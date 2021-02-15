Injured Antonio fails fitness test as West Ham face bottom-of-the-table Blades

Michail Antonio (£6.6m) misses out through injury as West Ham United take on bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United this evening.

Kick-off in east London is at 18:00 GMT.

“Fatigue” was cited as the reason for the striker’s withdrawal in the goalless draw with Fulham in Gameweek 23 and subsequent absence in the FA Cup fifth round last Tuesday.

But another hamstring problem has put paid to Antonio’s involvement tonight, with David Moyes saying ahead of kick-off:

🗣️ David Moyes on Michail Antonio: "It was just a bit too close for us, he just didn't quite make it. He trained earlier in the week and just felt it still so we had a fitness test with him but just wasn't quite there today."#FFScout #FPL #GW24 #DGW24 #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/Ll2e7jTI3b — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 15, 2021

Angelo Ogbonna (£4.9m) is another injury-related absentee but Issa Diop (£4.3m) is fine to feature despite sustaining a knock to the head last week.

Tomas Soucek (£5.4m) is available for selection this evening, of course, after the Football Association swiftly overturned his red card at Craven Cottage.

Initially ‘red-flagged’ in Fantasy Premier League, the Czech midfielder was sold in considerable numbers in the hours after his dismissal.

Over 370,000 FPL managers offloaded Soucek, making him the most-sold midfielder of Gameweek 24.

Antonio also lost a similar number of owners in the run-up to Saturday’s deadline.

Enda Stevens (£5.0m) and Ben Osborn (£4.7m) return for Sheffield United, with Max Lowe (£4.3m) dropping to the bench and John Fleck (£5.6m) missing out through injury.

Chris Wilder said of Fleck ahead of kick-off:

John, unfortunately, was taken ill on Saturday night, early Sunday morning, so he’s just having tests back in Sheffield. He didn’t make the trip down with us.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Johnson, Lingard, Lanzini, Bowen.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale, Basham, Egan, Ampadu, Bogle, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Stevens, McGoldrick, Sharp.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek