're commenting on mate?

      Open Controls
  5. caldracula
    • 5 Years
    17 hours, 31 mins ago

    If only a WC and TC left, make transfers with GW 29 in mind and then Wc after?

    Open Controls
    1. Shalom
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 hours, 36 mins ago

      I'm in the same position as you and that's my plan, TC in 26 on Kane/Son then WC 30. But it does depend on how the fixtures full for the next few GW's, I may be tempted to WC in 25 if I think there is more upside to that.

      Open Controls
  6. Tronity
    • 7 Years
    17 hours, 12 mins ago

    Is Dier and DCL > Stones and Kane a good use of 2FTs?

    Open Controls
  7. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    16 hours, 41 mins ago

    2 FT, 4.8 ITB.

    What to do? DCL -> Cavani? Dias -> Cancelo of Dias does not train?

    Pope
    Dias* Stones Coufal
    Gundogan Bruno Salah Son
    Bamford Antonio DCL*

    Martinez Dallas Bissouma Bednarek

    Open Controls
  8. MGD
    • 4 Years
    12 hours, 38 mins ago

    Any news on DCL?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.