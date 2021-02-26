1524
Scout Picks February 26

Double Gameweek 26 Scout Picks built on Man City and Everton assets

Players from Manchester City and Everton form the spine of our Double Gameweek 26 Scout Picks XI.

In a side chosen by David, Neale, Tom and Andy, we have included two players from both clubs ahead of a bumper round of fixtures.

We line up a in a 3-4-3 formation again, which comes in bang on our budget of £83.0m.

GOALKEEPER

Gameweek 21 Scout Picks features another Man City triple-up

Fulham’s Alphonse Areola (£4.5m) regains his place in goal for the Scout Picks XI. Fulham face-off against two of the worst attacks in the league on recent form, with Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at the bottom of the expected goals (xG) table for the last six games. Fulham’s defence has also improved in recent weeks, with the Cottagers only conceding five goals in their last six games.

DEFENDERS

Ruben Dias (£6.1m) is the Manchester City defender most immune to Pep Guardiola’s rotation, so he makes the Scout Picks. The Portuguese international has been at the heart of City’s defensive improvements, with them only conceding 15 goals in 25 games. Their recent numbers are just as impressive, with only two big chances conceded in their last six games.

Full-back Lucas Digne (£6.1m) makes his return to the Scout Picks ahead of a juicy Double Gameweek for Everton. Only Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m) has created more goals than Digne this season, and has had nine more starts. The Toffees also face off against West Brom, who have conceded the most goals this season, and Southampton, with no recognised first team right-back available.

Budget player Ahmed El Mohamady (£4.3m) takes up the final spot in defence. Due to an injury to Matty Cash (£5.0m), Aston Villa manager Dean Smith confirmed El Mohamady will be getting a run of games at right-back. At a rock-bottom price and with his place assured in the team, El Mohamady should bring in a decent haul from games against Southampton and Leeds.

MIDFIELDERS

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) continues to produce some of the best attacking numbers in the league, despite Liverpool’s slide down the table. The Egyptian has had the most big chances of all midfielders in the last six games, scoring four goals in that time. With two fixtures in Double Gameweek 26 including one against bottom of the league Sheffield United, Salah looks set to add more attacking returns to his impressive tally.

A staple in the team of nearly every Fantasy manager, Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) retains his place in the Scout Picks. Fantasy Premier League’s highest scoring player has the most assists of any midfielder in the league, and Salah is the only midfielder to score more goals. Manchester United’s second game sees them travel to Palace, who have the worst expected goals conceded (xGC) rating of all Premier League teams in the last six matches.

The in-form Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) takes up the third slot in our midfield. Barnes has taken his game to another level this season, scoring an impressive nine goals from midfield. Salah and Sadio Mané (£11.8m) are the only midfielders to have had more shots in the box than Barnes this season, so we’re backing the Leicester star to continue the form which has seen him deliver double-digit hauls in his last two games.

Ilkay Gundogan (£6.1m) takes up the final slot in our midfield. The German still offers incredible value in midfield, getting on the end of six big chances in his last six games, as well as having the highest xG and expected goal involvement (xGI) of all midfielders over that time period.

FORWARDS

Harry Kane (£11.1m) returns to lead the line for the Scout Picks in what could be a make or break Gameweek for Spurs’ season. Even after missing several games through injury, Kane is still joint-top goalscorer for forwards and has also had the most attempts on goal. Since returning from injury, the England international has also had the most shots in the box in the last three games.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s (£7.7m) return to fitness sees him take up a spot in the Scout Picks. Calvert-Lewin has two plum fixtures against the league’s worst defence in West Brom, and against a Southampton side who have conceded 19 goals in six games. The England international had scored in consecutive games before his injury and will be a strong captaincy option for some.

With an ownership of just 0.5%, West Brom striker Mbaye Diagne (£6.0m) is a cracking differential option for Double Gameweek 26. Strong early displays have seen Diagne get on the end of five big chances in five games, and he has the highest xG rating of all forwards from the last four Gameweeks. If Diagne can start converting his impressive numbers into more goals against Brighton and a leaky Everton defence, then he will prove to be a powerful differential.

Substitutes

  • Sam Johnstone (£4.5m)
  • Luke Shaw (£5.1m)
  • Ola Aina (£4.5m)
  • Pedro Neto (£5.7m)

THE CAPTAIN

Who are the best captain options for FPL Gameweek 36+?

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Because we use Fantasy Football Scout data so heavily in this process, the skipper we choose each Gameweek is known only to those with a valid Fantasy Football Scout subscription and revealed to the public only when the deadline has passed.

Here’s how we voted for Double Gameweek 26:

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 26

  Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
    8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Am on wildcard. How can I improve this team?

    Dias
    Dias Digne Target
    Gundo Salah Bruno Barnes
    DCL Watkins Kane

    Sanchez Konsa Rafinha White

    0.3 itb

    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      25 mins ago

      Get a real starting GK? 😉

      Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        8 Years
        just now

        *Edersen

    Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
      8 Years
      23 mins ago

      DCL is the captain

    RECKLESS
      7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Beautiful team, I ger similar but Cancelo instead of Digne for -4.I would look to get Dallas instead of White by downgrading Ederson to areola or Digne to Cancelo .Can advice me below bro?

      Open Controls
      Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
        8 Years
        just now

        I am taking my chances on a possible rout against SOU and wba. These teams have shipped goals excessively. So am banking on one of the fixtures to have many goals. Hence Digne will be in the points. I cannot go for areola as my strategy is to maximize on City back to back doubles with the three most nailed players.

  sp1122
      41 mins ago

      1. Bench boost with a non playing keeper (Steer)?

      Or

      2. -8 Robbo & Steer to Schmeichel & Reguilon (with GW29 in mind)

    Diro
        39 mins ago

        I have to go on a WC so :

        A) Kane, Salah, Raphinha, Cancelo
        B) Vardy, Son, Sterling, 4.3 def

        Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
          8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Please avoid Sterling at all costs.

          Diro
              7 mins ago

              With B, I will have 2 ManCity midfielders, would you not ?
              If A), my team will be like yours but i would take 3 ManCity players as they have 2 DGW

              Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
                8 Years
                just now

                Edersen, Dias, and Gundo are the top 3 nailed players in City. You need to choke up as many points as possible to maximize on their four home fixtures.

          RECKLESS
            7 Years
            2 mins ago

            A is more reliable as has 2 penalty takers in this Var crazy world. Can advice me below? Thanks

            Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
              8 Years
              just now

              Sterling possibly playing 2 fixtures is a put off in a team playing four at home in 2 GWks.

        FishHead
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 Year
          35 mins ago

          On BB would it be a good idea or not to take -4 Sanchez to areola? Already have Martinez but unsure if it's actually worth it

        L S P
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          35 mins ago

          Which Pereira would you rather start this GW?

          A) The DEF
          B) The MID

          Wooterr
            6 Years
            19 mins ago

            B) The MID

          KUNingas
            4 Years
            15 mins ago

            Def in mid

            Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
              8 Years
              just now

              One of the best illustrations ever in FFS.

          Pépé Pig
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 Years
            just now

            B

        Wooterr
          6 Years
          33 mins ago

          Which 2 would you bench?
          Mee (tot, LEI) or Dallas (AVL), and
          Raphinha (AVL) or Bamford (AVL)

          or play both Mee and Dallas and bench Raphinha and Bamford?

          Thanks for your advice!

        KUNingas
          4 Years
          30 mins ago

          Grealish -> Barnes easy move to make?

          RECKLESS
            7 Years
            just now

            100% mate, can advice me below?

        Jet5605
          6 Years
          30 mins ago

          All these Kane v Bruno TC questions can only mean one thing - Salah is going to outscore both of them

          Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
            8 Years
            just now

            Pool blanking at home does not inspire many I suppose.

        RECKLESS
          7 Years
          29 mins ago

          Which of these look better?
          1) Digne+ Son + Watkins
          2) Targett +Kane + Barnes(-4)
          Is Kane really worth -4 over Son with having to settle for Targett over Digne?

          KUNingas
            4 Years
            just now

            Both good options. 2 if you are captaining Kane

        sirmorbach
          4 Years
          22 mins ago

          Friends, please: I'm using my TC, torn between Kane and Bruno, and I am

          (a) the leader of my mini-league, and
          (b) fairly confident my mate running up will TC Bruno.

          TC Bruno, right?

          Dash4
              7 mins ago

              Your mate posted earlier, he’s TC Calvert Lewin!!!

              sirmorbach
                4 Years
                6 mins ago

                DON'T DO THIS TO ME

              Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
                8 Years
                just now

                I second his mate. DCL plays against two weak fixtures and the fight he put to get a pen vs City is a good sign of a mega haul.

                Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
                  8 Years
                  just now

                  *two weak defenses

          Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
            8 Years
            just now

            Is there a functionality in FPL or any other site that can help you visualize on a single sheet/screen the teams your players face in future GWKs?

