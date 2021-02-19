567
Fixtures February 19

FPL Double Gameweek 26 and 27 fixtures announced

The Premier League have revealed the schedule for upcoming Blank and Double Gameweeks.

Fixtures have been added to Gameweeks 26, 27 and 29 in an announcement which could drastically change the strategy of Fantasy Premier League managers in the coming months.

Manchester City face back-to-back Double Gameweeks which comprise of four successive home matches while Spurs and Aston Villa have been added to the list of teams with a fixture in Blank Gameweek 29.

Double Gameweek 26 Fixtures

  • Manchester City v West Ham United
  • West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Leeds United v Aston Villa
  • Newcastle United v Wolves
  • Crystal Palace v Fulham
  • Leicester City v Arsenal
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
  • Chelsea v Manchester United
  • Sheffield United v Liverpool
  • Everton v Southampton
  • Burnley v Leicester
  • Liverpool v Chelsea
  • Crystal Palace v Manchester United
  • Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Manchester City v Wolves
  • Sheffield United v Aston Villa
  • West Bromwich Albion v Everton

Who is playing twice in this Gameweek?

  • Aston Villa: lee + shu
  • Burnley: tot + LEI
  • Chelsea: MUN + liv
  • Crystal Palace: FUL + MUN
  • Everton: SOU + wba
  • Fulham: cry + TOT
  • Leicester: ARS + bur
  • Liverpool: shu + CHE
  • Man City: WHU + WOL
  • Man United: che + cry
  • Sheff Utd: LIV + AVL
  • Spurs: BUR + ful
  • West Brom: BHA + EVE
  • Wolves: new + mci

Double Gameweek 27 Fixtures

  • Burnley v Arsenal
  • Sheffield United v Southampton
  • Aston Villa v Wolves
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City
  • West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United
  • Liverpool v Fulham
  • Manchester City v Manchester United
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
  • Chelsea v Everton
  • West Ham United v Leeds United
  • Manchester City v Southampton

Who is playing twice in this Gameweek?

  • Man City: MUN + SOU
  • Southampton: shu + mci

Blank Gameweek 29 Fixtures

  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United
  • Fulham v Leeds United
  • West Ham United v Arsenal
  • Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
