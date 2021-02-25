The best FPL midfielders and forwards to target for Double Gameweek 26

Midfielders and forwards come under the spotlight as we round up the best Fantasy Premier League players with two fixtures in Double Gameweek 26.

A lot of premium priced and well-owned attacking assets play twice in Double Gameweek 26, so a key strategy will be a finding a way to fit them all in.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m), Harry Kane (£11.1m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£6.1m) have all seen their ownerships shoot up ahead of some favourable games.

But are there any players going under the radar that are worth bringing in? We’ve studied the stats to find out in the Premium Members article below.

THE FORM

Much like our article on defenders and goalkeepers, Manchester City are top the of the table for expected goals (xG). However, their cross-city rivals Manchester United have outscored them by three goals.

City appear to have the better set of fixtures in Double Gameweek 26, but their players are more at risk of rotation. With the Citizens playing on Wednesday night, their line-up could give us a good idea of who’s likely to play the most minutes.

Things are looking good for Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) owners, with the Belgian remaining on the bench during City’s 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach. Predicting Pep Guardiola’s line-up is never usually a good idea but this indicates De Bruyne should see a lot of game time during Double Gameweek 26.

With Man United in such good attacking form, virtually every active FPL team will feature Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m), with the competition’s highest-scoring player facing two fixtures.

Brighton have frustrated fans and owners alike with their xG rating, which consistently rates them among the top teams in the league, while they sit in 16th. For anyone fancying Brighton to finally live up to the xG billing, a fully-fit Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) looks to be an intriguing option for anyone using their Bench Boost. The Seagulls forward should have really have scored against Palace and finished top of our xG Underachievers table, indicating goals could be coming for the former Watford man.

THE FIXTURES

