Dugout Discussion March 13

Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison in three-man Everton attack

1,179 Comments
Owners of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) will be hoping he plays through the middle of Everton’s attack against Burnley this afternoon.

The Fantasy Premier League forward has been pushed a little wider in recent matches to get the best out of Richarlison (£8.0m), who has four goals in his last five league outings.

Carlo Ancelotti has typically deployed Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) behind the pair during that period but his recent ankle injury means the Icelandic international is fit enough only for the bench.

Tom Davies (£5.2m) is his replacement, but Abdoulaye Doucouré‘s (£5.2m) injury leaves Everton short in the middle of the park, so we may see him there alongside André Gomes (£5.3m) and Allan (£5.2m).

With James Rodríguez (£7.7m) still on the sidelines, it is up to Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) to supplement the attack, possibly from the right flank of a front-three.

If that is the setup Ancelotti has selected to face Burnley, then Calvert-Lewin is more suited to leading it in the middle than Richarlison, who had some joy on the left-hand side earlier in the season.

As usual, Burnley are in 4-4-2 formation with Matej Vydra (£4.8m) joining Chris Wood (£6.2m) in attack.

Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.4m) provide the width today while Erik Pieters (£4.3m) comes in for Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) who misses out with a hamstring problem.

Gameweek 28 Line-ups

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Digne, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; T Davies, Allan, Gomes; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood, Vydra.

Gameweek 28 so far…

Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) had an immediate impact in his first start since Gameweek 22.

He won the first-half penalty that provided Crystal Palace with a 1-0 victory, forcing a handball from Darnell Furlong (£4.5m).

Harking back to the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, it was Luka Milivojevic (£5.6m) who dispatched the spot kick.

Owners of Chelsea defenders will have been satisfied with yet another toothless display from West Bromwich Albion.

They had just one shot on target on Saturday afternoon while chief creator Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) was substituted in the 63rd minute.

Provisional bonus points

  • 3 – Luka Milivojevic
  • 2 – Vicente Guaita
  • 1 – Joel Ward
Villa attack still struggling without Grealish ahead of Blank Gameweek 29

1,179 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Digne out, Cresswell in?

    Open Controls
    1. Dirty Harry
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        I did the reverse of that maybe 3 or 4 GW's ago. Lol.

        Open Controls
        1. Dirty Harry
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I've never owned Cresswell this season, rip.

          Open Controls
  2. Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    DCL mopping up the bonus points as per

    Open Controls
    1. Tommy Tynans Left Shin Pad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      When was that

      Open Controls
  3. marcos11
      19 mins ago

      Gundogan likely to come on with CL midweek? Have Stones first sub

      Open Controls
    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Unless Kane and Salah are going mental, my GW really slumps. Any good chance?

      Open Controls
    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Everton (1.70) 1-2 (0.84) Burnley

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        14 mins ago

        DCL few big chances missed

        Open Controls
        1. Dirty Harry
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          He won't miss the transfer out button but

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I am going to FH, so he will come haunting back.

            Open Controls
        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeah 1.2 xGI for DCL today

          Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        DCL not so clinical 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Dominic 'Clinical' Lewin 😉

          Open Controls
    • Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Gundo out for who?

      Raphinha the obvious one?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Saka

        Open Controls
        1. Peter Ouch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          already have him haha

          give me another one!

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            11 mins ago

            Lingard

            Open Controls
            1. Peter Ouch
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Niceeeeee

              Open Controls
      2. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        I sold him for Bale

        Open Controls
    • Adetro
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ooph! Five most owned City midfielders on the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Dirty Harry
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Time to go City assets

        Open Controls
      2. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Unreal line-up. That's one of the biggest Pep Roulettes I have seen.

        Open Controls
      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Apart from Cancelo 😉

        Open Controls
    • The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Daaaang!

      https://www.twitter.com/FFScout/status/1370816659347419137

      Open Controls
      1. Dirty Harry
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        For those lazy to click the link:

        Pep Guardiola: "No (Raheem Sterling is not injured). Yeah (it's a tactical change). What we have done the last two, three, four months, everybody is involved."

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Now we know who he was referring to...

          Open Controls
      2. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Same thing happened with Mahrez few months ago, it’s not a huge deal.

        Open Controls
    • MoSalad
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Cancelo better haul

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Would be good

        Open Controls
      2. Mr. O'Connell
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        It's not the champions League so he won't

        Open Controls
    • Rains of Castamere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Just Stones in this, ranked 3k, I want a Fulham goal yes?

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Great rank !
        Yes mate.

        Open Controls
        1. Rains of Castamere
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
      2. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Depends on bonus

        Open Controls
      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Y, 150% defence EO

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Oh really? Bloody hell, how is it that Stones, Dias, KdB and Gundogan all have such high ownership

          Open Controls
        2. fusen
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          how did you work that out?

          Open Controls
          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            https://www.livefpl.net/top10k_ownership

            Add up the EO columns for starting Man City defenders (it's 147% technically)

            Open Controls
            1. fusen
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              it's more like 120%

              if 52% own Stones and 47% own Cancelo, then you have 42% for Dias split over 99% (52+47) so 120~

              Open Controls
              1. fusen
                • 9 Years
                just now

                but even then, that's an average guess. Realistically, it should be using the feature to see the exact ownerships -

                273 Stones Man City 52.62% ✖
                277 Cancelo Man City 46.89% ✖
                The above combination is owned by 1777 managers (17.77%) in the Top10k

                273 Stones Man City 52.62% ✖
                556 Dias Man City 42.8% ✖
                The above combination is owned by 1460 managers (14.6%) in the Top10k

                277 Cancelo Man City 46.89% ✖
                556 Dias Man City 42.8% ✖
                The above combination is owned by 1242 managers (12.42%) in the Top10k

                Open Controls
      4. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Most have just one City defender if any now I think

        Open Controls
      5. Wild Rover
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        You want a Stones goal

        Open Controls
    • tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Gundo better be fully gone...no 1 point appearance please

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah. I'll get Dallas' 6 off my bench.

        Open Controls
        1. tiger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          same!

          Open Controls
    • acidicleo
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Thanks pep..
      I benched Stones and you play him..

      Open Controls
    • michaelington
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sorry if asked already. What’s the latest on Bamford’s injury?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Nothing.

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Haven't seen anything

        Marcelo Bielsa on Patrick Bamford’s injury: “I didn’t manage to ask yet.” #lufc

        Open Controls
    • PogBruno
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Who would you get only for next two weeks before WC31. Already own Kane and Son

      Salah ➡ ???

      A) Bale
      B) Auba

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • Bonus magnet
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Captain sterling

      Vice Foden

      Current rank 75K
      Rank after this week probably 300+K

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Pillars
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        A bit dramatic not like it’s been a huge week for scores

        Open Controls
        1. Bonus magnet
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I’ll update you Tuesday

          Open Controls
    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Salah Gundo > Bale Saka, can't wait! Good move?

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Saka may not play against West Ham

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Really mate? Europa?

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            He looks very tired recently and Pepe/Lacazette will need minutes, have a feeling that may be the game they get them as we have nothing to play for in the league. I could be wrong though.

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              Will be disastrous if he did not start, probably Pepe one week punt then

              Open Controls
              1. Qaiss
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Just wait and see who plays tomorrow and against Olympiakos first.

                Open Controls
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Ta, absolutely

                  Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        I like Saka but are you confident on him starting with the Europa league Arsenal's priority? He is young so you'd think he could play vs. Olympiacos + West Ham a few days later

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Not confident but hope the game is his turn ... struggling for exciting alternative, Pepe?

          Open Controls
          1. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Just checked, the parallel is him playing 90 vs. Benfica on Thurs 25th and then he got a full rest vs. Leicester on Sunday 28th. Wonder if it's a repeat here. I'd just wait till the Europa before making a move and see who starts and plays 90.

            Open Controls
      3. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Think so

        Gundo - waiting on tonight - has been really quiet for a long time. It's just slightly disguised by DGWs. Value only in the last 6/7 matches - and modest value at that.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Think that I've struggled to climb and will go Mahrez from GW31/32 onwards ... Gundo Bruno Kane Son ... EOs week in week out near to 100%. Time to gamble with differentials 😉

          Open Controls
          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Fair strategy imo - also in gambling mode - lost Gundo this week for Bale!

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Nice one!

              Open Controls
    • CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Kane and BamBam flags aside, I have an XI for #29, done, let's just get to the final run-in. Both Citeh defenders play today, looks like Pep is peak Pep that aside.

      Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Remember when Pep said he wasn't going to rotate as much very recently.

      He'd make a great politician.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Probably he was honest but changed his mind 😉

        Open Controls
      2. antis0cial
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Probably didn’t expect Liverpool to capitulate the way that they did and have the league pretty much sewn up.

        Open Controls
    • Peter Ouch
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Going forwards which combo is the best

      A) Bamford Lingard
      B) Antonio Raphina

      Open Controls
      1. Traction Engine Foot
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Cancelo 35 pointer a reasonable expectation?

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        What, till the end the season?

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Aim high, nowt wrong with that

        Open Controls
    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Best non-Spurs defender for GW29, unlimited budget? Not much choice right?

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cresswell I guess

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Good shout, might be able to finally get him in my team this season (2 pointers guaranteed from here on!)

          Open Controls
      2. Dirty Harry
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cresswell?

        Open Controls
      3. Easy Cheesy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Veltman

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah, he has great stats. Just not sure if I trust Brighton to double up on (already have Sanchez)!

          Open Controls
          1. Easy Cheesy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Play him gw29 and gw33 and then ignore. Spend big on chelsea def in gw30

            Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Things starting to look exciting as a Bruno capper!

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        What’s happened? Do United have martial / rashford available now?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          just now

          KdB/Gundogan benching

          Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Stats not promising unless things change. Pen could happen anytime I know!

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Just thinking back to Bruno’s performance last time vs West Ham!

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Ok dreaming is not forbidden 🙂 How come that I am the one who captains Kane? 😆

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              I just had a hunch Bruno scores better this week

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Plus was getting fed up of Bruno being over 100% EO, the irony is I switch captain to him and he’s actually below 100% and instead Kane is over 100%

                Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      There must have been some disgusting scenes on here earlier when it was announced both KdB and Gundogan were benched

      Open Controls
    • mgilbert86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thoughts on these move?

      Pope, Stones -> Sanchez, Veltman (-4)

      GW 30
      Son-> KDB

      Open Controls
    • Bushwhacker
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Look at that bench! LOL just mail the Premiership to City now.

      Open Controls
    • Jindaljain
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Only way city can score with Stones header

      Open Controls
    • Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      This week may be decided down to Salah vs Bruno vs Kane.

      Open Controls
      1. Jindaljain
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Still KDB can outscore

        Open Controls

