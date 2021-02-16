714
Scout Notes February 16

Chelsea’s 3-4-3 formation getting best out of Werner and Alonso

CHELSEA 2-0 NEWCASTLE

  • Goals: Timo Werner (£9.2m), Olivier Giroud (£6.7m)
  • Assists: None
  • Bonus: Giroud x3, Kepa Arrizabalaga x2 (£4.7m), Marcos Alonso x1 (£5.7m), Antonio Rudiger x1 (£4.6m)

WERNER DRIVER

Thomas Tuchel appears to be getting the best out of Timo Werner (£9.2m) after he registered a fourth attacking return in three matches in Double Gameweek 24.

Having failed to score a Premier League goal since November, Werner looked a threat against Newcastle right-back Emil Krafth (£4.2m), as he rampaged down the left with Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) all game.

With his new manager deploying him on the left-hand side of the front-three in a 3-4-3 formation, Werner is often finding himself as the most-advanced Chelsea player on the pitch.

This allows Werner to make more runs in behind the defence, which we saw against Newcastle as he was played in time and time again behind Krafth.

In Lampard’s previous system, Werner often found himself isolated as a number nine, or out on the left-wing where he was having to track back.

But the forward is clearly relishing playing higher up the pitch and driving Chelsea attacks, also creating three assists in his last three games.

Tuchel explained after the game that his goal is to get Werner into more advanced positions.

“He did very good (sic) in the first half, second half was too many decisions backwards. I’m convinced Tim was very decisive for us today with an assists and a goal. I’m very happy for that, he really deserved it, he’s been working hard and we could feel this would come. I think he can also play as a double striker, sometimes as a number nine if he’s clever enough to use his speed and runs. His favourite position and his biggest strengths are if he can drift out to the left side.”

Thomas Tuchel

Judging by Tuchel’s comments, and the fact that he has started each of the last four games, Werner seems to be a key part of the new Chelsea side.

With the striker appearing to be back in form in a system tailor made for his style, it could be time to reconsider Werner for our Fantasy Premier League sides.

PARTY LIKE IT’S 2017

FPL managers were treated to another nostalgia trip at Stamford Bridge by the sight of Alonso rampaging down the left.

Frozen out of the team by Lampard, Alonso seems to be back in favour after the arrival of Tuchel, starting three out of the German’s five Premier League games.

Playing in his favoured position of wing-back, Alonso showed just why he can be a devastating FPL asset.

With three centre-backs behind him, Alonso frequently joined in with Chelsea attacks and regularly found himself in the box.

He also wasn’t shy to let fly from range, and had the most attempts on goal of anyone on the pitch.

Alonso’s re-emergence has surprisingly seen Ben Chilwell (£5.9m) left out of the side, a big step-change considering he was one of Chelsea’s best assets under Lampard.

Tuchel has previously said that while he admires Chilwell’s talent, mainly fielding Alonso due to his expertise at wing-back.

“We took the choice for Marcos in a game where we played with five because he was more familiar with the position he played under Antonio Conte. We opted for Marcos against Burnley for his strength in the air then Marcos had a very good match and scored a decisive goal, and from there it was hard to come back. I had a talk with Ben before that match and told him ‘you have to trust me now, I see your potential, I see your talent’.”

Thomas Tuchel

Should Tuchel stick with the back five formation, then it sounds like Alonso is his current first choice. And if the Spaniard can keep delivering four shots in the box every game, then he will be just as good an asset as he was in 2017.

TUCHEL POWER

Chelsea continued their impressive run under Tuchel, with four wins in five games and only one goal conceded.

Added to this, Chelsea also have a strong run of fixtures coming up, as shown in our Season Ticker.

The main threat to any Chelsea asset right now appears to be Tuchel’s rotation, especially with the return of the Champions League.

Only Mateo Kovacic (£5.3m), Jorginho (£4.7m) and Antonio Rudiger (£4.6m) have started all of Tuchel’s five games in charge.

With Kovacic offering little from an FPL perspective and Jorginho’s returns seemingly limited to penalties, Rudiger looks the best option of the three for consistent returns.

GAYLE FLAT

With star striker Callum Wilson (£6.6m) likely to miss the next two months through injury, Dwight Gayle (£5.9m) returned to the Newcastle attack.

But Gayle’s performance summed up another dismal display for Newcastle.

As the heatmap below shows, Gayle failed to perform Wilson’s role of leading the line for the Toon, and found himself dropping back into midfield to try and help cover Alonso and Werner.

(Gayle number 12, Fraser 21)

Gayle only managed one shot during the whole game before he was hooked off and replaced by Joelinton (£5.7m).

The heatmap also shows another Wilson alternative that Newcastle fans, in particular have called for.

Ryan Fraser (£5.6m) may have only had a cameo appearance at Stamford Bridge, but he was one of the few Newcastle players to look threatening going forward.

And with Newcastle playing a fluid front two, many have called for the Scot to be played in a false nine position.

CHELSEA XI (3-4-3): Kepa; Rudiger, Christensen, Azpilicueta; Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi (James 78); Werner, Abraham (Giroud 20), Mount (Kante 70)

NEWCASTLE XI (4-3-3): Darlow; Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis; Willock (Carroll 79), Shelvey, Hayden; Gayle (Joelinton 64), Almiron, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 72)

  1. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Gundo cappers are the type of people to win 100 million in the lottery then complain about getting a parking ticket...

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Bloody right too. There was no sign up to say I couldn't park there or that Gundogan would get injured.

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        Absolutely this!

        Open Controls
    2. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Heck, I'm just happy I finally picked a good captain for the first time in, like, 12 weeks. I'm ecstatic with 38 points.

      Open Controls
    3. stooffrob
        just now

        I TC'd Gundo, I'm chuffed to bits, but I must admit, there is a part of me that's gutted about the injury. Could've been a legendary haul

        Open Controls
    4. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      This is team at present.
      Martinez Forster
      Dallas Coufal Shaw Stones Mee
      Grealish Bruno Sterling Gundogan Son
      Bamford Watkins Kane

      Any suggestions with my transfer this week. .0.2 in the bank.
      Grealish to Raphinia ?
      Don't think I'll need to wildcard yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Totalfootball
        • 4 Years
        43 mins ago

        Gr8 team

        Open Controls
      2. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        41 mins ago

        As a Leeds fan you should know you lot are no good with KP, why bother with the triple up?

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          41 mins ago

          Without*

          Open Controls
        2. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          39 mins ago

          I know that but it's double game week madness and it's my team. Would feel bad not having 3.

          Open Controls
      3. Deulofail
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        Grealish to Minamino or, probably better, save

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          If Gundo is available for sure, save, imo

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            36 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        2. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          37 mins ago

          If I went to any Southampton it would be jwp.Might just save.

          Open Controls
      4. JJeyy
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        why would you get rid of grealish with their forecast doubles and they even play in 29?

        Open Controls
        1. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          35 mins ago

          I know . Just weighing up my options.

          Open Controls
    5. JJeyy
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Currently on a -300% red arrow lol, hopefully Sterling can change that.

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Like leaning on a broken stick.

        Open Controls
        1. JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          we will see...

          Open Controls
          1. DA Minnion
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I have him too. Not in any way confident.

            Open Controls
    6. rubberdignerapids
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      on a WC, A or B?

      A) KDB/Sterling, Targett, Dallas

      B) Salah, Stones, Stuijk

      Open Controls
      1. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        a

        Open Controls
      2. Joggers Nipple
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        a

        Open Controls
      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        A-Sterling

        Open Controls
    7. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Is this bench strong enough to boost in 26?

      Pope Bamford Raphina Dunk

      For a hit, Raphina could be Barnes.

      Open Controls
      1. Joggers Nipple
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        yes

        Open Controls
      2. rubberdignerapids
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        yes defo

        Open Controls
      3. Phil's Stamps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers, it doesn't look very sparkly with only one doubler, but it sets me up well for both 25 and 29.

        Open Controls
    8. kobewan
        57 mins ago

        play?

        A. Martinez
        B. McCarthy (DGW)

        Open Controls
        1. Joggers Nipple
          • 11 Years
          36 mins ago

          Same problem, currently A

          Open Controls
          1. kobewan
              31 mins ago

              Against Leicester, CS less likely but he will surely have a lot of saves

              Open Controls
          2. enrico.palazzo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            32 mins ago

            I would go B... but it’s a toss up

            Open Controls
          3. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          4. COVID-CASUAL
              3 mins ago

              I'm doing B, but not super confident.

              Open Controls
            • KUN+10
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              A

              Open Controls
          5. enrico.palazzo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            54 mins ago

            Play Pope or McCarthy?

            Have lowton if that changes things

            Open Controls
            1. rubberdignerapids
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              32 mins ago

              Hmmm...probably still Pope...McCarthy and Southampton's backline is just attrocious

              Open Controls
            2. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              26 mins ago

              Pope

              Open Controls
            3. KUN+10
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Pope

              Open Controls
          6. KUN+10
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            51 mins ago

            Chances of Cancelo starting?

            Open Controls
            1. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              37 mins ago

              Only Pep knows- 50/50

              Open Controls
            2. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              36 mins ago

              75%... Could see Cancelo in midfield to fill Gundo’s spot.

              Open Controls
              1. KUN+10
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                21 mins ago

                I like this response the best haha

                Open Controls
                1. jdp219
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  A Cancelo brace to fill the void would be much appreciated.

                  Open Controls
            3. Ruinenlust
              • 3 Years
              25 mins ago

              Low

              Open Controls
          7. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            49 mins ago

            Salah bags another goal in the CL today... absolutely nowhere to hide for non owners now

            Open Controls
          8. Price changes
            Ragabolly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            44 mins ago

            Risers: Martínez (5.3)

            Fallers: Origi (5.1) Matty Longstaff (4.8)

            Open Controls
            1. Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              17 mins ago

              Cheers Raga.

              Open Controls
            2. Fudgy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              13 mins ago

              YEEEEEEEEEEES

              Open Controls
            3. waldo666
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Cheers Ragabolly.

              Open Controls
          9. Kay317
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            36 mins ago

            Big selection issues next week. Any advice would be appreciated.

            Martinez
            Shaw, Dallas, Cancelo
            Salah, Bruno, Sterling, Raphina
            Ings, Bamford, Cavani
            (Forster, Gundo, Cresswell, Lowton)

            If Gundo is fit for Arsenal I think I have to play him so thinking I'd stick him in instead of Cavani. Don't think there's an obvious choice really.

            What you reckon?

            Open Controls
          10. Jinswick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            35 mins ago

            Best move here? Planning to WC26:

            A) Mitchell -> Dallas
            B) Martinelli -> Raphina
            C) Coufal/Martinelli -> Dallas/Raphina (-4)
            D) Something else

            Pope
            Cancelo, Tarkowski, Targett
            Salah, Bruno, Sterling, Gundogan
            Ings, Bamford, Watkins

            Forster, Coufal, Martinelli, Mitchell
            Bank 1.2m, 1FT, all chips

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              29 mins ago

              B looks good
              should get a good return for the double
              triple leeds too much imo

              Open Controls
              1. Jinswick
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                10 mins ago

                Cheers. Who to bench? Watkins?

                Open Controls
                1. HMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  does seem the most logical choice

                  Open Controls
            2. KUN+10
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              19 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            3. Buck The Trent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              14 mins ago

              C

              When do you plan to BB?

              Open Controls
              1. Jinswick
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Not sure yet.

                Open Controls
            4. Dirty Harry
              • 5 Years
              11 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          11. KUN+10
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            30 mins ago

            Wildcard active. Any suggestions are appreciated.
            Martinez Fabri
            Lowton Cancelo Dallas Stones Rudiger
            Bruno Salah Raphinha JWP Gundo
            Ings Kane Bamford

            GW26 plan is JWP to Son

            Open Controls
          12. Dirty Harry
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            What looks the best?

            1. Antonio > Kane
            2. Antonio > Ings
            3. DCL + Antonio > Kane + Ings (-4)

            Open Controls
            1. KUN+10
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              3, since they are both out

              Open Controls
              1. Dirty Harry
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Have they both been confirmed out for GW25?

                Open Controls
            2. marcos11
                2 mins ago

                3

                Open Controls
            3. Machine_Gunnerz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              17 mins ago

              Wildcard active as well. Any improvements?
              Martinez Schmeichel
              Cancelo Dallas Stones Taylor Shaw
              Bruno Son Maddy Grealish Gundo
              Maja Kane Bamford

              GW26 plan is Dallas to another DGW player to play BB.

              Open Controls
            4. jdp219
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              Finding it pretty cool that Maja is in the PL now after seeing him in the Sunderland doc on Netflix.

              Open Controls
            5. jdp219
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              2FTs, 4.2itb -- One way or another, someone else from Leeds is coming in. And because I'll probably will WC in 26, I can get Kane (or Son) anyway.

              So maybe the better question: Is Ings worth it for dgw25?

              1) DCL, Soucek > Kane, Raphinha
              2) DCL, Coufal > Kane, Dallas
              3) Antonio, Soucek > Ings, Raphinha

              Open Controls
              1. jdp219
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                fwiw - Kane does quite well against WHU, historically: 11G/2A in 13 games, all comps.

                Open Controls

