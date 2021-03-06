Sanson and Trézéguet start as Grealish misses derby clash with Wolves

Morgan Sanson (£5.5m) makes his first Premier League start for Aston Villa in an all-important derby clash with Wolves.
The midfielder has previously made five substitute appearances but joins the attack from the beginning in Double Gameweek 27.
With Jack Grealish (£7.6m) still absent, Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) is the key attacking asset from a Fantasy Premier League perspective today.
26.9% of managers possess the centre-forward for Double Gameweek 27, who is flanked by Trézéguet (£5.2m) and Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m).
The latter remains a Fantasy differential with just 1.3% ownership while the 1.1%-owned Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m) is absent from the matchday squad.
Emiliano Martínez (£5.3m) and Matt Targett (£5.0m) are the favourites in defence with the backing of 39.8% and 13.8% respectively while 8.5% are invested in Tyrone Mings (£5.4m).
Wolves come to Villa Park in 3-4-3 formation and considerably less Fantasy interest.
None of their assets are owned by more than 7.5%, Pedro Neto (£5.7m) the most popular.
He features on the left-hand side of Wolves’ front-three today, producing a goal and assist across his last three away matches.
Willian Jose (£7.0m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) join Neto in attack while Jonny (£5.4m) and Nelson Semedo (£5.2m) add overlapping width from their wing-back roles.
Willy Boly (£5.4m) and Max Kilman (£4.0m) are on the bench as Nuno Espirito Santo goes with a back-three of Romain Saïss (£4.9m), Conor Coady (£4.8m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) who drops back from midfield.
Double Gameweek 27 line-ups
Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, El Mohamady; McGinn, D Luiz, Sanson; Trézéguet, Watkins, B Traoré.
Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Semedo; Neto, Willian J, A Traoré.
Double Gameweek 27 so far…
It was a mixed afternoon for Southampton’s injury situation as they beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Bramall Lane.
A first league win in 10 is, of course, music to the ears of Ralph Hasenhüttl… but what did it cost?
Danny Ings (£8.4m) is the latest addition to the Saints’ physio room, taken off with what looked to be a groin injury just 13 minutes into his latest Double Gameweek.
Whether or not he plays in the second match of the round, a Wednesday-night trip to Manchester City, remains to be seen.
But there was still plenty of good news for Southampton as James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) converted a first-half penalty won by Nathan Tella (£4.3m) and substitute Che Adams (£5.8m) got his first goal since Gameweek 12 – the last time the Saints faced Sheffield United.
Meanwhile, Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m), Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m), Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) and Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) all returned from injury, the latter spending some time out-of-position as a centre-forward.
And Fraser Forster (£4.0m) did enough to remain on the Fantasy radar with a second successive Premier League start, keeping his second clean sheet from a possible three this season.
Provisional bonus points
- 3 – James Ward-Prowse
- 2 – Ryan Bertrand
- 1 – Kyle Walker-Peters
