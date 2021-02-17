824
Which Premier League sides have fixture swings in the coming Gameweeks?

Currently sitting at 773rd in the world, Let’s Talk FPL’s Andy gives his thoughts on upcoming fixture swings for three Premier League teams.

Double Gameweeks are some of the best parts of any FPL season, but we can often fall into the trap of tunnel vision, where we forget there are other teams and players to consider.

In this article, I wanted to take a look at some future fixture swings for teams, both in the short-term future, but also a bit longer term.

Chelsea

With the amount of rotation we’ve seen under Thomas Tuchel, I’d be a bit wary of going for too many Chelsea players, but the fixtures look kind in the near future.

  • Gameweek 27 – Everton (h)
  • Gameweek 28 – Leeds United (a)
  • Gameweek 29 – Blank
  • Gameweek 30 – West Brom (h)
  • Gameweek 31 – Crystal Palace (a)

West Brom, Leeds and Palace are all in the bottom three for expected goals conceded this season, with Everton the seventh-worst team in the league. The fixtures from Gameweek 27 look prime for goals.

With Timo Werner (£9.2m) finally getting a long-overdue goal on Monday against Newcastle United, he’s one to keep an eye on, especially with FPL managers looking at Harry Kane (£11.0m) for a potential Double Gameweek in 26. This could be an easy switch later on.

  1. rubberdignerapids
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    For the double for Leeds this week and potential confirmed GW26 doubles, would you rather have?

    a) Watkins and Dallas

    or

    b) DCL and Struijk

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Very close. Being picky but A would give you a little $ on the side to upgrade elsewhere...

      In similar (ish) position. I'm going to stay away from DCL in the thinking he may have recurring injury issues. Was on Struijk, but considering Dallas again.

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm on a low budget so am currently on Watkins and Struijk, but would do Dallas if I could afford him.

      Open Controls
  2. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    A) Maddison, Cancelo, Targett, Struijk
    B) Barnes, Cancelo, Konsa, Dallas
    C) Maddison, Dias, Konsa, Dallas

    Currently on A as Struijk looks a decent shout for the $, although after some advice I am now a little concerned he may lose his place before BGW29.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    marcos11
        35 mins ago

        You’re probably right with A, C is a decent option though

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Cheers. Yep, it's between A and C for me I think.

          Open Controls
      • rubberdignerapids
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        35 mins ago

        Struijk is high risk especially as he could be dropped once Phillips returns

        Also, Dallas has a higher ceiling- Can you not go Madds, Cancelo, Konsa and Dallas?

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          Ta. Struijk has played the last 9 weeks, I don't think Phillips would be the risk. Llorente is apparently back soon and even Koch at some point. I would assume he should be relatively nailed for 25 and 26 but may be a doubt for 29. Difficult to see who Bielsa rates given the defence is not great most weeks.

          Nope, can't stretch to that unfortunately.

          Open Controls
          1. rubberdignerapids
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            14 mins ago

            In that case, C looks very solid- I am only debating on having Struijk as I don't plan to play him besides this gw, but Dallas' upside is so much bigger with his advanced positioning and spending a lot more time in the opponent's half than his own

            Adding to this is that without Phillips, Leeds concede way more big chances and therefore immensely reducing a chance of a CS

            However if you play Dallas, the upside of the odd attacking return is worthy of the +1m investement and playing a Leeds defender

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Cheers. Yeah, it is close. I don't think there's going to be much difference between the extra points from Cancelo and Targett over Dias and Konsa, versus the extra points from Dallas over Struijk. There's an element of hedging bets though with 2 better players out of the three (A).

              I do think Dallas is a good option, don't get me wrong. Struijk scored a decent header against Arsenal, maybe he'll offer a little more threat than we give him credit for 😉 - less than Dallas of course, but maybe not $1M less...

              Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69 - WC,FH,TC le…
          • 2 Years
          29 mins ago

          I don't understand how you came to the conclusion Struijk will be dropped once Phillips is back. They both played together when both fit. Struijk has started the last 9 games.

          Open Controls
        3. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          28 mins ago

          Struijk moves back to CB when Phillips returns, it's his best position, Ayling then goes back to right back which is his best position.

          Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69 - WC,FH,TC le…
        • 2 Years
        32 mins ago

        My preference is to go with Struijk over Dallas in order to have the players I want in DGW26. A lot can change between GW25 to 29. Why not use the funds for the upcoming double and plan for 29 closer to that GW

        Open Controls
        1. Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          Thanks. Yeah that's my current strategy - but I don't have FH so although money won't be an issue for BGW29, free transfers will.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69 - WC,FH,TC le…
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Have you already planned your FTs from 26-29?

            Open Controls
            1. Catastrophe
              • 10 Years
              just now

              To be honest, no - too many variables and difficult enough to navigate 25 and 26 😀

              Obviously dependent on fixtures, I would probably end up getting 3-5 more (Spurs, Leeds, Fulham/Brighton and likely Soucek/Cresswell)

              Open Controls
      • FantasyHero
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        I would go with B
        If you have a Leeds defender it has to be for the attacking potential and now CS. That's Dallas
        Cancelo over Dias as well

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyHero
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Not *

          Open Controls
        2. Catastrophe
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Cheers. I agree, but then that also means I should be going with Targett over Konsa especially given their number of DGWs 🙂 and I really prefer Maddison to Barnes.

          Open Controls
    2. George James
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Best option for WC (bb 26)

      A) Salah + Barnes

      B) Son + Grealish (leaves funds for Salah in 27)

      Martinez / Areola
      Targett / Vestergard / Cancelo / Stones / Shaw
      Raphina / Gundo / Bruno / xxx / xxx
      Kane / Ings / Bamford

      Open Controls
      1. Catastrophe
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        Really close. Would probably say A, just about.

        Open Controls
      marcos11
          35 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • Boly Would
          • 4 Years
          34 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          33 mins ago

          Salah Barnes clearly for me.

          Leicester are on fire and Barnes central to their success. Grealish has been ticking over no more for the last 10 weeks or so and and - without checking - doesn't;t have the same GI as earlier and last season

          Open Controls
        • bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          So you can afford Salah and Grealish ? If so I'd go there given that you already have Kane.

          Open Controls
          1. George James
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            no cant afford grealish and salah.

            If is go B i have funds to go Bruno >> Salah in 27

            Cheers

            Open Controls
        • Pépé Pig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          I'd still say A

          Open Controls
      3. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        40 mins ago

        Raph or Harrison?

        Open Controls
        1. Bury94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          Raphina

          Open Controls
        unclesbasement
            11 mins ago

            raph

            Open Controls
          • rubberdignerapids
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            10 mins ago

            raph, he'll be my captain this gw

            Open Controls
          • Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Rapha

            Open Controls
          • WE GO FOR IT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            5 mins ago

            Harrison only if you want a differential over a differential.

            Open Controls
          • The Knights Template
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Both, like me!

            Open Controls
          • Stupendous
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Cheers all
            Raf it is

            Open Controls
        3. quayle99
          • 4 Years
          38 mins ago

          Do we think Gundogun epic run is over
          missing one game and KDB back.
          I'm tempted to swap for Rafinha but scared Gundo could come back still firing...

          Open Controls
          1. grumpyman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            30 mins ago

            He was banging them in before KDB got injured so no.

            Open Controls
          2. Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            30 mins ago

            No. Providing he recovers from injury, should be no reason to expect it's over - he's been incredible. He was firing when KDB was playing too from memory.

            Open Controls
          3. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            29 mins ago

            Why do so many think he’s only been doing well since KDB has been out? Where did this myth appear from?

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Sellers confirmation bias maybe

              Open Controls
            2. Would Ed Woodward
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              I mean, there were still people saying he was trap until a couple of GWs ago.

              Open Controls
              1. Would Ed Woodward
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Gundo only doing well because KDB got injured is the new Stones was only in the team because Laporte was injured.

                Open Controls
          4. WE GO FOR IT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            27 mins ago

            5 goals in 7 games from GW13 to GW19 (when KdB got injured). If he's fit and playing, he should continue to do well with KdB as well (unless ofc Pep changes his tactics for no reason whatsoever).

            Open Controls
        4. Matsy123
          • 6 Years
          37 mins ago

          Any way of watching city tonight in ireland?

          Open Controls
          1. Shteve
            • 11 Years
            34 mins ago

            Amazon Prime

            Open Controls
            1. Matsy123
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Is amazon prime only uk no?

              Open Controls
              1. Shteve
                • 11 Years
                just now

                No, it's available in Ireland too

                Open Controls
          2. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            34 mins ago

            Illegally, plenty of ways

            Open Controls
          3. Hooky
            • 5 Years
            34 mins ago

            Still not got TV's over there?

            Open Controls
          4. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            34 mins ago

            Telescope.

            Open Controls
        5. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          36 mins ago

          No announcement has happened at 4pm

          Open Controls
          1. Fred54
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            PL and Sky Sports tweeting random crap at 4PM...proper ship* housery.

            Open Controls
          2. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1362070335160483843?s=20

            Open Controls
        6. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          35 mins ago

          The number one in the world has never owned Gundo this season...

          No one is essential.

          Open Controls
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            33 mins ago

            He has, FH19

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              

              FH18*

              Open Controls
              1. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                33 mins ago

                FH doesn’t count 😉

                Open Controls
          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            31 mins ago

            Take a look at the ground he has lost this week.

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              30 mins ago

              Only because he tried to be a hero with Mee (c)

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Not so. His VC would have been far worse because it wasn't Gundo. Lost heavily. No way around it.

                Open Controls
          3. WE GO FOR IT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            30 mins ago

            That was always true! Getting the in form and highly owned players just gives you the security of not dropping case that player hauls and if he failes, everyone is suffering as well. If you can get some other player or combination of players who outscore the templete player(s), why not.

            Open Controls
          4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            Was the same thing a few years back when Salah came to PL. The guy who won FPL was an Everton fan and didn't own any Liverpool players at all that season.

            Open Controls
          5. jomikijiq
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            of course no one is essential, but his lead would be bigger if he had Gundo

            Open Controls
          6. yakirh
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            He did an insane move this GW, instead of blocking his rivals with Gundo/Sterling, he took a huge unnecessary risk and now he has had the worst GW all season.

            Open Controls
            1. claretparrot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Yep, this. This is the only season I will ever be able to harbour hopes of winning the thing (albeit fading so so quickly), and I'm chuffed that Ola went rogue!

              Open Controls
        7. rubberdignerapids
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          33 mins ago

          Bench Gundo or Kane this GW?

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            30 mins ago

            Neither are an option, try again

            Open Controls
            1. rubberdignerapids
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              On a WC and benching Watkins instead and will go Kane-less (and will bring in Kane next week for Bamford)

              Open Controls
          2. WE GO FOR IT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            29 mins ago

            If Gundo is out, then him. If not, idk what to say, If those are your weakest 2 options, might as well use the BB.

            Open Controls
          3. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            24 mins ago

            See my WC team below, benching Gundo

            Open Controls
        8. Gudjohnsen
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          Sterling doing anything tonight or just his usual trolling?

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            28 mins ago

            Can’t do much from the bench can he

            Open Controls
          2. WE GO FOR IT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            28 mins ago

            Since he's my captain, I expect nothing apart from trolling.

            Open Controls
          3. Fred54
            • 6 Years
            27 mins ago

            Got Sterling (C) and Stones.

            Had a weird confirmation bias dream of Citeh being 2-0 at halftime, Sterling comes on, 2 goals and assist for Stones header.

            Open Controls
            1. Gudjohnsen
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              That would be a dream come true.

              Open Controls
            2. sunzip14
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Daydream*

              Open Controls
          4. yakirh
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            1 goal 1 assist

            Open Controls
        9. Stupendous
          • 8 Years
          29 mins ago

          Bamford or Raph captain?

          Open Controls
          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            Bam
            Currently on Bruno though

            Open Controls
            1. yakirh
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I don't get SGW captainers

              Open Controls
          2. Limbo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            18 mins ago

            Bamford. Ings (VC).

            Open Controls
          3. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            17 mins ago

            Raph

            Live a little

            Open Controls
            1. Stupendous
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Hmm!

              Open Controls
          4. jomikijiq
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            Bam

            Open Controls
          5. Pépé Pig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Raph

            Open Controls
        10. gomez123
          • 7 Years
          28 mins ago

          No BB so gunna WC GW26.....this week is it worth doing Gund & DCL to Raph & Ings -4....Y/N
          Have Sterling & Cancelo for city coverage and would Have Bam & Dallas for Leeds

          Open Controls
        11. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          Since all the dgw 26 fixtures are confirmed by pl as per Ben, should i do

          A) Antonio salah to kane Maddy free?

          Note: Fingers are itching to ask this but still dgw26 not confirmed 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. Fred54
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Nothing is confirmed.

            Open Controls
            1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Yeah that's what I said in Note 🙂

              Open Controls
          2. Stupendous
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Confirmed but not confirmed

            Open Controls
        12. The Train Driver
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          Dgw

          Open Controls
          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            That’s the code

            Open Controls
          2. Fred54
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Tourettes?

            Open Controls
        13. Super Saints
          • 4 Years
          25 mins ago

          This WC team is too good, means benching 3 City v Arsenal in 25!

          25
          Martinez
          Shaw Vestergaard Struijk
          Salah Bruno Son Raphina
          Kane Ings Bamford
          Areola Gundogan Cancelo Stones

          26 BB
          Martinez
          Cancelo Stones Shaw
          Salah Bruno Son Maddison Gundogan
          Kane Watkins
          Areola Vestergaard Bamford Struijk

          Open Controls
          1. Stupendous
            • 8 Years
            23 mins ago

            You'll have 25 pts on your bench in 25

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              22 mins ago

              What about 26 when I BB? 8 lol?

              Open Controls
              1. Stupendous
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Yes

                Open Controls
          2. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            22 mins ago

            Why play Spurs over City?

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              21 mins ago

              It's tough, may start Gundogan over Son

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                Can’t see any reason to bench Gundo - both he and City are on fire and Arsenal have been conceding. He’s first on my team list - can easily outpoint a Leeds or Southampton doubler. Same goes for Bruno really

                Open Controls
                1. Super Saints
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  KDB back makes him less appealing IMHO.

                  Open Controls
          3. Catastrophe
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            As we know I have almost identical team 🙂 so looks good. I would bench Son in 25 and start Gundogan. I would also go Targett over Vestergaard which also means you can start Cancelo GW25. Can't remember if you have FH left or not, but Targett/AVL Defender gets you another BGW29 player and another DGW in 27 or 28 (I think)

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Would have to be Konsa as T is 0.2 more than Vestergaard but yes may still do this especially if Villa's double is good. No FH so do need to bear 29 in mind.

              Open Controls
        14. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          24 mins ago

          Absolutely Nowhere to hide for Ben Crellin now who has left his followers in the mud

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            Why what's happened?

            Open Controls
          2. Stupendous
            • 8 Years
            23 mins ago

            It will be in an hour and they'll all grovel back

            Hardly the end of the universe either way

            Open Controls
          3. JJeyy
            • 5 Years
            23 mins ago

            It was a plan all along

            Open Controls
          4. Pépé Pig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            22 mins ago

            ?

            Open Controls
        15. demob
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          KDB no longer flagged on the FPL site. I'm on wildcard - is it madness to dump a City defender to get him in. Dropping Gundo does not appeal.

          Would have to go without one of Salah/Kane/Bruno for DGW26

          Open Controls
          1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
            • 3 Years
            22 mins ago

            Just wait..City are playing well no need for pep to rush him especially cl is on the horizon..

            Open Controls
          2. JJeyy
            • 5 Years
            22 mins ago

            drop penandes

            Open Controls
            1. Skymonkey
                10 mins ago

                Here we have a hater while Fernandes has scored two open play goals in the last 2 games.

                Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69 - WC,FH,TC le…
              • 2 Years
              21 mins ago

              Go with Sterling as a placeholder and bring in KDB once he get some mins under his belt and hits a bit of form

              Open Controls
            3. F_Ivanovic
              • 5 Years
              20 mins ago

              No IMO. KDB isn't better than Bruno or Salah as an option. Much rather have a City defender instead.

              Open Controls
            4. demob
              • 4 Years
              15 mins ago

              thanks for the words o wisdom.. I need to calm down

              Open Controls
            5. Qaiss
              • 5 Years
              10 mins ago

              Dias and Stones, which is nearly 6 points each every week, are cheaper than KDB.

              Open Controls
          3. Don Kloppeone
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            24 mins ago

            Poor Benny C getting hung, drawn and quartered by the Twitterdom for there being no 4pm announcement

            Open Controls
            1. Super Saints
              • 4 Years
              22 mins ago

              Oh lol I thought the announcement was gonna be Friday 1 minute before deadline

              Open Controls
              1. Inazuma X1
                • 3 Years
                20 mins ago

                You're a gullible one ain't you

                Open Controls
                1. Super Saints
                  • 4 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  It twas a joke my friend

                  Open Controls
              2. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                20 mins ago

                Probably 1 minute after it actually. Bold of you to assume It’ll be before deadline

                Open Controls
            2. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              20 mins ago

              I’d love to be hung.

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                13 mins ago

                You’re a gelding?

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I’m afraid so. Some folk call me Bob Gelding, I don’t find it funny.

                  Open Controls
              2. Don Kloppeone
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                Its the drawn and quartered part that’s less appealing

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Well I don’t like to be drawn as I think it’s vein/continue about my weight. Don’t want to be quartered as I get claustrophobic.

                  Open Controls
          4. Stormbringer22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            23 mins ago

            Any brave souls intending to WC in 25 and have no Salah or Pool players altogether for that matter?

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              21 mins ago

              I won’t have any and I’m a little wimp.

              Open Controls
              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                You’re a big brave horse.

                Open Controls
            2. Pépé Pig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              17 mins ago

              Looking to WC but don't think dropping Salah is a good idea. He's in decent form individually and could go big in any game

              Open Controls
            3. Skymonkey
                5 mins ago

                That was my plan by bringing in Villa and spurs players but I think WC in 31 onwards is way better as the 26 DGW fixtures haven't been confirmed yet. But meaning I'd have to drop Salah or Bruno and can't be doing that for Kane or Son whose Xg's have gone so low or even Grealish who is out form. dunno where will use BB but my plan doesn't hinge on that stupid chip

                Open Controls
              • grumpyman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Yeah, dumping Salah for a strong 15 to bench boost. Don;t think the Liverpool fixtures are as good as people are saying. Will have him back within 2/3 game weeks probably.

                Open Controls
            4. Freshy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              21 mins ago

              Has anybody seen the bridge?

              Open Controls
              1. KDB4PREZ
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                Here waiting on you x

                Open Controls
            5. sirmorbach
              • 4 Years
              20 mins ago

              Lads, quick help here please:

              Martínez / Pope
              Dias / Stones / Cresswell / Digne /  Dallas
              Salah / Bruno / Grealish / Gündogan / Soucek
              DCL / Antonio / Watkins

              2 ft

              A. DCL, Antonio/Watkins -> Ings, Bamford
              B. DCL, Salah -> Raphinha, Kane
              C. DCL (or Antonio, or Watkins), Grealish -> Raphinha, Bamford
              D. DCL, Antonio, Grealish ->  Ings, Bamford, Raphinha (- 4)
              E. Something else

              Open Controls
              1. Super Saints
                • 4 Years
                18 mins ago

                Can't see D not paying off

                Open Controls
                1. sirmorbach
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Appreciate it, sir!

                  Open Controls
            6. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              19 mins ago

              News came out at 14:30 didn’t it?
              So if it follows type it’ll be 16:30

              Open Controls
              1. Inazuma X1
                • 3 Years
                15 mins ago

                PL is like Pep

                Open Controls
              2. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                14 mins ago

                What news? :0

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  That a new vegan cheese will taste better than Keens cheddar.

                  Open Controls
              3. jomikijiq
                • 5 Years
                12 mins ago

                yeah

                Open Controls
            7. Shark Team
              • 3 Years
              18 mins ago

              Ok 720 secs away from the apocalypse

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                Eh?

                Open Controls
              2. Make Arrows Green Again
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                FPL community in the voice of Comic Book Guy: "But you cannot captain Fernandes, he doesn't have a DGW.." *notices the looming apocalypse* "..oh, I've wasted my life"

                Open Controls
            8. The Train Driver
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              16 mins ago

              Dgw.

              Open Controls
            9. Skymonkey
                12 mins ago

                Anyone with a WC not wildcarding for DGW? After GW 31, the fixtures are mad for popular teams like villa, Leeds. Might considering WC in GW 30 onwards

                Open Controls
                1. A-L
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  I'm set up well to get 14 or 15 DGW players with free transfers (I think - need to see the announced fixtures)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Skymonkey
                      3 mins ago

                      yes exactly, I dont think wildcarding is the best option this week if the fixtures for DGW havent been announced before friday deadline

                      Open Controls
                      1. A-L
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Yep - current plan is to build towards BGW after that and WC for the fixture swing / any other rearrangements announced from then

                        Open Controls
                        1. Skymonkey
                            1 min ago

                            makes me feel better im not the only person not jumping on the WC bandwagon

                            Open Controls
                    • Holmes
                      • 7 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      o/

                      Current team dont need WC fortunately

                      Open Controls
                    • Scholes Out Forever
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      you should have those players anyways. Villa Leeds all play in 30

                      Open Controls
                      1. Skymonkey
                          2 mins ago

                          I have 3 Leeds planned for 25 and will have Watkins in GW 26. The AVL and TOT fixture hasn't been confirmed yet for BGW 29 so gonna work with what's there not what can be there

                          Open Controls
                      2. jomikijiq
                        • 5 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        set on WC31

                        Open Controls
                        1. Skymonkey
                            just now

                            nice, hopefully for me Son & Kane & Grealish underperform in the DGW and Salah, Maddison & Bruno over perform.

                            Open Controls
                        2. pingissimus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          Leeds fixtures are mixed rather than awful but fair point.

                          30 WC was my original plan - 5 flags pushed me into it last week. (4 didn’t appear and Mendy was benched too so no regrets - not fussed that Digne did play 🙂 )

                          Open Controls
                      3. Rupert The Horse
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/17/pick-the-best-gameweek-25-players-for-a-free-chance-to-win-10k-with-fantasy5/

                        Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.