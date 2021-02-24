Which chips are FPL managers using for Double Gameweek 26?

Disparity reigns supreme as Fantasy Premier League managers decide which chip to use for Double Gameweek 26.

Ahead of the bumper round of fixtures, no chip has appeared an overwhelming favourite, according to our latest poll.

We asked Fantasy Football Scout users which chip they were planning for Double Gameweek 26 and received some intriguing results.

It is not tremendously surprising to see the Bench Boost as the most popular chip.

14 teams have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 26. As a result, the pool of viable players for a Bench Boost arguably increases for this round, while the ceiling for points from cheaper options is also higher than usual.

Such thinking has led to 29.3% of Fantasy Football Scout voters declaring for the Bench Boost ahead of Double Gameweek 26.

However, there was not a majority share of the votes for this option, a gap of just 2.8 percentage points between Bench Boosters and Triple Captainers.

27.0% of our voters are looking to hand the enhanced armband to their skipper in Double Gameweek 26.

As things stand, Harry Kane (£11.1m) still leads our latest captain poll with Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), Ilkay Gundogan (£6.1m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) the top-five there.

It is also interesting to note that nearly as many Fantasy Football Scout readers are preparing to use no chip as use the Triple Captain.

26.3% of our voters chose this option, a statistic that should take on great significance in a week where chips are very much the talk of the town.

Meanwhile, the Wildcard has received less attention than its so-called colleagues so far.

As is often the case, we saw more managers use it in the week before the big Double Gameweek, lining up to prepare for a maximised Bench Boost.

As a result, 14.8% of Fantasy Football Scout voters are pulling the trigger on a new squad ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Finally, the Free Hit is the real differential chip for Double Gameweek 26, especially after a large number of managers deployed this chip in Blank Gameweek 18.

According to our recent poll, only 2.6% of voters are considering the Free Hit chip for Double Gameweek 26.

