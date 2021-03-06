333
Dugout Discussion March 6

Sanson and Trézéguet start as Grealish misses derby clash with Wolves

333 Comments
Morgan Sanson (£5.5m) makes his first Premier League start for Aston Villa in an all-important derby clash with Wolves.

The midfielder has previously made five substitute appearances but joins the attack from the beginning in Double Gameweek 27.

With Jack Grealish (£7.6m) still absent, Ollie Watkins (£6.6m) is the key attacking asset from a Fantasy Premier League perspective today.

26.9% of managers possess the centre-forward for Double Gameweek 27, who is flanked by Trézéguet (£5.2m) and Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m).

The latter remains a Fantasy differential with just 1.3% ownership while the 1.1%-owned Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m) is absent from the matchday squad.

Emiliano Martínez (£5.3m) and Matt Targett (£5.0m) are the favourites in defence with the backing of 39.8% and 13.8% respectively while 8.5% are invested in Tyrone Mings (£5.4m).

Wolves come to Villa Park in 3-4-3 formation and considerably less Fantasy interest.

None of their assets are owned by more than 7.5%, Pedro Neto (£5.7m) the most popular.

He features on the left-hand side of Wolves’ front-three today, producing a goal and assist across his last three away matches.

Willian Jose (£7.0m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) join Neto in attack while Jonny (£5.4m) and Nelson Semedo (£5.2m) add overlapping width from their wing-back roles.

Willy Boly (£5.4m) and Max Kilman (£4.0m) are on the bench as Nuno Espirito Santo goes with a back-three of Romain Saïss (£4.9m), Conor Coady (£4.8m) and Leander Dendoncker (£4.6m) who drops back from midfield.

Double Gameweek 27 line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, El Mohamady; McGinn, D Luiz, Sanson; Trézéguet, Watkins, B Traoré.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Semedo; Neto, Willian J, A Traoré.

Double Gameweek 27 so far…

It was a mixed afternoon for Southampton’s injury situation as they beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

A first league win in 10 is, of course, music to the ears of Ralph Hasenhüttl… but what did it cost?

Danny Ings (£8.4m) is the latest addition to the Saints’ physio room, taken off with what looked to be a groin injury just 13 minutes into his latest Double Gameweek.

Whether or not he plays in the second match of the round, a Wednesday-night trip to Manchester City, remains to be seen.

But there was still plenty of good news for Southampton as James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) converted a first-half penalty won by Nathan Tella (£4.3m) and substitute Che Adams (£5.8m) got his first goal since Gameweek 12 – the last time the Saints faced Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.7m), Ibrahima Diallo (£4.5m), Moussa Djenepo (£5.4m) and Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) all returned from injury, the latter spending some time out-of-position as a centre-forward.

And Fraser Forster (£4.0m) did enough to remain on the Fantasy radar with a second successive Premier League start, keeping his second clean sheet from a possible three this season.

Provisional bonus points

  • 3 – James Ward-Prowse
  • 2 – Ryan Bertrand
  • 1 – Kyle Walker-Peters

333 Comments
  1. Londongeezaa
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Saiss doing what Saiss does... defend

    Open Controls
  2. ivantys
      9 mins ago

      Useless Coady waste Neto assist

      Open Controls
    • Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      1st of Emi's 9 lives gone.

      Open Controls
      1. HonestBlatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        That was close...pufff

        Open Controls
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        He slaughtered Ole’s goat this morning.

        Open Controls
    • WE GO FOR IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Almost Neto assist and almost Martinez CS ruined!

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Stuff of dreams.

        Stuff of dreams.
        1. WE GO FOR IT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I'm okay if the CS gets ruined with a Neto involvement. But Saiss goal would've been hard to take.

          Open Controls
    • Sean
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Long half hour coming up for my double villa defence, think I’ll just turn off the phone

      Open Controls
      1. HonestBlatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        They are giving up...HODL

        Open Controls
    • ...al
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Must be some sort of distance record to miss from there

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        To be fair it’s come at him real quick at an odd angle ...

        Open Controls
        1. ...al
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Very true and he was on the stretch on his bad foot, but still must be something in it, it was like 2/3 yards

          Open Controls
    • BeaversWithAttitude
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lol, Saiss cleared it off the opponents line...

      Open Controls
    • hullcityfan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      How jammy are Villa this season

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Watkins wouldn't agree with you.

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
            2 mins ago

            Haha

            Haha
          • Bushwhacker
            • 1 Year
            just now

            He said jammy not “poor”

            Open Controls
      2. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        2 minutes until the cleanies

        Open Controls
      3. teddypicker
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        Hiding behind the sofa rn with my triple Villa def o_o

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
            6 mins ago

            You madman

            You madman
          • Egg noodle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Same

            Same
        2. Gudjohnsen
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Wolves are gonna score in the next 10 minutes.

          Open Controls
        3. dogtanion
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          Such a cowardly handball

          Open Controls
        4. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Trez a lucky boy

          Trez a lucky boy
        5. jimmy.floyd
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Burn nailed?

          Burn nailed?
          1. TheBiffas
              just now

              Pretty much

              Pretty much
          2. Messiah Hazard
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            Almost a penalty

            Almost a penalty
          3. MGD
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Would be nice, as a non-owner, if Martinez doesn’t get 1 million points every game...

            Open Controls
          4. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            They subbed Haaland? Do Dortmund not care about the league?

            Open Controls
            1. GGMU
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              injured

              injured
            2. dogtanion
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              He was down about 10 mins ago holding his ankle it looked like ..maybe precautionary for the CL

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Ah I must've missed it. Hope he's fit.

                Open Controls
                1. GGMU
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  looks like a cut on his ankle

                  Open Controls
          5. Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Barkley on

            Open Controls
          Barkley on
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            Grealish and Maddison both go to the same novelty jokes shop for their clothes

            Open Controls
          7. Pedram
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Martinez is having the best season of his life, thank god he left Arsenal

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Party
              • 3 Years
              just now

              First season*

              First season*
          8. HonestBlatter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            OLLIE please HAUL

            OLLIE please HAUL
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 3 Years
              just now

              !!

              !!
            2. Egg noodle
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              No Ollie don't listen to him

              Open Controls
          9. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            El Mo and Martinez on for 15 pts combined. Hoooollllld

            Open Controls
          10. Bubz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Villa aren’t keeping a cleanie here. Congrats non owners

            Open Controls
            1. Egg noodle
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              Blesphemy not allowed on here mate

              Open Controls
              1. Egg noodle
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Blasphemy even

                Blasphemy even
            2. JONALDINHO
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Nice reverse jinx

              Nice reverse jinx
              1. Slouch87
                • 5 Years
                just now

                What rubbish.

                What rubbish.
          11. TheBiffas
              4 mins ago

              You lot are cursing Watkins but I wonder how many of u have had him since gw5

              Open Controls
              1. dogtanion
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                I think he curses himself by being not very good

                Open Controls
              2. Ron_Swanson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                GW2

                GW2
              3. Bobby Digital
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Since my gw9 wildcard

                Open Controls
            • Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Every Emi save now massive.

              Open Controls
            • Bubz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Is it an actual tactic of Nuno’s to not turn up until the 2nd half?

              Open Controls

