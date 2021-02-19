FPL Double Gameweek 26 and 27 fixtures announced

The Premier League have revealed the schedule for upcoming Blank and Double Gameweeks.

Fixtures have been added to Gameweeks 26, 27 and 29 in an announcement which could drastically change the strategy of Fantasy Premier League managers in the coming months.

Manchester City face back-to-back Double Gameweeks which comprise of four successive home matches while Spurs and Aston Villa have been added to the list of teams with a fixture in Blank Gameweek 29.

Double Gameweek 26 Fixtures

Manchester City v West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion

Leeds United v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Leicester City v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Chelsea v Manchester United

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Everton v Southampton

Burnley v Leicester

Liverpool v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City v Wolves

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

West Bromwich Albion v Everton

Who is playing twice in this Gameweek?

Aston Villa: lee + shu

lee + shu Burnley: tot + LEI

tot + LEI Chelsea: MUN + liv

MUN + liv Crystal Palace: FUL + MUN

FUL + MUN Everton: SOU + wba

SOU + wba Fulham: cry + TOT

cry + TOT Leicester: ARS + bur

ARS + bur Liverpool: shu + CHE

shu + CHE Man City: WHU + WOL

WHU + WOL Man United: che + cry

che + cry Sheff Utd: LIV + AVL

LIV + AVL Spurs: BUR + ful

BUR + ful West Brom: BHA + EVE

BHA + EVE Wolves: new + mci

Double Gameweek 27 Fixtures

Burnley v Arsenal

Sheffield United v Southampton

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Fulham

Manchester City v Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Chelsea v Everton

West Ham United v Leeds United

Manchester City v Southampton

Who is playing twice in this Gameweek?

Man City: MUN + SOU

MUN + SOU Southampton: shu + mci

Blank Gameweek 29 Fixtures

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Fulham v Leeds United

West Ham United v Arsenal

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

