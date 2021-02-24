230
Chip Strategy February 24

Which chips are FPL managers using for Double Gameweek 26?

Disparity reigns supreme as Fantasy Premier League managers decide which chip to use for Double Gameweek 26.

Ahead of the bumper round of fixtures, no chip has appeared an overwhelming favourite, according to our latest poll.

We asked Fantasy Football Scout users which chip they were planning for Double Gameweek 26 and received some intriguing results.

It is not tremendously surprising to see the Bench Boost as the most popular chip.

14 teams have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 26. As a result, the pool of viable players for a Bench Boost arguably increases for this round, while the ceiling for points from cheaper options is also higher than usual.

Such thinking has led to 29.3% of Fantasy Football Scout voters declaring for the Bench Boost ahead of Double Gameweek 26.

However, there was not a majority share of the votes for this option, a gap of just 2.8 percentage points between Bench Boosters and Triple Captainers.

27.0% of our voters are looking to hand the enhanced armband to their skipper in Double Gameweek 26.

As things stand, Harry Kane (£11.1m) still leads our latest captain poll with Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), Ilkay Gundogan (£6.1m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) the top-five there.

It is also interesting to note that nearly as many Fantasy Football Scout readers are preparing to use no chip as use the Triple Captain.

26.3% of our voters chose this option, a statistic that should take on great significance in a week where chips are very much the talk of the town.

Meanwhile, the Wildcard has received less attention than its so-called colleagues so far.

As is often the case, we saw more managers use it in the week before the big Double Gameweek, lining up to prepare for a maximised Bench Boost.

As a result, 14.8% of Fantasy Football Scout voters are pulling the trigger on a new squad ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Finally, the Free Hit is the real differential chip for Double Gameweek 26, especially after a large number of managers deployed this chip in Blank Gameweek 18.

According to our recent poll, only 2.6% of voters are considering the Free Hit chip for Double Gameweek 26.

You can still vote in the poll below.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 26

230 Comments
  1. Al-Chemy
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Is this worth the bench boost?

    Sanchez Dallas Bamford Antonio?

    I could also take a hit and do Antonio -> Watkins

    
    1. marcos11
        just now

        I think so, Antonio > Watkins might be worth the hit

        
      • NateDogsCats
          just now

          Maybe but if you're using it on 4 players without doubles you might find it fits better on a different week down the line

          
      • Shatner's Bassoon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Rarely do this but feel like am at a bit of a crossroads... Team below as it stands. Any advice welcome.

        1 FT. 2.1ITB

        Areola
        Cancelo Dias Mee
        Salah Fernandes Son Gundogan
        DCL Watkins Bamford

        McCarthy - Ayling - Bamford - Chilwell

        
        1. Shatner's Bassoon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          One of the Bamfords is Raphinha* - TC / BB / WC intact.

          
          1. HammersXI
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Bamford x2 unite.

            Jokes aside, your team looks very set for BB over the other chips, though I'm not quite sure how much points you have been losing with such a team.

            I would maybe replace Chilwell with Digne. Your team really looks good for the week.

            
        2. Al-Chemy
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          What about Chilwell to someone like Digne, Pereira?

          
        3. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Chillwell and Ayling to Digne and Mings for -4 and play BB?

          
        4. Shatner's Bassoon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks all. Yes Chilwell to Digne will almost certainly happen.

          Then question of whether to get Kane for Bamford or ignore him, captain someone else & hope for no undue punishment.

          Feel like I do want Kane but it needs -12 to get him and a decent BB team.

          
      • Maddamotha
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Coufal > Targett worth a -4?

        
        1. HammersXI
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Coufal has a GW29 fixture also tho. is there anyone else you cpuld replace? I don't see villa keep a clean sheet against us (leeds)

          
      • HammersXI
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        Crazy to make these moves for a -8, am really considering attacking the DGW after major bad captaincy choices the past month

        Raphinha Ings and 4.3 Sttriker out -> ESR DCL and Kane in

        Martinez
        Lowton Dias Digne (Rudigal Coufal)
        Bruno (TC) Salah Gundo Son (ESR)
        Bamford DCL Kane (VC)

        Have been hovering around 100-150k the last 6 weeks and quite sick of it tbh.

        
      • Riders of Yohan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Appreciate suggestions with this lot. Currently thinking of getting Kane in for the TC:

        £0.2 ITB, 2FT

        Martinez
        Cancelo, Rudiger, Dallas
        Sterling, Salah, Bruno, Gundo, rashford
        Watkins, Bamford

        Forster. Struijk, Antonio, Kilman

        No Free Hit so do need to consider GW29.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Rashford to Barnes and Antonio to Kane can work

          
      • as33
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Salah or Son for captain?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          None?

          Son if any

          
        2. HammersXI
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'm going with neither at the moment

          
        3. NateDogsCats
            2 mins ago

            Between those Salah, he's at least scored a few recently and on pens, Son hasn't looked great for a while

            
        4. Atimis
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Which one sounds best ?

          1. Martin Grealish Antonio to Lloris Barnes Kane -8 and BB: Lloris Dallas Raph Bamford

          2. Grealish Antonio to Barnes Kane -4, play Raph or Bamford and maybe use TC

          
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            1

            
          2. HammersXI
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Both actually looks good.

            Who would you TC and if you don't TC who which fixture will you TC in the future? Am going with -8 myself to TC this week

            
        5. Ian Davis
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Worth a -4 to bring in a DGW keeper for McCarthy? I clearly should’ve listened to advice and got Areola I’m in the first place.

          
        6. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Come down to this:
          A. Son Watkins (free)
          B. Barnes Kane (-4)

          
        7. AD2110
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Ings + Struijk to DCL + Digne (-8) worth it?

          Would give me 12 DGW players

          Open Controls
          1. pavlev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            if you are bench boosting anyway i guess... everton may have DGW28 after all as well.

            
        8. built_this_city
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Stuart Dallas Legend.

          Anyone think McCarthy might get dropped for Forster? Looked awful last night

          Open Controls
          1. pavlev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            i've been sweating on that for weeks - althorugh with hindsight i wish it had happened already as it would have forced my hand!

            
        9. abcdef3
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Who would you start out of Rudiger and Dallas?

          Open Controls
          1. pavlev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            rudi

            
          2. NateDogsCats
              just now

              Rudiger

              
          3. pavlev
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            missed out on the following for -8 with barnes price rise:
            grealish -> barnes
            ings -> kane
            pope -> sanchez (enabler + GK for GW29)

            so will now just do -4:
            grealish -> son
            ings -> watkins

            in a month's time, am i going to be crying over what might have been or relieved at being saved from myself?!

            
          4. bored by december
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Ings to:
            A: Kane
            B: DCL

            (-4) Coufal to:
            A: White
            B: Veltman
            C: Konsa
            D: stretch the budget to Targett
            E: If DCL then obviously more cash to go to Digne

            Thoughts

            
          5. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Finally got the right call between Areola and Martinez this GW, but DGW26 not any easier to call who to play:

            A) Areola (cry, TOT)

            B) Martinez (lee, shu)

            Expecting save points for both, but who to start?

            
          6. CONNERS
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            That run of Chelsea fixtures between 28 & 34...

            Alonso and Mount looking like a nice couple of differentials.

            
          7. faux_C
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            I really want to get a Spurs def but they are all terrible.

            
          8. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Facing a major form vs fixtures dilemma here

            Vardy & Shaw vs Son & Digne

            Vardy & Leicester look a much better attack to invest in but Spurs have better fixtures and a game in GW29.
            Everton defensive stats are not encouraging and Shaw is creating much more than Digne but Everton have the fixtures and the possibility of a double in GW28.

            
          9. mcsteely
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Best defender to get in for Dallas:

            A: Dias
            B: Robertson
            C: Pereira
            D: Reguilon

            
          10. Bacon3339
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Opinions please!

            I'm deadending my squad for GW29 and then I'll wildcard.

            I'm bringing Kane this week (Triple Cap), but for my other transfer is Digne or Reguilon preferable.

            Clearly Reguilon had a double and then a fixture in GW29 but could be a rotation risk.

            Digne has a higher points ceiling but would leave me playing GW29 with ten players (with predicted transfers)

            Pope

            Cancelo, Stones, (Digne/Reguilon)

            Salah, Fernandes, H Barnes, Gundogan, B Traore

            Watkins, Kane (TC)

            Bench

            McCarthy, Bamford, Dallas, Cresswell

            

