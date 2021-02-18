Who is the best FPL captain for Double Gameweek 25?

Fantasy Premier League are largely between Southampton and Leeds United assets for the Double Gameweek 25 captaincy.

Patrick Bamford (£6.9), Raphinha (£5.4m) and Danny Ings (£8.4m) have replaced the usual suspects as the front-runners considering they each face two fixtures in the next week.

Despite Leeds and Southampton sitting 11th and 13th in the Premier League respectively, they offer plenty of entertainment value for neutral fans thanks to Marcelo Bielsa and Ralph Hasenhüttl’s offensive approaches to the game.

Still, some Fantasy managers might be tempted by some of the single Gameweek options, especially with Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) facing an out-of-form Newcastle defence.



As ever, the Captain Sensible article is here to help with your Double Gameweek 25 captaincy decision. As this uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

Bamford is the runaway leader in this week’s Captaincy Poll, nearly 60.0% of our voters willing to hand the armband to Leeds’ leading goal-scorer.



Behind him in the second place is team-mate Raphinha, just short of 14.0% of total votes. The former Rennes player has now delivered Fantasy returns in each of his last five Premier League appearances and, of course, as a midfielder, stands to be better rewarded for clean sheets and goals than Bamford.



Fernandes and Ings are tied in third, gaining 7.8% of votes each.



Understandably, Fantasy managers are willing to back Leeds assets given their attacking potential and high ceiling but are Fernandes and Ings capable of delivering bigger scores as this week’s differential captaincy picks? Is there perhaps an overlooked player, for example the Goals Imminent table king Nathan Redmond (£6.4m), worth our consideration

KEY TEAMS

Leeds United

v Wolves (away)

v Southampton (home)

