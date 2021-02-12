1287
Team News February 12

Latest FPL injury news on Calvert-Lewin, Pope, Dias, Antonio and other key assets

Fantasy Premier League managers learned a great deal about recently injured players in Double Gameweek 24’s pre-match press conferences.

After a swathe of key figures sustained problems in the FA Cup, the importance of these media briefings was higher than ever.

And, thankfully, we were treated to a number of relatively helpful updates.

Pep Guardiola was in an uncharacteristically forthcoming mood, confirming that key Double Gameweek defender Rúben Dias (£6.1m) had returned to training following an illness.

The Manchester City manager also revealed that Rodri (£5.3m) after sustaining a knock against Swansea midweek, good news for anyone previously concerned about Ilkay Gündogan (£6.0m) moving into a deeper midfield role.

Still, how long the German international can last in his more advanced role, which works best in combination with a false-nine, remains to be seen considering Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) trained for the second time this week following a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

Saves and bonus for Pope highlight advantage over Burnley defensive colleagues

The Nick Pope (£5.5m) scare appears to be over as quickly as it began. The goalkeeper was left out of the FA Cup defeat against Bournemouth with a knock, as revealed by Sean Dyche talking to talkSPORT midweek.

However, he confirmed on Thursday that the goalkeeper had “recovered to train”.

“Charlie Taylor getting fitter, will be touch and go. Robbie Brady, similar but different to Charlie – it’s the risk and reward of playing these guys. Woody is a doubt for the weekend. Nick Pope, he has settled down.” – Sean Dyche

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson had “nothing new to report” in terms of injuries ahead of Double Gameweek 24 as Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) remains on the sidelines. Crystal Palace are yet to score a single goal in a Premier League match he did not start this season.

Carlo Ancelotti has ruled Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) out of Everton’s first Double Gameweek 24 fixture against Fulham.

And, somewhat unfortunately for his owners, it is the Machester City meeting on Wednesday which the striker might be fit for, as well as Jordan Pickford (£4.8m).

“Both (Calvert-Lewin and Pickford) will not be available for the game on Sunday. We are looking for the next game on Wednesday where we think both of them will be available. “I think (Calvert-Lewin) stopped [playing] before the problem [developed]. He only had a sensation, a feeling that something was not good and he stopped. He has a little problem, he can play on Wednesday.” – Carlo Ancelotti

There was better news on James Rodríguez (£7.7m) who has returned to training and is available to play twice in Double Gameweek 24.

“Rodríguez is fine, he’s trained yesterday and today. He’s available for the game on Sunday, no problem.” – Carlo Ancelotti

Even with Rodríguez back in the team, Calvert-Lewin is still consigned to a single Gameweek fixture against Manchester City. As a result, his Fantasy stock will have fallen considerably in the wider context of a Double Gameweek.

There is also no change in the Fulham camp as they prepare to face Everton and Burnley.

In his Friday press conference, Scott Parker confirmed Tom Cairney (£5.2m) and Terence Kongolo (£4.3m) remained his only injury absentees.

The 29.7% ownership of James Justin (£5.2m) certainly have a transfer on their hands after Brendan Rodgers revealed the defender had injured his ACL. Upcoming opponents Liverpool will be without Fabinho (£5.4m).

“Fabinho will not be available, he suffered again a little muscle issue so will be out for this game. So we’ll have to find a solution and all of them had the chance this week to show in training who is ready.” – Jurgen Klopp

Meanwhile, there was a slightly less helpful update from David Moyes concerning Michail Antonio (£6.7m).

After the West Ham forward was diagnosed with fatigue, his manager said on Friday the player was “doing well” and would “hopefully be close” to being involved against Sheffield United on Monday.

Can Jesse Lingard follow up on his West Ham debut FPL haul 10

Moyes was clearer on Angelo Ogbonna (£5.0m) and Issa Diop (£4.3m) though. The former is definitely out of Double Gameweek 24 with an ankle injury while the latter “is fine” after sustaining a head injury midweek.

It is also a case of one in, one out for Manchester United. Paul Pogba (£7.6m) will not feature at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday afternoon but Eric Bailly (£4.9m) is back in training.

“We’ve had a rare opportunity to do a bit of training and recovery. Paul [Pogba] is out. Eric has been training, which is a boost to us.Eric is available. He has trained for a couple of days so he’ll be available for selection. So that’s a positive. Apart from that, no-one else is back.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds assets could be restricted in their full potential this weekend considering the latest update on Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m). 

The holding midfielder, who has acted as the Whites’ lynchpin this season, is currently a doubt after picking up a knock in Monday’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Robin Koch (£4.3m) and Diego Llorente (£4.4m) are still missing in defence.

“There’s not a definite position at the moment whether he’ll be able to play or not. For the moment, no player is coming back and Kalvin remains a doubt. In the case of Robin Koch, week to week we are verifying when he can return. With regards Diego Llorente, it’s a day to day thing.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Still, Arsenal unlikely to be at full strength either. Mikel Arteta needs to see more of Kieran Tierney (£5.2m) in training before making a call on the left-back while Thomas Partey (£4.9m) has been ruled out.

Timo Werner (£9.2m) has recovered from his dead leg in time to face Newcastle this weekend although Thiago Silva (£5.6m) misses out with Kai Havertz (£8.2m) also a doubt.

“It’s maybe too close for Kai, still, and for sure, for Thiago. For Thiago, we are aiming for Southampton. Let’s see if we make it – cannot promise. For Kai, let’s see if he’s out today. Will be a very short time so maybe he will be missing this match.” – Thomas Tuchel

Newcastle are set to be without Callum Wilson (£6.7m) for “six to eight weeks” following a tear to his hamstring. Fabian Schär (knee) and Javier Manquillo (ankle) will both be out for a similar length of time with ligament damage.

Newcastle stick with back five for relegation six-pointer against Sheffield United

Dean Smith gave his usual update ahead of the weekend’s action. Kortney Hause (£4.4m) and Wesley (£6.0m) are the only absentees for Aston Villa, who still have the same group of players available for selection after the 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Adam Webster (£4.4m) is doubtful to feature for Brighton against Villa, while Graham Potter put a 12-week timescale on Solly March‘s (£5.0m) return from his knee injury. Davy Pröpper (£4.8m) has trained and his manager “thinks” he will be available on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey (£4.6m) is “making good progress now and [is] not far away” although Brighton are erring on the side of caution as he recovers from his hamstring problem.

Grady Diangana (£5.0m) is now back in full training for West Bromwich Albion following his recent hamstring strain.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 24

1,287 Comments
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 36 mins ago

    A week ago everyone said Mee.

    Now everyone's saying Tarkowski.

    What's changed?

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      Mee has scored more this season
      Usually it’s Tarkokski
      Take your pick

      Open Controls
  2. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 36 mins ago

    Play Bamford or -4 for DCL to Werner/Richarlison/Ings

    Open Controls
  3. hullcityfan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 35 mins ago

    I’m captaining Dias

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 33 mins ago

      He’s a go is he?

      Open Controls
  4. The 12th Man
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 35 mins ago

    Crazy going without Bamford until 29?
    Considering holding DCL along with Kane and Watkins.

    Double in 26 and possible double in 28.

    Open Controls
  5. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 34 mins ago

    WC draft atm, looks ok? 2.7ITB for Ings to Kane in 26

    Pope
    Cancelo - Lowton - Digne
    Gundo - Sterling - Bruno - Rashford
    Bamford - Ings - Watkins

    Martinez - Dallas - Raphinha - B. Davies

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 33 mins ago

      Decent

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 33 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
  6. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 28 mins ago

    I guess I have to start Digne rather than Coufal?

    Open Controls
  7. wulfranian
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 28 mins ago

    Do you think that Rodriguez will start?

    Open Controls
  8. Aaron P
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 27 mins ago

    Which is best for this week?

    1. Robinson (fulham defender) Lacazette & Sterling
    2. Mee, Lacazette and Foden
    3. Mee, Decordava-Reid (fulham striker) and Sterling

    Open Controls
  9. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 10 mins ago

    Would you bb this for a -4?

    Pope
    Mee-Cancelo-Stones
    Salah-Gundogan-Bruno-Soucek
    Cavani-Bam-Antonio

    Mendy-Mitchell-Konza-H Barnes

    Open Controls
  10. Aaron P
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 9 mins ago

    Bamford or Grealish for this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Red dev
        6 hours, 15 mins ago

        Grealish

        Open Controls
    2. Mane Mane Mane
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      Cavani or Tarkowski? Who scores more next two gameweeks?

      Open Controls
      1. Red dev
          6 hours, 14 mins ago

          Cavani hopefully!

          Open Controls
      2. Red dev
          6 hours, 18 mins ago

          Midfield of grealish, son, soucek, salah and bruno.

          Would you take any out for gundogan? Has he got a double in gw 26? Thanks

          Open Controls
        • ViperStripes
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 16 mins ago

          Is Digne > Lowton (I have Mee but not Pope)
          or
          DCL > Any striker at or under 7.6m

          worth a hit?

          Open Controls
        • tabby98
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 13 mins ago

          Pope, Johnstone
          Cancelo, Stones, Coufal, Justin, Digne
          Salah, Bruno, Son, Soucek, Raphinha
          DCL, Bamford, Antonio

          1FT £0.8M ITB

          What do i do here?

          A) DCL --> Richarlison
          B) Justin --> Lowton
          C) A+B (-4)
          D) Something else?

          Open Controls
        • bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          For this GW only (Wildcarding in GW25)

          A) Sterling and Bamford in a 3-5-2

          B) Cancelo and Salah in a 4-5-1 (also have Dias)

          Open Controls
        • Fernando Torres
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          A) Maguire + Pope
          B) Tarkowski + DDG

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.