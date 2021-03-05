Double Gameweek 27 Scout Picks built on Man City and Spurs triple-ups

Manchester City and Spurs form the spine of our Double Gameweek 27 Scout Picks line-up.

Following David, Neale, Tom and Andy‘s Scout Squad submissions, we have chosen our final XI of best players for the latest Double Gameweek.

We line-up in a classic 3-4-3 formation which comes in at £81.3m, £1.7m under our budget of £83.0m.

GOALKEEPER

Ederson (£6.1m) makes an appearance in the Scout Picks as the most nailed-on starter for Manchester City in their two Double Gameweek 27 fixtures. He looks good value for two clean sheets against a Manchester United team who have scored one goal in seven matches against the big six, and Southampton, who have scored the second-lowest amount of goals in the league over the last six games (four).

DEFENDERS

The improving Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) takes up a spot in the Scout Picks XI, with the full-back showing signs of returning to last season’s form. Level with Marcos Alonso as the most persistent shooter among defenders in the last four games than the Liverpool right-back,. He also has created the second highest amount of chances of all defenders, so attacking returns are likely to follow.

The first of our Spurs triumvirate is Sergio Reguilon (£5.5m). Spurs face an impotent Crystal Palace side, with an expected goals (xG) rating of 1.76 over their last four games. With Reguilon carrying the most attacking threat of Spurs’ defenders, he gets the nod.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) takes up the last spot in our backline. Sam Allardyce’s West Brom team are showing some signs of improvement, and are undefeated in their last three games with two clean sheets to show for it. They face a Newcastle side in utter disarray, and without three of their first choice attackers. Sam Allardyce also has a cracking record against one of his old sides, undefeated in his last six meetings with the Magpies.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin De Bruyne‘s (£11.8m) return to action is too much for us to resist, especially with another Double Gameweek on offer. The Belgian has started each of the last three Premier League matches and appears to be slowly getting back to his imperious best. Across his last four matches, De Bruyne is top among Manchester City assets for key passes while only two of his colleagues have produced more shots than him during that time.

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) is our chosen Spurs midfielder for Double Gameweek 27. While Gareth Bale is the talk of the town, the South Korean is a much more assured route into Jose Mourinho’s attack considering the manager’s recent management of his minutes. Over the last four matches, no Spurs player has managed to play even half as many key passes as Son (13), whose total of five big chances created over the same period is the best in the Premier League.

Like Ederson, Ilkay Gundogan (£6.2m) finds his way into the Scout Picks XI as a nailed-on City starter likely to get attacking returns. Despite experiencing a brief dip in form, Gundogan has still got on the end of five big chances and had nine shots in the box in the last six Gameweeks and had a crucial rest agains Wolves on Tuesday evening.

The in-form Jesse Lingard (£6.0m) takes up the last midfield spot in the Scout Picks XI. The Manchester United loanee has hit the ground running for West Ham, only failing to return once in five games and bringing in two double-digit hauls during that time. Over their last four matches, only one Premier League player has managed more shots on target than Lingard.

FORWARDS

With other premium options around him crumbling, Harry Kane (£11.1m) still offers a reliable supply of points. No striker has had more attempts on goal than Kane in the last six Gameweeks, with the Spurs striker playing less of a creative role in recent outings. He also loves a goal against Palace, scoring in both of his last two games against the Eagles.

Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) retains his place in the Scout Picks XI for Villa’s game against Wolves. Patrick Bamford and Gabriel Jesus are the only forwards with more shots on goal in the last six Gameweeks than the former Brentford front-man. Watkins also faces a Wolves side who conceded four goals against City in their last game.

Our final Scout Pick is Michail Antonio (£6.5m) ahead of what looks to be a great fixture for the Hammers frontman. Antonio has been a key part in West Ham defying expectations this season, delivering some big hauls along the way. And he is showing no signs of slowing down, getting on the end of the second-most big chances of all forwards, as well as having the second highest amount of attempts on goal and shots in the box in the last six matches. The Hammers also face a leaky Leeds defence who have conceded the second-highest number of goals this season (44).

Substitutes

Fraser Forster (£4.0m)

(£4.0m) Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m)

(£4.7m) Antonio Rüdiger (£4.6m)

(£4.6m) Pedro Neto (£5.7m)

THE CAPTAIN

We choose the Scout Picks captain using a four-way vote between our Scout Squad pundits.

Here’s how we voted for Double Gameweek 27:

THE COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The Community Member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boris Bodega takes on the Scout Picks in Double Gameweek 27 going with a 3-5-2 line-up of Ederson; Dias, Tierney, Coufal; Salah (vc), Aubameyang (c), Son, Jota, Soucek; Jesus, Antonio.

AA33 is the current leader, defeating the Scout Picks by a 53-point margin in Gameweek 2.

