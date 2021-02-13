1361
Dugout Discussion February 13

Kabak makes Liverpool debut and Vardy returns to Leicester City starting line-up

1,361 Comments
Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) is the latest man to partner auxiliary centre-half Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

With Fabinho (£5.4m) ruled for the Reds with a muscle injury, the German’s hand was forced into another backline shuffle.

Ben Davies (£5.0m), also brought in as centre-back cover, is not part of the Liverpool matchday 18 due to a knock. Nat Phillips (£4.0m) is on the bench after deputising in Gameweek 22. On Kabak, Klopp said ahead of the early DGW24 kick-off:

It was a good training week for him, an important training week for him. Unfortunately, Ben Davies picked up a little knock as well so…it’s unbelievable.

Ozan looked good in training. The boys got used to each other. Of course today is a proper test against Leicester; against Vardy, against Maddison, against Barnes. It will be tricky but we think we are prepared.

On Leicester, Klopp added:

They can change systems, they are really strong and are extremely good at the counter attack.

Along with Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara (£5.6m) is the other player to drop out of Klopp’s XI from the 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in Gameweek 23. James Milner (£5.3m) is the man drafted into the midfield three.

Otherwise things are as we might expect for the champions. Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) Sadio Mane (£11.9m) Roberto Firmino (£9.3m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) Andy Robertson (£7.3m) and Alisson (£5.9m) all start. Ahead of kick off, Alexander-Arnold told BT Sport:

It’s huge for us, coming here is always difficult. We’ve had a week to work on things, it’s chop and change at the back at the moment but we have to get used to that.

We are prepared for a few systems that Leicester may use and we think we can hurt them.

In embargoed quotes on Friday night, Klopp had said of Kabak and Davies:

Yeah, [Kabak is a] calm person. So, both Ben [Davies] and Ozan are calm people, willing to learn, great attitude. They really throw themselves in everything that is ahead of them – what a defender should do. Making big steps, adapting to the way we play, that’s important.

We have still a clear way to defend, which is important, because if both of them would be on the pitch, then there are still nine players who are used to what we did before – so if the two players would do something differently that would lead to a strange situation.

It’s all good so far. Now we have to make decisions. We have to change again because of Fab and now we will see which solution we will take.

Leicester could be using a back four or a wing-back system at the King Power stadium, with Brendan Rodgers coy in his pre-match interview. When BT Sport suggest the Foxes were in playing in a different shape, Rodgers responded:

Well you’ll see…not really. I think we have the flexibility to play in that [different formation]. That’s been the pleasing element of the team’s development in specific games. We can adapt and change.

Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) returns to the Leicester league XI for the first time since Double Gameweek 19. The forward did log 29 minutes as a sub in GW23 and started the midweek FA Cup win against Brighton.

James Maddison (£7.4m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) could flank Vardy in a 3-4-3 set up, while Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) also makes his injury return to start in midfield.

Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) looks set to operate at either left-back or left wing-back, with £3.9m defender Daniel Amartey playing on the right-hand side of Rodgers’ defence.

Unfortunately, the aformentioned James Justin will be out for a lengthy period after an ACL injury in that FA Cup this tie. Rodgers stated on Saturday:

He [Justin] has an operation next week and hopefully he’ll be back within a number of months. Big blow for us.

Leicester XI (4-1-4-1 or 3-4-3): Schmeichel; R Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey; Ndidi; Barnes, Maddison, Tielemans, Albrighton; Vardy.

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Henderson, Kabak, Alexander-Arnold; Jones, Wijnaldum, Milner; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

  1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Revenge by the Rodgers

    Open Controls
  2. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 mins ago

    Who will Klopp blame this time? The wind, the grass, the injuries while putting out a squad full of top class internationals, or the broadcasters?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      covid

      Open Controls
    2. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lack of fans 😆

      Open Controls
    3. Original Pirate Material
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Moisture in the air.

      Open Controls
    4. Werner Brothers
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      The management?

      Open Controls
  3. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Do they have a heal quick serum to get VVD back in soon?

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Clearly not

      Open Controls
  4. EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    What's Kabak saying to Soyuncu?

    Open Controls
    1. KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Checking for space on Leicester squad 😛

      Open Controls
    2. ‘Tis the Season
      • 2 Years
      just now

      How hot princess Fiona is?

      Open Controls
  5. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    @Liverpool fans. Rumors are you can get Kepa for cheap :p 😛

    Open Controls
    1. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      You should have retired for good

      Open Controls
  6. Yozzer
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    As a non Salah owner ill take that. Not perfect but near enough 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Agreed. Could have been lot worse

      Open Controls
  7. Old Schoolᴼˢ “disa…
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    These Barnes comments earlier 😆 https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/13/kabak-starts-for-liverpool-and-vardy-returns-to-leicester-starting-xi/?hc_page=11&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23427589

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      You do know he was on about Ashley Barnes right?

      Open Controls
      1. Old Schoolᴼˢ “disa…
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nothing to see here 😉

        Open Controls
    2. ivantys
        2 mins ago

        Was Ashley obviously

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Is this really the impact of VVD absence?

      Open Controls
      1. Hybrid.power
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Godamn I totally forgot about Van Dijk

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          So drastic ... from the best defence to consistent comical errors

          Open Controls
      2. Shark Team
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yes but also Klopp has no idea that Hendo should play in the midfield in every game because he is essential there

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Systematic personal deficiency then, it will not be sorted out this season. Just then Salah out is sensible?

          Open Controls
      3. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        16 different Centre-back combinations in 24 games can't be good defensively...

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeah a pity

          Open Controls
      4. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yes he is world class and Gomez is badly missing too as it also takes Liverpool's 2 best midfielders in Henderson and Fabinho out of position thus ruining the fluidity of the whole team.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Hmm, Salah out from team seems less risky now then?

          Open Controls
      5. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        This time it was. Kabak two errors leading to goal conceded.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Poor new comer

          Open Controls
    4. Rinseboy
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      is Salaha worth the price still? which games will you be captaining him in?

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Going to be difficult to justify him with Kane back and KDB on his way

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        I'm gonna ditch for Kane or Vardy I think.

        Open Controls
        1. Rinseboy
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Good shout on Vardy

          Open Controls
      3. Fred54
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Was a painful watch as a non Salah owner.
        Ordinarily he's not worth the price, but people have money to spare so he gets let off.

        Open Controls
      4. Rinseboy
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        I ditched 2 weeks ago just seeing people's views! But would rather Kane Son over him for sure

        Open Controls
        1. Im New Here
            1 min ago

            I ditched Salah then he got 15 pts in the following GW. That hurt

            Open Controls
            1. Rinseboy
              • 9 Years
              just now

              sorry I mean 1 week ago I had him for that. Only need him though if he will be your captain. If not surley drop now

              Open Controls
        2. Echoes
            5 mins ago

            Reluctant to sell him as he could explode any GW, but mostly as it'll be really hard to bring him back in, unless I keep some money ITB.

            Open Controls
            1. ivantys
                just now

                The problem is you aren't confident to cap him in any GW now, so he becomes just a "regular" player and that's expensive.

                Open Controls
            2. Pipermaru
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              GW 27 looks most likely and then maybe 32, not often, at least he's consistent, 7 pts for 12.5m is nothing to sneeze at.

              Open Controls
              1. Daniel - FH,BB,TC,WC left
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Check fixtures. It's dangerous to sell

                Open Controls
          • The Train Driver
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Not enough rocks for Liverpool fans to hide under.

            Open Controls
          • Shark Team
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            Are you keeping Salah if you WC25?

            Open Controls
            1. Original Pirate Material
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              One last show against Everton to decide.

              Open Controls
            2. Stram Dunk
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
            3. Nomar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              Probably.

              Who else to get?

              Open Controls
              1. Shark Team
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Son Kane Bruno Grealish DCL Bamford Raphinha Gundo?

                Open Controls
              2. Tony Martial
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                So many..

                Kane Son Vardy Bruno Sterling

                Open Controls
              3. Rinseboy
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Vardy Kane KDB Sterling Son Bruno Grealish Maddison

                Open Controls
            4. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              He’s in my draft team at the moment (and he’s still getting goals) but difficult to justify with KDB on his way back

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                KdB has been poor this season. Not certain that he is worth the money.

                Open Controls
            5. THFC4LIFE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              Yep 17 goals so far

              Open Controls
            6. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              I don't think you can if you BB26
              I can't afford Kane, Son, Bruno, 3x MCI etc. and 4 playing bench. Shame Jota isn't back soon.

              Open Controls
          • Coaly
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            McCarthy, Johnstone or Ramsdale for GW26?

            Open Controls
          • Naby K8a
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Well I see why Schalke are last in Bundesliga with 8 points. Kabak is Lovren but worse

            Open Controls
          • Davros
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            Leicester get 3 and Vardy only gets 6 points. Looks like Barnes/maddy over Vardy all the way?

            Open Controls
            1. Wayne Enterprises
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Without a shadow of doubt

              Open Controls
            2. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Nah Vardy still the main man, penalties too.
              But that’s what you pay for

              Open Controls
            3. Jon Snow
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Feeling this way too. Kept Vardy because of other pressing issues but Leics players seem content to use Vardy as a decoy. Barnes no longer screws up all his attempts on goal

              Open Controls
            4. Im New Here
                just now

                I'd rather have Maddison or Barnes, yes

                Open Controls
            5. That Was Easy!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              Barnes first on my bench. Fingers crossed James or Antonio don’t make it on the pitch. Even had him above Son and DCL on the bench. Brownie points at least for that 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. aborg
                • 3 Years
                just now

                I have no chance, Barnes is 3rd on my bench ! Never expected this result.

                Open Controls
            6. Saka_me_sideways
                7 mins ago

                Actually glad I sold Barnes...
                Because if I didn’t sell him, I definitely would of bench him!

                Open Controls
                1. NoName
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Same. Sold him for Raphinha for a hit.

                  Open Controls
                  1. NoName
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    *Except for the glad part.

                    Open Controls
                2. Werner Brothers
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I avoided that headache by not buying him at all LoL

                  Open Controls
              • SHOOTER MCGINN
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Barnes first on bench. Here we go again with the bench points. Also means Antonio is a lock in to play and Soucek will blank.

                Open Controls
              • Jon Snow
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Happy with my Salah and Vardy points but wishing it could have been more. Despite the Kabak/Alisson stinker, Vardy had like 4 one on ones saved and the almost penalty. Also Barnes is a good enough player to not pass it to Vardy anymore

                Open Controls
              • Third Eye Vision
                • 8 Years
                6 mins ago

                It takes McManaman ages to work out what’s happening when a decision goes against Liverpool. He talks it through a few times, assuming that it’s in Liverpool’s favour.

                Then, eventually, the penny drops.

                It’s funny and satisfying.

                Open Controls
              • Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                Forster for DGW25 would be dreamy!

                @insider_fpl
                [2021-02-10] [SOU] Jack Stephens has transferred OUT their own teammate McCarthy! #FPL #GW24

                Open Controls
                1. CRO KLOPP
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Did he get Pope or Forster is the question

                  Open Controls
                  1. Sun Jihai
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Can't see the team, but tbf I would just guess Pope!

                    Open Controls
              • tafrère
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                Glad I didn't bench Maddison. Was a tough decision.

                Open Controls
              • Naby K8a
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Klopp will be off in summer I reckon

                Open Controls
              • Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Maddison is a class act, great interview as always.

                Hope people started him & Barnes today.

                Open Controls
              • Pep Roulette
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                Alisson Blunderland

                Open Controls
              • LewanGOALski
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                4 mins ago

                This potential DGW26 WC Team good enough?
                I will keep BB for later on as I don’t want to use WC prior DGW25.
                No TC, nor FH.

                Martinez - Forster
                Dias - Digne - Dier - Targett - Dallas
                Son - Bruno - Sterling - Gundo - Lookman
                Kane - DCL - Watkins

                Open Controls
              • ‘Tis the Season
                • 2 Years
                4 mins ago

                Kelleher in for Allison ❗

                Open Controls
              • Fudgy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Can't see Klopp last much longer now

                Open Controls
                1. DickFranDyke
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  That's why you are no football expert and know very little. The guy is a legend in Liverpool.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Fudgy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Mourinho was a legend in Chelsea

                    Open Controls
              • Make United Great Again
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                We got our Liverpool disaster class in the end guys.

                HAPPY SATURDAY.

                Open Controls
              • aborg
                • 3 Years
                3 mins ago

                13 points already on my bench :/

                Open Controls
              • RomeluStormzy
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Nine points from their last ten games... wow.

                Open Controls

