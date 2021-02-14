627
Dugout Discussion February 14

Walker-Peters back in Saints defence alongside Vestergaard

627 Comments
Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m) has returned from a quad injury to start at right-back for Southampton, as the Saints try to halt a run of five successive league defeats.

This dreadful form includes a 9-0 mauling at Manchester United and a remarkable 3-2 defeat to a Newcastle United side who had to play the final 15 minutes with only nine men.

However, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men started their recovery with a midweek FA Cup victory over today’s opponents Wolves.

Both sides have made changes from their meeting 72 hours ago, with Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) back in goal, Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) coming into defence and Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) being cup-tied for the 2-0 win.

That means Nathan Redmond (£6.4m) again starts up front alongside Danny Ings (£8.4m), after impressing his manager in this role. “I like him more, to be honest,” said Hasenhuttl on this positional switch. “He gives me more deep runs and his quality on the ball causes problems for the opponent.”

Che Adams (£5.8m) therefore takes a place on the substitutes bench, a previously popular FPL asset but without a goal since 13th December.

Southampton are struggling in defence, having conceded 18 goals in the five matches since their last clean sheet in Gameweek 17. Jan Bednarek (£4.9m) has had a particularly torrid time, scoring -7 at Old Trafford thanks to an own goal, red card and conceding nine times. He followed with an own goal at Newcastle, although this was mercifully credited to Miguel Almiron (£5.6m).

They will be confident of shutting out Wolves, a side struggling for goals after the long-term injury of Raul Jimenez (£8.2m) added to the high-profile summer sales of Matt Doherty (£5.6m) and Diogo Jota (£6.6m).

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo heavily rotated for Thursday’s cup tie but his line-up here contains only one change from the side which drew 0-0 with Leicester last Sunday. Cheap defender Max Kilman (£4.0m) makes way for Romain Saiss (£4.9m).

Hopes were higher for Adama Traore (£6.0m) this season, after bagging four goals and nine assists in 2019-20. Recent weeks have finally brought consistent minutes to the pacy winger, as he aims to add to the one solitary assist of this campaign.

At left wing-back, Santo continues to manage the minutes of Jonny Otto (£5.4m). The Spaniard is being eased back into action after a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury, being replaced at half-time against both Southampton and Leicester.

Pedro Neto (£5.7m) starts again, being Wolves’ only consistent goal threat of the season. Almost ever-present, Neto has tallyied up four goals and six assists so far.

SOUTHAMPTON XI (4-4-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Minamino; Ings, Redmond

WOLVES XI (3-4-3): Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Jonny; Traore, Willian Jose, Neto

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

627 Comments Post a Comment
  EmreCan Hustle
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Nuno very emotional.

    Open Controls
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      He’s always emotional.

      2. Amey
    2. Amey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Maybe he saw Ralph crying 😆

      Open Controls
  2. jdoyle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I'm already sick of this Roald Dahl advert.

    Open Controls
  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Cheap Kane ensbler mid with likely a DGW 26?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      *enabler

      Open Controls
      1. Egg noodle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Soucek Saka

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Raphinha

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        56 mins ago

        Oops ignore that

        Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Barnes
      Pereira

      Open Controls
    4. MikeS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      When will.the gw 26 doubles be announced?

      Open Controls
    5. Forever In Our Shadow
Lookman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Lookman

      Open Controls
    6. DK_13
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Romeu jorginho

      Open Controls
    7. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
  4. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    If I wildcard this week I lose my double Burnley defence ....

    Open Controls
  5. Salarrivederci
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Come on AWB.
    Bag another one!

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
...
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      ...

      Open Controls
  6. Arteta
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    8 points for Danny is okayish. Could be much more so I'm a little bit bitter.

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yep I'll take it

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      you should be extremely happy with that saints are god awful atm

      Open Controls
  7. In Bale We Trust
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    How was McCarthy forSouthampton today? Anyone want to fill me in on if he’s now closer to being dropped or if he put in a shift?

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Nothing wrong and nothing special either.

      Open Controls
      1. In Bale We Trust
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Thanks mate. Hopefully he keeps his spot a bit longer

        Open Controls
        1. Free Hat
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Having Forster myself I hope otherwise 😀

          Open Controls
  8. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    West Brom 1-0

    Open Controls
  9. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    lol United concede

    Open Controls
  10. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Get the f out of my team slab head you usless donkey

    Open Controls
  11. OleGGMU
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Hi lads looking for a bit of transfer advice (with the upcoming doubles in mind)

    Current XI (GW25)

    Pope
    Dallas, Mee, Dias, Shaw
    Maddy, Bruno, Son, Gundo
    Bamford, Antonio
    Bench : Mendy*, Greal*, DCL, Justin *
    6.9itb
    Should the fixtures for GW26 be as expected

    Which combo is better :
    a) Greal + Justin + Mendy --> Salah, Cancelo, Martinez
    b) Greal + Justin + Mendy --> Salah, Targett, Ederson

    Any advice would be much appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. The Invincibles
A
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. Flair
LOL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    LOL

    Open Controls
  13. greggles
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Ugh Shaw or Lowton... went Shaw

    Open Controls
  14. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Come on West Brom!!

    Open Controls
  15. Lubic87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Chose Cavani and Tark last minute over Ings and Lowton. Need Cavani to go big, or I'll be sulking all day.

    Open Controls
  16. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Maybe not a red arrow after all with just Bruno and Bamford today lol

    Open Controls
  17. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Andy's luck is changing

    Open Controls
  18. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    No United clean sheet. This week gets better and better.

    Open Controls
  19. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    KDB may be back this week!

    https://www.skysports.com/amp/football/news/11679/12217844/kevin-de-bruyne-pep-guardiola-confirms-manchester-city-midfielder-maybe-back-this-week

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      Bye bye Salah

      Open Controls

