Calvert-Lewin on the bench as Everton visit Liverpool

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) makes an important return for Everton but not how his 34.0% Fantasy Premier League ownership would have hoped.

After missing two matches with a hamstring problem, the mid-priced forward has been named on the Toffees’ bench for the Double Gameweek 25 Merseyside derby.

With Josh King (£5.4m) also among the substitutes, Richarlison (£7.9m) leads the line for Everton today with James Rodríguez (£7.7m) in support.

Carlo Ancelotti has opted for a rather defensive set-up behind those two, choosing three central defenders as well as Lucas Digne (£6.1m) and Seamus Coleman (£4.8m) with Tom Davies (£5.2m), André Gomes (£5.3m) and Abdoulaye Doucouré (£5.2m) forming the central midfield trio.

They also have Allan (£5.2m) to send into the mixed, making his return from injury on the bench and awaiting his first Premier League minutes since Gameweek 13.

Such a set-up might make life difficult for Liverpool’s key Fantasy assets, Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) in his usual right-hand station of the front-three with 43.2% overall Fantasy ownership.

That said, the Egyptian has four goals over the last four Gameweeks and has led the league for shots in the box and shots on target during that period.

Sadio Mané (£11.8m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.3m) complete the attack although they are owned by just 5.4% and 5.1% respectively.

Despite conceding three times at Leicester in this configuration, Jurgen Klopp has not changed his back-four.

That means Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) partners Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) at centre-back with Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) in the full-back positions.

Double Gameweek 25 Line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Henderson, Kabak, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, C Jones, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Everton XI: Pickford; Keane, Holgate, Godfrey; Digne, T Davies, Gomes, Doucouré; Coleman; Rodríguez; Richarlison.

Double Gameweek 25 so far…

Burnley collected their ninth clean sheet of the season as they drew 0-0 with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon.

However, owners of their defensive assets can probably consider themselves a little fortunate to benefit from the shut-out.

It looked, at first, that a red card for Semi Ajayi (£4.8m) in the opening period would severely dent the Baggies’ ability to trouble Nick Pope (£5.6m) but the exact opposite happened.

West Brom were comfortably the more attacking of the two outfits in the second half at Turf Moor and really should have found the net on multiple occasions.

Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) had a close-range effort cleared onto the crossbar while Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) fluffed a golden chance in front of a largely unguarded goal after a square-ball.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) really should have blasted the loose ball home, instead playing a sideways pass back to Pereira whose second effort was cleared off the line by James Tarkowski (£5.3m).

The centre-back is currently on for maximum bonus while Pope, who made two saves, is projected to receive two. Matt Lowton (£4.5m) is on two bonus as well, despite a late yellow card.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT