Which Premier League sides have fixture swings in the coming Gameweeks?

Currently sitting at 773rd in the world, Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy gives his thoughts on upcoming fixture swings for three Premier League teams.

Double Gameweeks are some of the best parts of any FPL season, but we can often fall into the trap of tunnel vision, where we forget there are other teams and players to consider.

In this article, I wanted to take a look at some future fixture swings for teams, both in the short-term future, but also a bit longer term.

Chelsea

With the amount of rotation we’ve seen under Thomas Tuchel, I’d be a bit wary of going for too many Chelsea players, but the fixtures look kind in the near future.

Gameweek 27 – Everton (h)

Gameweek 28 – Leeds United (a)

Gameweek 29 – Blank

Gameweek 30 – West Brom (h)

Gameweek 31 – Crystal Palace (a)

West Brom, Leeds and Palace are all in the bottom three for expected goals conceded this season, with Everton the seventh-worst team in the league. The fixtures from Gameweek 27 look prime for goals.

With Timo Werner (£9.2m) finally getting a long-overdue goal on Monday against Newcastle United, he’s one to keep an eye on, especially with FPL managers looking at Harry Kane (£11.0m) for a potential Double Gameweek in 26. This could be an easy switch later on.

