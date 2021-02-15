Win a share of €250,000 in FanTeam’s new Champions League Fantasy game

Sponsored by FanTeam

The UEFA Champions League returns after its winter break and with it comes yet another chance of winning a life-changing sum of money, thanks to FanTeam.

Fantasy managers can put their European football knowledge to the test in the €250K Champions League Knockout Rounds game, which comes with a first prize of €25,000.

This is a completely new tournament that does not require involvement in the previous group stage game – so sign up now and get your teams in before the deadline on Tuesday.

As the name of the game suggests, there is a total of €250,000 (or £225,000, in English money) in the kitty, with the top 2,513 managers walking away with cash prizes.

With a maximum of 15,000 entries permitted and, at the time of writing, only around 900 teams currently entered, the odds are very favourable for those who know their Liverpools from their Leipzigs.

Entries cost just €25 (or £22.50), a sum that many of us will have readily forked out in our Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues in the past.

Up to 50 teams per user are allowed, too.

Even better: the scoring system is very similar to FPL, so skills are easily transferred from one game to the other.

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Slightly different from the group stage game, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €90m to build a team of 11 players that includes at least one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

Captains score double points, as usual, while there are no price changes to worry about!

For a more detailed rundown of the rules, including transfer allowances, chips and quotas of players from the same club, click on the below image to expand:

SCORING SYSTEM

Seasoned FPL managers, or those playing FanTeam’s €1m season-long Premier League game, should have no problem in adjusting to the €250K Champions League Knockout Rounds game.

The familiar scoring system is shown above, with the minor differences outlined below.

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL

There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.

Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.

Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.

Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.

ROUND OF 16, 1st LEG FIXTURES

