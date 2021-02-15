146
Dugout Discussion February 15

Injured Antonio fails fitness test as West Ham face bottom-of-the-table Blades

146 Comments
Michail Antonio (£6.6m) misses out through injury as West Ham United take on bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United this evening.

Kick-off in east London is at 18:00 GMT.

“Fatigue” was cited as the reason for the striker’s withdrawal in the goalless draw with Fulham in Gameweek 23 and subsequent absence in the FA Cup fifth round last Tuesday.

But another hamstring problem has put paid to Antonio’s involvement tonight, with David Moyes saying ahead of kick-off:

Angelo Ogbonna (£4.9m) is another injury-related absentee but Issa Diop (£4.3m) is fine to feature despite sustaining a knock to the head last week.

Tomas Soucek (£5.4m) is available for selection this evening, of course, after the Football Association swiftly overturned his red card at Craven Cottage.

Initially ‘red-flagged’ in Fantasy Premier League, the Czech midfielder was sold in considerable numbers in the hours after his dismissal.

Over 370,000 FPL managers offloaded Soucek, making him the most-sold midfielder of Gameweek 24.

Antonio also lost a similar number of owners in the run-up to Saturday’s deadline.

Enda Stevens (£5.0m) and Ben Osborn (£4.7m) return for Sheffield United, with Max Lowe (£4.3m) dropping to the bench and John Fleck (£5.6m) missing out through injury.

Chris Wilder said of Fleck ahead of kick-off:

John, unfortunately, was taken ill on Saturday night, early Sunday morning, so he’s just having tests back in Sheffield. He didn’t make the trip down with us.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Johnson, Lingard, Lanzini, Bowen.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Bogle, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Stevens, McGoldrick, Sharp.

146 Comments Post a Comment
  1. MoSalad
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    J Lingzzz going to haul, such a young talent.

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      16 mins ago

      Haven't heard this one fifty times before.

      Open Controls
      1. MoSalad
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        51 now and counting haha!

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Pillars
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        That’s the joke man.

        Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Maybe big fish small pond thing that he's thriving in WHU colours

      Open Controls
  2. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Ings can come in for the DGW and if he fails then hello Kane.

    If he does well, will probably WC to get Kane another way pre26

    Open Controls
    1. JabariParkersEyelid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      You think Kane is worth burning a wildcard for?

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Would it be ‘burning’ a WC?

        Also helps me restructure my team and take funds off the bench

        Open Controls
        1. JabariParkersEyelid
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          It's worth it if you're looking to make a bunch of changes and think it sets you up well going forward sure.

          If you're doing it to shoehorn in 1 player then not so much, is all I'm saying.

          Open Controls
    2. Zambian FPL Addict
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      my plan exactly

      Open Controls
  3. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who's on pen at WHU?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Rice was going to take the disallowed one.

      Open Controls
    2. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Pecking order if all are on the pitch:
      1) Noble
      2) Antonio
      3) Rice

      Open Controls
  4. Stoic
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Surely Lanzini is on pens..
    Soucek owner

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      See above & last page.

      Open Controls
      1. Stoic
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Interesting

        Open Controls
  5. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Has coufal scored yet?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Is Cresswell on 3bps yet?

      Open Controls
    2. Ha.
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Twice

      In my mind

      Open Controls
  6. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Should be Soucek YC

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Being lenient after his RC incident

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Probably

        Open Controls
  7. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Looking at Antonio->Ings like many are. Worth bringing in Raph for a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Sid1891
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Asking myself same question
      Pretty set on lngs
      But Raphinia on -4 would mean Mee or Lowton benched for me

      Is is worth it?

      Open Controls
  8. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    Really hope the DGW/BGW fixtures are released the day of the deadline. Bonus points if they're released 1 or 2 hours beforehand. The levels of chaos and panic would be incredible.

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nahh
      Simply hit the WC button. Do 6/7 changes. Chill 😎

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        You sound prepared Amey 😛

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ha ha
          I have 2 drats in my mind tbh. One with Vardy kane up top. Another one slightly cheaper strik force one. Let's see. Have 2 FT as well. If possible will save WC. But if not will play it & try to maximize BB next GW

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            Vardy and Kane up top could be massive, both look excellent on their return, are world class strikers, and have very good fixtures.

            Open Controls
    2. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d love that - let’s give everyone 1hour to set up their team

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Funny because I think no matter what, I'm gonna make a really strange transfer of Mitchell > Veltman and that'll be it haha.

      I just really don't want to break up my team core. I think I have the best guys. Getting rid of the likes of Grealish and Son doesn't make sense long term considering all the games in hand that they have.

      Open Controls
  9. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Hope Soucek gets a proper RC this week

    Open Controls
    1. Rash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I hope he gets a brace

      Open Controls
    2. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Roman Catholic?

      Open Controls
    3. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      OG for Soucek
      RC for Cresswell

      Open Controls
    4. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Why?

      Open Controls
  10. LewanGOALski
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Next week only FWD 1-week punt - who?

    Open Controls
    1. Sarri-ball
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Banford or ings just due 2 double

      Open Controls
    2. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bamford & Ings are obvious

      probably Cavani if you want someone else

      Open Controls
    3. swobe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Cavani, Maja

      Ings or Bamford if you don't have them.

      Open Controls
      1. Ian & Zen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Remind me how many shots Cavani had against the worst defence in the premier league.
        Answer: same as Martial
        I’d look elsewhere for strikers

        Open Controls
  11. Sarri-ball
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Better option with chips on a wildcard

    A)gw26 15 double bench boost
    Gw29 free hit
    Find week to triple
    B) gw 26 kane triple (get few leeds/southampton)
    Build for 29
    Gw33 freehit

    Open Controls
  12. ivantys
      11 mins ago

      Can't see Cresswell getting any BP at CB.

      Open Controls
      1. yakirh
        • 4 Years
        just now

        He is currently top

        Open Controls
    • el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      So I'm getting ESM's 5 points for Antonio, thats ok I guess but have to pray that Dias plays or Dallas will rocket in with his -1 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Tribbiani
          2 mins ago

          I played ESM over Kane, Son and DCL

          Open Controls
          1. Joey Tribbiani
              2 mins ago

              ESR*

              Open Controls
              1. el polako
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Made sense, there was always going to be goal in Arsenal - Leeds.

                Open Controls
        • Stand By Mee
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Is Lowton nailed for dgw26? Charlie Taylor to take his place when fit?

          Open Controls
          1. ivantys
              10 mins ago

              They play different side

              Open Controls
            • Salarrivederci
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              Taylor plays LB

              Open Controls
            • Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              9 mins ago

              They play on opposite sides. Beardsley is currently the backup RB.

              Taylor & Pieters for LB.

              Open Controls
            • Amey
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              Lowton is RB
              Taylor is Touch and go ... I mean LB
              Lowton's competition is Bardsley. Taylors competition is Pieters who's injured atm

              Open Controls
            • Stand By Mee
              • 4 Years
              8 mins ago

              Hmm interesting. Thinking about Lowton for a dgw25 BB. Good idea?

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                Missed the right week for it. First goal in 8 years this week. Tougher DGW26 potential fixtures.

                Open Controls
          2. fcsaltyballs
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            Pope
            Cancelo Stones Robertson
            Salah Fernandes Gundogan Raphinha
            Bamford DCL Antonio

            Martinez Soucek Coufal Ferguson

            2 FT, 5.4 itb

            1. Soucek >> Son (save 1FT for 26)
            2. Soucek Coufal >> Son Dallas
            3. Other?

            Thanks

            Open Controls
          3. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            Ramsdale save point

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Pillars
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Anyone own Ramsdale?

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Party
                • 3 Years
                just now

                I "rotate" him with Martinez

                Open Controls
          4. jammie26
              7 mins ago

              Any news on Gundo and Dias?

              Open Controls
              1. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Not training. Training.

                Open Controls
              2. AC/DC
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Dias is OK.

                Open Controls
            • Atimis
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Which one would you choose?

              1. Robo to Dallas
              2. Stephens to Raph
              3. Antonio to Ings
              4. Antonio to Kane
              5. 1 and 2/3/4 for a hit
              6. WC

              Open Controls
              1. Messiah Hazard
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Without knowing your entire team how can one suggest option 6

                Open Controls
            • Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              This DGW really is just going to peter out with all the knocks and niggles.

              Saturday was fun at least.

              Open Controls
              1. Debauchy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Then we have the Gud

                Open Controls
            • ivantys
                6 mins ago

                Ramsdale getting double digits today

                Open Controls
              • Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                JLingz putting on a show with loads of shots. Too bad WHU are coming into a rough run of games here on out. He could score a hat-trick and I still wouldn't put him on the watchlist over the next 5.

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  How about Aubameyang?

                  Open Controls
                2. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Could see him getting a call up from the U21s soon

                  Open Controls
              • Debauchy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                0 - 0 end of day , get out fellas

                Open Controls
              • Pukki Party
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                So Ben Crellins spreadsheet is based on fixtures rarely being rescheduled to CL/EL midweeks, yet this week we have two PL fixtures on a CL wednesday.

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  By Ben's own account, he's not always right & he also bases it on fair assumptions.

                  Sometimes the league make up stuff as they want.

                  What more do you want from him lol?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pukki Party
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    He's great and i respect his work, just think he hasn't taken that into consideration.

                    Open Controls
                2. AC/DC
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I did think this today too when looking at the European games on Wednesday and Thursday.

                  Open Controls
              • KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Cresswell close

                Open Controls
                1. Old Man
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Closer to out of the ground ...

                  Open Controls
                  1. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Dodgy camera angle.....

                    Open Controls
              • Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Cresswell off free kicks.

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Moyes noting that down.

                  Open Controls
                  1. KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Should have taken that first one that led to the penalty, was perfect for a left footer!

                    Open Controls
              • THFC4LIFE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Need a Dias no show for Harvey Barnes 12 pointer...... I know.... no chance

                Open Controls
              • JONALDINHO
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                1-0 Coufal goal with Cresswell and Soucek going off before the 60th min please

                Open Controls

