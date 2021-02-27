857
Dugout Discussion February 27

Watkins leads Villa line as Barkley benched for Leeds trip

857 Comments
Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) leads the Aston Villa attack for their first Double Gameweek 26 match: a trip to Leeds.

Any pre-deadline rumours about an injury for the forward were assuaged as he was named on the team-sheet this afternoon.

Dean Smith has still tweaked his Villa side though, moving to a 4-3-3 which involves a drop to the bench for Ross Barkley (£5.9m), who has failed to impress of late.

Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m) and Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) flank Watkins while Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m), Marvelous Nakamba (£4.3m) and John McGinn (£5.5m) comprise the central midfield trio.

Matt Targett (£4.9m) is the most fashionable member of Villa’s back-four with 13.4% ownership while the 0.4%-owned Ahmed El Mohamady (£4.3m) offers a differential route at right-back.

Leeds assets may only have one fixture in Double Gameweek 26 but they do come into the round full of confidence.

Marcelo Bielsa makes just one change from the win over Southampton, affording himself the line-up that won the second half 3-0 on Monday night.

Hélder Costa (£5.0m) comes in for Jack Harrison (£5.5m) on the left-hand side of midfield while Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) continues in the holding role.

Patrick Bamford (£6.9m) remains in 52.7% of Fantasy Premier League teams worldwide, Stuart Dallas (£5.0m) still backed by 21.0%.

Double Gameweek 26 Line-ups

Leeds United XI (4-1-4-1): Meslier; Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Ayling; Struijk; Costa, Roberts, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Elmohamady; Ramsey, Nakamba, McGinn; El Ghazi, Watkins, B Traoré.

Double Gameweek 26 so far…

West Bromwich Albion recorded a much-needed second clean sheet of the campaign as they beat Brighton 1-0.

Crucially, it makes for back-to-back shutouts for the first time this season, good news for those who invested in either the out-of-position Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) for Double Gameweek 26.

The Arsenal loanee was deployed on the right-hand flank of attacking midfield once again and enjoyed a decent chance to score in the first half.

Still, it was an interesting afternoon for Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) owners. They benefitted from the Baggies’ clean sheet and also secured a raft of extras, two for saves and two bonus (provisional).

However, his Double Gameweek 26 score could have already stood at close to 20 points had Brighton’s penalties gone a different way on Saturday.

Pascal Groß (£5.8m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) both missed spot-kicks but each of them struck the woodwork, denying Johnstone the chance to earn a Fantasy reward in each instance.

857 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Alisson WondHaaland
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    This is basically a repeat of BB DGW 19, Leeds lets everyone down haha

  2. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is 20 from my 2 goal keepers any good?

    1. Alisson WondHaaland
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nope, its absolutely rubbish. You should quit the game

  3. Little Red Lacazette
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Martinez has more points than Grealish or Vardy

  4. DGW Sane TC Fail....
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Don't fancy Leeds next two after that performance

  5. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Would have 3 Leeds players on BB, glad I played TC now unless Kane gets sent off or summat

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      *Would have had

  6. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    20 bench points on BB already LOVE to see it

    1. Von Lipwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is it a REAL bench? lol

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Martinez bruno salah stones

        Ur bench is the players u put there

        1. Alisson WondHaaland
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Lol no

        2. Von Lipwig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Haha, fair enough. But without a BB would you have really benched that lot?

        3. Here's Tom with the We…
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Known as a b*llshit bench

    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      With all those points on your bench there is literally nowhere to hide on it

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Or MOVE!

  7. pjomara
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Red arrow with 22 pts and no hits 😥

  8. SB007
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    36 from 5. On a charge.

    1. sminkypinky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      43 -8 on BB. Loads to go.

    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      27 from 5, very pleased considering a start from hell with Cancelo and no Stones or Dias

  9. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    What’s a success for bench boost? 20 points would be great?

    1. S.Kuqi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes. Bare minimun is 16

    2. Bookkeeper
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      if you get 16, that's not a failure, anything above is a success.

    3. Alisson WondHaaland
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You also have to take into account the sacrifices you made to set up for the bench boost and that money gets left on the bench for weeks after the BB. Imo a net gain of 10 is good enough

  10. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Martinez dropped to 2 BAPs what the?!

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just looked at the stats, apparently it’s because I started him

    2. That Was Easy!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      good riddance 🙂

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        How can there a + Adj to El Ghazi after the game? So strange

    3. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Mark doesnt have him

  11. Amey
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Martinez Fail !
    Only 2 bps ....

  12. HaveYassineChikhaoui
      just now

      Does the LiveFPL rank account for hits taken?

