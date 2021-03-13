Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison in three-man Everton attack

Owners of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) will be hoping he plays through the middle of Everton’s attack against Burnley this afternoon.

The Fantasy Premier League forward has been pushed a little wider in recent matches to get the best out of Richarlison (£8.0m), who has four goals in his last five league outings.

Carlo Ancelotti has typically deployed Gylfi Sigurdsson (£6.8m) behind the pair during that period but his recent ankle injury means the Icelandic international is fit enough only for the bench.

Tom Davies (£5.2m) is his replacement, but Abdoulaye Doucouré‘s (£5.2m) injury leaves Everton short in the middle of the park, so we may see him there alongside André Gomes (£5.3m) and Allan (£5.2m).

With James Rodríguez (£7.7m) still on the sidelines, it is up to Alex Iwobi (£5.9m) to supplement the attack, possibly from the right flank of a front-three.

If that is the setup Ancelotti has selected to face Burnley, then Calvert-Lewin is more suited to leading it in the middle than Richarlison, who had some joy on the left-hand side earlier in the season.

As usual, Burnley are in 4-4-2 formation with Matej Vydra (£4.8m) joining Chris Wood (£6.2m) in attack.

Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.4m) provide the width today while Erik Pieters (£4.3m) comes in for Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) who misses out with a hamstring problem.

Gameweek 28 Line-ups

Everton XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Digne, Godfrey, Keane, Holgate; T Davies, Allan, Gomes; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Iwobi.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; Pieters, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Gudmundsson; Wood, Vydra.

Gameweek 28 so far…

Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) had an immediate impact in his first start since Gameweek 22.

He won the first-half penalty that provided Crystal Palace with a 1-0 victory, forcing a handball from Darnell Furlong (£4.5m).

Harking back to the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, it was Luka Milivojevic (£5.6m) who dispatched the spot kick.

Owners of Chelsea defenders will have been satisfied with yet another toothless display from West Bromwich Albion.

They had just one shot on target on Saturday afternoon while chief creator Matheus Pereira (£5.4m) was substituted in the 63rd minute.

Provisional bonus points

3 – Luka Milivojevic

2 – Vicente Guaita

1 – Joel Ward

