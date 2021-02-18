306
February 18

Who is the best FPL captain for Double Gameweek 25?

Fantasy Premier League are largely between Southampton and Leeds United assets for the Double Gameweek 25 captaincy.

Patrick Bamford (£6.9), Raphinha (£5.4m) and Danny Ings (£8.4m) have replaced the usual suspects as the front-runners considering they each face two fixtures in the next week.

Despite Leeds and Southampton sitting 11th and 13th in the Premier League respectively, they offer plenty of entertainment value for neutral fans thanks to Marcelo Bielsa and Ralph Hasenhüttl’s offensive approaches to the game.

Still, some Fantasy managers might be tempted by some of the single Gameweek options, especially with Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) facing an out-of-form Newcastle defence.

As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to help with your Double Gameweek 25 captaincy decision.

CAPTAIN POLL

Bamford is the runaway leader in this week’s Captaincy Poll, nearly 60.0% of our voters willing to hand the armband to Leeds’ leading goal-scorer.


Behind him in the second place is team-mate Raphinha, just short of 14.0% of total votes. The former Rennes player has now delivered Fantasy returns in each of his last five Premier League appearances and, of course, as a midfielder, stands to be better rewarded for clean sheets and goals than Bamford.

Fernandes and Ings are tied in third, gaining 7.8% of votes each.

Understandably, Fantasy managers are willing to back Leeds assets given their attacking potential and high ceiling but are Fernandes and Ings capable of delivering bigger scores as this week’s differential captaincy picks? Is there perhaps an overlooked player, for example the Goals Imminent table king Nathan Redmond (£6.4m), worth our consideration

KEY TEAMS

Leeds United

Double Gameweek 25 teams: Leeds - best FPL players, form, fixtures and stats 2
  • v Wolves (away)
  • v Southampton (home)
  1. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    To bring in DCL > Ings I need to take a hit to release cash elsewhere. So options I'm considering:

    1) Digne > Dunk (will bench Dunk, but good fixtures including one in BGW29, but waste of a hit if I WC in GW26)
    2) Grealish > Raphinha (bench Watkins and lose cash to get Grealish back later)

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Neither.

      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        So would you go without, Ings & Raph, not take a hit and save the FT?

    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      None of the above

    3. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Don't like it

  2. tomasjj
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is Kane just rested tonight?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I don’t think so.

    2. Stram Dunk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Kane should be fine for Sunday. "He made the decision based on his feeling that to play this game could be a risk based on the accumulation of injuries and minutes he has. We and the sports science staff agreed. I believe Sunday he will be OK and ready."

      https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1362499456202063876?s=19

    3. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kane should be fine for Sunday. "He made the decision based on his feeling that to play this game could be a risk based on the accumulation of injuries and minutes he has. We and the sports science staff agreed. I believe Sunday he will be OK and ready."

      https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1362499456202063876?s=19

    4. Feed tha Sheep
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yes

    5. Kudo Warrior
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      We'll find out by tomorrow I guess.

      "I believe so, but experienced guy that had injuries in the past, he knows his body better than anyone.

      He knows that I want him to play every minute of every game, so it's never a question of a choice.

      I wanted to come here with the best team and the players that could give us more opportunities to win the game and get a good result, but he made the decision based on his feelings.

      His feelings were that to play this game could be a risk with the accumulation of minutes and the accumilation of minutes after the injury that he had.

      Of course myself and the medical department, we agreed with him in giving him this opportunity to take care of his condition, but I believe on Sunday he will be OK and ready."

    6. tomasjj
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thanks peeps!

  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Am I good to save here? 6.1m.

    Meslier
    Dias Mee AWB Dallas
    Grealish Bruno Sterling Gundo
    Bamford Watkins

    Martinez Cresswell Antonio ESR

    1. dogtanion
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      You think Sterling will start v Arsenal ?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Not entirely sure but I have Cresswell who is simply amazing.

      2. Tinkermania
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        I think he will. Always starts against the ''historic top 6''.

      3. dogtanion
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Same boat here..but so tempting to just swap Sterling for an in form Salah who will definitely start and play 90.

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah but I don’t feel any pressure to do anything this week. I could get in Son, Salah or Ings but as I’m struggling with my bench decision already I’m leaning towards save.

    2. Sterling Malory
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Save or Antonio > Ings

      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        This ^

      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cheers. I’ll save then.

      3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Or ESR -> Raphinha

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I can’t as I have already have 3 Leeds.

          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Oh, didn't notice.
            Antonio -> Ings sounds good to me also.

    3. SharkyT
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      ESR to Raph then bench Mee?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I can’t do that.

    4. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hide behind the sofa for Leeds match (Raph & Ings missing)

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Raph looks like a great player but he’s not really a DFS type investment. He just ticks along nicely.

    5. Mika-eel
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Antonio to Ings. Then maybe bench Watkins?

  4. marcos11
      16 mins ago

      Best option for just this gameweek?

      a) Gundo
      b) Grealish
      c) Maddison
      d) Barnes

      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        C

      2. SharkyT
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        A if fit

    • Kudo Warrior
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Leicester sounds like it was a rugby match.

      I saw Vardy and Maddison were taken off early, any injuries or just giving them a rest?

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        rest ; bigger fish to fry

        1. Kudo Warrior
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Cool. Thanks matey.

    • Drumandbaines123
        16 mins ago

        Anyone like me going without Bamford for GW 25? It's a scary proposition as a non-owner but at least I have Raphinha who I will be captaining.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          Bring in Bamford

          1. Stram Dunk
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            This

        2. Mika-eel
          • 3 Years
          just now

          55% ownership, will be most captained. Can hurt alot if he goes crazy and the games wont be fun to watch.

      • OleBall
          15 mins ago

          Anybody taken the chance on WC preparing for BB26? Scared lol

          Fixtures not been released so frustrating

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yeah loads.

          2. marcos11
              4 mins ago

              I have, presumed it would have happened at this stage

            • Bushwhacker
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Yup. Very annoying. I blame Ben.

          3. Pariße
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            Arsenal are so unfocused today, and Benfica disappointing too.

            1. ALI_G
              • 3 Years
              just now

              replace "today" with "last 15 years"?

          4. Heiro
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            14 mins ago

            Hi all,

            Probably been asked a million times but what is happening on GW 26?I'm just seeing the usual fixtures and no doubles.

            I played on Souchek/Antonio --> Raphinha/Ings

            But I'd there's hidden doubles then maybe I need to WC so I can Bb...

            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              A lot more than a million times. No doubles planned.

              1. Heiro
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                7 mins ago

                So why are so many WCing this week. Surely most have a few Leeds and Southampton?

                My moves above look good?

                1. Bushwhacker
                  • 1 Year
                  7 mins ago

                  Doubles are planned ; not announced.

                  1. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    At least we know about City

                2. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Because many of them use the Twitter. They follow this Ben Crellin chap and take what he says as gospel. But things haven’t worked out as planned.

          5. Sterling Malory
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Assuming Gundo is fit enough to start, Bench 1

            A) Cancelo (ars)
            B) Shaw (NEW)
            C) Lowton (WBA)

            Areola
            Dallas Shaw Cancelo
            Gundo Maddison Salah Son Bruno
            Ings Bamford
            Martinez Lowton Stones Antonio

            1. Tinkermania
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Lowton. His haul has passed.

            2. Konstaapeli
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              B

            3. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Lowton, Stones first sub

            4. GE
              • 4 Years
              just now

              C

          6. Il Capitano
              12 mins ago

              BB, WC, TC available

              Pope
              Stones Cancelo Dallas
              Raphinha Gundo Salah Son Bruno
              Bamford (C) Ings

              McCarthy - Adams Lowton Coufal

              Can get the above team with a hit, probably sensible just to roll with this team for GW25, then WC in 26?

              Might even consider BB25, not the greatest set of fixtures on that bench, but there's potentially 6 games there.

            • Zenith UK
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              12 mins ago

              Thoughts please? Taking a -4 this week;

              Martinez
              Konsa, Justin, Cancelo, Cresswell, Dias
              Salah, Gundogan, Bruno, Son, Soucek
              Calvert-Lewin, Bamford, Antonio

              Justin, Gundogan, DCL > Stuijk, Raphina, Kane?
              Captain Bamford.

              Bench; Antonio, Cresswell, Konsa

              1. brianutd-why always we? 20
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Why not Dallas?

            • bautasten
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              C

              1. brianutd-why always we? 20
                • 9 Years
                8 mins ago

                I C what you mean

                1. ViperStripes
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  I C what you did there

              2. OleBall
                  5 mins ago

                  I agree

                • bautasten
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Fantastic, got more replies on my reply fail than on my own actual "serious" post.. 😀

              3. 03farmboy
                • 1 Year
                11 mins ago

                What to do with these players?

                Justin, Antonio, Gundogan, DCL

                1. GE
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Sell, Maybe sell, Keep, maybe sell

                2. Il Capitano
                    2 mins ago

                    Without knowing the rest of your team I'd say:
                    Sell, sell, keep, keep

                  • Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Sell, sell, keep, keep

                    1. Stram Dunk
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      This

                  • OleBall
                      just now

                      S S K K

                  • ViperStripes
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    So how to get Ings &/or Raph into this team:

                    Martinez/Johnstone
                    Digne, Cancelo, Mee, Dallas, Coufal
                    Fernandes, Salah, Grealish, Gundo, Sterling
                    Bamford, Watkins, DCL

                    1. GE
                      • 4 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      DCL -> Ings?

                      1. ViperStripes
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        0.8m short

                    2. LiamK17
                        1 min ago

                        Are you using BB in 26? I think you’ll disrupt your team too much trying to get in Ings/Raph when any players you take out are gonna be good for the week after (you have to remember they’re all playing 3 games either way)

                        Coufal to Shaw would be a good side move

                        1. ViperStripes
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          just now

                          Only got TC and WC left

                    3. LiamK17
                        11 mins ago

                        Anyone know if Antonio is fit for spurs? I think spurs at home with the them playing on Thursday and the form West Ham are in he will do damage but surely he can’t still be fatigued after having 2 weeks off?

                      • GE
                        • 4 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        1) Cavani and Digne -> Kane and Azpi/Alonso
                        2) Antonio -> Ings (means Cavani -> Kane next GW by downgrade Salah or both Digne and Soucek for a -4 hit)

                        1. Stram Dunk
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          2

                      • MikeS
                        • 6 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Really struggling to know what to do with this, I have 2ft and 3.5mn.

                        I was thinking of raphina in for grealish or son, but all my midfield are dgw players. Justin to Shaw or vestergaard was another consideration, or both.

                        What do people think of raphina in for grealish now? The next week ings to Kane, raphina to Barnes/Madison and Antonio to Watkins -4?

                        Martinez/(areola)
                        Dias-mee-dallas (stones-justin)
                        Grealish-son-salah-gundogan-bruno
                        Ings-bamford-(Antonio)

                      • Stram Dunk
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        9 mins ago

                        Mad going with BamBam only?
                        Should I get Raphinha for a hit?

                      • Catastrophe
                        • 10 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        A) Get Kane in now, bench Son. Get Vestergaard. Get Maddison GW26.
                        B) Get Kane in now, bench Son. Get Shaw. Get Barnes in GW26.
                        C) Get Kane in GW26. Start son. Get Shaw. Get Maddison GW26.

                        Thinking C?

                        Cheers

                        1. Stram Dunk
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          3 mins ago

                          C

                          1. Catastrophe
                            • 10 Years
                            just now

                            Cheers

                        2. Tonyawesome69 WC,FH,TC left
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          C but get Barnes instead of maddison

                      • TheDragon
                        • 2 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        2FT 5.5 ITB

                        Martinez
                        Canacelo, Dias, AWB, Lowton
                        Salah, Gundogan, Fernandes, Grealish
                        Bamford, Antonio*
                        Johnstone | DCL, Bissouma, Mitchell

                        A) Antonio -> Ings
                        B) Antonio -> Kane
                        C) Bissouma -> Raphina
                        D) Mitchell -> Dallas (who on earth do I bench if I do this?!)

                        Which of the above or indeed combination would you do. Obv more than 2 of them would mean a hit

                      • Original - Wolves Ay We
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Perseverance had landed on Mars and we still don't have GW 26 fixtures.

                        1. Jimmers
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          We do have GW26 fixtures you'll find..................

                      • 03farmboy
                        • 1 Year
                        5 mins ago

                        What to do with this team? I still have WC, bb, tc

                        Meslier, McCarthy
                        Justin, Stones, rudiger, alioski, Digne
                        Salah, Bruno, Gundogan, Saka, Sterling
                        Antonio, DCL, Bamford

                      • pablo discobar
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Shouldn't Kane be flagged?

                        1. Jimmers
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          Rested not injured?

                      • 1justlookin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Right, sod it! I'm going with this as my final WC team -

                        Martinez, McCarthy.
                        Cancelo, Stones, Shaw, Vestergaard, Konsa.
                        Fernandes, Son, Gundogan, Grealish, Rafinha.
                        Kane, Ings, Bamford.

                        1. EWH2020
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          What's your rank? May copy this as my template

                        2. Tommie
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/my-team will my subs get used in dgw

                      • EWH2020
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Trailing my ML by 80 points and he has a stronger squad than me. He's used all his chips. I still have WC, TC, BB.

                        Was planning to WC this week and hit hard for BB in GW26. Now plans are in tatters.

                        Anyone just planning to WC and take the risk that the Crellin spreadsheet is accurate?

                        Just feel that this is my only chance to close the gap. If the DGW is announced as expected I could be at a massive advantage

                      • Alejo - CFC
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Soucek to Raphinha for a -4 hit?

                        1. Stram Dunk
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          Considering the same move

                      • Feed tha Sheep
                        • 8 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Is GW26 the optimal time to TC or do we see a better chance down the line? I think longer you leave it the more chance of rest for bigger teams in Europe?

