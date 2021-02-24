294
Members February 24

The best defenders and goalkeepers to target for Double Gameweek 26

294 Comments
Share

Defenders and goalkeepers come under the spotlight as we assess the best players to bring in for Double Gameweek 26.

With some plum fixtures and plenty of in-form players on offer, we’ve picked out the top options for all Fantasy Premier League (FPL) budgets.

Is a Manchester City defensive double-up still viable? Are there better options than Emiliano Martinez (£5.3m) in goal? We assess all the options in the Premium Members article below.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 26

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

294 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TimoTime
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Keane or reguillon for the double?

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Keane is the 'solid' pick. Reguillon if you're feeling like a more risky punt who has better attacking potential (well certainly on the assists front anyway).

      I'd go for the dullard pick (Keane)

      Open Controls
      1. claretparrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yep. Reguillon if chasing but Keane safer

        Open Controls
  2. Pedaso Pirates
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Looking to WC ahead of the DGW. Dumping Liverpool assets, keeping City ones and investing in Spurs and Villa with fixtures in mind. Miss out on bench boost but get the players I want for the run in, including handling GW 29. Am I missing something? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends how out of shape you are for 26 as it stands. The popular route seems to be dead-end your team in 29 and WC in 30 but it may be too late depending on your squad

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely a good week to WC if you're not happy with what you already have.

      Having not seen your side it's hard to say - but if you do have a strong XI to put out this week that's mostly filled with doublers - then it could be a good week to play TC too (if you still have that chip)

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Check Villa after 30 - fixtures couldn't be worse really.

      Also go too heavy on Spurs and you could be a bit stuck in 33 especially if you have Fulham or Southampton fodder.

      And a bit of doublethink in dumping Liverpool and loading up on Spurs? They've lost their last 5. No doubles for Pool after this week but their general fixtures match or equal Spurs

      Open Controls
  3. Pukki Blinders
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Already playing a Villa defender... does that justify benching Martinez this week to play Aerola?

    Open Controls
    1. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Don't think so mate

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nope

      Don't often say this but I'm backing Palace to score!

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        just now

        With an xG of 0.2 last game I think they’ve scored enough goals for the rest of the season after the 2-1 Villa win

        Open Controls
  4. Marc Jobling
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Salah - Fernandes - Son - Grealish - Gundogan
    DCL - Bamford - Antonio

    With 2 FTs and TC, should I go:

    (a) Kane + 5.8m mid (Saka, Raphinha, El Ghazi etc) in for Antonio + Grealish
    (b) Vardy + Barnes in for Antonio + Grealish
    (c) Other

    Open Controls
  5. claretparrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    Bottomed...
    Robbo & Soucek > Digne & Barnes (-4)? Would bench Raph.

    Johnstone
    Dias - Cancelo - Robbo* - Shaw
    Salah - Bruno - Gundo - Raphinha
    DCL - Kane
    [Bamford - Dallas - Soucek*]

    GL all!

    Open Controls
  6. Johnny too hotty
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Dilemma... not having Kane or Son doesnt sit right with me. options

    Antonio Cavani and Sterling >DCL Kane and Gunda -4 and then TC kane

    Not a huge fan of -8s but tbh I think its the move?

    Open Controls
    1. claretparrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Quite like it.
      TC Kane is risky given how crap Spurs look (I am considering it too though)

      Open Controls
      1. Johnny too hotty
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        i feel i have to use a chip this GW tho and its the only one for me.

        I guess TC DCL would be a huge differential?

        Open Controls
        1. claretparrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Why do you have to? Difficult to comment too much without seeing your team
          Yes DCL would be a massive diffy with TC but doesn't mean you should do it haha

          Open Controls
          1. Johnny too hotty
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            Fair comment, just feel with so many BB or WC i could use my TC and keep up with the points hauls you know?

            current team below, already dont antiono to DCL

            Martiniez
            Maguire Dias Dallas
            Salah Bruno Sterling Raphina
            Cavani DCL Bamford

            coufal mitchell bissouma

            Open Controls
            1. claretparrot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Think tour transfers are sound. Only play TC if you're convinced you won't have a better option another time - it doesn't matter where you are in GW 27, only in GW39!

              Open Controls
  7. zhi zhi
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Martinez
    Stones Keane Lowton
    Sterling Fernandes Gundogan Son(VC)
    Richarlison Watkins Kane(C)

    Fabri Rapinha Dallas Kilman

    Should I go for Richarlison, Gundogan to Barnes, DCL for a -8 hit?

    Open Controls
  8. Rbyrne95
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Burnley and Fulham have had some of the best defensive results in the last few weeks, do folk think Kane is still going to do well? I've been debating getting Kane in or splitting costs to have Vardy and DCL

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm still ultra confident that Kane will do well and is a very solid pick - for this week and going forward.

      Looking at the DF stats of Burnley & Fulham does however make me less confident to give the armband to Kane though however.

      It's between Kane & Bruno (and maybe Gundy) for captaincy for me

      Open Controls
      1. Rbyrne95
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Probably will, considering Kane, I feel like Kane vs DCL is not even about this GW now.

        Spurs play CRY after and have a GW 29, however, DCL may have DGW 28.

        Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      If it allows you to go for Dom and vardy, then go for that combo

      In straight comparison between Kane and vardy, i would prefer Kane till GW29

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Happy to just have Son

      There's been an upturn at both Fulham and Burnley but neither are leaky defences anyway. Spurs for instance only got 2 goals combined in the reverse fixtures when they were flying - comparatively - and both Burnley and Fulham in bottom 4

      Open Controls
    4. BeWater
        5 mins ago

        Harry Kane vs the bottom 8 teams in the PL this season:

        GW2: 21 pts
        GW3: 5 pts
        GW6: 5 pts
        GW7: 6 pts
        GW8: 9 pts
        GW12: 9 pts
        GW17: 12 pts
        GW18: 8 pts
        GW19: 9 pts
        GW23: 8 pts

        10 games, 0 blanks, averaging 9.2 points per game

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Every kind of stats has been thrown this week, in favor as well as against, for every player! 😆

          Open Controls
          1. BeWater
              just now

              And that's where you come into it! Evaluate all the data out there and make a judgement you are comfortable with.

              Open Controls
          2. Rbyrne95
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Hmm, that is madness like.

            Open Controls
          3. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            But just 8 and 5 against Fulham and Burnley.

            Still decent for a C return of course but below the average for him. Good prospect of course but not scintillating.

            Open Controls
      • Binny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Thoughts on Triple Captain?
        A) Bruno
        B) DCL
        C) Son

        Open Controls
        1. thegaffer82
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Bruno from those 3 choices - and by a distance too imo

          Open Controls
        2. Ruth_NZ
          • 6 Years
          just now

          DCL

          Open Controls
      • lindeg
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        Is Pope (tot, LEI) to Martinez (lee, shu) a good move?

        Got no other issues.

        Open Controls
        1. Gudjohnsen
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I feel it's a wasted transfer imo.

          I would rather use my transfer on a midfielder or attacker but to each their own.

          Open Controls
      • Fernando Torres
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Ings + Burn to Watkins + Digne (-8)

        Or is it best to just TC Kane.

        My BB would be Mccarthy, Dallas, Digne, Watkins

        Open Controls
      • goblin140
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Crazy how people don't consider Salah for TC. Form? 4 goals in last 5 which were difficult fixtures. Plus it's Salah, the best fantasy asset in the game if you ignore price and is almost certain to play both fixtures, one of them being against already relegated Sheffield United. Seeing DCL as more reliable is laughable.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Whoever has seen him play for last couple of months is avoiding captaincy

          Open Controls
        2. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          agree, likewise Bruno.

          Last GW I was shot down for suggesting the captaincy was between those assets leaning to Bruno and he matched Raphinha over the two fixtures bettering Bamford - even worse I fell to the fear of Bamford EO and lost out on points

          Think this week it's a tear up between Gundo, Bruno, Salah & Kane - although the latter has become less important for me

          Open Controls
          1. goblin140
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Not sure about Gundo with recent uncertainty around him (KDB back + might be rested for a game).
            Kane is very close to Salah for me as well. Unfortunately can't get him in without losing Salah or Bruno so I'll only have Son. Good luck with the decision!

            Open Controls
            1. Eat my goal!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              I'm likely dropping Son to get Kane, getting Barnes in the process

              Son has been awful since GW14 - maybe today's game changes my mind

              Gundo misses tonight and you'd be confident of him starting the next two otherwise I agree

              Yeah GL, not easy!

              Open Controls
        3. Meeseeks
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          I get your point, I've got mixed feelings myself about Salahs prospects for this dgw.

          That being said, is it really so crazy that people don't consider him for the TC considering hes blanked in 8 of his last 11 games? (and ive sadly owned him throughout that period)

          Open Controls
      • trinzoo
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Is White nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. Big Hippo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          100%

          Open Controls
      • MightyGar
          11 mins ago

          Which keeper would you choose for a bench boost (I have Martinez). 5M budget:

          A) Pickford (SOU, wba)
          B) Sanchez (wba, LEI)
          C) Areola (cry, TOT)

          Open Controls
          1. trinzoo
            • 6 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        • faux_C
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          G2G? This is for a -4 and gives me 10 DGWers.

          Martinez
          Cancelo, Reguilon, Mee
          Salah, Fernandes, Sterling, Gundo, Raphinha
          DCL, Watkins

          (McCarthy, Bamford, Dallas, White)

          Open Controls
          1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
            • 1 Year
            just now

            yes think Id play dallas over Mee tho

            Open Controls
        • stu92
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Thoughts on this strategy? Planning on maneuvering from DGW26 to BGW29 with no hits, and then using wildcard in GW30.

          DGW26
          Martinez
          Stones Cancelo Digne Targett
          Bruno Son Salah Gundo Raphinha
          DCL
          (Sanchez Bamford Antonio Coufal)

          BGW29
          Martinez
          Targett Dunk Coufal Bellerin
          Son Raphinha Grealish
          Kane Bamford Antonio
          (Sanchez Bruno Gundo Cancelo)

          Open Controls
        • Feanor
          • 11 Years
          11 mins ago

          I lost 5 points taking out DLC for Ings, now DCL has a great DGW. Guess I'll just get him back in.

          Open Controls
          1. thegaffer82
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            I could not wait to get rid of Ings.

            I did the exact same thing (DCL out for Ings on WC last week - brought him back last night before DCL rise)

            Open Controls
          2. BeWater
              2 mins ago

              Bite the bullet and do it. No point compounding the decision to take him out by not getting him back.

              Open Controls
          3. Nespinha
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            What's your opinion?

            Pope, McCarthy
            Mee, Rudiger, Cancelo, Stones, Dallas
            Salah, Bruno, Grealish , Barnes, Raphinha
            Watkins, Bamford, Adams

            A) use TC on Bruno/Salah
            Grealish to Barnes and save 1FT

            B) Use BB
            Grealish, McCarthy, Adams --- Barnes, Areola, Maja/Maupay

            Open Controls
            1. DAZZ
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Everyones different but remember mate, this is the best opportunity to use the BB. There will be other TC opportunities.

              Open Controls
          4. wulfranian
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Start Johnstone or Pope?

            Open Controls
            1. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              johns

              Open Controls
            2. BeWater
                just now

                I think I would start Johnstone because of that Brighton game. Pope can always do a Pope but see Burnley conceding in both.

                Open Controls
            3. michaelington
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              If you have Son already, would you rather have DCL or Kane?

              Open Controls
              1. BeWater
                  1 min ago

                  I'd get DCL.

                  Open Controls
                • Jimbo-Jones
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  DCL, but Kane's ownership will be insanely high - particularly as lots will Cap/TC.

                  Open Controls
              2. Gudjohnsen
                • 4 Years
                7 mins ago

                Gundogan or Barnes?

                Open Controls
                1. BeWater
                    just now

                    Gundogan. Double home games this week and next. Shame you can't get Barnes somehow though because his form is really good.

                    Open Controls
                2. Johnny too hotty
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  so much chat about transferring out the likes of sterling to kane for a -4 or more hit!!

                  I own Sterling (not kane), am i missing somehing? Sterling has 2 home games and is a valid captain or even TC?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jimbo-Jones
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    People scared of not having Kane for those fixtures - but I agree if I had Sterling I wouldn't be taking him out.
                    4 games in 2 weeks (he'll start at least 3 you'd think, and in great form).

                    Open Controls
                3. built_this_city
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  beautiful

                  Martinez
                  Stones, Cancelo/Dias, Big Naitland Miles
                  Son, Gundog, Salah, Penandes, Lookman
                  Kane (c), DCL
                  Subs - Forster, Bamford, Strujik, Lewis

                  Open Controls
                4. Jimbo-Jones
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Planning Pieters to Cancelo. Benching Dallas.
                  Would you do Davies to Shaw for -4?

                  Pope
                  Davies Stones Dallas
                  Raph Salah Gundo Bruno
                  Kane Bamford DCL

                  Soucek Cresswell Pieters

                  Open Controls
                5. Bennyboy1907
                    1 min ago

                    Which pair is the better option until week GW30? (GW31 WC)
                    A) Kane and Raphina
                    B) Son and Watkins

                    * All Play in 29 however Watkins potential dgw 28
                    * Raphina on fire though
                    * Kane on pens
                    * Watkins without grealish?

                    Open Controls
                    1. DAZZ
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      I own Watkins and Raphina and will bring Kane in, but from your 2 options, i think i’d prefer A) Kane and Raph. Raphina is a man in form.

                      Open Controls
                  • The Alli Way
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Pope (McCarthy)
                    Cancelo Dias Rudiger (Coufal (Strujik))
                    Salah Bruno Son Gundo Raphinia
                    DCL (TC) Watkins (Bamford)

                    What moves should I make? Thinking of going Bamford > Kane and Pope > Forster for a -4

                    Open Controls
                  • waltzingmatildas
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Best move here? No FH
                    A) mee to targett
                    B) Mee to shaw
                    C) ings to maja
                    D) save ft

                    Martinez
                    Cancelo stones mee
                    Salah Bruno son gundo raphinha
                    DCL bamford
                    (areola ings dallas coufal)

                    Open Controls

                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.